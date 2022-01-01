Zelienople restaurants you'll love

Zelienople restaurants
Toast
  • Zelienople

Zelienople's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Must-try Zelienople restaurants

General Shu’s image

 

General Shu’s

210 S Main St, Zelienople

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Egg Roll (v)$3.50
napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-spice | ginger-scallion puree
1 per order
Wonton Soup$4.00
chicken broth | pork wonton | scallion
Lo Mein$9.00
egg noodles | cabbage | onion | carrot | scallion
More about General Shu’s
ShuBrew image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

ShuBrew

205 S Main St., Zelienople

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzilla$12.00
Monstrous Mediterra Bakery pretzel with beer mustard and our signature cheese.
Try with a Lager or Brown Ale
Fast Food Burger$16.00
Double patty, white American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, & Shu sauce on a Mediterra Bakery brioche bun.
Try with a Münich Helles, Kölsch, or IPA
Mamma Shu's$16.00
Garlic sauce, balsamic roasted tomatoes, ricotta, shaved parmesan reggiano, provolone & mozzarella cheese. Topped with basil pesto.
More about ShuBrew
Spring & Main Cafe image

 

Spring & Main Cafe

109 N Main Street, Zelienople

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Founders Fave$4.50
BISCUIT | EGGS | BACON | AMERICAN CHEESE
Wake Up Special$7.49
TWO EGGS | MEAT | TOAST | POTATOES OR FRUIT
Pittsburgher Salad$8.99
MIXED GREENS | PROTEIN | EGG | TOMATO | FRENCH FRIES | MOZZARELLA
More about Spring & Main Cafe
Spring Street Cafe image

 

Spring Street Cafe

205 S. Main St, Zelienople

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Melt$6.00
Breakfast Meats$2.00
Frappé
More about Spring Street Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Zelienople

Fried Rice

