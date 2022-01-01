Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Wolf Tavern

825 Reviews

$$

1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd

Boardman, OH 44512

Order Again

Appetizers

Hot Peppers & Oil

$1.00+

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Alpha Wolf

$45.00

Celery & Ranch

$2.00

Celery & Bleu

$2.00

Extra Roll

$0.35

Bruschetta

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Fried Cheese

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$12.50

Greens & Cheese

$12.50

Maryland Crabcake

$14.00

Meatball App

$8.50

Sautéed Calamari

$12.50

Shrimp Allouette

$14.50

Spicy Marinated Peppers

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.50

Wolf Wings

$12.50

Zucchini Parmesan

$10.50

Soup & Salad

Wedding Soup

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

House Salad

$12.50

Chicken House Salad

$14.50

Steak House Salad

$16.50

Shrimp House Salad

$16.50

Salmon House Salad

$24.50

Blackened Chicken House

$15.50

Blackened Steak House Salad

$17.50

Blackened Shrimp House Salad

$17.50

Blackened Salmon House Salad

$25.50

Chicken Power Bowl

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chicken & Pepper Salad

$15.00

Blackened Chicken & Pepper

$16.00

Steak & Pepper Salad

$16.50

Blackened Steak & Pepper

$17.50

Simple Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Chicken Caesar

$14.50

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$15.50

Steak Caesar

$16.50

Shrimp Caesar

$16.50

Salmon Caesar

$24.50

Blackened Steak Caesar

$17.50

Blackened Shrimp Caesar

$17.50

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$25.50

Grill & BBQ

BBQ Glazed Chicken

$16.00+

Black & Bleu Medallions

$28.00

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$16.00+

Center-Cut Sirloin

$27.50

Chicken & Rib Combo

$19.50

Cowboy Ribeye

$35.00

Filet Mignon

$37.50

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$26.50

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$17.50

Hatfield Chop

$26.50

Prime Rib

$26.50

Steak & Rib Combo

$29.00

House Specialties

Blackend Chicken w/ Greens & Peppers

$19.50+

California Chicken

$19.00

Chicken & Shrimp Jambalaya

$21.00+

Chicken Allouette

$20.00+

Chicken Francaise

$19.50+

Chicken Marsala

$20.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$18.50+

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$18.50+

Tavern Fajitas

$22.00+

Tuscan Chicken

$20.00+

Youngstown Veal

$23.00

Zucchini Parmesan

$17.00+

Veal Francaise

$21.00

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Fresh Seafood

Cajun Alfredo Shrimp & Scallops

$23.00+

Cod Primavera

$19.50

Faroe Island Salmon

$24.00

Hot Pepper Shrimp Linguine

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

North Atlantic Cod

$18.00+

Shrimp Allouette Pasta

$27.00

Shrimp or Scallops Mornay

$25.00

Creative Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$17.00+

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$19.00+

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$18.00+

Chicken Broccolini

$18.50+

Chicken Carbonara

$20.00+

Jumbo Ravioli

$17.00+

Linguine Puttanesca

$18.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.50

Pasta Primavera w/ Chicken

$18.50

Vodka Sauce Pasta

$17.00+

Pomodoro Pasta

$16.00+

Red Sauce Pasta

$13.00+

Aglio e Olio Sauce Pasta

$16.00+

Signature Sandwiches

BBQ Burger

$12.50

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Blue Wolf Burger

$12.00

Chicken & Greens Wedge

$12.50

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

French Dip

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Italian Deli

$12.50

Monte Cristo

$11.50

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.50

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Maple Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Surrender

$8.00

Mini Tiramisu Torts

$8.00

S'mores Lava Cake

$7.50

GF Brownie a la Mode

$7.50

Creme Brulee

$7.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Vanilla Sundae

$6.00

Dessert Special 1

$8.50

Kids' Menu

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli & MB

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$8.00

Kids Fish

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Kids Pep Pizza

$5.50

Pup Burger

$7.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Grilled Steak

$10.00

Side Options

Applesauce

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Pasta

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.00

Whole Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Boardwalk Fries

$2.50

Cajun Fries

$2.50

Vegetable of Day

$2.50

Featured Side 1

$2.50

Featured Side 2

$2.50

Featured Side 3

$2.50

Celery & Ranch

$2.00

Celery & Bleu

$2.00

Raspberry Jam

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Featured Side 4

$2.50

Lunch Specials

L. MELT SP

$11.00

L. WRAP SP

$11.00

L. SALAD SP

$15.00

L. BEER BATTER SP

$14.00

L. WALLEYE SP

$22.00

Dinner Specials

D. APP $12

$12.00

D. GRILL SP

$28.00

D. BEEF SP

$25.00

D. SHRIMP SP

$21.00

D. CHICKEN SP

$20.00

D. FRIED CHXN SP

$19.00

Family Style

Family Francaise

$45.00

Family Marsala

$45.00

Family Chicken Parm

$45.00

Pasta Thursdays

THURS JUMBO RAVIOLI

$8.50

THURS CHX BROCCOLINI

$9.25

THURS RED SAUCE PASTA

$8.00

THURS LING PUTTANESCA

$9.00

THURS POMODORO PASTA

$8.00

THURS CHX CARBONARA

$10.00

THURS ALFREDO PASTA

$8.50

THURS CHX PRIMAVERA

$9.25

THURS PASTA PRIMAVERA

$8.25

THURS BLKN CHX ALFREDO

$9.50

THURS GR CHX ALFREDO

$9.50

THURS VODKA SAUCE PASTA

$8.50

THURS AGLIO E OLIO PASTA

$9.50

$2 TOGO BEERS

GL DORTMUNDER

$2.00

JACKIO MYSTIC MAMBA

$2.00

MILK STOUT

$2.00

TROPICANNON

$2.00

MAGIC HAT #9

$2.00

REIGHGIEST FRANZ

$2.00

YO PIASANO

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Awaken Your Inner Wolf

Location

1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Blue Wolf Tavern image

