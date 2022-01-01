Hartford restaurants you'll love
Hartford's top cuisines
Must-try Hartford restaurants
The Russell Grab & Go
881 New Britain Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.95
Jerk Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Jerk Sauce and American Cheese on Italian Roll
|Jerk Chicken - Med
|$10.45
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
|Vegan Smokehouse Burger
|$15.00
*Vegan* Beyond burger patty with vegan cheese, french fried onions and Jerk BBQ sauce.
Pita Souvlaki
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|Pita Souvlaki Chicken
|$9.50
Chicken skewer inside pita bread with tzatziki sauce, tomato, red onion and french fries.
|Greek Salad Bowl - Shrimps
|$14.50
Our Greek Salad over quinoa, lettuce or white rice and topped with grilled shrimps.
|Tzatziki Platter
|$6.25
Our house made tzatziki served with pita bread.
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford
26 Front Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|1/4 White Chicken
|$13.00
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75
|Buff Chick Greens
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
|Almost Legal Bowl
|$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
The Rockin' Chicken
476 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|Half Chicken Combo
|$19.50
Half Rotisserie Chicken cooked over charcoal and served with 2 sides.
|Rotisserie Chicken Chaufa
|$13.50
Pieces of Charcoal rotisserie Chicken mixed in fried rice with egg, red peppers, scallions.
|Lomo Saltado
|$17.50
Juicy pieces of top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato and soy sauce and served with french fries and rice.
HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall
533 Farmington Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|Pierogis
|$18.00
handmade classic cheese & potato pierogies | kraut, root vegetable & kielbasa hash | sour cream
|Birria Tacos
|$17.95
Four per order | 4" corn tortillas | chopped Birria | onion | cilantro | consomé
|Mucho Grande Bowl
|$22.20
yellow rice & red bean bowl | marinated skirt steak | green onion | topped with shredded white cheddar | chimichurri sauce
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford
187 Allyn Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Romaine, Roasted Onion, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread served with Sweet Plantains
|The Russell Penne
|$18.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
|Fried Chicken
|$17.00
Steamed Vegetables, Rice and Peas served with Sweet Plantains
Pietro's Pizza
942 Main St, Hartford
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$13.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Red Onion, and Sour Cream
|Medium Cheese
|$18.00
Choose your own toppings, be as creative as you want!
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiano Cheese, and Croutons
Thomas Hooker at Colt
140 Huyshope Avenue, Hartford
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Pulled chicken or pork, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and housemade salsa on the side
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar- jack cheese, house made salsa, guacamole, chipotle sour cream
|Turkey Bacon Sandwich
|$6.00
2 eggs, white cheddar, grilled onions, wheat bread
City Steam Brewery
942 Main Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Stadium Dog
|$8.00
1/4 lb Bogner natural casing hot dog, grilled New England roll, choice of condiments. Served with potato chips. Sub fries for +$1.50
|LIL PILS
A true German Pilsner featuring the classic flavor profile of lightly kilned pilsner malt and a light, floral hop bitterness. Light grain flavor with a toasty, grassy flavor combines with the floral and slightly grassy aromatic character of the hops. Finish is dry with a refreshingly light bitterness.
|Giant Pretzel
|$10.00
Served with house made brewer's mustard and Naughty Nurse Beer Cheese.
The Place 2 Be
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|The South End Special
|$50.00
Choice of Buttermilk Pancakes, Challah French Toast, or Belgian Waffle. & Choice of Two Side Pieces. Feeds: 4-6 people
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.00
Get it your way: choice of cheese, protein, veggies & side.
|Eggs Any Style
|$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
Coyote Flaco - Hartford
635 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
|Popular items
|Taco
|$4.00
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling or tilapia served with cotija cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo
|Trio Enchilada
|$19.00
3 Enchiladas fillled chicken,steak and pork. Topped with roja, tomatillo, and mole salsa. Served with rice, black beans and guacamole
|Quesadilla Linda
|$10.00
A flour tortilla filled with cheese served with guacamole,sour cream and a salad
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
2996 Main Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Oxtail/Beef - Large
|$17.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
|Oxtail/Beef - Medium
|$14.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables,
|Fry Chicken - Medium
|$10.00
Served with a choice of Rice/Provisions & Vegetables.
The Place 2 Be
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|Popular items
|Eggs Any Style
|$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
|Latte
Rich Shots of Perkatory Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk & topped with a thin layer of foamed milk
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
25 Front Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
Spice Venue
81 Asylum Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Lassi
|$2.99
|Paneer Tikka
|$12.00
|Plain Naan
|$2.00
Banh Meee Downtown
126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Bun Bo Hue
|$11.00
Rice vermicelli served in spicy lemongrass broth wi, pork meatballs, and chicken cha, and other meat options. Garnish with basil. cabbage, cilantro, and lime.
|Pho Noodles
|$8.00
Phở is a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street stalls and restaurants countrywide. Pho is considered Vietnam's national dish.
|the "butt meee"
|$9.00
thick cut of pork butt slow cooked until tender then fried to be crispy, served on bread with pickled daikons/carrots, cilantro, Vietnamese mayo and our signature banh meee sauce.
Nolita Kitchen
901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
housemade panko breaded crispy mozzarella, signature
marinara, fresh herbs
|1/2 LB Wings
|$10.00
Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.
|Colossal Cobb
|$14.00
romaine, fire-grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, avocado,
hardboiled egg, gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette
Fiddleheads Cafe
535 Farmington ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|French Toast (2pcs)
|$8.50
|South Whitney
|$12.50
|Waffle
|$7.50
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen
49 Asylum Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|VEG. SAMOSA (2PCS)
|$5.00
Pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas. Vegetarian and vegan.
|VEG. PAKORA
|$5.00
Fresh veggies dipped in cheapea batter. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free.
|CHICKEN TIKKA KATI ROLL
|$9.99
grilled chicken cubes marinated in yogurt and spices wrapped in flat paratha bread.
Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast unit 8830, Hartford
|Popular items
|Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
|New England Clam Chowder - Cup
|$2.30
Available on Fridays
|Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
USS Chowder Pot IV
165 Brainard Road, Hartford
|Popular items
|Lazy Man's Lobster
|$30.00
|Scrod
|$16.00
|Lobster Bisque Bowl
|$7.00
The Hangar at Goodwin Park
1130 Maple Ave, Hartford
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$4.00
Caribe Restaurant - West Hartford
345 Prospect Avenue, West Hartford
The Corner Cafe MX
262 Franklin Avenue, Hartford
|Popular items
|Ham Mac and Cheese
|$12.00
Ham Mac and cheese comes with onions, English peas, and bread crumbs
|Omelet Combo 1
|$13.00
Two topping Omelet with choice of Pancake or French Toast and Coffee
|Omelet Combo 2
|$11.00
Two topping Omelet with home fries, toast, and coffee
Nolita Kitchen Thanksgiving 2020
901 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford
