Wexford restaurants you'll love

Wexford restaurants
Toast
  • Wexford

Wexford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Wexford restaurants

The Oven Pizza Co. image

 

The Oven Pizza Co.

2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Breadstix$5.00
8 Sticks with a roasted garlic rub and our pizza cheese blend, served with a side of red sauce
Wings$7.00
Dry rubbed, cooked fresh in brick oven, never fried, all-natural with dipping sauces on the side.
Spinach Walnut Salad$4.70
Goat cheese, dried cranberry, grape tomatoes, red onion, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
Slice on Broadway image

 

Slice on Broadway

10339 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Guy$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
Classic Italian Hoagie$9.49
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
More about Slice on Broadway
Pomodoro Ristorante image

 

Pomodoro Ristorante

2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dozen Wings$14.45
Served with either Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.95
Served with your choice of sauce/dressing
1/2 Dozen Wings$8.95
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Cinderlands Wexford image

 

Cinderlands Wexford

171 Wexford Bayne Road, Suite 1, Wexford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
She's a Beaut - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Hazy holiday IPA brewed with Colorado spruce tips, sweet orange peel, and Citra, Chinook, and Centennial hops. 6.4% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Ghost Rail - 16oz 4pack$12.00
Schwarzbier (black lager) brewed with premium German Munich, caramel, and roast malts in the classic style. 5.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Lotta Sap - 16oz 4pack$20.00
Holiday West Coast double IPA brewed with Colorado spruce tips, sweet orange peel, and Idaho 7, Comet, Cascade, El Dorado, Citra, and Citra Cryo hops. 8.4% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
More about Cinderlands Wexford
Robokyo Hibachi Express image

 

Robokyo Hibachi Express

2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Noodles$3.00
8 ounce side of Japanese yakisoba noodles, peas, carrots and corn, grilled in oyster flavored sauce. *contains shellfish
NEW - Firecracker Chicken Hibachi$13.00
Hibachi chicken cooked with mushrooms in our sesame sriracha vinaigrette, served with mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces. It's not too spicy, maybe a 3 out of 10.
Salad with Ginger Dressing$3.00
Salad with Ginger Dressing
More about Robokyo Hibachi Express
Thorn Hill Tap House image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Thorn Hill Tap House

105 VIP Dr., Wexford

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.00
brown sugar bacon, hickory BBQ, lettuce, tomato, haystack onions, mayo, cheddar
Chicken Tenders$11.00
brined overnight and hand-breaded in our house seasoning
1974 Salad$7.00
mixed greens with tomato, green bean, farmhouse cheddar, pickled egg, haystack onions, cider mustard vinaigrette
More about Thorn Hill Tap House
Thai Place image

 

Thai Place

12009 Perry Hwy, Wexford

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A1A Fresh Spring Roll (chicken or tofu) (2)$7.00
A delicious combination of fresh green leaf lettuce, carrots, vermicelli, and fresh cilantro leaves wrapped in a soft rice paper and served with sweet dipping sauce
R29 Thai Place Fried Rice$13.00
Rice stir-fried with egg, onion, green pea, and carrot
CR53B Mussaman*$15.00
A southern Thai tangy flavored curry cooked with potatoes, pineapple, peanuts, coconut milk, and spices
More about Thai Place
Main pic

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

12017 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Thai Chicken Wrap$11.50
grilled chicken / mixed greens / pickled asian veg / scallion / wonton strips / thai chili sauce
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford
Freedom Pizza and Deli image

 

Freedom Pizza and Deli

10339 Perry Hwy #6, Wexford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Freedom Pizza and Deli
Emporio A Meatball Joint! image

 

Emporio A Meatball Joint!

11978 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Emporio A Meatball Joint!
Restaurant banner

 

Shooters

50 PINE CREEK ROAD, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shooters

