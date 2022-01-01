Leawood restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
11942 Roe Ave, Overland Park
Popular items
Pretzel Chicken Sando
$12.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, charred onion, tomato, spinach and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel bread.
Mini Garden of Eden
$9.00
(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Full Garden of Eden
$11.00
(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
11851 Roe Ave, Leawood
Popular items
Sonora Chicken Salad
$15.00
Woodfire grilled ancho chicken breast, field greens, grilled corn, black bean, red onion, yellow cheddar, grape tomato, avocado, tortilla strips and ranch
Chicken Enchiladas
$16.00
Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and mashed black beans
KC Strip and Fries
$25.00
2oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar
9417 Mission Rd, Leawood
Popular items
Fish N Chips
$14.00
Hand-breaded pollock served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
O'Neill's House Salad
$7.00
Mixed greens, Cheddar, crispy bacon, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons.
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
Hand breaded and served with French fries, coleslaw, and honey mustard.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Sushi House
5041 W. 117th Street, Leawood
Popular items
Spicy Tuna
$9.95
Tuna, Scallions, & Spicy Mayonnaise (6pc.)
Godzilla
$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber Rolled in Tempura Crunchies Topped with Wasabi Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Wasabi Tobiko (8pc.)
Crazy Lobster
$18.95
“That is truly Crazy Good!” Guests Comment. Lobster Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Radish Sprouts Wrapped in Soy Paper (no seaweed) with Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Chili Sauce (8pc.)