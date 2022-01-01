Bridgeville restaurants you'll love

Bridgeville restaurants
Toast
  • Bridgeville

Bridgeville's top cuisines

American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Bridgeville restaurants

Napoli Italian Bridgeville image

 

Napoli Italian Bridgeville

1273 Washington Pike, Bridgeville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm & Pasta$18.99
Two 4oz chicken breasts breaded, pan fried & topped with spaghetti sauce & provolone cheese over pasta
CYO Pasta
Wings - 10$14.99
More about Napoli Italian Bridgeville
The Crafty Jackalope image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crafty Jackalope

608 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (2810 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$3.99
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Southwest Chicken$10.99
More about The Crafty Jackalope
The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse image

 

The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse

1597 Washington Pike, Bridgeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless 1/2 lb$11.00
2oz Ranch$0.75
Traditional
More about The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse
Lucha Street Tacos image

TACOS

Lucha Street Tacos

3181 Washington Pike, Bridgeville

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Booyaka Barbacoa taco$4.25
Slow cooked Barbacoa, cilantro lime rice, queso, shredded cheddar topped with diced tomatoes
Smoked Brisket$4.75
Smoked brisket, sweet slaw, brisket sauce, and onion straws.
La Falda Res Fantastico (Flank steak)$5.00
Delicious Flank steak, salsa verde, house pickled red onions, sprinkle of queso fresco and topped with our Lime Crema
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Armstrong's Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Armstrong's Express

609 Washington Ave, Bridgeville

Avg 4.6 (308 reviews)
Takeout
More about Armstrong's Express
Restaurant banner

 

Salud Juicery Glass House

1434 Hastings Crescent, Building 403, Unit A, South Fayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Salud Juicery Glass House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bridgeville

Grilled Chicken

