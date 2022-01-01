French fries in New Haven

New Haven restaurants that serve french fries

Haven Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Haven Hot Chicken

21 Whitney Avenue, New Haven

Avg 4.8 (577 reviews)
Takeout
Tendie Slider$5.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
Banana Puddin'$3.99
French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles
Fuego Fries$9.99
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
More about Haven Hot Chicken
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ

470 James Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ
FRENCH FRIES image

 

NexDine

100 College Street, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES
More about NexDine
Restaurant banner

 

Archie Moore's - New Haven

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Fingers$12.99
Beer-battered dipped chicken tenders served with honey-mustard and our spicy secret sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Archies Burger$14.50
Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.
More about Archie Moore's - New Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Zois, LLC

63 Grove St, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
California Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing
More about Zois, LLC

