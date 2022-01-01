Mansfield restaurants you'll love
Mansfield's top cuisines
Must-try Mansfield restaurants
More about Mansfield Family Restaurant
Mansfield Family Restaurant
1090 Park Ave West, Mansfield
|Popular items
|(#27) Louis Omelet
|$8.65
Ham, Sausage & Bacon, Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, & Onions
|(#1) 2 Eggs & Side
|$5.75
|Bacon
|$2.45
More about Rancho Fiesta
FRENCH FRIES
Rancho Fiesta
1360 S Trimble Rd, Mansfield
|Popular items
|#Marinated Chicken Tacos
|$12.79
|8 oz Lg Salsa
|$2.29
|33. Chimichangas
|$11.99
More about Cypress Cellars at Hudson & Essex
Cypress Cellars at Hudson & Essex
51 East Fourth St., Mansfield
|Popular items
|Filet
Gremolata, fried potato, parm cream, sweet soy shittake mushroom.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in maple aioli, spiced walnut, red onion.
|Bread Board
|$10.00
H&E fresh baked bread, H&E cracker, featured butter, seasoned oil.
More about Dairy Land
ICE CREAM
Dairy Land
800 Springmill St, Mansfield
|Popular items
|Shredded Chicken
|$3.80
|Coney
|$2.25
|Hot Dog
|$1.75
More about Mansfield Family Restaurant
PIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mansfield Family Restaurant
948 S Main St, Mansfield
|Popular items
|(#24) Western Omelet
|$6.95
Ham, Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, & Onions
|Club Sandwich
|$5.20
Turkey or Ham with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of Toast
|(#27) Louie Omelet
|$8.65
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, & Onions
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2140 W 4th St, Ontario
|Popular items
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
More about Kelly'S
Kelly'S
1280 S. Main St., Mansfield