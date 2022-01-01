New Haven restaurants you'll love
New Haven's top cuisines
Must-try New Haven restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Pacifico
220 College Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Enchilada
|$10.00
|SEAFOOD PAELLA
|$69.00
|duck qesadilla
|$14.00
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
Choice of sauteed shrimp, steak or chicken with caramelized onions, red peppers, poblano peppers, garlic, tequila, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.
|Churros
|$6.00
Served with a side of Dulce de Leche
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tortilla chips tossed in a chipotle honey caesar dressing.
Crafted by Hand Cafe
167 Orange St., New Haven
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese - cup
|$4.75
elbow pasta shallots, garlic & a 6 cheese blend
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$12.50
Shallot chutney, chimichurri aioli, cheddar cheese on garlic sourdough
|The Cutlet Sub
|$9.95
Chicken Cutlet, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
|Popular items
|Samosa Chaat
|$11.00
punjabi samosas, savory chickpea and vegetable curry, green and tamarind chutneys, yogurt
|Chicken Tikka
|$9.00
yogurt marinated boneless skinless chicken thighs char grilled to perfection in our tandoor, served with lime and onion
|Butter Chicken
|$16.00
our best selling dish! tandoori chicken, tomato, cashew, caramelized onion, cream, cilantro, basmati rice. (sauce contains tree nuts, cannot omit) (GF) (substitute naan for rice +1 )
Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant
176 Temple Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Gluten Free Injera w/order
|$5.00
|Yesiga Sambusa
|$6.95
|Veggie Combo For 2-4
|$15.95
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN
Soul de Cuba Cafe
283 Crown St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Pollo Frito En Mojo Y Miel
|$18.00
Tender chicken breast mojo marinated, breaded and fried then topped with honey garlic and citrus mojo and grilled onions served with Moro rice and sweet plantains.
|Empanadas
|$15.00
Crispy turnovers filled with seasoned beef, chicken and sautéed veggies (one each) Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce
|Salmon En Mojo Y Miel
|$24.00
Fresh caught Atlantic salmon filet seared then simmered in honey, and citrus mojo served with garlic and achiote mashed potatoes and mojo green beans.
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street
999 State Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|NEWtella Smoothie 🍫🙈
|$8.50
our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made organic cashew mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!
|Healthy Green Juice 🌿🍋
|$8.00
Kale, , cucumber, celery green apple, lemon, ginger
|The Fat Tire
|$8.50
Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana,
local male syrup
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
|Tacos
|$10.00
Three tacos of any one flavor. All served with shredded romaine and pico de gallo. Choose from steak, chicken or pork belly.
|Flatbreads
|$13.00
Your choice!
Chorizo & pineapple with pepper jack cheese
or
Mushroom, honey, truffle oil and Manchego cheese [VEG]
or
Chicken, mango chutney and pepper jack cheese
Atticus Cafe
1082 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Grain Bowl
|$12.00
organic brown rice, pumpkin seed romesco, pesto, marinated kale, fried egg and roasted mushrooms, and delicata squash **can be made vegan with tofu
this dish is wheat free**
- choose your protein add on
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, greens on brioche
|Turkey Club
|$9.00
roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, greens, tomato & chipotle mayo on sliced bread
SANDWICHES
Bella's Cafe
896 Whalley Avenue, New Haven
|Popular items
|Chicken Apple Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin topped with poached eggs & our hollandaise sauce with our specialty Chicken and Apple sausage.
|Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.75
A short stack or our buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. Served with Vermont Maple syrup.
|2 Eggs
|$9.25
Local "Soffer Farms" eggs with your choice of toast and potatoes or grits
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Church Street
258 Church St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
Espresso with foam and steamed milk
|Ethiopia Yrgacheffe Halo Hartume Grade 1
|$17.99
|Sumatra Mandheling Fair Trade Organic
|$15.99
HAMBURGERS
Elm City Social
266 College Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Little Cheeseburgers
|$16.00
Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries
|Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Dates
|$12.00
blue cheese stuffed | calabrian chili relish
whole grain mustardo
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sammie
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Thigh | Nashville Spices | Housemade Pickles | Cabbage Slaw | Spicy Aioli | Toasted Brioche
Fin and Scale
920 Whalley Ave, New Haven
|Popular items
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$10.00
Kani, avocado and cucumber roll
|POKE BOWL
|$18.00
Diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and masago and drizzled with spicy mayo.
|LAGUNA
|$19.00
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with honey wasabi, sweet sauce, masago and crunch
Next Door
175 Humphrey St, New Haven
|Popular items
|SMALL CHEESE
|$12.00
classic tomato sauce + mozzarella
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$7.00
breaded cauliflower served with house-made blue cheese dressing | vegetarian
|Winter Berry Salad
|$9.00
Pears, pecans, blackberries, raspberries and goat cheese over romaine, endive and arugula, with cider and walnut vinaigrette | vegan, GF
Panicale Pasta
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|TAGLIATELLE
|$14.00
braised beef, asiago
|GARGANELLI
|$14.00
spicy vodka sauce, greens, parmesan
|ROASTED CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
Marinated with salmorejo, garnished with mixed herbs, Purple Haze Goat Cheese and Lemon Breadcrumbs
PIZZA
Sally's Apizza
237 Wooster St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Small White Potato Pie
|$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
|Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie
|$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
|Medium Tomato Sauce Pie
|$15.75
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
Zinc
964 Chapel Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Duck Nachos
|$15.00
whiskey barrel smoked duck breast/chipolte aioli/ lime crema/ red onion/ micro greens/crispy wontons
|Organic Greens
|$11.00
caramelized onions/ pepitas/ dry jack cheese/ white balsamic vinaigrette
|Saigon Beef Lettuce Wraps
|$15.00
carrots/ mint/ peanuts/ chili garlic/ lime
Olives And Oil
124 Temple Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Rigatoni a la Vodka
|$20.00
Rigatoni, Italian Sweet Sausage, Garlic, Shallots, Cream, Pomodoro, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *garlic, dairy, pork, gluten,* *house made pasta*
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$22.00
Pomodoro, Pancetta, Pork Butt, Garlic, Onion, Fennel, Cellery, Red Pepper, Parmesan Reggiano, Ricotta. *dairy, garlic, pork, gluten* *house made pasta*
|Cacio E Pepe
|$18.00
Spaghetti, Brodo, Parmesan Reggiano, Black Peppercorn, 90 Minute Egg. *dairy, egg, garlic, gluten* *house made pasta*
Peanut & Tree Nut Free
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ricky D's Rib Shack
302 Winchester Ave, New Haven
|Popular items
|Dinner (regular)
|$17.50
1 meat, 2 sides, cornbread
|Full Slab (12 bones)
|$31.25
|Fries
|$5.00
Jack's Bar Steakhouse
212 College Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|SHORT RIB
|$28.00
8 hour brasead short rib, risotto, baby carrots, gravy
|LAMB LOLLIPOPS
|$15.00
Grilled lamb chops, Harissa sauce, yogurt
|NY STRIP 16oz
|$55.00
USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.
NOODLES
September in Bangkok
754 State St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Tea Leaf Salad
|$12.00
|Sausage Rock
|$7.00
|Seeew pull pork
|$16.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Haven Hot Chicken
21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven
|Popular items
|Tendie Slider
|$5.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
|Tendie Trio
|$11.99
Three jumbo Halal tenders served with your choice of sauce
|THE Sandwich
|$11.99
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
470 James Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
Raw Bowls & Juice
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Acai Bliss Bowl
|$13.00
All natural acai blended with berries honey and almond milk, topped with kiwi strawberry, pineapple, blueberry, granola & honey
|Coconut Almond Bowl
|$13.00
Banana, Coconut, Almond Milk base topped with bananas, almonds, coconut flakes, cacao nibs and chocolate hazelnut spread
|Chocolate Delight
|$11.00
Banana, almond butter, plant based protein, cocoa, almond milk - topped with coconut
East Rock Market
285 Nicoll St. Suite 104, New Haven
|Popular items
|Tuna Cut Roll
|$10.00
Maguro with scallion
|Rockfish Omakase
|$43.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (2), Salmon Sushi (2), Japanese Yellowtail (2), New Zealand Sea Bream (2), Spicy Tuna Cut Roll (4 pieces), Crab Salad Cut Roll (4 pieces), Wakamomo Baby Peach.
|Unagi Cut Roll
|$9.50
Unagi with eel sauce and toasted sesame
Villa Lulu
230 College St, New Haven
|Popular items
|Crispy Artichokes
|$13.00
Crispy Artichokes, Parmesan Aioli
|Sun Dried Tomatoe Arancini
|$10.00
Rissoto Balls served with a spicy calabrian aioi
|Eggplant Meatballs
|$14.00
Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Pine Nut Pesto
Rockfish
285 Nicoll Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Rockfish Omakase
|$43.00
Organic Edamame, Tuna Sashimi, Albacore Sushi (2), Salmon Sushi (2), Japanese Yellowtail (2), New Zealand Sea Bream (2), Spicy Tuna Cut Roll (4 pieces), Crab Salad Cut Roll (4 pieces).
|Tuna Cut Roll
|$8.00
maguro hosomaki
|Faroe Island Salmon Sushi
|$7.25
sake nigiri with toasted sesame
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sandra's Next Generation
636 Congress Ave, New Haven
|Popular items
|Church Plate
|$16.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 4 Sides Dishes
|Church Plate
|$16.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 4 Sides Dishes
|Shantes Plate
|$15.50
The choice of 1 Entree and 2 Sides dishes
Lazeez Indian Cuisine
40 Orange Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Samosa
|$6.00
Amchur potatoes and green peas in hand rolled pastry
|Chicken Malai
|$16.00
Mild ginger, white pepper marinated chicken tenders
|Kulcha
|$4.00
Nan filled or topped with Garlic or Onions or Potato or Green chilies or Nuts & Raisins
TACOS
El Segundo New Haven
367 orange st, new haven
|Popular items
|Mofongo Con Chicharon
|$14.00
mashed plantains with crispy pork skin and braised pork
|Fried Noodles
|$16.00
shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream
- 2