Radar's Dairy Bar 37 Maine Street

37 Maine Street

Ashland, OH 44805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

ICE CREAM

Milkshake

$4.25+

Malt

$4.25+

Float

$4.00+

Slushy

$1.50+

Bottled Tea

$1.50

Arctic Swirl

$3.95+

Premium Arctic Swirl

$4.50+

Premium Sundae

$5.95

Banana Split

$5.95

BYO Sundae

$4.50+

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$1.50+

Hand Dipped Icce Cream

$2.00+

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Pup Cup

$1.50

Misc. .50 Cent

$0.50

Misc. $1.00

$1.00

Radars Dairy Sticker

$2.00

FOOD

Sandwiches

Hot Dog Plain

$2.50

Coney

$3.25

Hot dog, bun, signature coney sauce, mustard, onion

Foot Long Hot Dog Plain

$3.50

Foot Long Coney

$4.50

Hot dog, bun, signature coney sauce, mustard, onion

BBQ Pork

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Ham, American or Swiss cheese, white bread

Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Hamburger Plain

$4.25

Cheeseburger Plain

$4.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.00

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$5.75

American cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle

Chefs Special

$6.00

Subs

Ham & Cheese

$6.50+

Ham, mozzarella, marinara sauce

Italian

$6.50+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing

Pizza/ Regular

$6.50+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

Turkey Club

$6.50+

Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Parmesan

$7.25+

Big Chick, marinara, mozzarella

6” Texas Tenderloin

$6.50

Fried pork tenderloin, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, horsey sauce

Deluxe

$7.25+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, banana pepper, mushroom

Philly

$7.25+

Grilled rib-eye, mozzarella, green pepper, mushroom, onion, mayo

BLT Sub

$6.50+

Sides

Cauliflower

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Curly Fries

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$4.00

Hot Pretzel

$2.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

Mushrooms

$4.00

Nachos w/cheese

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.00

Cream Cheese Poppers

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$4.00

Side nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.35

Side Ketchup

Side B B Q

Marinara

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A well established Ice Cream Parlor that serves subs, coneys and other fried food as well.

37 Maine Street, Ashland, OH 44805

