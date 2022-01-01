Hartford restaurants you'll love

Go
Hartford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hartford

Hartford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Hartford restaurants

The Russell Grab & Go image

 

The Russell Grab & Go

881 New Britain Ave, Hartford

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak$12.95
Jerk Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Jerk Sauce and American Cheese on Italian Roll
Jerk Chicken - Med$10.45
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
Vegan Smokehouse Burger$15.00
*Vegan* Beyond burger patty with vegan cheese, french fried onions and Jerk BBQ sauce.
More about The Russell Grab & Go
Pita Souvlaki image

 

Pita Souvlaki

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pita Souvlaki Chicken$9.50
Chicken skewer inside pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and french fries.
Greek Salad Bowl - Shrimps$14.50
Our Greek Salad over quinoa, lettuce or white rice and topped with grilled shrimps.
Tzatziki Platter$6.25
Our house made tzatziki served with pita bread.
More about Pita Souvlaki
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image

 

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

26 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/4 White Chicken$13.00
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75
Buff Chick Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
Almost Legal Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
More about El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
The Rockin' Chicken image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Rockin' Chicken

476 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Half Chicken Combo$19.50
Half Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
Rotisserie Chicken Chaufa$13.50
Pieces of Charcoal rotisserie Chicken mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.
Lomo Saltado$17.50
Juicy pieces of top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.
More about The Rockin' Chicken
HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall image

 

HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall

533 Farmington Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pierogis$18.00
handmade classic cheese & potato pierogies | kraut, root vegetable & kielbasa hash | sour cream
Birria Tacos$17.95
Four per order | 4" corn tortillas | chopped Birria | onion | cilantro | consomé
Mucho Grande Bowl$22.20
yellow rice & red bean bowl | marinated skirt steak | green onion | topped with shredded white cheddar | chimichurri sauce
More about HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford image

 

The Russell Restaurant - Hartford

187 Allyn Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Romaine, Roasted Onion, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread served with Sweet Plantains
The Russell Penne$18.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
Fried Chicken$17.00
Steamed Vegetables, Rice and Peas served with Sweet Plantains
More about The Russell Restaurant - Hartford
Pietro's Pizza image

 

Pietro's Pizza

942 Main St, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
Medium Cheese$18.00
Choose your own toppings, be as creative as you want!
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiano Cheese, and Croutons
More about Pietro's Pizza
Thomas Hooker at Colt image

 

Thomas Hooker at Colt

140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$11.00
Pulled chicken or pork, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and housemade salsa on the side
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar- jack cheese, house made salsa, guacamole, chipotle sour cream
Turkey Bacon Sandwich$6.00
2 eggs, white cheddar, grilled onions, wheat bread
More about Thomas Hooker at Colt
City Steam Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

City Steam Brewery

942 Main Street, Hartford

Avg 4 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stadium Dog$8.00
1/4 lb Bogner natural casing hot dog, grilled New England roll, choice of condiments. Served with potato chips. Sub fries for +$1.50
LIL PILS
A true German Pilsner featuring the classic flavor profile of lightly kilned pilsner malt and a light, floral hop bitterness. Light grain flavor with a toasty, grassy flavor combines with the floral and slightly grassy aromatic character of the hops. Finish is dry with a refreshingly light bitterness.
Giant Pretzel$10.00
Served with house made brewer's mustard and Naughty Nurse Beer Cheese.
More about City Steam Brewery
The Place 2 Be image

SANDWICHES

The Place 2 Be

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 3.8 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The South End Special$50.00
Choice of Buttermilk Pancakes, Challah French Toast, or Belgian Waffle. & Choice of Two Side Pieces. Feeds: 4-6 people
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Get it your way: choice of cheese, protein, veggies & side.
Eggs Any Style$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
More about The Place 2 Be
Coyote Flaco - Hartford image

 

Coyote Flaco - Hartford

635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco$4.00
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling or tilapia served with cotija cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo
Trio Enchilada$19.00
3 Enchiladas fillled chicken,steak and pork. Topped with roja, tomatillo, and mole salsa. Served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Quesadilla Linda$10.00
A flour tortilla filled with cheese served with guacamole,sour cream and a salad
More about Coyote Flaco - Hartford
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant image

 

Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant

2996 Main Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oxtail/Beef - Large$17.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
Oxtail/Beef - Medium$14.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables,
Fry Chicken - Medium$10.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
More about Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
The Place 2 Be image

 

The Place 2 Be

5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Any Style$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Latte
Rich Shots of Perkatory Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk & topped with a thin layer of foamed milk
More about The Place 2 Be
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street

25 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
Spice Venue image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Spice Venue

81 Asylum Street, Hartford

Avg 4.3 (2372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lassi$2.99
Paneer Tikka$12.00
Plain Naan$2.00
More about Spice Venue
Banh Meee Downtown image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banh Meee Downtown

126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bun Bo Hue$11.00
Rice vermicelli served in spicy lemongrass broth wi, pork meatballs, and chicken cha, and other meat options. Garnish with basil. cabbage, cilantro, and lime.
Pho Noodles$8.00
Phở is a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street stalls and restaurants countrywide. Pho is considered Vietnam's national dish.
the "butt meee"$9.00
thick cut of pork butt slow cooked until tender then fried to be crispy, served on bread with pickled daikons/carrots, cilantro, Vietnamese mayo and our signature banh meee sauce.
More about Banh Meee Downtown
Nolita Kitchen image

 

Nolita Kitchen

901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
housemade panko breaded crispy mozzarella, signature
marinara, fresh herbs
1/2 LB Wings$10.00
Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.
Colossal Cobb$14.00
romaine, fire-grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, avocado,
hardboiled egg, gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette
More about Nolita Kitchen
Fiddleheads Cafe image

 

Fiddleheads Cafe

535 Farmington ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast (2pcs)$8.50
South Whitney$12.50
Waffle$7.50
More about Fiddleheads Cafe
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen

49 Asylum Street, Hartford

Avg 4.5 (2044 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VEG. SAMOSA (2PCS)$5.00
Pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas. Vegetarian and vegan.
VEG. PAKORA$5.00
Fresh veggies dipped in cheapea batter. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free.
CHICKEN TIKKA KATI ROLL$9.99
grilled chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices wrapped in flat paratha bread.
More about Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

Epicurean Feast unit 8830, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
More about Epicurean Feast
USS Chowder Pot IV image

 

USS Chowder Pot IV

165 Brainard Road, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lazy Man's Lobster$30.00
Scrod$16.00
Lobster Bisque Bowl$7.00
More about USS Chowder Pot IV
The Hangar at Goodwin Park image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Hangar at Goodwin Park

1130 Maple Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Basket of Fries$4.00
More about The Hangar at Goodwin Park
Thomas Hooker Live image

 

Thomas Hooker Live

100 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Thomas Hooker Live
Nobul Chicken image

 

Nobul Chicken

270 Sisson Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nobul Chicken
The Flaming Llama image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Flaming Llama

318 Franklin Ave, Hartford

Avg 4.2 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Flaming Llama
Restaurant banner

 

Caribe Restaurant - West Hartford

345 Prospect Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Caribe Restaurant - West Hartford
Restaurant banner

 

Chosen 1 Seafood - Hartford

2074 Park Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chosen 1 Seafood - Hartford
Ranch House Pizza image

 

Ranch House Pizza

17 Asylum Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ranch House Pizza
Banner pic

 

The Corner Cafe MX

262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ham Mac and Cheese$12.00
Ham Mac and cheese comes with onions, English peas, and bread crumbs
Omelet Combo 1$13.00
Two topping Omelet with choice of Pancake or French Toast and Coffee
Omelet Combo 2$11.00
Two topping Omelet with home fries, toast, and coffee
More about The Corner Cafe MX
Nolita Kitchen Thanksgiving 2020 image

 

Nolita Kitchen Thanksgiving 2020

901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Nolita Kitchen Thanksgiving 2020

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hartford

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Hartford to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

No reviews yet
Map

More near Hartford to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston