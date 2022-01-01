Sewickley restaurants you'll love

Sewickley restaurants
Toast
  • Sewickley

Sewickley's top cuisines

American
Must-try Sewickley restaurants

Andora image

SEAFOOD

Andora

1616 Mt Nebo Rd, Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (1004 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Filet Mignon 8 oz.$39.90
An 8 ounce beef tenderloin steak cooked to your liking topped with herb butter and accompanied by green beans and garlic chive mashed potatoes
Penne with Chicken & Sausage$23.90
Penne pasta tossed with grilled sliced chicken breast, Italian sausage, and banana pepper slices in a rich tomato cream sauce
Zucchini Ribbons$15.90
Thin slices of zucchini lightly breaded and fried, stuffed with hrebs and four Italian cheese. Served with a light roasted red pepper cream sauce
424 Walnut image

 

424 Walnut

424 Walnut St, Sewickley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Lula

515 Broad Street, Sewickley

No reviews yet
Takeout
