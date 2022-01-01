Leawood restaurants you'll love

Leawood restaurants
Toast
  • Leawood

Leawood's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Leawood restaurants

The Mixx image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

11942 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 3.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Chicken Sando$12.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, charred onion, tomato, spinach and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel bread.
Mini Garden of Eden$9.00
(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Full Garden of Eden$11.00
(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
More about The Mixx
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

11851 Roe Ave, Leawood

Avg 4.4 (2586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sonora Chicken Salad$15.00
Woodfire grilled ancho chicken breast, field greens, grilled corn, black bean, red onion, yellow cheddar, grape tomato, avocado, tortilla strips and ranch
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and mashed black beans
KC Strip and Fries$25.00
2oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar

9417 Mission Rd, Leawood

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish N Chips$14.00
Hand-breaded pollock served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
O'Neill's House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, Cheddar, crispy bacon, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons.
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand breaded and served with French fries, coleslaw, and honey mustard.
More about O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar
Sushi House image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Sushi House

5041 W. 117th Street, Leawood

Avg 4.5 (1534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna$9.95
Tuna, Scallions, & Spicy Mayonnaise (6pc.)
Godzilla$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber Rolled in Tempura Crunchies Topped with Wasabi Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Wasabi Tobiko (8pc.)
Crazy Lobster$18.95
“That is truly Crazy Good!” Guests Comment. Lobster Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Radish Sprouts Wrapped in Soy Paper (no seaweed) with Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Chili Sauce (8pc.)
More about Sushi House

