Hummus in Wexford
Wexford restaurants that serve hummus
The Oven Pizza Co.
2000 Village Run Dr., Wexford
|House Made Hummus & Oven Baked Flatbread
|$5.50
Housemade hummus served with a side of brick oven flatbread. Served with one topping of your choice.
|Hummus Pocket
|$10.00
Traditional or Black Bean Hummus with feta, black olives, roasted sweet pepper, mixed greens served warm in a pita pocket.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Thorn Hill Tap House
105 VIP Dr., Wexford
|Homemade Hummus & Fixins
|$12.00
with today's veggies and bread service