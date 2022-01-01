Chicken salad in Youngstown
Youngstown restaurants that serve chicken salad
Coaches Burger Bar Austintown
5529 Mahoning Ave., Austintown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.89
Crisp romaine blend with tomatoes, red onion, hard boiled egg and cheddar jack cheese piled with mouth watering buffalo chicken breast chunks and Coaches fries. Served with Ranch dressing.
|Chicken Salad
|$12.89
Mixed salad greens, choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, red onion, hard cooked egg, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, topped with our signature fresh cut fries. Your choice of dressings. Add buffalo for 1.00
Coaches Burger Bar Poland
3032 Center Rd., Poland
|Chicken Salad
|$12.89
Garden Café by Kravitz
123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown
|Country Club Chicken Salad
|$10.99
greens, chicken salad, fresh berries, kalamata olives topped with olive oil, balsamic glaze and a dash of salt. (GF)
PIZZA
Giangelo's Pizzeria Italian Restaurant & Bar
1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd #1, Youngstown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.49
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
7325 South Ave, Boardman
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Coaches Burger Bar
714 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken
Fresh Greens
Tomato
Cucumber
Black Olives
Red Onions
Cooked Egg
Mozzarella Cheese
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Pita Bread