Akron restaurants you'll love

Akron restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Akron

Akron's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Akron restaurants

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

782 West Market Square, Akron

Avg 4.6 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3895 Medina Rd, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
V-Nine$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Homemade with carrots, celery, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and sweet peas
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Ido Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Candied Pecan Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, crumbled Feta & candied pecans served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Quesadilla w/Chicken$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Fresh hand-breaded, then crisp-fried or grilled cajun chicken breast strips with ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub image

 

Kevin O'Bryan's Irish Pub

1761 S Main Street, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwestern Salad$8.99
Corn, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar, red onion, tortilla strips, louisiana ranch.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.49
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms.
Pretzel Bites$7.49
Pretzel bites, parmesan cheese, Guinness cheese sauce.
The Basement in the Valley image

 

The Basement in the Valley

1282 Weathervane lane, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Sliders$9.99
Classic Pompano Philly$9.99
Plain Cheese$8.99
The Town Tavern image

 

The Town Tavern

3900 Medina Rd # J, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Jumbo Wings$7.99
6 Wings, Choice of 1 Sauce
Quesadilla$5.99
Mozzarella, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Side of Sour Cream and Salsa
CHICKEN Philly flyer$10.99
Grilled Chicken topped with American Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Served on a Hoagie Bun and Drizzled with Nacho Cheese
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille image

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

145 Montrose West Ave, Copley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Reuben$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread.
Hooley Hunk Salad.$8.50
Grilled or crispy Hooley Hunks, in your favorite Savory Sauce, fresh spring mix, crisp veggies, shredded cheddar and sliced eggs. CHOOSE: House Salad or Caesar Salad base.
Hooligan Burger$13.00
Fresh 1/2 pound burger,Jameson caramelized onions, Swiss and American cheese, Secret sauce
Lala's image

 

Lala's

4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings
New York Cheesecake$8.00
January Special 8,pc Chicken Jo And Slaw Plu 6 Beer$30.00
NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Nachos$8.00
1/4 lb jerk chicken Available in mild or spicy on a bed of tortillia chips, topped with cheese, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. Homemade jerk sauce or BBQ sauce and sour cream is served on the side.
Yesiga Tibs$18.00
Traditional dish made with steak tips sauteed in rosemary and garlic served with Gomen (Collars Greens) & kale-tomato salad
*All entrees served with injera.
Chicago-Style BBQ Rib Tips$15.00
10 oz of juicy rib tips over fries, Covered in cookie's BBQ sauce served with slaw and bread
Make it a combo & add a hot link for $2
Bricco image

 

Bricco

1841 Merriman Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PUB PRETZEL CHICKEN$14.00
grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
BACON JAM BURGER$13.00
candied bacon spread, smoked cheddar, brioche bun
PRETZEL BITES$8.00
queso dip
Johnny J's - Springfield image

 

Johnny J's - Springfield

2891 east waterloo rd, akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.
Reuben Rolls$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
6 Wings$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

1 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron

Avg 4.6 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Platter Deluxe$16.89
Flamed broiled gyro meat served with our Greek Salad, rice, homemade tzatziki, and handmade pita bread
Chicken Pita$8.89
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce
Gyro Platter$17.89
Two pitas, lots of flame broiled gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions & tomatoes
Jilly's Music Room image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Jilly's Music Room

111 N MAIN STREET, Akron

Avg 3.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Trio of Street Tacos$11.00
Choice of Chicken, Carnitas or Carne Asada, topped with Greens, Housemade Salsa, drizzled with Sriracha Crema and served on Fresh Corn Tortillas (Sub Grilled Shrimp for an additional $1/taco)
Jilly's Bark$5.50
Chocolate covered toffee with shaved almonds
Caprese Flatbread$12.00
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil Chiffonade and Fresh Mozzarella drizzled with Balsamic Glaze (v) (Our 10” Cauliflower-based Crust contains both Egg & Cheese)
The Lockview image

 

The Lockview

207 S MAIN ST, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Macaroni & Cheese Bites$8.00
with Sriracha Ketchup
#12 Grilled Cheese$11.00
#4 Grilled Cheese$10.00
Crazy Chicken image

 

Crazy Chicken

3190 S Arlington Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
5 PIECE COMBO$9.99
5 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink
3 PIECE COMBO$7.99
3 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink
4 PIECE COMBO$8.99
4 crazy tenders with seasoned fries, coleslaw, crazy sauce, breadstick and fountain drink
Casa Del Rio image

 

Casa Del Rio

2927 West Market St, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN & RICE$10.99
GRILLED CHICKEN COVERED WITH CHEESE DIP. SERVED WITH RICE OF YOUR CHOICE.
CHIMICHANGA$10.99
DEEP FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH THE PROTEIN OF YOUR CHOICE, COVERED WITH CHEESE DIP & SALSA OF YOUR CHOICE, SELECT YOUR SIDES.
TACOS
Valley Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mo's Chicken Pita$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
Mo's Chicken Pita$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, spinach and ranch dressing in a warm pita. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
Country Fried Steak$13.29
Breaded Angus beef, breaded and fried topped w/ BJ's homemade southern brown gravy (contains pork). Served w/ 2 eggs, home fries or grits, and toast.
Johnny J's image

 

Johnny J's

3333 Manchester Rd., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$17.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Side Loaded Fries$3.98
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
Sirloin Steak$9.99
8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.
Pavona's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA

Pavona's Pizza Joint

32 Sand Run Road, Akron

Avg 4.5 (853 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
RANCH SAUCE, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, CHICKEN, BACON AND ONIONS
Lg Grandma Josie's$11.00
SIMPLE SALAD WITH CUCUMBER, ONION, TOMATO & SHREDDED MOZZARELLA TOSSED WITH A BLEND OF EVOO & VINEGAR.
Sm Veggie Pie$14.00
GARLIC INFUSED EVOO, SHREDDED MOZZARELLA, ONION, TOMOATO, GREEN PEPPER, BLACK OLIVES & BANNANA PEPPERS.
3 Guys Pizza Pies image

PIZZA • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

3 Guys Pizza Pies

1163 E Tallmadge Ave, Akron

Avg 4.4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Keto Bowl$8.75
Calzone$5.99
Chicago Deep Dish 12"$13.99
BOMBA Taco + Bar image

 

BOMBA Taco + Bar

3900 Medina Road, Fairlawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tijuana Tommy~$5.50
Tijuana Tommy Taco - All beef dog, chorizo, habanero onions, cilantro & cheesy double shell
Crunchy Hippie~$3.50
Crispy avocado, pico de gallo, vinaigrette slaw, cilantro pesto (vegetarian)
Korean Surf & Turf~$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
Bricco image

 

Bricco

3150 West Market, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$18.00
sauteed, roasted tomato, zucchini, capers, fettuccine, lemon butter sauce
Blackened Chicken Macaroni & Cheese$17.00
grilled, cavateppi, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar cheese sauce
Goat Cheese & Marinara$8.50
spicy marinara, seasoned crispy pita
Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Therapy Ice Cream and Coffee Bar

1177 Canton Road, Akron

Avg 4.9 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Happiness (House Signature Drink)
Who doesn't want to start or finish their day with a cup of Happiness?? Local Akron Honey with the perfect blend of almond in this delicious latte
Warm and Fuzzy (House Signature Drink)
Formerly Sticky Buns Latte --
Meant to remind us of warm sticky buns from the oven....caramel pecan with a hint of the vanilla icing. Topped with cinnamon and sugar
Peanut Butter Overdose Sundae$5.00
Peanut Butter Overdose Ice Cream, Peanut Butter sauce, Reese's Pieces, Whipped Cream, Peanuts and a Cherry
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

835 W Market St, Akron

Avg 4 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Rolls (8 Count)$11.00
4pc Tenders$12.00
10pc wings$16.00
EuroGyro image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
Gyro$5.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
JoJos$2.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

 

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

255 E Waterloo Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$4.99
Ranch$0.50
Fried Pickle Chips$6.49
A Walk in the Park Cafe image

 

A Walk in the Park Cafe

1491 Aster Avenue, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Platter$6.00
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of Breakfast Meat, 3 Eggs your Way
Burrito$7.50
Crispy Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, melty Cheddar rolled in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Crispy Bacon, Sausage, scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Onions & Peppers folded in a cheesy melted tortilla. with Sour Cream and Salsa
Irie Jamaican Kitchen - AKRON image

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen - AKRON

837 W Market St, Akron

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Island Bowl$8.99
2 Bases, 1 Protein, 2 Fruits and Vegetables, 1 Sauce
Jerk Chicken Box$12.99
Jamaican Rice, Jerk Chicken, Cabbage & Plantains, 2 Fruit & Veggies, 1 Sauce
Jamaican Box$12.99
2 Bases, 2 proteins, Cabbage, Plantains, 2 Fruits and Vegetables, 1 sauce
DeCheco's Pizzeria image

 

DeCheco's Pizzeria

2075 S Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
pickle
famous white sauce, lots and lots of pickles, dill seasoning, crushed potato chips
meatlovers
signature red sauce, pepperoni, capicola, sausage, bacon
jojo’s$7.00
fresh hand cut potatoes breaded and broasted
Dante Boccuzzi Akron image

 

Dante Boccuzzi Akron

21 Furnace Street, Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Confit Chicken Wings$15.00
10 wings, celery, smoked bleu cheese
Inferno Flatbread$10.00
pepperoni, spicy sausage, olives, bannana peppers, mozzarella, fresh tomato, herbs
Bolognese$20.00
beef and pork ragu, Parmesan cheese
