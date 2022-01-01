Pittsburgh restaurants you'll love

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast
Pittsburgh's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Pittsburgh restaurants

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread Twists$8.99
X Large Pizza$14.99
12 Wings$13.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Sunny Jim's Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Chicken Soup$4.39
Homemade chicken tortilla soup with a bit of spice and served with fresh made tortilla chips.
Reuben Sandwich$10.99
House smoked corned beef on Russian rye with Russian sauce, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese.
Original Fried Chicken Basket$15.39
Four pieces of plump juicy chicken, dipped, battered and fried to a golden brown using our secret 1934 recipe. Served with fries of mashed potatoes with gravy and a slice of corn bread.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
23rd and Vine image

 

23rd and Vine

2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Atlantis Rosé$20.00
This dry, complex rosé is as delicious as it is beautiful. With a light, rose coloring the Atlantis Rosé (Portugal) is a truly delightful wine, perfect for any season. Cheers!
Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC$20.00
This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.
Organic Primitivo (Bottle)$23.00
This dry, organic red wine is a treat! With notes of cherry, ripe red plum, savoury olive, and a smokey touch, this is a "must-try" for any red wine lover. Pairs with burgers and ribs.
More about 23rd and Vine
FUKU TEA image

 

FUKU TEA

300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about FUKU TEA
Cinderlands Foederhouse image

 

Cinderlands Foederhouse

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tracks Again - 16oz 4pack$12.00
Our house unfiltered pilsner brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops. 5.2% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Diner Burger$16.00
Bacon / Our American Cheese / Steak Sauce / Dukes Mayonnaise / Bread and Butter Pickles / Ben Martin's Potato Roll / Malt Vin Chips (FRIED IN PEANUT OIL) **Contains Gluten / Dairy**
Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
The Crack'd Egg image

 

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE EASTWOOD$12.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
PANCAKE PLATTER$8.99
3 Fluffy Mouth Watering Pancakes with your choice of Breakfast Meat or 2 Scrambled Eggs. Choose Plain, Chocolate Chip, Banana, Blueberry or Bacon
SAUSAGE MUFFIN$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
More about The Crack'd Egg
Smashed Waffles image

 

Smashed Waffles

1104 South Braddock Avenue, Swissvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Happy Go Clucky$8.00
Crispy Chicken Breast + Bacon + Cheddar
Chatty Patty$4.75
Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar
Swirly Sin$3.25
Brown Sugar Butter + Cream Cheese Sauce + Cinnamon Sugar
More about Smashed Waffles
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.00
burger with cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
Pretzel Sticks$7.00
More about Lot 17
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pierogies$8.00
Oven Baked & Drizzled with Your Favorite Sauce! Served with Celery and Ranch
Sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, Jerk, Sexy BBQ, Garlic Parmesan & Traditional (Sour Cream & Caramelized Onion)
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Pizza$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
Arancini$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
More about Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Easy Out Burger$12.99
Signature Seasoning Fries$3.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Shish Tawook Rolled$7.95
Grilled chicken tenders, sliced tomatoes, turnips, pickles, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Pamela’s Diner image

 

Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & Eggs$9.75
Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela’s Diner
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#19A Reuben$12.95
Our famous over stuffed corned beef, turkey or pastrami Reuben. Smothered with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served with fries
10 Boneless Wings$9.95
Wing orders cannot be divided up into different sauces, but wings can come plain with sauces on the side.
Fried Zucchini$10.95
Breaded Zucchini—Marinara or Horseradish Dipping Sauce
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh

1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Whole Wings
Slow Smoked and Chargrilled. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
Chicken tenders$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen image

 

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Elysian Fields Lamb Shoulder [GF]$32.00
anson mills polenta integrale | mint-pistachio pesto | swiss chard | french sheep's milk feta
Barley Risotto$16.00
foraged mushrooms | hearth-roasted shallots | fontina mushroom cream | locatelli romano
F&A Cuban$12.00
* Northside Sandwich Week Contest Winner
tasso ham | smoked pulled pork | b&b pickle slaw | swiss
More about Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
Mintt Indian Cuisine image

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Butter Naan$3.49
Leavened homemade bread baked
in a clay oven with butter
Chicken 65$9.99
Deep-fried boneless chicken in spicy ginger, garlic, red chili and ground black pepper marinade
Mintt Special Chicken Biryani$14.99
Long grain basmati rice cooked in Mintt
special ingredients, fresh herbs and spices,
cooked with special chicken curry
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Topping Special
A large or x-large pizza with one topping of your choice.
French Fries
plain, with cheese or with cheese & bacon
Rolls (6)$6.00
(6) Pepperoni, Chicken or Sausage served w/Marinara
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Mario's Oakland Saloon image

 

Mario's Oakland Saloon

116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Small Pizza$7.50
Steak And Cheese$12.00
More about Mario's Oakland Saloon
Morcilla image

 

Morcilla

3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croquetas de Bacalao$8.00
salt cod, burnt lemon, espelette honey
*2 pieces per order
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Oxtail Montadito$8.00
caramelized onion, mahón cheese, baguette
*2 pieces per order
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
Radicchio and Citrus salad$15.00
preserved meyer lemon vinaigrette, blood oranges, cara cara oranges, goat cheese, hazelnuts
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nuts
More about Morcilla
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Bros. Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Pizza$12.99
14" LG / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
6" Seitan "Cheese Steak"$5.99
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
SM Pizza$8.99
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel$16.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
President Salad$15.00
More about Industry Public House North Fayette
Cinderlands Warehouse image

 

Cinderlands Warehouse

2601 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Douse: Blend 001 (2021) - 500mL Bottle$18.00
A blend of three imperial stouts aged in American oak barrels that previously held Buffalo Trace bourbon, with Buffalo Trace mash bills 1 and 2 represented. Two of these are milk stouts and the third is a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth seeing its first blend. 11.3% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption.
Known/Unknown 010 - West Coast IPA - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Experimental West Coast IPA brewed with a research-and-development stage yeast strain that frees tropical hop thiols. Mash-hopped. Variety-specific hop extract for Comet and Columbus used in the whirlpool alongside Mosaic and Idaho 7. Dry-hopped with Cryo Pop, Comet, and Simcoe Cryo. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Ghost Rail - 16oz 4pack$12.00
Schwarzbier (black lager) brewed with premium German Munich, caramel, and roast malts in the classic style. 5.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
More about Cinderlands Warehouse
Southern Tier Pittsburgh image

 

Southern Tier Pittsburgh

316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesteak*$14.00
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
shredded lettuce, Lake Shore Fog pickle mayo, sesame bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
2X bbq sauce, pickled jalapeno slaw, potato bun
More about Southern Tier Pittsburgh
Allegro Hearth Bakery image

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip made with olive oil and topped with sea salt; Double Chocolate with walnuts; Pecan sugar cookie with maple cream; and Oatmeal Raisin with candied ginger.
Hamantaschen$2.00
Triangle short bread cookie with fruit filling.
Rugelach$2.00
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and nuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery
Michael's Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Michael's Pizza Bar

2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Steak Hoagie$14.50
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
Roadhouse Fries$7.75
fresh-cut fries baked with cheddar, provolone, bacon & jalapenos
MED White Pizza$14.50
our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone
More about Michael's Pizza Bar
EGE Mediterranean image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

EGE Mediterranean

190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh

Avg 4.9 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hummus Bowl$12.99
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
GF Bianca$18.99
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
Extra Pita$1.50
More about EGE Mediterranean
Point Brugge Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Point Brugge Cafe

401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$13.00
lettuce, onion, pickle on kaiser roll served with Brugge slaw
Chaud Chevre Salad$15.00
mixed greens, warmed goat cheese, asparagus, roasted red peppers, lemon vinaigrette
add salmon, shrimp or chicken
House Salad$8.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, grana padano, lemon vinaigrette
sm 7/ lg 11
More about Point Brugge Cafe
Cafe Moulin image

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alaska$12.00
smoked salmon, herb cream, baby spinach, pesto and side salad
Sofia$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, sautéed vegetables, harissa aioli and side fruits
Ham & Swiss$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
More about Cafe Moulin
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roadhaus$13.00
smok'd bleu cheese mayo, pickled jalapeno, bacon, fried onion, BBQ sauce, served with Martin Potato Bun
PopCorn Chicken$8.00
Country fried chicken with fries
Nashville$13.00
Roasted garlic ranch aioli, Iceberg, b&b pickles
More about Coop DeVille

