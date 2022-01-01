New Haven Indian restaurants you'll love
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
65 Broadway, New Haven
|Popular items
|Punjabi Samosa
|$7.00
dumplings filled with aloo masala (spiced potatoes), peas, served with green and tamarind chutneys
|Palak Paneer
|$15.00
creamy spinach gravy, housemade paneer, basmati rice (GF, V) (substitute naan for rice +1)
|Samosa Chaat
|$11.00
punjabi samosas, savory chickpea and vegetable curry, green and tamarind chutneys, yogurt
Lazeez Indian Cuisine
40 Orange Street, New Haven
|Popular items
|Chicken Malai
|$16.00
Mild ginger, white pepper marinated chicken tenders
|Naan
|$3.00
Unleavened flat bread
|Chicken 65
Chicken wok fried with cumin, mustard, curry leaf yogurt and lemon