Akron restaurants you'll love

Aladdin's Eatery
782 West Market Square, Akron
|Popular items
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
|Flavor Savor Special
|$15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Aladdin's Eatery
3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn
|Popular items
|V-Nine
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Popular items
|Candied Pecan Salad
|$11.99
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled Feta & candied pecans served with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Quesadilla w/Chicken
|$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream & salsa.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub
1761 S Main Street, Akron
|Popular items
|Southwestern Salad
|$8.99
Corn, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar, red onion, tortilla strips, louisiana ranch.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.49
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms.
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.49
Pretzel bites, parmesan cheese, Guinness cheese sauce.
The Basement in the Valley
1282 Weathervane lane, Akron
|Popular items
|6 Sliders
|$9.99
|Classic Pompano Philly
|$9.99
|Plain Cheese
|$8.99
The Town Tavern
3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron
|Popular items
|6 Jumbo Wings
|$7.99
6 Wings, Choice of 1 Sauce
|Quesadilla
|$5.99
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
|CHICKEN Philly flyer
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with American Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Served on a Hoagie Bun and Drizzled with Nacho Cheese
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
145 Montrose West Ave, Copley
|Popular items
|Classic Reuben
|$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
|Hooley Hunk Salad.
|$8.50
Grilled or crispy Hooley Hunks, in your favorite Savory Sauce, fresh spring mix, crisp veggies, shredded cheddar and sliced eggs. CHOOSE: House Salad or Caesar Salad base.
|Hooligan Burger
|$13.00
Fresh 1/2 pound burger,Jameson caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, Secret sauce
Lala's
4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.00
|January Special 8,pc Chicken Jo And Slaw Plu 6 Beer
|$30.00
NoHi Pop-up
778 North Main St., Akron
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Nachos
|$8.00
1/4 lb jerk chicken Available in mild or spicy on a bed of tortillia chips, topped with cheese, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. Homemade jerk sauce or BBQ sauce and sour cream is served on the side.
|Yesiga Tibs
|$18.00
Traditional dish made with steak tips sauteed in rosemary and garlic served with Gomen (Collars Greens) & kale-tomato salad
*All entrees served with injera.
|Chicago-Style BBQ Rib Tips
|$15.00
10 oz of juicy rib tips over fries, Covered in cookie's BBQ sauce served with slaw and bread
Make it a combo & add a hot link for $2
Bricco
1841 Merriman Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN
|$14.00
grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
|BACON JAM BURGER
|$13.00
candied bacon spread, smoked cheddar, brioche bun
|PRETZEL BITES
|$8.00
queso dip
Johnny J's - Springfield
2891 east waterloo rd, akron
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.
|Reuben Rolls
|$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
|6 Wings
|$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Papa Gyros
1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron
|Popular items
|Gyro Platter Deluxe
|$16.89
Flamed broiled gyro meat served with our Greek Salad, rice, homemade tzatziki, and handmade pita bread
|Chicken Pita
|$8.89
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce
|Gyro Platter
|$17.89
Two pitas, lots of flame broiled gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions & tomatoes
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
Jilly's Music Room
111 N MAIN STREET, Akron
|Popular items
|Trio of Street Tacos
|$11.00
Choice of Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, topped with Greens, Housemade Salsa, drizzled with Sriracha Crema and served on Fresh Corn Tortillas (Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional $1/taco)
|Jilly's Bark
|$5.50
Chocolate covered toffee with shaved almonds
|Caprese Flatbread
|$12.00
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Chiffonade and Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with Balsamic Glaze (v) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
The Lockview
207 S MAIN ST, Akron
|Popular items
|Housemade Macaroni & Cheese Bites
|$8.00
with Sriracha Ketchup
|#12 Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
|#4 Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Crazy Chicken
3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|5 PIECE COMBO
|$9.99
5 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink
|3 PIECE COMBO
|$7.99
3 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink
|4 PIECE COMBO
|$8.99
4 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink
Casa Del Rio
2927 West Market St, Fairlawn
|Popular items
|CHICKEN & RICE
|$10.99
GRILLED CHICKEN COVERED WITH CHEESE DIP. SERVED WITH RICE OF YOUR CHOICE.
|CHIMICHANGA
|$10.99
DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH THE PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, COVERED WITH CHEESE DIP & SALSA OF YOUR CHOICE, SELECT YOUR SIDES.
|TACOS
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Valley Cafe
1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron
|Popular items
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
|Mo's Chicken Pita
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, spinach and ranch dressing in a warm pita. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
|Country Fried Steak
|$13.29
Breaded Angus beef, breaded and fried topped w/ BJ's homemade southern brown gravy (contains pork). Served w/ 2 eggs, home fries or grits, and toast.
Johnny J's
3333 Manchester Rd., Akron
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$17.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
|Side Loaded Fries
|$3.98
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
|Sirloin Steak
|$9.99
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.
PIZZA
Pavona's Pizza Joint
32 Sand Run Road, Akron
|Popular items
|Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$14.00
RANCH SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, BACON AND ONIONS
|Lg Grandma Josie's
|$11.00
SIMPLE SALAD WITH CUCUMBER, ONION, TOMATO & SHREDDED MOZZARELLA TOSSED WITH A BLEND OF EVOO & VINEGAR.
|Sm Veggie Pie
|$14.00
GARLIC INFUSED EVOO, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ONION, TOMOATO, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & BANNANA PEPPERS.
PIZZA • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
3 Guys Pizza Pies
1163 E Tallmadge Ave, Akron
|Popular items
|Keto Bowl
|$8.75
|Calzone
|$5.99
|Chicago Deep Dish 12"
|$13.99
BOMBA Taco + Bar
3900 Medina Road, Fairlawn
|Popular items
|Tijuana Tommy~
|$5.50
Tijuana Tommy Taco - All beef dog, chorizo, habanero onions, cilantro & cheesy double shell
|Crunchy Hippie~
|$3.50
Crispy avocado, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, cilantro pesto (vegetarian)
|Korean Surf & Turf~
|$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
Bricco
3150 West Market, Akron
|Popular items
|Chicken Picatta
|$18.00
sauteed, roasted tomato, zucchini, capers, fettuccine, lemon butter sauce
|Blackened Chicken Macaroni & Cheese
|$17.00
grilled, cavateppi, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar cheese sauce
|Goat Cheese & Marinara
|$8.50
spicy marinara, seasoned crispy pita
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar
1177 Canton Road, Akron
|Popular items
|Happiness (House Signature Drink)
Who doesn't want to start or finish their day with a cup of Happiness?? Local Akron Honey with the perfect blend of almond in this delicious latte
|Warm and Fuzzy (House Signature Drink)
Formerly Sticky Buns Latte --
Meant to remind us of warm sticky buns from the oven....caramel pecan with a hint of the vanilla icing. Topped with cinnamon and sugar
|Peanut Butter Overdose Sundae
|$5.00
Peanut Butter Overdose Ice Cream, Peanut Butter sauce, Reese's Pieces, Whipped Cream, Peanuts and a Cherry
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust
835 W Market St, Akron
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)
|$11.00
|4pc Tenders
|$12.00
|10pc wings
|$16.00
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
EuroGyro
444 East Exchange St, Akron
|Popular items
|LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)
|$5.99
For Pick up only!
|Gyro
|$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
|JoJos
|$2.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$4.99
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$6.49
A Walk in the Park Cafe
1491 Aster Avenue, Akron
|Popular items
|Platter
|$6.00
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of Breakfast Meat, 3 Eggs your Way
|Burrito
|$7.50
Crispy Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, melty Cheddar rolled in a flour tortilla
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.50
Crispy Bacon, Sausage, scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Onions & Peppers folded in a cheesy melted tortilla. with Sour Cream and Salsa
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - AKRON
837 W Market St, Akron
|Popular items
|Island Bowl
|$8.99
2 Bases, 1 Protein, 2 Fruits and Vegetables, 1 Sauce
|Jerk Chicken Box
|$12.99
Jamaican Rice, Jerk Chicken, Cabbage & Plantains, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce
|Jamaican Box
|$12.99
2 Bases, 2 proteins, Cabbage, Plantains, 2 Fruits and Vegetables, 1 sauce
DeCheco's Pizzeria
2075 S Main St., Akron
|Popular items
|pickle
famous white sauce, lots and lots of pickles, dill seasoning, crushed potato chips
|meatlovers
signature red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, sausage, bacon
|jojo’s
|$7.00
fresh hand cut potatoes breaded and broasted
Dante Boccuzzi Akron
21 Furnace Street, Akron
|Popular items
|Confit Chicken Wings
|$15.00
10 wings, celery, smoked bleu cheese
|Inferno Flatbread
|$10.00
pepperoni, spicy sausage, olives, bannana peppers, mozzarella, fresh tomato, herbs
|Bolognese
|$20.00
beef and pork ragu, Parmesan cheese
