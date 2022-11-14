PANCHOS TACOS 1344 Lexington Ave
1344 Lexington Ave
Mansfield, OH 44907
APPETIZERS
Dip Sampler
Cheese sauce, bean dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips
Ceviche
Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, and jalapeno marinated in lime juice and topped with avocado.
Wings
Choice of BBQ sauce, garlic or buffalo sauce
Pork Rind
With guacamole
BBQ Mexican Pizza
Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce, onion and cilantro
Mexican Taco Pizza
Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef or carnitas with green tomatillo sauce, melted shredded sauce, cilantro and onions.
Loaded Fries
Seasoned fries topped with choice of steak, chicken, carnitas or al pastor with melted cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Flautas
4 flour tortilla fried and rolled filled with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Pizza
Shrimp, melted shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers
2 Taquitos
Choice shredded chicken or shredded beef in a rolled fried corn tortilla
4 Taquitos
Choice shredded chicken or shredded beef in a rolled fried corn tortilla
Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo shrimp served with our tangy cocktail sauce
Cheese Dip
Loaded Cheese Dip
Queso cheese with chorizo, poblano peppers, onions and pico de gallo.
Guacamole Dip
Choriqueso
Melted cheese with chorizo served with tortillas
Ground Beef & Cheese Dip
Queso Fundido
Sizzling skillet with melted Oaxaca cheese and chorizo topped with pico de gallo with flour tortillas
Tomatillo Salsa
Bean Dip
Pico de Gallo
Tortilla Chips
House Salsa
Family Sampler
Cheese quesadilla, 4 wings, 4 chicken flautas, 4 chicken nachos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranch dressing, tomato dressing and fresh jalapenos.
Elotes
PANCHO'S NACHOS
Nachos w/Seasoned Ground Beef & Beans
Topped with cheese dip
Nachos w/Cheese
Nachos w/Shredded Chicken
Topped with cheese dip
Nachos w/Beans
Topped with cheese dip
Nachos w/Seasoned Ground Beef
Topped with cheese dip
Steak Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Al Pastor Nachos
Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Nachos
Carnitas Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Birria Nachos
Veggie Nachos
(Grilled broccoli, cauliflower, mushroom, red and green peppers, onions and tomato)
PANCHO'S BURRITOS
Steak Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Al Pastor Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Eggs w/Chorizo Burrito
Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Birria Burrito
Steak & Egg Burrito
Tofu Burrito
Gilberto Burrito
Rice, black beans, cheese sauce, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, shredded cheese
Veggie Burrito
QUESADILLAS
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Steak & Egg Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Quesadilla Vegetal
Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, tomatoes and melted queso cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream and lettuce.
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted queso cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and a tortilla bowl loaded with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
Spinach Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spinach, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and melted queso cheese. Served with black beans soup, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Nortena
Grilled flour tortilla with choice of grilled steak or chicken and chorizo covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Panchos Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and melted queso cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Seafood Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, imitation crab, scallops, grilled fajita vegetables and melted queso cheese topped with cheese sauce.
Gordita
Grilled pita bread filled with choice of grilled steak, chicken or carnitas, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and special dressing.
Bbq Pork Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with carnitas, bbq sauce, and melted queso cheese. Served with tossed salad and sour cream.
STREET TACOS
2 Steak Tacos
2 Chicken Tacos
2 Carnitas Tacos
2 Chorizo Tacos
2 Al Pastor Tacos
2 Chicken, Chorizo, Pineapple Tacos
2 Tofu Tacos
2 Lengua Tacos
2 Tripitas Tacos
2 Birria Tacos
2 BBQ Carnitas Tacos
2 Fish Tacos
2 Shrimp Tacos
2 Baja Tacos
2 Jalisco Tacos
2 Steak Lettuce Wrap Tacos
2 Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos
2 Encenada Tacos
2 La Paz Tacos
2 Tennessee Tacos
2 Ground Beef Tacos
2 Guaca tacos
2 Veggie tacos
2 Brisket Tacos
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Torta Mexican Style Sandwich
Mexican bread with your choice of carnitas, steak, chicken, or al pastor with beans, mayo, sour cream, tomato, avocado, lettuce and jalapenos.
Steak Avocado Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, and our homemade tomato dressing.
Fajita Chicken Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, fajita vegetables, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and homemade tomato dressing.
Steak Pepper Jack Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, poblano, red and green peppers and tomatoes with pico de gallo and sour cream with battered fries
Panchos Burger
All beef patty, American cheese, special sauce, tomato, lettuce and jalapeno with battered fries
RICE BOWLS
Steak Rice Bowl
Chicken Rice Bowl
Al Pastor Rice Bowl
Carnitas Rice Bowl
Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Rice Bowl
Shrimp Rice Bowl
Birria Rice Bowl
Choice of steak or grilled chicken with rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Tofu Rice Bowl
Burrito Bowl
Brussel Sprouts Rice Bowl
Rice, black beans, brussels sprouts, jalapenos, red onions, bacon, red cabbage, lettuce, avocado
Veggie Ricebowl
Ahi Tuna Bowl
BURRITOS
Panchos Burritos
Choice of steak or chicken with fajita vegetables in 2 flour tortillas topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled steak in a flour tortilla topped with cheese sauce, green sauce and guacamole salad. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of rice or beans.
Burrito Cancun
Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with green, red and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and rice.
Burrito Campeche
Choice of grilled steak or chicken and grilled onion in a flour tortilla covered with cheese sauce and chorizo. Served with rice and sour cream salad.
Burritos Sabrosos
Two grilled steak burritos filled with cheese and chorizo topped with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with black bean soup.
Burritos Deluxe
One shredded chicken and bean burrito, one beef and bean both topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Super Burrito
A 12” flour tortilla stuffed with beef and shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with choice of rice or beans.
Burrito Jalisco
A 12” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and shredded pork topped with cheese sauce, our supreme sauce, lettuce tomato and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Sonora
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo and al pastor with grilled onions and bell peppers in a flour tortilla covered with cheese sauce. Served with sour cream salad and rice.
ENCHILADAS
3 Compadre Enchiladas
One steak, one shredded chicken, one al pastor enchilada topped with cheese sauce with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean, and one cheese topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Fajita Enchilada
Two enchiladas choice of chicken or steak with grilled fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and cheese dip.
Panchos Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken marinated with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes enchiladas. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchiladas a La Parrilla
Three cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with crema salad.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas De Camaron
Three shrimp enchiladas with a creamy white sauce topped with cheese sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Seafood Enchiladas
Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat covered with tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream, rice and grilled mixed vegetables
Lobster Enchiladas
Lobster wrapped in a corn tortilla covered with cheese sauce and our special sauce served with black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
SEAFOOD
Seafood Vallarta
Five grilled shrimp, grilled tilapia and a shrimp enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.
Fajita Camarones Trio
4 Mexican bbq shrimp, 4 sauteed garlic shrimp and 4 hot and spicy shrimp served over grilled fajita vegetables. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream and flour tortillas
Fajita Del Pacifico
Tilapia, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat served over grilled fajita vegetables covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, diced tomatoes and sour cream.
Shrimp Platter
Sauteed garlic butter shrimp, breaded shrimp and coconut shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.
Mazatlan Seafood
Shrimp enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream, shrimp chimichanga covered with cheese sauce and pico, and 5 grilled shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.
Fish And Chips
Beer battered cod served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Baja Seafood
Grilled tilapia and shrimp on top of diced potatoes, fajita vegetables covered in cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado ranch. Choice of rice or beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
12 shrimp marinated in lime juice. Served with homemade tomato sauce, pico de gallo and avocado.
Molcajete
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers mixed with our special ranchero sauce and cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Molcajete Seafood
Shrimp, crab, scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. MOLCAJETE VEGETABLES 15
Molcajete Vegetables
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and special sauce. Served with rice and black beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Camarones A La Diabla
Hot & Spicy! Large shrimp grilled and coated with our hot diablo sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Mexican Shrimp Scampi
Grilled jumbo shrimp served over rice with fajita vegetables and garlic butter sauce.
COMBO PLATTERS
NO. 1
One ground beef taco, two ground beef enchiladas served with choice of rice or refried beans.
NO. 2
One beef taco, one cheese enchilada, and a chalupa.
NO. 3
One enchilada, one taco and one chimichanga.
NO. 4
One taco, one enchilada, one tostada with cheese and beef.
NO. 5
One beef and one cheese enchilada served with rice and refried beans.
NO. 6
One beef enchilada, one taco with rice and beans.
NO. 7
One enchilada, one street taco with rice and beans.
NO. 8
One enchilada and one tamale served with rice and refried beans.
NO. 9
One flauta and one quesadilla with shredded beef and one chimichanga.
NO. 10
Two beef tacos with rice and refried beans.
NO. 11
One beef burrito, one beef taco and one cheese enchilada.
NO. 12
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
NO. 13
One beef burrito, one cheese quesadilla with beans.
NO. 14
One cheese burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one chimichanga.
NO. 15
One chalupa, one tostada with beef and cheese sauce and one beef taco.
NO. 16
One chalupa, one enchilada with beans.
NO. 17
One cheese quesadilla, one taco and one chalupa.
NO. 18
One cheese burrito and one beef taco served with rice and refried beans.
NO. 19
One burrito, one chalupa and one enchilada.
NO. 20
One taco, one tostada and one burrito.
NO. 21
One chalupa, one burrito and one taco.
NO. 22
One chalupa, one burrito and one chimichanga.
NO. 23
One chalupa, one burrito and chicken flautas.
NO. 24
One burrito, chicken flautas with rice and beans.
NO. 25
One burrito and one enchilada served with rice and refried beans.
DINNERS
Panchos Dinner Rice Bowl
Chicken or steak, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and mushroom served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip.
Nacho Supreme
Tortillas topped with ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh jalapeño slices.
Fajita Nachos
Grilled chicken or steak.
Super Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and shredded beef topped with cheese sauce, red sauce, sour cream, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas soft or fried filled with choice of beef or shredded chicken and refried beans topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Seafood Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab, scallops and fajita vegetables covered with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Grilled Cazuelada (Dinner For Two)
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or beef, grilled fajita vegetables and cheese sauce.
Seafood Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with scallops, crab, shrimp, fajita vegetables and cheese sauce.
Panchos Combo
Grilled chicken soft taco, grilled steak hard taco and chicken enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and a side of cheese sauce.
Super Flautas
Rolled and fried flour tortillas filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
El Tapatio
Two flour tortillas rolled and fried filled with chicken, BBQ pork burrito, and a beef enchilada. Served with rice, refried beans and a side of cheese sauce.
Carnitas Dinner
Slow cooked pork with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans and tossed salad. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Alambre
Grilled steak, mushroom, and poblano peppers covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, chicken or chorizo and fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
VEGETARIAN
Vegetarian A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one tostada with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheese sauce.
Vegetarian B
One chalupa and one cheese enchilada served with beans and rice.
Vegetarian C
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla, and one chalupa.
Vegetarian D
Bean tostaguac, one cheese enchilada served with rice.
Vegetarian E
Bean burrito with cheese sauce, one cheese enchilada and a cheese quesadilla.
Vegetarian F
One bean chimichanga and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian G
Three vegetable enchiladas served with rice and black beans.
Vegetarian H
Vegetable burrito served with rice and black beans.
Vegetarian I
Two vegetable tacos served with rice and black beans.
CHICKEN
Pollo Sabroso
Grilled chicken breast with sliced tomato covered with cheese sauce, fajita vegetables, and seasoned rice.
Pancho’s Pollo
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing.
Pollo Hawaiian
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo and grilled pineapple topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with flour tortilla.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano peppers and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Pollo Primavera
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Mucho Bueno
Grilled chicken breast and sautéed jumbo shrimp covered in cheese sauce and topped with chorizo. Served with rice and refried beans.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with choice of grilled onions or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese and sour cream.
STEAK
Jalisco Steak
Hand cut ribeye steak with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Hand cut ribeye steak served with rice, refried beans, salsa Ranchero and two flour tortillas.
Texas Ribeye Steak
Hand cut ribeye steak and grilled jumbo shrimp, chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada
Hand cut ribeye steak cooked with onions. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and two flour tortillas.
Ribeye Steak And Shrimp
Hand cut ribeye steak and jumbo shrimp over rice. Served with fajita vegetables and garlic butter.
MULITAS
FAJITAS
Original Fajitas
Choice of steak or grilled chicken and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Panchos Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pepper Jack Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak with fajitas vegetables and smothered with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and green tomatillo sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Carnitas Fajitas
One cheese enchilada, slow cooked carnitas with fajitas vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
Fajita Combo
Al Pastor, carnitas and a cheese quesadilla with rice and beans, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo with tortillas.
Fajita De Mar
Lobster, scallops and shrimp with peppers, onions, tomatoes with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Bbq Chicken Fajita Melt
Grilled chicken covered with BBQ sauce over fajita vegetables all covered in melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Al Pastor Fajitas
Marinated pork, pineapple, fajita vegetables covered in melted shredded cheese. Serviced with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita And Enchilada
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with fajita vegetable and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Supreme
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Veggie Fajita
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp, crab and scallops with fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, tossed salad, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Philly Steak Fajitas
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions covered with melted provolone cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Grilled chicken, chorizo and pineapple covered with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pina Loca Fajitas
A half grilled pineapple filled with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, fajita vegetables topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas. Chicken only 14.00 Steak only 15.00 Shrimp only 16.00
Brisket Fajitas
SOUP & SALADS
Mexican Chili Soup
House Soup
Shredded chicken, rice, and chicken broth topped with pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.
Tropical Salad
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, garbanzo beans, avocado, pineapple, mango salsa, corn, red cabbage, cucumber and romaine lettuce.
Chuy’s Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, pineapple, avocado and cilantro.
Pancho’s Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, mango salsa, pico de gallo, cucumber and tortilla chips.
Ceviche Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with our ceviche.
La Fresca Salad
Romaine, spinach, red onion, corn, tomato, tortilla strips topped with grilled chicken breast and avocado ranch dressing on the side.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beef tips or fried chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with choice of steak or grilled chicken, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Fajita Vegetal Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream.
SIDE ORDERS & A LA CARTE
ONE TACO STREET TACOS
1 Steak Taco
1 Chicken Taco
1 Carnitas Tacos
1 Al Pastor Taco
1 Chorizo Taco
1 Chicken, Chorizo, Pineapple Taco
1 Tofu Taco
1 Lengua Taco
1 Tripitas Taco
1 Birria Taco
1 BBQ Carnitas Taco
1 Fish Taco
1 Shrimp Taco
1 Baja Taco
1 Jalisco Taco
1 Steak Lettuce Wrap Taco
1 Chicken Lettuce Wrap Taco
1 Shrimp Lettuce Wrap Taco
1 Encenada Taco
1 La Paz Taco
1 Tennessee Taco
1 Buffalo Chicken Taco
1 BBQ Chicken Melt Taco
1 Chorizo & Egg Taco
1 Pepper Jack Taco
1 Philly Steak Taco
1 Ground Beef Taco
1 Shredded Chicken Taco
1 Supreme Taco
KIDS MENU
SIDES and ALA CARTE
Side of Rice
Side of Rice with Cheese Sauce
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Black Beans
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Seasoned French Fries
Side of Pico
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Lettuce
Side of Tomato
Side of Pickled Jalapeños
Side of Fresh Jalapeños
Side of Pineapple
Side of Avocado
Side of Cilantro
Side of Onion
Side of Shredded Cheese
Side of Avocado Dressing
Side of Tomato Dressing
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Mango Salsa
Side of Corn
Side of Red Onion
Side of Tortilla Strips
Side of Cucumber
Side of French Dressing
Side of Burrito Sauce
Side of Enchilada Sauce
Side of Verde Salsa
Side of Special Sauce
Margaritas
Specialty Margaritas
Fiesta margarita
Tequila Hornitos, Orange Curacao, Triple Sec and fresh lime juice.
Ultima margarita
Tequila Jose Cuervo 1800, Triple Sec and fresh lime juice topped with Grand Marnier
Pink cadillac Margarita
Tequila Jose Cuervo Especial, Triple Sec and sour mix with cranberry juice
Blue margarita
Tequila Hornitos, Triple Sec, Blue Curaçao and fresh lime
Green iguana Margrita
Tequila Hornitos, Triple Sec, Midori and fresh lime juice
Octopus
Frozen Margarita with Sangria
Oasis margarita
Frozen margarita with Midori, Pina Colada and Raspberry
Mango con chile
Frozen margarita mixed with mango and Tajin chili powder and Tajin rim
Ultimate blueberry Margarita
Sauza Hornitos, Triple Sec and Chambord
Michelada
Mexican version of the Bloody Mary! Choice of Mexican beer mixed with house made Michelada mix, fresh squeezed lime juice and Tajin on the rim
Skinny margarita
Margarita from scratch. Tequila, triple sec, orange Curaçao with fresh lime, lemon and orange juice with Agave Nectar for a dash of sweetness
Top shelf margarita
Cointreau, Grand Marnier and choice of Patron, Jose Cuervo Gold, Cabo Wabo or Hornitos
Coronita
Rocks or frozen margarita with a Coronita inside
Mango tango
Mango Margarita with Raspberry Daiquiri
Aqua rita
House margarita with blue Curaçao and Midori
Berry-raz sangria
House made sangria, Razzmatazz, cranberry juice, fresh orange and lime juice and fresh fruit
Hawaiian Margarita
Top shelf margarita made with Sauza Hornitas and pineapple juice
Martinis
Raspberry Crush
Vodka, Chambord Raspberry liqueur and fresh sour
Lemon Drop Martini
Absolut citron vodka, sour and a splash of Sprite served with a sugar rimmed glass
Peach Martini
Absolut vodka and peach schnapps and a splash of cranberry juice
Orange Martini
Orange vodka, Midori and orange juice garnished with an orange slice
Chocolate Martini
Vanilla vodka, white chocolate Godiva and chocolate sauce
Caramel Apple Martini
Vodka, apple schnapps, pineapple juice and grenadine with caramel drizzle
Flirtini
Absolut Vodka, pineapple juice and a splash of Chambord
Cosmopolitan
Absolut vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice and a lime twist
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Malibu Rum, Crème de Banana, pineapple juice, orange juice and a splash of grenadine
Blue Hawaiian
Rum, Blue Curacao, sour mix and pineapple juice
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Bloody Mary mix garnished with all your favorites
Chi
Vodka, pina colada mix and cream blended
Fuzzy Navel
Peach Schnapps and orange juice
Kahlua Colada
Rum, Kahlua and pina colada mix blended and topped with whipped cream
Loco
A house specialty! Rum, Malibu Rum, Meyers Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine over ice.
Long Island Iced Tea
Rum, Gin, Vodka, Triple Sec, sour mix and Coke served over ice.
Mai Tai
Rum, orange Curacao, pineapple juice and simple syrup
Mojito
Rum, simple syrup, splash of Sprite, fresh mint and lime.
White Russian
Kahlua, vodka and cream
Draft Beers
16 oz Bud Light DFT
22 oz Bud Light DFT
32 oz Bud Light DFT
16 oz Dos Equis Amber DFT
22 oz Dos Equis Amber DFT
32 oz Dos Equis Amber DFT
16 oz Corona DFT
22 oz Corona DFT
32 oz Corona DFT
16 oz Blue Moon DFT
22 oz Blue Moon DFT
32 oz Blue Moon DFT
16 oz Michelob Ultra DFT
22 oz Michelob Ultra DFT
32 oz Michelob Ultra DFT
16 oz Modelo DFT
22 oz Modelo DFT
32 oz Modelo DFT
Mexican Beers
Cantarito
LUNCH MENU
#1 Fajita Lunch
#2 Special Lunch
#3 Special Lunch
#4 Special Lunch
#5 Special Lunch
#6 Acapulco Special Lunch
#7 Steak Burrito Lunch
#8 Pollo Fundido Lunch
#9 Two Compadre Enchiladas
#10 Chicken Flatas
#11 Beef or Chicken Quesadilla
#12 Speedy Gonzalez
#13 Philly Steak Quesadilla
#14 Dinner Bowl
#15 Fajita Quesadilla
#16 Fajita Quesadilla Vegetal
#17 Two Street Tacos
#18 Acapulco Burrito
#19 Quesadilla Steak and Eggs
#20 Lunch Molcajete
#21 Steak Pepperjack Wrap
#22 Lunch Deluxe Rice Bowl
#23 Mexican Chilaquiles
#24 Huervos Rancheros
#25 Huervos Rancheros
FOOD TRUCK STREET TACOS
(2) Steak Tacos
with cilantro and onions
(2) Grilled Chicken Tacos
with cilantro and onions
(2) Al Pastor Tacos
with cilantro and onions
(2) Carnitas Tacos
with cilantro and onions
(2) Chorizo Tacos
with cheese sauce, cilantro and onions
(2) Chicken, Chorizo, And Pineapple Tacos
with cheese sauce, cilantro and onions
Tofu Taco
(2) Lengua Tacos
with cilantro and onions
(2) Tripitas Tacos
with cilantro and onions
(2) Birria Tacos
with cilantro, onions and consomme 2
(2) BBQ Tacos
with bbq sauce, cilantro and onions
(2) Fish Tacos
grilled on flour tortilla with shredded cheese, sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro and mango salsa.
(2) Shrimp Tacos
grilled shrimp on a flour tortilla with shredded cheese, sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro and mango salsa.
Baja Taco
Lobster on flour tortilla topped with Baja sauce, red cabbage, mango salsa, pico de gallo, corn and sliced avocado
(2) Tacos Jalisco
Chorizo, potato, scrambled eggs, queso, pico de gallo and sliced avocado in a flour tortilla
(2) Steak Lettuce Wrap
Lettuce, sour coleslaw, special sauce, mango salsa and sliced avocado
(2) Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Lettuce, sour coleslaw, special sauce, mango salsa and sliced avocado
(2) Shrimp Lettuce Wrap
Lettuce, sour coleslaw, special sauce, mango salsa and sliced avocado
(2) Tacos Encenada
Coconut shrimp with sour coleslaw, special sauce and mango salsa in a flour tortilla.
(2) Tacos La Paz
Battered and fried mahi, special sauce, sour coleslaw and mango salsa
(2) Tacos Tennessee
Breaded fried chicken, sour coleslaw, special sauce and mango salsa on flour tortilla
(2) Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Breaded fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, jalapeno dressing, red cabbage, pico de gallo and red onions in flour tortilla
BBQ Chicken Melt Taco
Chorizo & Egg Tacos
Ground Beef Tacos on hard corn shell with lettuce and shredded cheese
Pepper Jack Tacos
Philly Steak Tacos
Pork Lovers Taco
Taco Sampler
One of each of the following Carnitas taco, al pastor taco, steak taco, chicken chorizo pineapple taco and 2 shredded chicken or ground beef flautas with a cup of cheese sauce
(2) Gringas
Grilled flour tortillas with cheese, onion, cilantro, pineapple and al pastor
Fajita Special
Gringa Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1344 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907
Photos coming soon!