Hummus in Wexford

Wexford restaurants
Toast

Wexford restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

The Oven Pizza Co.

2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Made Hummus & Oven Baked Flatbread$5.50
Housemade hummus served with a side of brick oven flatbread. Served with one topping of your choice.
Hummus Pocket$10.00
Traditional or Black Bean Hummus with feta, black olives, roasted sweet pepper, mixed greens served warm in a pita pocket.
More about The Oven Pizza Co.
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Thorn Hill Tap House

105 VIP Dr., Wexford

Avg 4.7 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Hummus & Fixins$12.00
with today's veggies and bread service
More about Thorn Hill Tap House
Main pic

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

12017 Perry Highway, Wexford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Big Fat Hummus Wrap$10.00
portabella / hummus / roasted red peppers / mixed greens / cucumber / tomato / feta
Hummus Plate$9.00
hummus / roasted black bean dip / grilled pita / sliced veggies
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

