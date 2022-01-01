Unionville restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
George's Pizza and Restaurant/The Olive Bar
9 School St, Unionville
Popular items
Chicken Gyro
|$12.50
Chicken, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita
Build Your Own
|$16.00
Choose your pasta, toppings, & sauce. Pasta exactly the way you want it!
Lamb Gyro
|$12.50
Lamb, tomato, onion, and tzatziki in a warm pita
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge
81 South Main Street, Unionville
Popular items
Shrimp N' Grits (GF)
|$15.00
bbq rubbed shrimp | cheddar grits | chili honey
Tunxis Signal 50 2.0 Burger
|$16.00
pepper jack | bacon | angry onion straws | pepper relish | garlic aioli
Big Mama Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken | nashville sauce | pickles
Iron Horse Pub
45 South Main Street, Farmington