Youngstown restaurants you'll love

Youngstown restaurants
Toast
  • Youngstown

Youngstown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Youngstown restaurants

Riser Tavern & Grill image

 

Riser Tavern & Grill

1135 W. Western Reserve Road, Poland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Riser Knotty Pretzel$11.00
Riser's House Made Pretzel Served w/ 3 House Made Sauces. Queso, Beer Cheese, & Bavarian Mustard.
Steak Salad$17.00
Beer Battered Fish Dinner$15.00
Coaches Burger Bar Austintown image

 

Coaches Burger Bar Austintown

5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coaches Pickle Chips$8.29
Half pound of fresh hot and crunchy house breaded pickle chips. Served with ranch.
Chicken Salad$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
Bacon Shroom Burger$13.99
Grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, seared mushrooms, and herb aioli over bacon. Served on our traditional bun.
Coaches Burger Bar Poland image

 

Coaches Burger Bar Poland

3032 Center Rd., Poland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
Batter Up Pretzels$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
Cheeseburger$11.99
Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon

100 W Federal Street, Youngstown

Avg 4.3 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavatelli Vodka$13.00
Handmade Meatballs W/ Ricotta$12.00
Arancini Di Riso (Rice Ball)$10.00
Garden Café by Kravitz image

 

Garden Café by Kravitz

123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wedding Soup$3.99
Our best selling soup with greens, meatballs and eggs in chicken broth
Country Club Chicken Salad$10.99
greens, chicken salad, fresh berries, kalamata olives topped with olive oil, balsamic glaze and a dash of salt. (GF)
Reuben - Corned Beef$12.99
Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye
The Takeout image

 

The Takeout

1852 Oak st, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Haddock Dinner$12.99
2 sides & bread
Rib Tips Dinner$9.95
2 sides & bread
Full Slab Dinner$26.95
2 sides & bread
Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA

Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar

1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Lynn Ann$15.99
12 inch Potato & Greens Pizza$15.99
Sirloin Salad$14.99
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7325 South Ave, Boardman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Austintown Pizza & Chicken image

 

Austintown Pizza & Chicken

5205 Mahoning Ave, Austintown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$7.49
With lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce and served with fries
8 Piece Chicken$18.95
12 Texas$5.25
Coaches Burger Bar image

 

Coaches Burger Bar

714 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken
Fresh Greens
Tomato
Cucumber
Black Olives
Red Onions
Cooked Egg
Mozzarella Cheese
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Pita Bread
Big Texan Burger$7.99
American Cheese
Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Onion Tanglers
Medium Signature Fresh Cut Fries$3.19
Kravitz Delicatessen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kravitz Delicatessen

3135 Belmont Ave, Youngstown

Avg 4.6 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Daily Double$8.99
Choice of 2
Kraut on Fire$10.99
Corned Beef, Hot pepper cheese, hot peppers, kraut on grilled rye
Reuben$10.99
Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye
Belleria Pizza & Italian image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Belleria Pizza & Italian

3460 S Meridian Rd, Youngstown

Avg 3.9 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$14.99
Fried Ravioli$6.99
Gringo's image

 

Gringo's

24 N Phelps Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Surf and Turf Lobster$20.00
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Blue Wolf Tavern

1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman

Avg 4.4 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Peppers & Oil$1.00
Michael Alberini's Restaurant image

 

Michael Alberini's Restaurant

1140 Boardman Poland Rd, Poland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salvatore's Italian Grill image

PIZZA

Salvatore's Italian Grill

4831 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown

Avg 4.6 (2012 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Legends Food & Drink

7334 Market St, Boardman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Upstairs Catering & Lounge

4500 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grape Leaves (dozen)$15.00
Hand rolled, stuffed with ground beef, rice and herbs
Charred Chicken Salad$10.00
Crisp greens, garden veggies, mozzarella, grilled chicken, served with Upstairs vinaigrette & ranch dressing
Entree and Side$42.00
Family Style Dining for Four. Please choose one from each. All choices feed four people.
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Station Square Ristorante

4250 Belmont Ave, Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avalon Downtown image

 

Avalon Downtown

17 W. Federal Street, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8" Traditional Pizza$7.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Fried Chicken Wings (12pc)$14.00
Choice of sauce on side.
14" Traditional Pizza$14.75
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Magic Tree Pub and Eatery image

 

Magic Tree Pub and Eatery

7463 South Ave, Youngstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bistro 1907 image

 

Bistro 1907

44 Federal Plaza East, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe 422- Boardman

8586 SOUTH AVENUE, BOARDMAN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Garden Kettle

8051 Market St, Boardman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Prima Cucina Italiana

103 W Federal St, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

