Zelienople restaurants you'll love

General Shu’s
210 S Main St, Zelienople
|Popular items
|Veggie Egg Roll (v)
|$3.50
napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-spice | ginger-scallion puree
1 per order
|Wonton Soup
|$4.00
chicken broth | pork wonton | scallion
|Lo Mein
|$9.00
egg noodles | cabbage | onion | carrot | scallion
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
ShuBrew
205 S Main St., Zelienople
|Popular items
|Pretzilla
|$12.00
Monstrous Mediterra Bakery pretzel with beer mustard and our signature cheese.
Try with a Lager or Brown Ale
|Fast Food Burger
|$16.00
Double patty, white American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, & Shu sauce on a Mediterra Bakery brioche bun.
Try with a Münich Helles, Kölsch, or IPA
|Mamma Shu's
|$16.00
Garlic sauce, balsamic roasted tomatoes, ricotta, shaved parmesan reggiano, provolone & mozzarella cheese. Topped with basil pesto.
Spring & Main Cafe
109 N Main Street, Zelienople
|Popular items
|Founders Fave
|$4.50
BISCUIT | EGGS | BACON | AMERICAN CHEESE
|Wake Up Special
|$7.49
TWO EGGS | MEAT | TOAST | POTATOES OR FRUIT
|Pittsburgher Salad
|$8.99
MIXED GREENS | PROTEIN | EGG | TOMATO | FRENCH FRIES | MOZZARELLA