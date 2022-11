Douse: Caffé Arancia (2022) - 500mL Bottle

$18.00

A blend of two imperial stouts aged up to 18 months in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon and Buffalo Trace bourbon. Rested on Intelligentsia Coffee Burundi Yandaro and sweet orange peel. 11.8% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.