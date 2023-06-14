Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho Van-Em 2120 Penn Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2120 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Cucumber Garlic Salad

$6.00

Fresh Roll Tofu (2pc)

$7.00

Fresh Roll Pork Belly (2pc

$7.50

Fresh Rolls Shrimp (2pc)

$7.50

Fried Shrimp Rolls (2pc

$7.50

Cheese Wonton (6pc)

$8.00

Pork Dumpling (Pork & napa) (5pc)

$9.95

Vegetable Dumpling (5pc)(Cabbage, scallion, glass noodle, carrots, driedtotu)

$9.95

Crispy Tofu (VG)

$10.95

Pork & Shrimp Dumpling (5pc)

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$12.95

Fresh Soft Shell Crab (2pc)

$13.95

Banh Mi Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich Grill

$10.95

Chicken Sandwich Grill

$10.95

Grill Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Tofu Sandwich

$10.95

Brisket Sandwich

$11.95

Pork Belly Sandwich

$11.95

Salgon Special Sandwich

$12.95

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$14.95

Salad

Papaya

$12.95

Famous Pho

Chicken Pho

$16.95

Vegan Pho

$16.95

Brisket Pho

$16.95

Eye Round Pho

$16.95

Meat Ball Pho

$16.95

Tendon Pho

$16.95

Tripes Pho

$16.95

Shrimp Pho

$17.95

Supreme Pho

$19.95

Chef Specials

Wonton Noodle Soup / Mi Hoanh Thanh

$17.95

Spicy Beef Soup / Bun Bo Hue

$18.95

Pork & Shrimp Soup / Hu Tieu

$18.95

Seafood Soup / Hu Tieu Do Bien

$18.95

Fish Meat Ball Soup

$18.95

Ribs Pho

$23.95

Ribs with Eye Round Pho

$27.95

King Crab Pho

$45.95

Rice /Cow

Grill Teriyaki Chicken Rice Plates

$15.50

Stir Fry Veggies and Tofu Rice Plates

$15.50

Lemongrass Tofu Rice Plates

$15.50

Pork Chops with Fried Egg Rice Plates

$17.95

Saute Lemongrass Beef Rice Plates

$17.95

Saute Shrimp Rice PlatesIce Tea

$17.95

Vermicelli Bowls

Pork Crispy Rolls (3)Veg. Crispy Rolls (3)

$16.95

Veg. Crispy Rolls (3)

$16.95

Crispy Rolls Vermicelli (3)

$16.95

Grill chicken Vermiceli

$16.95

Grill Pork Vermicelli

$16.95

Fried Tofu VermicelliGrill

$16.95

Beef VermicelliGrill

$17.95

Shrimp Vermicelli

$17.95

Fried Rice

Mix Veggies Fried Rice

$15.50

Tofu Fried Rice

$15.50

Grill Chicken Fried Rice

$16.50

Grill Pork Fried Rice

$16.50

Grill Beef Fried Rice

$17.50

Grill Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.50

Combination Fried Rice

$19.50

Stveet Food StyFuy Noodles / Bun Xao

Pad Thai

$15.95

Drinks

饮品 Beverage

无糖冰茶 Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.50

越式滴滤咖啡 Viet Drip Coffee

$6.50

芦荟 Aloe Regular

$3.00

可乐 Coke

$2.50

雪碧 Sprite

$2.50

橙汁汽水 Sunkist Orange

$2.50

健怡可乐 Diet Coke

$2.50

热茶 Hot Tea

$2.50

姜汁汽水 Ginger Ale

$2.50

清凉饮料 Refreshers

奶茶 Milk Tea

$6.50

冰沙 Smoothies

$6.50

清凉饮料 Refreshers

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Woman-led business. Serving famous pho, vermicelli noodle

Location

2120 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pamela’s Diner - Strip District
orange starNo Reviews
60 21st Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Cafe Raymond
orange star4.6 • 1,693
2009 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
PaPa J's Twin Plaza - 2016 Smallman Street
orange starNo Reviews
2016 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Coop DeVille
orange starNo Reviews
2305 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Aslin Beer Company - Pittsburgh
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Smallman Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Cioppino Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,133
2350 Railroad St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville, PA
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston