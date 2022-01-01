Unionville restaurants you'll love

Unionville restaurants
Toast
  • Unionville

Unionville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Unionville restaurants

George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar image

PIZZA

George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar

9 School St, Unionville

Avg 4.5 (789 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyro$12.50
Chicken, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita
Build Your Own$16.00
Choose your pasta, toppings, & sauce. Pasta exactly the way you want it!
Lamb Gyro$12.50
Lamb, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita
Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge

81 South Main Street, Unionville

Avg 4.5 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp N' Grits (GF)$15.00
bbq rubbed shrimp | cheddar grits | chili honey
Tunxis Signal 50 2.0 Burger$16.00
pepper jack | bacon | angry onion straws | pepper relish | garlic aioli
Big Mama Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken | nashville sauce | pickles
Iron Horse Pub

45 South Main Street, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
