Chicken salad in Youngstown

Coaches Burger Bar Austintown image

 

Coaches Burger Bar Austintown

5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.89
Crisp romaine blend with tomatoes, red onion, hard boiled egg and cheddar jack cheese piled with mouth watering buffalo chicken breast chunks and Coaches fries. Served with Ranch dressing.
Chicken Salad$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
Coaches Burger Bar Poland image

 

Coaches Burger Bar Poland

3032 Center Rd., Poland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
Country Club Chicken Salad image

 

Garden Café by Kravitz

123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Country Club Chicken Salad$10.99
greens, chicken salad, fresh berries, kalamata olives topped with olive oil, balsamic glaze and a dash of salt. (GF)
Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar image

PIZZA

Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar

1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (803 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.49
Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

7325 South Ave, Boardman

Avg 4.8 (2712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Coaches Burger Bar image

 

Coaches Burger Bar

714 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken
Fresh Greens
Tomato
Cucumber
Black Olives
Red Onions
Cooked Egg
Mozzarella Cheese
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Pita Bread
Restaurant banner

 

The Upstairs Catering & Lounge

4500 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charred Chicken Salad$10.00
Crisp greens, garden veggies, mozzarella, grilled chicken, served with Upstairs vinaigrette & ranch dressing
