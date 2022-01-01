Wexford restaurants you'll love
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
The Oven Pizza Co.
2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford
|Popular items
|Cheesy Breadstix
|$5.00
8 Sticks with a roasted garlic rub and our pizza cheese blend, served with a side of red sauce
|Wings
|$7.00
Dry rubbed, cooked fresh in brick oven, never fried, all-natural with dipping sauces on the side.
|Spinach Walnut Salad
|$4.70
Goat cheese, dried cranberry, grape tomatoes, red onion, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Slice on Broadway
Slice on Broadway
10339 Perry Highway, Wexford
|Popular items
|The Big Guy
|$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
|Pepperoni Roll
|$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
|Classic Italian Hoagie
|$9.49
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mozzarella, and Provolone, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette. A classic!
More about Pomodoro Ristorante
Pomodoro Ristorante
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|Popular items
|Dozen Wings
|$14.45
Served with either Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$9.95
Served with your choice of sauce/dressing
|1/2 Dozen Wings
|$8.95
Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
More about Cinderlands Wexford
Cinderlands Wexford
171 Wexford Bayne Road, Suite 1, Wexford
|Popular items
|She's a Beaut - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Hazy holiday IPA brewed with Colorado spruce tips, sweet orange peel, and Citra, Chinook, and Centennial hops. 6.4% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Ghost Rail - 16oz 4pack
|$12.00
Schwarzbier (black lager) brewed with premium German Munich, caramel, and roast malts in the classic style. 5.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
|Lotta Sap - 16oz 4pack
|$20.00
Holiday West Coast double IPA brewed with Colorado spruce tips, sweet orange peel, and Idaho 7, Comet, Cascade, El Dorado, Citra, and Citra Cryo hops. 8.4% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
More about Robokyo Hibachi Express
Robokyo Hibachi Express
2569 Brandt School Road, Wexford
|Popular items
|Noodles
|$3.00
8 ounce side of Japanese yakisoba noodles, peas, carrots and corn, grilled in oyster flavored sauce. *contains shellfish
|NEW - Firecracker Chicken Hibachi
|$13.00
Hibachi chicken cooked with mushrooms in our sesame sriracha vinaigrette, served with mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces. It's not too spicy, maybe a 3 out of 10.
|Salad with Ginger Dressing
|$3.00
Salad with Ginger Dressing
More about Thorn Hill Tap House
Thorn Hill Tap House
105 VIP Dr., Wexford
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$14.00
brown sugar bacon, hickory BBQ, lettuce, tomato, haystack onions, mayo, cheddar
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
brined overnight and hand-breaded in our house seasoning
|1974 Salad
|$7.00
mixed greens with tomato, green bean, farmhouse cheddar, pickled egg, haystack onions, cider mustard vinaigrette
More about Thai Place
Thai Place
12009 Perry Hwy, Wexford
|Popular items
|A1A Fresh Spring Roll (chicken or tofu) (2)
|$7.00
A delicious combination of fresh green leaf lettuce, carrots, vermicelli, and fresh cilantro leaves wrapped in a soft rice paper and served with sweet dipping sauce
|R29 Thai Place Fried Rice
|$13.00
Rice stir-fried with egg, onion, green pea, and carrot
|CR53B Mussaman*
|$15.00
A southern Thai tangy flavored curry cooked with potatoes, pineapple, peanuts, coconut milk, and spices
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford
Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford
12017 Perry Highway, Wexford
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
grilled chicken / mixed greens / pickled asian veg / scallion / wonton strips / thai chili sauce
More about Freedom Pizza and Deli
Freedom Pizza and Deli
10339 Perry Hwy #6, Wexford
More about Emporio A Meatball Joint!
Emporio A Meatball Joint!
11978 Perry Highway, Wexford
More about Shooters
Shooters
50 PINE CREEK ROAD, Wexford