PANCHOS TACOS 1344 Lexington Ave

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Mango or Peach

$3.00+

Water

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Fanta

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

APPETIZERS

Dip Sampler

$11.99

Cheese sauce, bean dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips

Ceviche

$12.99

Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, and jalapeno marinated in lime juice and topped with avocado.

Wings

$12.99

Choice of BBQ sauce, garlic or buffalo sauce

Pork Rind

$7.99

With guacamole

BBQ Mexican Pizza

$9.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce, onion and cilantro

Mexican Taco Pizza

$9.00

Choice of steak, chicken, ground beef or carnitas with green tomatillo sauce, melted shredded sauce, cilantro and onions.

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Seasoned fries topped with choice of steak, chicken, carnitas or al pastor with melted cheese, cilantro, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Flautas

$9.99

4 flour tortilla fried and rolled filled with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Pizza

$10.99

Shrimp, melted shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

$7.29

2 Taquitos

$5.99

Choice shredded chicken or shredded beef in a rolled fried corn tortilla

4 Taquitos

$7.99

Choice shredded chicken or shredded beef in a rolled fried corn tortilla

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Six jumbo shrimp served with our tangy cocktail sauce

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Loaded Cheese Dip

$12.99

Queso cheese with chorizo, poblano peppers, onions and pico de gallo.

Guacamole Dip

$4.99+

Choriqueso

$7.99

Melted cheese with chorizo served with tortillas

Ground Beef & Cheese Dip

$6.99

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Sizzling skillet with melted Oaxaca cheese and chorizo topped with pico de gallo with flour tortillas

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.99

Bean Dip

$5.29

Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.79+

House Salsa

$1.99+

Family Sampler

$17.99

Cheese quesadilla, 4 wings, 4 chicken flautas, 4 chicken nachos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranch dressing, tomato dressing and fresh jalapenos.

Elotes

$4.00

PANCHO'S NACHOS

Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese

Nachos w/Seasoned Ground Beef & Beans

$6.99

Topped with cheese dip

Nachos w/Cheese

$5.99

Nachos w/Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Topped with cheese dip

Nachos w/Beans

$6.99

Topped with cheese dip

Nachos w/Seasoned Ground Beef

$6.99

Topped with cheese dip

Steak Nachos

$11.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Al Pastor Nachos

$10.00

Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Nachos

$11.00

Carnitas Nachos

$10.00

Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Birria Nachos

$13.00

Veggie Nachos

$10.00

(Grilled broccoli, cauliflower, mushroom, red and green peppers, onions and tomato)

PANCHO'S BURRITOS

Flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, green sauce and pico de gallo

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.00

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

Eggs w/Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Burrito

$12.00

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Birria Burrito

$13.00

Steak & Egg Burrito

$12.00

Tofu Burrito

$12.00

Gilberto Burrito

Rice, black beans, cheese sauce, corn, avocado, pickled red onion, sour cream, shredded cheese

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

QUESADILLAS

Comes with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.00

Birria Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak & Egg Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Quesadilla Vegetal

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, tomatoes and melted queso cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream and lettuce.

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted queso cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, and a tortilla bowl loaded with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Spinach Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with spinach, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and melted queso cheese. Served with black beans soup, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Quesadilla Nortena

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla with choice of grilled steak or chicken and chorizo covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Panchos Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and melted queso cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Seafood Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with shrimp, imitation crab, scallops, grilled fajita vegetables and melted queso cheese topped with cheese sauce.

Gordita

$13.00

Grilled pita bread filled with choice of grilled steak, chicken or carnitas, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and special dressing.

Bbq Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with carnitas, bbq sauce, and melted queso cheese. Served with tossed salad and sour cream.

STREET TACOS

2 Steak Tacos

$7.00

2 Chicken Tacos

$6.00

2 Carnitas Tacos

$6.00

2 Chorizo Tacos

$6.00

2 Al Pastor Tacos

$6.00

2 Chicken, Chorizo, Pineapple Tacos

$6.00

2 Tofu Tacos

$7.00

2 Lengua Tacos

$8.00

2 Tripitas Tacos

$8.00

2 Birria Tacos

$7.00

2 BBQ Carnitas Tacos

$7.00

2 Fish Tacos

$10.00

2 Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

2 Baja Tacos

$12.00

2 Jalisco Tacos

$8.00

2 Steak Lettuce Wrap Tacos

$10.00

2 Chicken Lettuce Wrap Tacos

$9.00

2 Encenada Tacos

$10.00

2 La Paz Tacos

$10.00

2 Tennessee Tacos

$9.00

2 Ground Beef Tacos

$5.00

2 Guaca tacos

$6.00

2 Veggie tacos

$6.00

2 Brisket Tacos

$12.00

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Add fries to any wrap or sandwich for 2

Torta Mexican Style Sandwich

$12.00

Mexican bread with your choice of carnitas, steak, chicken, or al pastor with beans, mayo, sour cream, tomato, avocado, lettuce and jalapenos.

Steak Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, avocado, sour cream, and our homemade tomato dressing.

Fajita Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, fajita vegetables, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and homemade tomato dressing.

Steak Pepper Jack Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, poblano, red and green peppers and tomatoes with pico de gallo and sour cream with battered fries

Panchos Burger

$11.00

All beef patty, American cheese, special sauce, tomato, lettuce and jalapeno with battered fries

RICE BOWLS

Comes with rice, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, mango salsa and cheese sauce

Steak Rice Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Al Pastor Rice Bowl

$11.00

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$11.00

Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Rice Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.00

Birria Rice Bowl

$13.00

Choice of steak or grilled chicken with rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Tofu Rice Bowl

$12.00

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Brussel Sprouts Rice Bowl

Rice, black beans, brussels sprouts, jalapenos, red onions, bacon, red cabbage, lettuce, avocado

Veggie Ricebowl

$10.00

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$14.00

BURRITOS

Panchos Burritos

$13.59

Choice of steak or chicken with fajita vegetables in 2 flour tortillas topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Grilled steak in a flour tortilla topped with cheese sauce, green sauce and guacamole salad. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of rice or beans.

Burrito Cancun

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with green, red and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and rice.

Burrito Campeche

$13.59

Choice of grilled steak or chicken and grilled onion in a flour tortilla covered with cheese sauce and chorizo. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Burritos Sabrosos

$13.99

Two grilled steak burritos filled with cheese and chorizo topped with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with black bean soup.

Burritos Deluxe

$12.99

One shredded chicken and bean burrito, one beef and bean both topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Super Burrito

$12.59

A 12” flour tortilla stuffed with beef and shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with choice of rice or beans.

Burrito Jalisco

$12.99

A 12” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and shredded pork topped with cheese sauce, our supreme sauce, lettuce tomato and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Sonora

$13.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo and al pastor with grilled onions and bell peppers in a flour tortilla covered with cheese sauce. Served with sour cream salad and rice.

ENCHILADAS

3 Compadre Enchiladas

$12.00

One steak, one shredded chicken, one al pastor enchilada topped with cheese sauce with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$13.00

Five different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean, and one cheese topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce.

Fajita Enchilada

$13.00

Two enchiladas choice of chicken or steak with grilled fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and cheese dip.

Panchos Enchiladas

$12.00

Three shredded chicken marinated with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes enchiladas. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Enchiladas a La Parrilla

$12.59

Three cheese enchiladas topped with carnitas, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with crema salad.

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$14.00

Three shrimp enchiladas with a creamy white sauce topped with cheese sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Seafood Enchiladas

$14.00

Three enchiladas filled with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat covered with tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream, rice and grilled mixed vegetables

Lobster Enchiladas

$17.00

Lobster wrapped in a corn tortilla covered with cheese sauce and our special sauce served with black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

SEAFOOD

Seafood Vallarta

$17.00

Five grilled shrimp, grilled tilapia and a shrimp enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Served with grilled vegetables and rice.

Fajita Camarones Trio

$21.00

4 Mexican bbq shrimp, 4 sauteed garlic shrimp and 4 hot and spicy shrimp served over grilled fajita vegetables. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream and flour tortillas

Fajita Del Pacifico

$22.00

Tilapia, scallops, shrimp and crabmeat served over grilled fajita vegetables covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, diced tomatoes and sour cream.

Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Sauteed garlic butter shrimp, breaded shrimp and coconut shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.

Mazatlan Seafood

$16.59

Shrimp enchilada covered with green tomatillo sauce and sour cream, shrimp chimichanga covered with cheese sauce and pico, and 5 grilled shrimp. Served with rice and a tossed salad.

Fish And Chips

$12.00

Beer battered cod served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Baja Seafood

$21.00

Grilled tilapia and shrimp on top of diced potatoes, fajita vegetables covered in cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado ranch. Choice of rice or beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

12 shrimp marinated in lime juice. Served with homemade tomato sauce, pico de gallo and avocado.

Molcajete

$24.00

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers mixed with our special ranchero sauce and cheese sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Molcajete Seafood

$26.00

Shrimp, crab, scallops cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. MOLCAJETE VEGETABLES 15

Molcajete Vegetables

$15.00

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and special sauce. Served with rice and black beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Camarones A La Diabla

$17.00

Hot & Spicy! Large shrimp grilled and coated with our hot diablo sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Mexican Shrimp Scampi

$17.59

Grilled jumbo shrimp served over rice with fajita vegetables and garlic butter sauce.

COMBO PLATTERS

NO. 1

$9.99

One ground beef taco, two ground beef enchiladas served with choice of rice or refried beans.

NO. 2

$9.99

One beef taco, one cheese enchilada, and a chalupa.

NO. 3

$9.99

One enchilada, one taco and one chimichanga.

NO. 4

$9.99

One taco, one enchilada, one tostada with cheese and beef.

NO. 5

$9.99

One beef and one cheese enchilada served with rice and refried beans.

NO. 6

$9.99

One beef enchilada, one taco with rice and beans.

NO. 7

$9.99

One enchilada, one street taco with rice and beans.

NO. 8

$9.99

One enchilada and one tamale served with rice and refried beans.

NO. 9

$9.99

One flauta and one quesadilla with shredded beef and one chimichanga.

NO. 10

$9.99

Two beef tacos with rice and refried beans.

NO. 11

$9.99

One beef burrito, one beef taco and one cheese enchilada.

NO. 12

$9.99

One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

NO. 13

$9.99

One beef burrito, one cheese quesadilla with beans.

NO. 14

$9.99

One cheese burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one chimichanga.

NO. 15

$9.99

One chalupa, one tostada with beef and cheese sauce and one beef taco.

NO. 16

$9.99

One chalupa, one enchilada with beans.

NO. 17

$9.99

One cheese quesadilla, one taco and one chalupa.

NO. 18

$9.99

One cheese burrito and one beef taco served with rice and refried beans.

NO. 19

$9.99

One burrito, one chalupa and one enchilada.

NO. 20

$9.99

One taco, one tostada and one burrito.

NO. 21

$9.99

One chalupa, one burrito and one taco.

NO. 22

$9.99

One chalupa, one burrito and one chimichanga.

NO. 23

$9.99

One chalupa, one burrito and chicken flautas.

NO. 24

$9.99

One burrito, chicken flautas with rice and beans.

NO. 25

$9.99

One burrito and one enchilada served with rice and refried beans.

DINNERS

Panchos Dinner Rice Bowl

$15.00

Chicken or steak, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and mushroom served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip.

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Tortillas topped with ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh jalapeño slices.

Fajita Nachos

$12.50

Grilled chicken or steak.

Super Chimichanga

$12.00

Fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and shredded beef topped with cheese sauce, red sauce, sour cream, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga

$13.00

Two flour tortillas soft or fried filled with choice of beef or shredded chicken and refried beans topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.00

Fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crab, scallops and fajita vegetables covered with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Grilled Cazuelada (Dinner For Two)

$27.00

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and tossed salad. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or beef, grilled fajita vegetables and cheese sauce.

Seafood Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with scallops, crab, shrimp, fajita vegetables and cheese sauce.

Panchos Combo

$12.00

Grilled chicken soft taco, grilled steak hard taco and chicken enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and a side of cheese sauce.

Super Flautas

$12.00

Rolled and fried flour tortillas filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

El Tapatio

$13.00

Two flour tortillas rolled and fried filled with chicken, BBQ pork burrito, and a beef enchilada. Served with rice, refried beans and a side of cheese sauce.

Carnitas Dinner

$13.00

Slow cooked pork with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans and tossed salad. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Alambre

$13.00

Grilled steak, mushroom, and poblano peppers covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Chimichanga

$13.00

Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, chicken or chorizo and fajita vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.

VEGETARIAN

Vegetarian A

$9.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, one tostada with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheese sauce.

Vegetarian B

$9.99

One chalupa and one cheese enchilada served with beans and rice.

Vegetarian C

$9.99

One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla, and one chalupa.

Vegetarian D

$9.99

Bean tostaguac, one cheese enchilada served with rice.

Vegetarian E

$9.99

Bean burrito with cheese sauce, one cheese enchilada and a cheese quesadilla.

Vegetarian F

$9.99

One bean chimichanga and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian G

$9.99

Three vegetable enchiladas served with rice and black beans.

Vegetarian H

$9.99

Vegetable burrito served with rice and black beans.

Vegetarian I

$9.99

Two vegetable tacos served with rice and black beans.

CHICKEN

Pollo Sabroso

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with sliced tomato covered with cheese sauce, fajita vegetables, and seasoned rice.

Pancho’s Pollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with a tossed salad with your choice of dressing.

Pollo Hawaiian

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, chorizo and grilled pineapple topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with flour tortilla.

Chori Pollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Pollo Poblano

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano peppers and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Pollo Primavera

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Mucho Bueno

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast and sautéed jumbo shrimp covered in cheese sauce and topped with chorizo. Served with rice and refried beans.

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with choice of grilled onions or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese and sour cream.

STEAK

Jalisco Steak

$20.00

Hand cut ribeye steak with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, and two flour tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$20.00

Hand cut ribeye steak served with rice, refried beans, salsa Ranchero and two flour tortillas.

Texas Ribeye Steak

$23.00

Hand cut ribeye steak and grilled jumbo shrimp, chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada

$20.00

Hand cut ribeye steak cooked with onions. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and two flour tortillas.

Ribeye Steak And Shrimp

$22.00

Hand cut ribeye steak and jumbo shrimp over rice. Served with fajita vegetables and garlic butter.

MULITAS

(2) Steak Mulitas

$8.00

(2) Chicken Mulitas

$7.00

(2) Al Pastor Mulitas

$7.00

(2) Chorizo Mulitas

$7.00

(2) Carnitas Mulitas

$7.00

Chicken, Chorizo, and Pineapple Mulitas

$8.00

Shrimp Mulitas

$9.00

Birria Mulitas

$9.00

PANCHAS

Steak Pancha

$8.00

Chicken Pancha

$7.00

Al Pastor Pancha

$7.00

One Pancha

$4.00+

FAJITAS

Original Fajitas

$16.00

Choice of steak or grilled chicken and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Panchos Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pepper Jack Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Grilled steak with fajitas vegetables and smothered with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and green tomatillo sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Carnitas Fajitas

$18.00

One cheese enchilada, slow cooked carnitas with fajitas vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

Fajita Combo

$16.00

Al Pastor, carnitas and a cheese quesadilla with rice and beans, jalapeno, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo with tortillas.

Fajita De Mar

$18.00

Lobster, scallops and shrimp with peppers, onions, tomatoes with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Bbq Chicken Fajita Melt

$17.00

Grilled chicken covered with BBQ sauce over fajita vegetables all covered in melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Al Pastor Fajitas

$17.00

Marinated pork, pineapple, fajita vegetables covered in melted shredded cheese. Serviced with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita And Enchilada

$17.00

Choice of grilled chicken or steak with fajita vegetable and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Supreme

$19.00

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Veggie Fajita

$13.00

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Seafood Fajitas

$20.00

Shrimp, crab and scallops with fajita vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, tossed salad, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Philly Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions covered with melted provolone cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo and pineapple covered with melted shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pina Loca Fajitas

$22.00

A half grilled pineapple filled with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, fajita vegetables topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas. Chicken only 14.00 Steak only 15.00 Shrimp only 16.00

Brisket Fajitas

$14.99

SOUP & SALADS

Mexican Chili Soup

$6.99

House Soup

$7.99

Shredded chicken, rice, and chicken broth topped with pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.

Tropical Salad

$9.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, garbanzo beans, avocado, pineapple, mango salsa, corn, red cabbage, cucumber and romaine lettuce.

Chuy’s Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, pineapple, avocado and cilantro.

Pancho’s Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, mango salsa, pico de gallo, cucumber and tortilla chips.

Ceviche Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce topped with our ceviche.

La Fresca Salad

$12.99

Romaine, spinach, red onion, corn, tomato, tortilla strips topped with grilled chicken breast and avocado ranch dressing on the side.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell with choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beef tips or fried chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell with choice of steak or grilled chicken, grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Fajita Vegetal Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream.

SIDE ORDERS & A LA CARTE

Side of Rice

$2.99

Rice with Cheese Sauce

$3.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.99

(3) Corn Tortillas

$1.00

(3) Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Seasoned French Fries

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.50+

Grilled Jalapeños

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.50

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

One Enchilada

$3.00

One Burrito

$5.00

ONE TACO STREET TACOS

1 Steak Taco

$3.50

1 Chicken Taco

$3.00

1 Carnitas Tacos

$3.00

1 Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

1 Chorizo Taco

$3.00

1 Chicken, Chorizo, Pineapple Taco

$3.50

1 Tofu Taco

$3.50

1 Lengua Taco

$4.00

1 Tripitas Taco

$4.00

1 Birria Taco

$3.50

1 BBQ Carnitas Taco

$3.50

1 Fish Taco

$5.00

1 Shrimp Taco

$5.00

1 Baja Taco

$6.00

1 Jalisco Taco

$4.00

1 Steak Lettuce Wrap Taco

$5.00

1 Chicken Lettuce Wrap Taco

$4.50

1 Shrimp Lettuce Wrap Taco

$6.00

1 Encenada Taco

$5.00

1 La Paz Taco

$5.00

1 Tennessee Taco

$4.50

1 Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.50

1 BBQ Chicken Melt Taco

$3.50

1 Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.00

1 Pepper Jack Taco

$4.00

1 Philly Steak Taco

$4.00

1 Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

1 Shredded Chicken Taco

$3.00

1 Supreme Taco

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Rice, Cheese Dip And Chicken

$4.99

Mini Corn Dogs And Fries

$4.99

Chicken Tenders And Fries

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla And Fries

$4.99

Taco, Rice And Beans

$4.99

Taco And Enchilada

$4.99

Burrito And Taco

$4.99

Taco And Fries

$4.99

DESSERTS

Flan

$6.00

Xango

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Sopapilla

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Plantain Sundae

$6.00

SIDES and ALA CARTE

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Rice with Cheese Sauce

$3.99

Side of Refried Beans

$2.99

Side of Black Beans

$2.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Seasoned French Fries

$3.00

Side of Pico

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50+

Side of Lettuce

$1.00

Side of Tomato

$1.50

Side of Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

Side of Fresh Jalapeños

$1.50

Side of Pineapple

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$3.99

Side of Cilantro

$1.00

Side of Onion

$1.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side of Avocado Dressing

$1.50

Side of Tomato Dressing

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side of Mango Salsa

$1.50

Side of Corn

$1.50

Side of Red Onion

$1.50

Side of Tortilla Strips

$1.50

Side of Cucumber

$1.50

Side of French Dressing

$1.50

Side of Burrito Sauce

$1.50

Side of Enchilada Sauce

$1.50

Side of Verde Salsa

$1.50

Side of Special Sauce

$2.00

Margaritas

12 oz Original Margarita

$5.99

16 oz Original Margarita

$7.50

18 oz Original Margarita

$10.00

32 oz Original Margarita

$16.00

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Half pitcher

$13.99

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Mexican Waters

$3.00+

Pitcher margarita

$23.99

Tower Margarita

$45.00

Specialty Margaritas

Fiesta margarita

$14.00

Tequila Hornitos, Orange Curacao, Triple Sec and fresh lime juice.

Ultima margarita

$14.00

Tequila Jose Cuervo 1800, Triple Sec and fresh lime juice topped with Grand Marnier

Pink cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Jose Cuervo Especial, Triple Sec and sour mix with cranberry juice

Blue margarita

$14.00

Tequila Hornitos, Triple Sec, Blue Curaçao and fresh lime

Green iguana Margrita

$14.00

Tequila Hornitos, Triple Sec, Midori and fresh lime juice

Octopus

$14.00

Frozen Margarita with Sangria

Oasis margarita

$14.00

Frozen margarita with Midori, Pina Colada and Raspberry

Mango con chile

$14.00

Frozen margarita mixed with mango and Tajin chili powder and Tajin rim

Ultimate blueberry Margarita

$14.00

Sauza Hornitos, Triple Sec and Chambord

Michelada

$10.00+

Mexican version of the Bloody Mary! Choice of Mexican beer mixed with house made Michelada mix, fresh squeezed lime juice and Tajin on the rim

Skinny margarita

$14.00

Margarita from scratch. Tequila, triple sec, orange Curaçao with fresh lime, lemon and orange juice with Agave Nectar for a dash of sweetness

Top shelf margarita

$14.00

Cointreau, Grand Marnier and choice of Patron, Jose Cuervo Gold, Cabo Wabo or Hornitos

Coronita

$12.00

Rocks or frozen margarita with a Coronita inside

Mango tango

$14.00

Mango Margarita with Raspberry Daiquiri

Aqua rita

$14.00

House margarita with blue Curaçao and Midori

Berry-raz sangria

$10.00

House made sangria, Razzmatazz, cranberry juice, fresh orange and lime juice and fresh fruit

Hawaiian Margarita

$14.00

Top shelf margarita made with Sauza Hornitas and pineapple juice

Martinis

Raspberry Crush

$8.00

Vodka, Chambord Raspberry liqueur and fresh sour

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Absolut citron vodka, sour and a splash of Sprite served with a sugar rimmed glass

Peach Martini

$6.00

Absolut vodka and peach schnapps and a splash of cranberry juice

Orange Martini

$8.00

Orange vodka, Midori and orange juice garnished with an orange slice

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Vanilla vodka, white chocolate Godiva and chocolate sauce

Caramel Apple Martini

$8.00

Vodka, apple schnapps, pineapple juice and grenadine with caramel drizzle

Flirtini

$8.00

Absolut Vodka, pineapple juice and a splash of Chambord

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Absolut vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice and a lime twist

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Malibu Rum, Crème de Banana, pineapple juice, orange juice and a splash of grenadine

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Rum, Blue Curacao, sour mix and pineapple juice

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary mix garnished with all your favorites

Chi

$8.00

Vodka, pina colada mix and cream blended

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Peach Schnapps and orange juice

Kahlua Colada

$8.00

Rum, Kahlua and pina colada mix blended and topped with whipped cream

Loco

$8.00

A house specialty! Rum, Malibu Rum, Meyers Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine over ice.

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Rum, Gin, Vodka, Triple Sec, sour mix and Coke served over ice.

Mai Tai

$8.00

Rum, orange Curacao, pineapple juice and simple syrup

Mojito

$8.00

Rum, simple syrup, splash of Sprite, fresh mint and lime.

White Russian

$8.00

Kahlua, vodka and cream

Mimosas

Traditional Mimosa

$8.00

Apple Mimosa

$8.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$8.00

Cantaritos

$10.00

Draft Beers

16 oz Bud Light DFT

$3.75

22 oz Bud Light DFT

$5.59

32 oz Bud Light DFT

$7.00

16 oz Dos Equis Amber DFT

$5.29

22 oz Dos Equis Amber DFT

$6.29

32 oz Dos Equis Amber DFT

$8.59

16 oz Corona DFT

$5.29

22 oz Corona DFT

$6.29

32 oz Corona DFT

$8.59

16 oz Blue Moon DFT

$5.29

22 oz Blue Moon DFT

$6.29

32 oz Blue Moon DFT

$8.59

16 oz Michelob Ultra DFT

$5.29

22 oz Michelob Ultra DFT

$6.29

32 oz Michelob Ultra DFT

$8.59

16 oz Modelo DFT

$5.29

22 oz Modelo DFT

$6.29

32 oz Modelo DFT

$8.59

Domestic Beers

Millter Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Mexican Beers

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Bohemia

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Estrella

$4.50

Cantarito

Cantarito

$10.00

Tequila

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patrón Silver

$10.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Don Julio

$10.00

1800 Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Herradura

$10.00

MARGARITAS

MARGARITA

$6.00+

LUNCH MENU

#1 Fajita Lunch

$9.59

#2 Special Lunch

$7.99

#3 Special Lunch

$7.99

#4 Special Lunch

$7.99

#5 Special Lunch

$7.99

#6 Acapulco Special Lunch

$8.29

#7 Steak Burrito Lunch

$9.49

#8 Pollo Fundido Lunch

$8.59

#9 Two Compadre Enchiladas

$7.99

#10 Chicken Flatas

$8.59

#11 Beef or Chicken Quesadilla

$8.59

#12 Speedy Gonzalez

$7.59

#13 Philly Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

#14 Dinner Bowl

$8.99

#15 Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

#16 Fajita Quesadilla Vegetal

$9.99

#17 Two Street Tacos

$9.00

#18 Acapulco Burrito

$10.99

#19 Quesadilla Steak and Eggs

$9.99

#20 Lunch Molcajete

$11.99

#21 Steak Pepperjack Wrap

$9.99

#22 Lunch Deluxe Rice Bowl

$9.79

#23 Mexican Chilaquiles

$9.59

#24 Huervos Rancheros

$7.00

#25 Huervos Rancheros

$8.89

AFTER HOUR LUNCH

#1 Fajita Lunch

$10.59

#2 Special Lunch

$8.99

#3 Special Lunch

$8.99

#4 Special Lunch

$8.99

#5 Special Lunch

$8.99

#6 Acapulco Special Lunch

$9.29

#7 Steak Burrito Lunch

$10.49

#8 Pollo Fundido Lunch

$9.59

#9 Two Compadre Enchiladas

$8.99

#10 Chicken Flautas

$9.59

#11 Beef or Chicken Quesadilla

$9.59

#12 Speedy Gonzalez

$8.59

#13 Philly Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

#14 Dinner Bowl

$9.99

#15 Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

#16 Fajita Quesadilla Vegetal

$10.99

#17 Two Street Tacos

$10.00

#18 Acapulco Burrito

$11.99

#19 Quesadilla Steak & Egg

$10.99

#20 Lunch Molcajete

$12.99

#21 Steak Pepperjack Wrap

$10.99

#22 Lunch Deluxe Rice Bowl

$10.79

#23 Mexican Chilaquiles

$10.59

#24 Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

FOOD TRUCK STREET TACOS

Make supreme (Add lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese) for 1 more

(2) Steak Tacos

$7.00

with cilantro and onions

(2) Grilled Chicken Tacos

$6.00

with cilantro and onions

(2) Al Pastor Tacos

$6.00

with cilantro and onions

(2) Carnitas Tacos

$6.00

with cilantro and onions

(2) Chorizo Tacos

$6.00

with cheese sauce, cilantro and onions

(2) Chicken, Chorizo, And Pineapple Tacos

$7.00

with cheese sauce, cilantro and onions

Tofu Taco

$7.00

(2) Lengua Tacos

$8.00

with cilantro and onions

(2) Tripitas Tacos

$8.00

with cilantro and onions

(2) Birria Tacos

$7.00

with cilantro, onions and consomme 2

(2) BBQ Tacos

$7.00

with bbq sauce, cilantro and onions

(2) Fish Tacos

$10.00

grilled on flour tortilla with shredded cheese, sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro and mango salsa.

(2) Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

grilled shrimp on a flour tortilla with shredded cheese, sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro and mango salsa.

Baja Taco

Lobster on flour tortilla topped with Baja sauce, red cabbage, mango salsa, pico de gallo, corn and sliced avocado

(2) Tacos Jalisco

$8.00

Chorizo, potato, scrambled eggs, queso, pico de gallo and sliced avocado in a flour tortilla

(2) Steak Lettuce Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, sour coleslaw, special sauce, mango salsa and sliced avocado

(2) Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, sour coleslaw, special sauce, mango salsa and sliced avocado

(2) Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, sour coleslaw, special sauce, mango salsa and sliced avocado

(2) Tacos Encenada

$10.00

Coconut shrimp with sour coleslaw, special sauce and mango salsa in a flour tortilla.

(2) Tacos La Paz

$10.00

Battered and fried mahi, special sauce, sour coleslaw and mango salsa

(2) Tacos Tennessee

$9.00

Breaded fried chicken, sour coleslaw, special sauce and mango salsa on flour tortilla

(2) Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Breaded fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, jalapeno dressing, red cabbage, pico de gallo and red onions in flour tortilla

BBQ Chicken Melt Taco

$7.00

Chorizo & Egg Tacos

$6.00

Ground Beef Tacos on hard corn shell with lettuce and shredded cheese

Pepper Jack Tacos

$8.00

Philly Steak Tacos

$8.00

Pork Lovers Taco

$7.00

Taco Sampler

$20.00

One of each of the following Carnitas taco, al pastor taco, steak taco, chicken chorizo pineapple taco and 2 shredded chicken or ground beef flautas with a cup of cheese sauce

(2) Gringas

$9.00

Grilled flour tortillas with cheese, onion, cilantro, pineapple and al pastor

Fajita Special

Chicken Fajitas

$10.99

Steak Fajitas

$10.99

Gringa Special

Al Pastor Gringa

$3.50

Tortas

Steak Torta

$9.00

Chicken Torta

$9.00

Carnitas Torta

$9.00

Al Pastor Torta

$9.00

Martinis

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Absolut citron vodka, sour and a splash of Sprite served with a sugar rimmed glass

Peach Martini

$6.00

Absolut vodka and peach schnapps and a splash of cranberry juice

Orange Martini

$8.00

Orange vodka, Midori and orange juice garnished with an orange slice

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Vanilla vodka, white chocolate Godiva and chocolate sauce

Caramel Apple Martini

$8.00

Vodka, apple schnapps, pineapple juice and grenadine with caramel drizzle

Food

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Chorizo and Potato Tacos

$10.00

Churro Pancakes

$10.00

Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Deluxe Mexican Breakfast

$18.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$12.00

Specials

Birria Ramen

$12.00

Ribeye Chicharrone Tacos

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1344 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907

