Pho Van-Em 2120 Penn Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Woman-led business. Serving famous pho, vermicelli noodle
Location
2120 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PaPa J's Twin Plaza - 2016 Smallman Street
No Reviews
2016 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant