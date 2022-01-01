New Haven restaurants you'll love

New Haven restaurants
Toast
  • New Haven

Must-try New Haven restaurants

Pacifico image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pacifico

220 College Street, New Haven

Avg 3.9 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada$10.00
SEAFOOD PAELLA$69.00
duck qesadilla$14.00
More about Pacifico
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos image

TACOS

Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos

182 Temple St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
Choice of sauteed shrimp, steak or chicken with caramelized onions, red peppers, poblano peppers, garlic, tequila, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.
Churros$6.00
Served with a side of Dulce de Leche
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tortilla chips tossed in a chipotle honey caesar dressing.
More about Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Crafted by Hand Cafe image

 

Crafted by Hand Cafe

167 Orange St., New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese - cup$4.75
elbow pasta shallots, garlic & a 6 cheese blend
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$12.50
Shallot chutney, chimichurri aioli, cheddar cheese on garlic sourdough
The Cutlet Sub$9.95
Chicken Cutlet, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard
More about Crafted by Hand Cafe
Sherkaan Indian Street Food image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherkaan Indian Street Food

65 Broadway, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samosa Chaat$11.00
punjabi samosas, savory chickpea and vegetable curry, green and tamarind chutneys, yogurt
Chicken Tikka$9.00
yogurt marinated boneless skinless chicken thighs char grilled to perfection in our tandoor, served with lime and onion
Butter Chicken$16.00
our best selling dish! tandoori chicken, tomato, cashew, caramelized onion, cream, cilantro, basmati rice. (sauce contains tree nuts, cannot omit) (GF) (substitute naan for rice +1 )
More about Sherkaan Indian Street Food
Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

176 Temple Street, New Haven

Avg 4.1 (542 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gluten Free Injera w/order$5.00
Yesiga Sambusa$6.95
Veggie Combo For 2-4$15.95
More about Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant
Soul de Cuba Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN

Soul de Cuba Cafe

283 Crown St, New Haven

Avg 4.2 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Frito En Mojo Y Miel$18.00
Tender chicken breast mojo marinated, breaded and fried then topped with honey garlic and citrus mojo and grilled onions served with Moro rice and sweet plantains.
Empanadas$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
Salmon En Mojo Y Miel$24.00
Fresh caught Atlantic salmon filet seared then simmered in honey, and citrus mojo served with garlic and achiote mashed potatoes and mojo green beans.
More about Soul de Cuba Cafe
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street image

 

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street

999 State Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NEWtella Smoothie 🍫🙈$8.50
our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made organic cashew mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!
Healthy Green Juice 🌿🍋$8.00
Kale, , cucumber, celery green apple, lemon, ginger
The Fat Tire$8.50
Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana,
local male syrup
More about Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street
Barracuda Bistro & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Barracuda Bistro & Bar

1180 Chapel St, New Haven

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
Tacos$10.00
Three tacos of any one flavor. All served with shredded romaine and pico de gallo. Choose from steak, chicken or pork belly.
Flatbreads$13.00
Your choice!
Chorizo & pineapple with pepper jack cheese
or
Mushroom, honey, truffle oil and Manchego cheese [VEG]
or
Chicken, mango chutney and pepper jack cheese
More about Barracuda Bistro & Bar
Atticus Cafe image

 

Atticus Cafe

1082 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grain Bowl$12.00
organic brown rice, pumpkin seed romesco, pesto, marinated kale, fried egg and roasted mushrooms, and delicata squash **can be made vegan with tofu
this dish is wheat free**
- choose your protein add on
Classic Egg Sandwich$7.50
two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, greens on brioche
Turkey Club$9.00
roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, greens, tomato & chipotle mayo on sliced bread
More about Atticus Cafe
Bella's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bella's Cafe

896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Apple Benedict$14.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our specialty Chicken and Apple sausage.
Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes$8.75
A short stack or our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.
2 Eggs$9.25
Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits
More about Bella's Cafe
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street image

 

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street

258 Church St, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino
Espresso with foam and steamed milk
Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Halo Hartume Grade 1$17.99
Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic$15.99
More about Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street
Elm City Social image

HAMBURGERS

Elm City Social

266 College Street, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Little Cheeseburgers$16.00
Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries
Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Dates$12.00
blue cheese stuffed | calabrian chili relish
whole grain mustardo
Nashville Hot Chicken Sammie$15.00
Fried Chicken Thigh | Nashville Spices | Housemade Pickles | Cabbage Slaw | Spicy Aioli | Toasted Brioche
More about Elm City Social
Fin and Scale image

 

Fin and Scale

920 Whalley Ave, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CALIFORNIA ROLL$10.00
Kani, avocado and cucumber roll
POKE BOWL$18.00
Diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and masago and drizzled with spicy mayo.
LAGUNA$19.00
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with honey wasabi, sweet sauce, masago and crunch
More about Fin and Scale
Next Door image

 

Next Door

175 Humphrey St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMALL CHEESE$12.00
classic tomato sauce + mozzarella
Buffalo Cauliflower$7.00
breaded cauliflower served with house-made blue cheese dressing | vegetarian
Winter Berry Salad$9.00
Pears, pecans, blackberries, raspberries and goat cheese over romaine, endive and arugula, with cider and walnut vinaigrette | vegan, GF
More about Next Door
Panicale Pasta image

 

Panicale Pasta

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TAGLIATELLE$14.00
braised beef, asiago
GARGANELLI$14.00
spicy vodka sauce, greens, parmesan
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$10.00
Marinated with salmorejo, garnished with mixed herbs, Purple Haze Goat Cheese and Lemon Breadcrumbs
More about Panicale Pasta
Sally's Apizza image

PIZZA

Sally's Apizza

237 Wooster St, New Haven

Avg 4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small White Potato Pie$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Medium Tomato Sauce Pie$15.75
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
More about Sally's Apizza
Zinc image

 

Zinc

964 Chapel Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Duck Nachos$15.00
whiskey barrel smoked duck breast/chipolte aioli/ lime crema/ red onion/ micro greens/crispy wontons
Organic Greens$11.00
caramelized onions/ pepitas/ dry jack cheese/ white balsamic vinaigrette
Saigon Beef Lettuce Wraps$15.00
carrots/ mint/ peanuts/ chili garlic/ lime
More about Zinc
Olives And Oil image

 

Olives And Oil

124 Temple Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni a la Vodka$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Pomodoro, Pancetta, Pork Butt, Garlic, Onion, Fennel, Cellery, Red Pepper, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *dairy, garlic, pork, gluten* *house made pasta*
Cacio E Pepe$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
More about Olives And Oil
Ricky D's Rib Shack image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ricky D's Rib Shack

302 Winchester Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.7 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner (regular)$17.50
1 meat, 2 sides, cornbread
Full Slab (12 bones)$31.25
Fries$5.00
More about Ricky D's Rib Shack
Jack's Bar Steakhouse image

 

Jack's Bar Steakhouse

212 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SHORT RIB$28.00
8 hour brasead short rib, risotto, baby carrots, gravy
LAMB LOLLIPOPS$15.00
Grilled lamb chops, Harissa sauce, yogurt
NY STRIP 16oz$55.00
USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.
More about Jack's Bar Steakhouse
September in Bangkok image

NOODLES

September in Bangkok

754 State St, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea Leaf Salad$12.00
Sausage Rock$7.00
Seeew pull pork$16.00
More about September in Bangkok
Haven Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Haven Hot Chicken

21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (577 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tendie Slider$5.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
Tendie Trio$11.99
Three jumbo Halal tenders served with your choice of sauce
THE Sandwich$11.99
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun
More about Haven Hot Chicken
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
Raw Bowls & Juice image

 

Raw Bowls & Juice

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Bliss Bowl$13.00
All natural acai blended with berries honey and almond milk, topped with kiwi strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, granola & honey
Coconut Almond Bowl$13.00
Banana, Coconut, Almond Milk base topped with bananas, almonds, coconut flakes, cacao nibs and chocolate hazelnut spread
Chocolate Delight$11.00
Banana, almond butter, plant based protein, cocoa, almond milk - topped with coconut
More about Raw Bowls & Juice
East Rock Market image

 

East Rock Market

285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuna Cut Roll$10.00
Maguro with scallion
Rockfish Omakase$43.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (2), Salmon Sushi (2), Japanese Yellowtail (2), New Zealand Sea Bream (2), Spicy Tuna Cut Roll (4 pieces), Crab Salad Cut Roll (4 pieces), Wakamomo Baby Peach.
Unagi Cut Roll$9.50
Unagi with eel sauce and toasted sesame
More about East Rock Market
Main pic

 

Villa Lulu

230 College St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Artichokes$13.00
Crispy Artichokes, Parmesan Aioli
Sun Dried Tomatoe Arancini$10.00
Rissoto Balls served with a spicy calabrian aioi
Eggplant Meatballs$14.00
Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Pine Nut Pesto
More about Villa Lulu
Rockfish image

 

Rockfish

285 Nicoll Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rockfish Omakase$43.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (2), Salmon Sushi (2), Japanese Yellowtail (2), New Zealand Sea Bream (2), Spicy Tuna Cut Roll (4 pieces), Crab Salad Cut Roll (4 pieces).
Tuna Cut Roll$8.00
maguro hosomaki
Faroe Island Salmon Sushi$7.25
sake nigiri with toasted sesame
More about Rockfish
Sandra's Next Generation image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven

Avg 4.5 (2166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Church Plate$16.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 4 Sides Dishes
Church Plate$16.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 4 Sides Dishes
Shantes Plate$15.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 2 Sides dishes
More about Sandra's Next Generation
Lazeez Indian Cuisine image

 

Lazeez Indian Cuisine

40 Orange Street, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Samosa$6.00
Amchur potatoes and green peas in hand rolled pastry
Chicken Malai$16.00
Mild ginger, white pepper marinated chicken tenders
Kulcha$4.00
Nan filled or topped with Garlic or Onions or Potato or Green chilies or Nuts & Raisins
More about Lazeez Indian Cuisine
El Segundo New Haven image

TACOS

El Segundo New Haven

367 orange st, new haven

Avg 4.8 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mofongo Con Chicharon$14.00
mashed plantains with crispy pork skin and braised pork
Fried Noodles$16.00
shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.50
tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream
More about El Segundo New Haven

