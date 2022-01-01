Bridgeville restaurants you'll love
Napoli Italian Bridgeville
1273 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
Popular items
|Chicken Parm & Pasta
|$18.99
Two 4oz chicken breasts breaded, pan fried & topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese over pasta
|CYO Pasta
|Wings - 10
|$14.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crafty Jackalope
608 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville
Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$3.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
|Southwest Chicken
|$10.99
The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse
1597 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
Popular items
|Boneless 1/2 lb
|$11.00
|2oz Ranch
|$0.75
|Traditional
TACOS
Lucha Street Tacos
3181 Washington Pike, Bridgeville
Popular items
|Booyaka Barbacoa taco
|$4.25
Slow cooked Barbacoa, cilantro lime rice, queso, shredded cheddar topped with diced tomatoes
|Smoked Brisket
|$4.75
Smoked brisket, sweet slaw, brisket sauce, and onion straws.
|La Falda Res Fantastico (Flank steak)
|$5.00
Delicious Flank steak, salsa verde, house pickled red onions, sprinkle of queso fresco and topped with our Lime Crema
Salud Juicery Glass House
1434 Hastings Crescent, Building 403, Unit A, South Fayette