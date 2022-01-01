Pittsburgh restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread Twists
|$8.99
|X Large Pizza
|$14.99
|12 Wings
|$13.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Mexican Chicken Soup
|$4.39
Homemade chicken tortilla soup with a bit of spice and served with fresh made tortilla chips.
|Reuben Sandwich
|$10.99
House smoked corned beef on Russian rye with Russian sauce, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese.
|Original Fried Chicken Basket
|$15.39
Four pieces of plump juicy chicken, dipped, battered and fried to a golden brown using our secret 1934 recipe. Served with fries of mashed potatoes with gravy and a slice of corn bread.
23rd and Vine
2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Atlantis Rosé
|$20.00
This dry, complex rosé is as delicious as it is beautiful. With a light, rose coloring the Atlantis Rosé (Portugal) is a truly delightful wine, perfect for any season. Cheers!
|Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC
|$20.00
This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.
|Organic Primitivo (Bottle)
|$23.00
This dry, organic red wine is a treat! With notes of cherry, ripe red plum, savoury olive, and a smokey touch, this is a "must-try" for any red wine lover. Pairs with burgers and ribs.
FUKU TEA
300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack
|$12.00
Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops. 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
|Diner Burger
|$16.00
Bacon / Our American Cheese / Steak Sauce / Dukes Mayonnaise / Bread and Butter Pickles / Ben Martin's Potato Roll / Malt Vin Chips (FRIED IN PEANUT OIL) **Contains Gluten / Dairy**
|Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle
|$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|THE EASTWOOD
|$12.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
|PANCAKE PLATTER
|$8.99
3 Fluffy Mouth Watering Pancakes with your choice of Breakfast Meat or 2 Scrambled Eggs. Choose Plain, Chocolate Chip, Banana, Blueberry or Bacon
|SAUSAGE MUFFIN
|$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
Smashed Waffles
1104 South Braddock Avenue, Swissvale
|Popular items
|Happy Go Clucky
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Breast + Bacon + Cheddar
|Chatty Patty
|$4.75
Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar
|Swirly Sin
|$3.25
Brown Sugar Butter + Cream Cheese Sauce + Cinnamon Sugar
Lot 17
4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
burger with cheese
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.00
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pierogies
|$8.00
Oven Baked & Drizzled with Your Favorite Sauce! Served with Celery and Ranch
Sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, Sexy BBQ, Garlic Parmesan & Traditional (Sour Cream & Caramelized Onion)
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sicilian Pizza
|$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
|Arancini
|$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
|Easy Out Burger
|$12.99
|Signature Seasoning Fries
|$3.99
Aladdin's Eatery
929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
|Shish Tawook Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
|Genie's Combo Plate
|$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Meat & Eggs
|$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
|French Toast
|$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
|Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
|$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|#19A Reuben
|$12.95
Our famous over stuffed corned beef, turkey or pastrami Reuben. Smothered with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
|Fried Zucchini
|$10.95
Breaded Zucchini—Marinara or Horseradish Dipping Sauce
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Smoked Whole Wings
Slow Smoked and Chargrilled. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
|Chicken tenders
|$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Braised Elysian Fields Lamb Shoulder [GF]
|$32.00
anson mills polenta integrale | mint-pistachio pesto | swiss chard | french sheep's milk feta
|Barley Risotto
|$16.00
foraged mushrooms | hearth-roasted shallots | fontina mushroom cream | locatelli romano
|F&A Cuban
|$12.00
* Northside Sandwich Week Contest Winner
tasso ham | smoked pulled pork | b&b pickle slaw | swiss
Mintt Indian Cuisine
3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Butter Naan
|$3.49
Leavened homemade bread baked
in a clay oven with butter
|Chicken 65
|$9.99
Deep-fried boneless chicken in spicy ginger, garlic, red chili and ground black pepper marinade
|Mintt Special Chicken Biryani
|$14.99
Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt
special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices,
cooked with special chicken curry
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|Popular items
|1 Topping Special
A large or x-large pizza with one topping of your choice.
|French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
|Rolls (6)
|$6.00
(6) Pepperoni, Chicken or Sausage served w/Marinara
Mario's Oakland Saloon
116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Small Pizza
|$7.50
|Steak And Cheese
|$12.00
Morcilla
3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Croquetas de Bacalao
|$8.00
salt cod, burnt lemon, espelette honey
*2 pieces per order
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
|Oxtail Montadito
|$8.00
caramelized onion, mahón cheese, baguette
*2 pieces per order
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
|Radicchio and Citrus salad
|$15.00
preserved meyer lemon vinaigrette, blood oranges, cara cara oranges, goat cheese, hazelnuts
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nuts
PIZZA • SALADS
Spak Bros. Pizza
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|LG Pizza
|$12.99
14" LG / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
|6" Seitan "Cheese Steak"
|$5.99
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
|SM Pizza
|$8.99
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|President Salad
|$15.00
Cinderlands Warehouse
2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Douse: Blend 001 (2021) - 500mL Bottle
|$18.00
A blend of three imperial stouts aged in American oak barrels that previously held Buffalo Trace bourbon, with Buffalo Trace mash bills 1 and 2 represented. Two of these are milk stouts and the third is a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth seeing its first blend. 11.3% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption.
|Known/Unknown 010 - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Experimental West Coast IPA brewed with a research-and-development stage yeast strain that frees tropical hop thiols. Mash-hopped. Variety-specific hop extract for Comet and Columbus used in the whirlpool alongside Mosaic and Idaho 7. Dry-hopped with Cryo Pop, Comet, and Simcoe Cryo. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Ghost Rail - 16oz 4pack
|$12.00
Schwarzbier (black lager) brewed with premium German Munich, caramel, and roast malts in the classic style. 5.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Southern Tier Pittsburgh
316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak*
|$14.00
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
shredded lettuce, Lake Shore Fog pickle mayo, sesame bun
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
2X bbq sauce, pickled jalapeno slaw, potato bun
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cookie
|$2.00
Chocolate Chip made with olive oil and topped with sea salt; Double Chocolate with walnuts; Pecan sugar cookie with maple cream; and Oatmeal Raisin with candied ginger.
|Hamantaschen
|$2.00
Triangle short bread cookie with fruit filling.
|Rugelach
|$2.00
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and nuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
PIZZA
Michael's Pizza Bar
2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Whole Steak Hoagie
|$14.50
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
|Roadhouse Fries
|$7.75
fresh-cut fries baked with cheddar, provolone, bacon & jalapenos
|MED White Pizza
|$14.50
our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
EGE Mediterranean
190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hummus Bowl
|$12.99
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
|GF Bianca
|$18.99
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
|Extra Pita
|$1.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Point Brugge Cafe
401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Burger
|$13.00
lettuce, onion, pickle on kaiser roll served with Brugge slaw
|Chaud Chevre Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, warmed goat cheese, asparagus, roasted red peppers, lemon vinaigrette
add salmon, shrimp or chicken
|House Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, grana padano, lemon vinaigrette
sm 7/ lg 11
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Popular items
|Alaska
|$12.00
smoked salmon, herb cream, baby spinach, pesto and side salad
|Sofia
|$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, sautéed vegetables, harissa aioli and side fruits
|Ham & Swiss
|$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
Coop DeVille
2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roadhaus
|$13.00
smok'd bleu cheese mayo, pickled jalapeno, bacon, fried onion, BBQ sauce, served with Martin Potato Bun
|PopCorn Chicken
|$8.00
Country fried chicken with fries
|Nashville
|$13.00
Roasted garlic ranch aioli, Iceberg, b&b pickles