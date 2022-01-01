French fries in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve french fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Haven Hot Chicken
21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven
|Tendie Slider
|$5.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
|Banana Puddin'
|$3.99
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
|Fuego Fries
|$9.99
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
470 James Street, New Haven
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
Archie Moore's - New Haven
188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven
|Golden Fingers
|$12.99
Beer-battered dipped chicken tenders served with honey-mustard and our spicy secret sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
|Archies Burger
|$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.
Zois, LLC
63 Grove St, New Haven
|#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
|#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
|California Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing