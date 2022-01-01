Arugula Bistro imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
French

Arugula Bistro - 953 Farmington Avenue

457 Reviews

$$

953 farmington avenue

West Hartford, CT 06107

Caesar
Wild Mushroom
Arugula

Old World Whites BTL

Tokaji, Furmint BTL

$65.00

Elena Walch, Gewurztraminer BTL

$52.00

Albert Bichot, Aligote BTL

$40.00

Albert Bichot, Bourgogne Aligote (Burgundy, France) 2017

Sancerre, Le Roi de Pierres BTL

$63.00

Domaine Daniel Reverdy (Loire, France) 2018

La Petite Perrier, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$44.00

La Petite Perriere (Loire Valley, France) 2019

Domaine Guillaman, Ugni Blanc BTL

$44.00

Gerald Talmard, Macon Chardonnay (Burgundy, France) 2018

St. Michael-Eppan, Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

St Michael-Eppan, (Alto Adige) 2019

Viognier, Alexandrins BTL

$42.00

Maison les Alexandrins, (Rhone, France) 2018

Chablis, Pascal Bouchard, BTL

$50.00

Verdejo, Celeste, BTL

$48.00

Albarino, Pazo das Bruxas, BTL

$52.00

Vinho Verde, Broadbent, BTL

$36.00

Lugana, Turbiana, BTL

$44.00

Vermentino, BTL

$56.00

New World Whites BTL

Dr. Konstantin Frank, Riesling BTL

$52.00

Archery Summit, Pinot Gris BTL

$56.00

Archery Summit, “Vireton” (Willamette Valley) 2019 wildly approachable, layers of crisp fruit flavors, clean minerality & playful acidity…fresh pear, kiwi & lime

Peter Yealands, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$39.00

Peter Yealands (Marlborough, New Zealand) 2019

Raeburn, Russian River Valley, Chardonnay BTL

$58.00

Jam Cellars, “Butter” (Napa, CA) 2018

Ridge, Grenache blanc/Roussane/Picpoul BTL

$69.00

Old World Reds BTL

Gerard Bertrand, Domaine de L'Aigle, Pinot Noir BTL

$68.00

Elian da Ros, Le Vin est Une Fete BTL

$60.00

Elian da Ros, Le Vignoble d'Elian BTL

$61.00

Famille Perrin, Vinsobres "Les Cornuds" BTL

$50.00

Chinon, Domaine De L'R BTL

$50.00

Bordeaux, Chateau la Vallee, St. Emilion BTL

$60.00

Roulepierre, Pierre Amadieu, Cotes du Rhone BTL

$50.00

Gigondas, Pierre Amadieu, Romane Machotte BTL

$60.00

Chateauneuf-Du-Pape, Domaine Chante Cigale, BTL

$88.00

Gaja BTL

$99.00

Nero D'Avola BTL

$43.00

Castello Di Albola, Sangiovese BTL

$50.00

Castello Di Albola, Chianti Classico (Tuscany, Italy) 2016

Querc., Mongrana, San/Cab Sauv/Merlot BTL

$47.00

Querciabella, "Mongrana" (Tuscany, Italy) 2016, lively, fruity, fresh & clean...dried cherries, citrus,

San/Cab Sauv Marchese Antinori BTL

$99.00

Marchese Antinori, Chianti Classico, Riserva (Tuscany, Italy) 2016 intense, ruby red in color, cherry,

Senorio De Sotillo, Tempranillo BTL

$50.00

Senorio De Sotillo, (Ribera del Duero, Spain) 2014...black-fruit aromas w/spice...crisp mouth feel,

Garnacha "Camino de Navaherreros" BTL

$47.00

Camino de Navaherreros (Madrid, Spain) 2018...fresh & lush, w/bright raspberry, cherry,

Mourvèdre, Bodegas Olivares Altos de la Hoya BTL

$44.00

Bodegas Olivares, “Altos de la Hoya”, (Spain), 2016 powerful, juicy, spicy red...blackberry, violet, oak, smoke,

Priorat, Clos de Tafall Garnacha/Carignan/Cab Sauv BTL

$52.00

Clos de Tafall, (Priorat, Spain) 2015 ripe plums, raisin, spice & herbs...oak, tobacco, bold smoky notes, well

New World Reds BTL

Hedges, Bordeaux Blend BTL

$63.00

Bordeaux blend, Cab Sauvignon/Merlot/Syrah/Cab Franc/Malbec/Pertit Verdot Hedges, Family Estate, Red Mountain (Washington State) 2018 black fruits, dark chocolate, vanilla, cumin, cedar dust, butterscotch, dried herbs…lush chocolate custard with cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, ginger & licorice..full, rich, lush with gorgeous fruit and spice notes…long silky finish with flavors of blackberry, black pepper and touch of vanilla…breathtakingly delicious

Stags Leap, Petite Sirah BTL

$81.00

Stags' Leap, (Napa Valley, CA) 2017

Montinore Estate, Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Tintonegro, Malbec BTL

$45.00

Tintonegro , "Uco Valley" (Mendoza, Argentina) 2017

Annabella, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$60.00

Michael Pozzan winery, "Annabella", (Napa Valley, CA) 2018

Honig, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$99.00

Honig (Napa Valley, CA) 2016

Trentadue OPR, Zinfandel BTL

$45.00

Trentadue "Old Patch Red" (Sonoma,CA) 2018

November Wine Blowout

Rosa, Borreo Ranch

$40.00

Furmint, Chenin Blanc

$40.00

Gewurztraminer

$40.00

Chablis

$40.00

Vermentino, Giunco

$40.00

Turbiana

$40.00

Vinho Verde

$40.00

Albarino

$40.00

Archery, Pinot Gris

$40.00

Ridge, Grenache Blanc

$40.00

Half Bottles of Wine

Champagne, Charles Heidsieck, Brut

$78.00

Chardonnay, Landmark Vineyards, Overlook

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Whitehall Lane

$54.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Justin

$42.00

Mezze

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

za’atar dusted calamari, tossed in pesto and served on a salad of watercress, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions & roasted red peppers

Fried Korean Cauliflower

$11.00

tossed in a ginger-soy glaze, sesame seeds and scallion

Bao Buns

$12.00

Bao buns…pork belly (3) ginger-soy glaze, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled vegetables, kimchi aioli

Warm Roasted Eggplant & Wonton Napoleon

$15.00

sweet red onions, tomatoes, feta, watercress and hummus in a light curry vinaigrette

Middle Eastern Sampler

$17.00

hummus, mohamara & labani (house made yogurt cheese), grilled pita....lebanese favorites

Fromage

$24.00

A selection of six cheeses, served with Marcona almonds, sour cherry spread, dried fruit, croissant 24 Saints-Maure… ash-ripened goat cheese from the Loire Valley… France Brillat Savarin… impossibly decadent, Burgundian triple-crème cheese named for the famous 17th century gastronome, Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin… France Rogue Creamery’s “Smokey Blue”… cold smoked,16 hours, over hazelnut shells… Oregon Cossanella… soft ripened cow cheese, an unbelievably creamy, decadent paste. flavors of fresh milk are balanced by a hint of lemony brightness, mingling with a mushroom aroma at the rind…Italy Cacio Di Bosco Black Truffle Pecorino... truffle shavings infuse this cheese, creating a perfect balance of nutty, sweet caramelized flavor... Italy Gouda… aged 5 years… caramel, butterscotch & cashew flavors… crystallized… Netherlands

Fried Calamari

$14.00

tossed in a garlic aioli and parmesan cheese

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, radicchio, frisee, oven-roasted tomatoes & a “shower” of ricotta salata

Caesar

$13.00

roasted red peppers, radicchio, polenta crouton & parmesan cheese

Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Lebanese bread salad... tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, torn pita, radish, chick peas, capers, black olives & red onions

Kale & Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

radicchio, toasted almonds, mahon cheese and dried cherries

GF Roll

$2.00

Flatbreads

Speck

$20.00

Burrata.....onion marmalade & asiago cheese, burrata (creamy mozzarella, meaning “butter”) cheese, speck (smoked pepper cured prosciutto) crushed tomatoes & basil

Sweet Italian Sausage & Fig

$20.00

Sweet Italian Sausage & fig...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, italian sausage, fresh fig compote & blue cheese

Duck Confit & Chorizo Sausage

$24.00

Duck Confit & Chorizo Sausage...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, pulled off the bone, smoked mozzarella, chorizo sausage & mushrooms baked & finished with frisee dressed in a truffle vinaigrette

Prosciutto & Artichoke Heart

$20.00

Prosciutto & Artichoke Hearts...onion marmalade, provolone cheese & artichoke hearts baked & topped with prosciutto, arugula, arugula, virgin oil & lemon

Grilled Chicken Flat

$20.00

Grilled chicken & Shiitake Mushrooms...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, grilled chicken, shiitake mushrooms, cherry tomatoes & burrata, finished with arugula & balsamic glaze

Curried Eggplant

$19.00

Curried Eggplant...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, roasted tomatoes, roasted eggplant & feta baked & topped with a curried watercress & red onion "salad"

Arugula

$19.00

Arugula...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, burrata baked and topped with arugula, tomatoes & tossed with virgin olive oil & lemon

Wild Mushroom

$19.00

Wild Mushroom...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, duxelles, mushrooms, blue cheese, finished with arugula & dressed in a truffle vinaigrette

Roasted Eggplant

$19.00

Roasted Eggplant...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, burrata & roasted eggplant

Cup and Char Pepperoni

$20.00

Cup-and-Char Pepperoni...house-made tomato sauce, pepperoni, burrata, mike's hot honey drizzle

Not Your Typical Clam

$20.00

garlic, rosemary, oregano oil, clams, chopped cherry peppers, burrata, and parsley

Meat Lover's Delight

$20.00

House-made tomato sauce, bacon jam, sausage & pepperoni, mozzarella, red onion & hot honey

Pesto Shrimp

$20.00Out of stock

Pesto Shrimp... Onion Marmalade/Asiago Base…stracciatella, shrimp, pesto, grape tomatoes

Puttanesca

$20.00

Puttanesca… garlic oil, house-made tomato sauce, anchovies, chopped olives, capers, stracciatella, red pepper flakes

Entrees

Branzino

$34.00

sauteed branzino fillets, middle eastern cumin scented brown rice & onions, hummus, and a brown butter, caper, herb & tomato sauce

Arugula Burger

$18.00

"Arugula Burger" Black Angus Beef, Kansas house-made sherried bacon jam, muenster, roasted tomatoes, arugula & a smoky aioli; served with fries and P's house-made pickle

Mediterranean Fish Fry

$25.00

cumin-cornmeal dusted fried flounder, served with cucumber/wasabi cole slaw, fries & a horseradish tartar sauce

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

GF Roll

$2.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Grilled Pita

$2.00

SD Hummus

$3.00

SD Baba

$3.00

SD Lebneh

$3.00

SD Muhammara

$3.00

SD Hummus & Pita

$4.00

Mediterranean Side salad

$4.00

SD Brown Rice

$5.00

SD Falafel & Hummus

$7.00

Dessert

Restaurant info

Arugula Bistro is a casual, comfortable, white table cloth bistro. Our dining room is warm, inviting & comfortable where we always strive to treat you as friends in our home. The chef/owner Christiane named it after her favorite green. It is a Northern Italian aromatic green, a bit peppery. The name is playful, rolls off the tongue easily, and is fun to say! Our menu is diverse, offering plenty of vegetarian options as well. All desserts are made in-house and we now offer a late-night menu at our new bar. We look forward to welcoming you into our dining room and cooking for you soon!

Location

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Arugula Bistro image

