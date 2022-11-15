Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mediterranean

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

review star

No reviews yet

26 Front Street

Hartford, CT 06103

Order Again

Popular Items

Almost Legal Bowl
Dazed & Confused Bowl
Custom Bowl

SPECIALS

Always Fresh, Always Changing, Check It Out

Phat Wrap

$12.00

Taquitos

$10.00

Rotisserie chicken, sour cream and cheddar fried in a rolled corn tortilla. Served with a side of sriracha aioli 3 per order.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Rotisserie Chicken, crispy tortilla, sour cream, cilantro, tomato, onion, peppers

Cam's Buffalo Dip

$8.00

The Hottest Cheese dip we offer! Queso, rotisserie chicken, sriracha, pico de gallo, green onion. Served with house-made tortilla chips. **this item can not be made gluten free

ROTISSERIE

Hot, Juicy, Always Fresh. Hormone Free, Antiobiotic Free, Cage Free Chickens
1/4 White Chicken

1/4 White Chicken

$13.00

Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

1/4 Dark Meat Chicken

$12.00

Leg and Thigh, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute an additional side chick instead of rice for an additional charge

1/2 Chicken With Sides

$24.00

Half of our amazing rotisserie chicken

1/2 Chicken NO Sides

$13.00

Half of our Rotisserie Chicken, ComesHalf of our amazing rotisserie chicken with choice of 2 sauces

Whole Chicken Meal

Whole Chicken Meal

$35.00

The Best Rotisserie Chicken you will ever eat. #GuapoAF

Whole Chicken NO Sides

Whole Chicken NO Sides

$20.00

Whole Chicken, Choice of 3 Sauces

1/4 Dark No Sides

$7.00

1/4 Dark Chicken (leg and thigh)

1/4 White No Sides

$8.00

1/4 White Chicken (Breast)

GREENS BOWLS

All salads topped with cold, white meat chicken.
Span-ish Chop Greens

Span-ish Chop Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch

Spent Bowl Greens

Spent Bowl Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Buff Chick Greens

Buff Chick Greens

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette

RICE BOWLS

All Rice Bowls topped with Hot Fresh Picked Chicken
Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

Almost Legal Bowl

Almost Legal Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli

Dazed & Confused Bowl

Dazed & Confused Bowl

$13.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli

Custom Bowl

$13.00

Build your Own Custom Bowl

SIDE CHICKS

Always Fresh. Always Delicious.
House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Chili-Lime Seasoning

Chicken Fat Potatoes

Chicken Fat Potatoes

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes, tossed in Chimichurri

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Topped with Pico de Gallo

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Spicy

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Spicy

$6.00

Contains Sriracha Aioli (Mayo Based)

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Garlic Lime

Not Your Mom’s Coleslaw- Garlic Lime

$6.00

Pickled Onion, Contains Garlic Lime Aioli (Mayo Based)

Plantains

Plantains

$6.00

Chili-Lime Seasoning

Roasted Corn

Roasted Corn

$6.00

Off the Cob, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Fresh Thyme, Garlic Salt, Chili Lime Seasoning

Handsome Rice

Handsome Rice

$6.00

Our Signature Yellow Rice with Peas (cannot remove the peas)

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Citrus, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onion

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onion

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

Grilled Broccoli, Roasted Peppers, Garlic

MUNCHIES

Our Appetziers: Sure to Satisfy that Craving

Bag-a-Chicks

$5.00

Crispy Chickpeas, Thyme, Chili-Lime Seasoning

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Sweet Chili Sauce (Contains Gluten), 1 per order

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream (Flour Tortilla)

Chicken Tostada

$8.00

Crispy Tortilla, Romaine, Sweet Chili Chicken, Citrus Crema, Corn, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onions

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.86

House Made Bag of Corn Tortilla Chips

Guapo Nachos

$12.00

House Made Chips, Rotisserie Chicken, Pico, Queso Fresco, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Green Onions,

Pollo Con Queso

Pollo Con Queso

$6.00

Homemade Cheese Dip, with House Chips

Smashed Avocado

Smashed Avocado

$9.00

House Chips

Veg Head Quesadilla

Veg Head Quesadilla

$9.00

Brussels, Pico, cheddar served with Sour Cream (Flour Tortilla)

TACOS

All Tacos Served with Hot Rotisserie Chicken
Damn That's A Spicy Taco

Damn That's A Spicy Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Spicy Slaw, Grilled corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha

Hola Guapo Taco

Hola Guapo Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Grilled Red Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli

Fun-Gai Taco

Fun-Gai Taco

$6.00

Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Seared Mushrooms, Crispy Brussels, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Caramelized Onions, Citrus Aioli

TACO COMBOS

All Tacos Served with Hot Rotisserie Chicken

COMBO GUAPO/GUAPO

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO SPICY/SPICY

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO FUN-GAI/FUN-GAI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO GUAPO/SPICY

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO GUAPO/FUN-GAI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

COMBO SPICY/FUN-GAI

$13.00

Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00

FOR MY PEEPS

For Chicken Littles 10 and under

Kid's Chicken Taco

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken and Cheese Taco, Served with Fries or Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

Kid's Chicken and Rice w/Avocado

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken and Smashed Avocado, Served with Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla Served with Rice or Fries, Fountain Soda or Bottled Water

SWEETS

Apple Empanada

Apple Empanada

$4.50

House Made, Cinnamon Sugar, Contains Dairy and Gluten

Churro

$3.00

Dulce de leche, cinnamon sugar

Jumbo Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle, Pretzel Crust

EXTRA

Extra Sauce- Garlic Lime

$0.93

Extra Sauce- Chimichurri

$0.93

Extra Sauce- Sriracha Aioli

$0.93

Extra Sauce Sweet and Spicy Vinegar

$0.93
CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.86

House Made Bag of Corn Tortilla Chips

Extra Dressing Avocado Ranch

$0.94

Extra Dressing Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

$0.94

Extra Dressing Sriracha Vinaigrette

$0.94

Sour cream

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Add Extra Topping

$0.94

Extra sweet chili sauce

$0.75

Side avocado

$1.86

N/A BEVS

Hosmer Fountain

$2.50

water bottle

$1.50

Kid beverage

$1.00

Hosmer bottle

$2.50

Maine Root Lemonaide

$3.25Out of stock

Kombucha Draft

$4.00

Seasonal Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Agua Fresca by Drink Mechanics

$3.50Out of stock

A blend of fresh strawberry, pineapple and other juices with mint and bubbles on draft. 100% non-alcoholic.

Chill AF Sparkling Water

$5.00

Thomas Hooker Chill AF CBD-infused sparkling water. Non-Alcoholic.

ALANI ENERGY

$3.50

Steez Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

N/A BEVS

Hosmer Fountain

$2.50

water bottle

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Healthy-ish Fast Food. Bold Flavors. #EatBirds #HandsomeAF

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image
El Pollo Guapo- Hartford image

Map
