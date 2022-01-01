Ashland restaurants you'll love
Ashland's top cuisines
Must-try Ashland restaurants
More about Uniontown Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Uniontown Brewing Co.
105 West Main Street, Ashland
|Popular items
|Brookside Salad
|$10.00
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, red onion, black olives, cucumber, fried banana peppers, romaine and mixed greens
(add penne pasta) 1
|UBC Burger
|$12.00
1/2 lb. burger, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onion, thick sliced bacon, fried egg, and house slaw. Served with your choice of side.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.00
Lightly breaded white cheddar curds served with creamy dill sauce
More about The South Street Grille
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The South Street Grille
121 South Street, Ashland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
served w/cilantro lime rice/pineapple pico
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
bacon/ american cheese/ ob sauce
|Smokehouse Chicken Salad
|$11.00
romaine/pulled chicken/alabama white sauce/corn/black beans/tomato/red onion/cheddar/jalapeno/avocado/house ranch