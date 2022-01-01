Youngstown restaurants you'll love
Riser Tavern & Grill
1135 W. Western Reserve Road, Poland
|Riser Knotty Pretzel
|$11.00
Riser's House Made Pretzel Served w/ 3 House Made Sauces. Queso, Beer Cheese, & Bavarian Mustard.
|Steak Salad
|$17.00
|Beer Battered Fish Dinner
|$15.00
Coaches Burger Bar Austintown
5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown
|Coaches Pickle Chips
|$8.29
Half pound of fresh hot and crunchy house breaded pickle chips. Served with ranch.
|Chicken Salad
|$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
|Bacon Shroom Burger
|$13.99
Grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, seared mushrooms, and herb aioli over bacon. Served on our traditional bun.
Coaches Burger Bar Poland
3032 Center Rd., Poland
|Chicken Salad
|$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
|Batter Up Pretzels
|$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
100 W Federal Street, Youngstown
|Cavatelli Vodka
|$13.00
|Handmade Meatballs W/ Ricotta
|$12.00
|Arancini Di Riso (Rice Ball)
|$10.00
Garden Café by Kravitz
123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown
|Wedding Soup
|$3.99
Our best selling soup with greens, meatballs and eggs in chicken broth
|Country Club Chicken Salad
|$10.99
greens, chicken salad, fresh berries, kalamata olives topped with olive oil, balsamic glaze and a dash of salt. (GF)
|Reuben - Corned Beef
|$12.99
Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye
The Takeout
1852 Oak st, Youngstown
|Haddock Dinner
|$12.99
2 sides & bread
|Rib Tips Dinner
|$9.95
2 sides & bread
|Full Slab Dinner
|$26.95
2 sides & bread
PIZZA
Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar
1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown
|Chicken Lynn Ann
|$15.99
|12 inch Potato & Greens Pizza
|$15.99
|Sirloin Salad
|$14.99
Aladdin's Eatery
7325 South Ave, Boardman
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Austintown Pizza & Chicken
5205 Mahoning Ave, Austintown
|Gyro
|$7.49
With lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce and served with fries
|8 Piece Chicken
|$18.95
|12 Texas
|$5.25
Coaches Burger Bar
714 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken
Fresh Greens
Tomato
Cucumber
Black Olives
Red Onions
Cooked Egg
Mozzarella Cheese
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Pita Bread
|Big Texan Burger
|$7.99
American Cheese
Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Onion Tanglers
|Medium Signature Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.19
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kravitz Delicatessen
3135 Belmont Ave, Youngstown
|Daily Double
|$8.99
Choice of 2
|Kraut on Fire
|$10.99
Corned Beef, Hot pepper cheese, hot peppers, kraut on grilled rye
|Reuben
|$10.99
Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Belleria Pizza & Italian
3460 S Meridian Rd, Youngstown
|Chicken Parmesan
|$14.99
|Fried Ravioli
|$6.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Blue Wolf Tavern
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman
|Hot Peppers & Oil
|$1.00
Michael Alberini's Restaurant
1140 Boardman Poland Rd, Poland
The Upstairs Catering & Lounge
4500 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown
|Grape Leaves (dozen)
|$15.00
Hand rolled, stuffed with ground beef, rice and herbs
|Charred Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Crisp greens, garden veggies, mozzarella, grilled chicken, served with Upstairs vinaigrette & ranch dressing
|Entree and Side
|$42.00
Family Style Dining for Four. Please choose one from each. All choices feed four people.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Station Square Ristorante
4250 Belmont Ave, Youngstown
Avalon Downtown
17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown
|8" Traditional Pizza
|$7.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Fried Chicken Wings (12pc)
|$14.00
Choice of sauce on side.
|14" Traditional Pizza
|$14.75
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Magic Tree Pub and Eatery
7463 South Ave, Youngstown
Bistro 1907
44 Federal Plaza East, Youngstown
Cafe 422- Boardman
8586 SOUTH AVENUE, BOARDMAN
Garden Kettle
8051 Market St, Boardman
Prima Cucina Italiana
103 W Federal St, Youngstown