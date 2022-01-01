Grand Rapids restaurants you'll love

Grand Rapids's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Grand Rapids restaurants

Gaia House Cafe image

 

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Popeye Power Juice$7.50
Get in your greens for the day with popeye power!
Ingredients: Spinach, Ginger, Apple, Carrots
Green Goddess Smoothie$7.50
Ingredients: Apple, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Avacado, Broccoli Stalk
Paul Collins Cuban$14.00
Black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, sour cream, and topped with house made tomatillo salsa. Choice of tortilla.
More about Gaia House Cafe
Atlantic Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Atlantic Fish Market

900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.1 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Wings$1.00
Our delicious, fresh from the farm whole chicken wings, hand-breaded and seasoned with our famous homemade lemon pepper!
Crinkle Cut Fries
Catfish Fillet
More about Atlantic Fish Market
Consumer pic

 

Danzón

1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pozole Rojo (GF)$8.00
Mexican stew with hominy, blend of non-spicy chiles & spices, braised pork, fresh cilantro, lettuce, radishes
Quesadilla$12.00
Choice of chicken, lamb chorizo, or beyond meat, grilled plantains, sautéed spanish onions, mexican cheese blend and drizzled with avocado aioli, malanga chips
Sopes$12.00
Choice of braised mojo pork, sweet arbol chicken or beyond meat (V), served on two corn sopes, refried beans, cilantro, red onion, tomato, sprinkled with queso fresco & roasted red pepper creme
More about Danzón
Zivio image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL

Zivio

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.8 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Naan Taco Trio$13.00
One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese.
(No Modifiers)
Zivio Fattoush Salad$12.00
Artisan mix tossed with radish, fresh parsley, mint, basil, roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, crispy capers, feta cheese, avocado and lepinja croutons. Dressed with lemon vinaigrette.
Fiery Feta$14.00
Topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, and our house made fiery feta sauce. All stuffed in our in-house lepinja bread that is baked to order.
More about Zivio
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce. hand-pulled mozzarella. pepperoni
Small Kale Caesar$9.00
garlic breadcrumbs. caesar dressing. sarvecchio
More about Terra GR
Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cranberry Almond Scone$3.59
A Wealthy Street Bakery Fan Favorite!
Light, fluffy and loaded with cranberries and slivered almonds
Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant$8.95
Our delicious ham and cheese croissant loaded with delicate baked eggs, tender ham and sharp white cheddar
(Served while supplies last)
Cream Cheese Danish$4.15
All-butter danish with house-made cream cheese filling
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Schuil Coffee Company image

 

Schuil Coffee Company

3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread Man
A blend of warm spices mixed with honey and molasses.
Light roast, Brazilian beans.
Flavor notes: honey, molasses, warm spices
Sumatra Mandheling$11.99
Tasting notes: baking chocolate, teak, mushroom
One of the most vibrant and aromatic coffees. Rich, full-bodied, and smooth.
White Heather
Sweet and rich butterscotch toffee.
More about Schuil Coffee Company
Palio Grand Rapids image

 

Palio Grand Rapids

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carbonara$16.95
orecchiette, roasted chicken, broccolini, pancetta, egg yolk, Parmesan & black pepper
Parmigiano di Pollo$18.95
crispy chicken, tomato-basil sauce, and three-cheese topping on a bed of fresh spaghetti
Caesar- Large$8.95
Classic Italian salad with crisp romaine & radicchio, Grana Padano, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
More about Palio Grand Rapids
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Forty Soul Rolls$9.00
chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton
Hush Puppies$3.00
cajun remoulade
Vegan Forty Soul Rolls$9.00
black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton (v)
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY image

 

ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY

435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ICED BROWN BUTTER CARAMEL$5.95
20oz • ESPRESSO • MILK • VANILLA • HOUSE MADE CARAMEL
ALWAYS SUNNY$8.45
20oz • GUAVA NECTAR • MANGO • LIME • ORANGE • BANANA • OPTIONAL CHILE DE ARBOL
HONEY CITRUS TONIC ESPRESSO$5.65
16oz • HOUSE FAVORITE • SPARKLING COMBINATION OF HONEY, ESPRESSO, AND OUR CITRUS TONIC
More about ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY
River North Public House image

 

River North Public House

2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Public House Pulled Pork$14.00
braised pork, zesty carolina mustard, crispy shallots, apple slaw, grilled onion vinaigrette, pretzel bun
Hanger Steak$20.00
marinated hanger steak, brown butter potato puree, grilled asparagus, beef creminis, blue cheese compound butter, crispy shallots
Fish n Chips$19.00
Lightly fried Walleye,, crispy fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion, dill and caper remoulade
More about River North Public House
MeXo image

 

MeXo

118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sopa Azteca$9.00
Carnitas$4.00
Cuitlacoche Tamal Stack$24.00
More about MeXo
Aroy Thai Restaurant image

 

Aroy Thai Restaurant

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
N1. Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts & green onions topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
N6. Drunken Noodle$11.00
Wide rice noodles, eggs, green peppers, onions, bean sprouts, basil & bamboo.
N4. Curry Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onions in yellow curry topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
More about Aroy Thai Restaurant
Brewery Vivant image

FRENCH FRIES

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frites*$6.00
Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper
Vivant Burger*$15.00
6oz bacon & beef blend patty, greens, tomato, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
Duck Nachos*$18.00
Duck confit, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
More about Brewery Vivant
ROAM by San Chez image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elote Salad$11.00
Roasted corn, avocado, queso, cilantro, romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, elote dressing, & crema, topped with chili powder.
Mango Sticky Rice$6.00
Warm coconut sticky rice topped with roasted mango, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, and a side of sweet coconut cream.
Hash Balls$11.00
Hashbrown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime alioli.
More about ROAM by San Chez
Royals image

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
V* Chicago$5.00
Loma Linda Frank, sweet relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, onion, yellow mustard and celery salt on a New England bun.
*Vegan Friendly*
Detroit$4.00
All beef hot dog, all meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions and yellow mustard on a New England bun.
More about Royals
Bliss & Vinegar image

SOUPS • SALADS

Bliss & Vinegar

888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Bliss$7.99
Baby kale blend, quinoa, broccoli, corn, garbanzos, avocado, walnuts, MI dried cherries. Choose a dressing: we recommend Balsamic (V, GF) or Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (GF)
Peruvian Chicken$7.99
Spring mix, herb roasted chicken, corn salad, quinoa, queso fresco, kalamatas, Orange-Aji Vinaigrette (GF).
BMB$9.99
(Big Meat Bowl) Heavy on the protein: Steak, herb roasted chicken and bacon over quinoa with red pepper, avocado,
Greek Yogurt Ranch (GF)
More about Bliss & Vinegar
Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING image

 

Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING

4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy$13.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
Ahi Tuna Bowl Large** make Sweet or Spicy$16.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
Poke Toki Combo** make Sweet or Spicy$16.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Octopus, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
More about Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING
Terra Bagel image

 

Terra Bagel

1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$11.00
Choose Six Bagels.
Schmear Half Pound$4.50
A Half Pound of Schmear.
Turkey$8.00
Turkey. Chive Schmear. Avocado. Micro Greens. Cheddar. We Suggest a Multigrain Bagel!
More about Terra Bagel
Bestside Bar and Grill image

 

Bestside Bar and Grill

1645 Leonard St, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
Double meat patties, crimini mushrooms, swiss, rosemary aioli
Slim Jim$13.95
Grilled ham, shaved lettuce, tomato, swiss, bistro sauce, on ciabatta
Caesar Wedge$10.95
Parmesan, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Bestside Bar and Grill
Fruition Acai & Juice Bar image

 

Fruition Acai & Juice Bar

1405 Lake Dr SE Suite B, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fruition$10.50
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Kiwi, with Coconut & Honey
Brew Me$8.00
Banana, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein & Cold Brew
Mood$10.00
Acai, Almond butter, Granola, Strawberry and Bueberry with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (please choose one in the topping section)
More about Fruition Acai & Juice Bar
Rose's image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rose's

550 Lakeside Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1055 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blueberry Salmon$30.00
Lg Mix Greens$7.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$6.00
More about Rose's
Rising Grinds Cafe image

 

Rising Grinds Cafe

1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Comes with a folded egg on your choice of bread and your choice of protein and toppings.
Citrus Winter Salad$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, kale, roasted root veg blend and toasted pine nuts served with a blood orange rosemary vinaigrette.
BB Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Rising Grin
Tacos El Cuñado image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Tacos El Cuñado

2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 3.4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Raquelita Special #1$9.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans. Corn or flour tortillas
Tostada #6$7.49
One flat-fried tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef. With refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
Tacos$2.99
More about Tacos El Cuñado
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Fresh Baked Cookies$1.49
Bag Of Chips$1.49
Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese$12.09
More about Boardwalk Subs
Ando Sushi + Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Ando Sushi + Bar

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Gyoza$9.00
fried dumplings, ando dressing (pork)
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
Cosmo$17.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
More about Ando Sushi + Bar
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O'Bryan's Brekkie$10.50
2 eggs Your Way, Seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes with Peppers & Onions, Your Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Banger Sausage Links and a side of Toast.
*GF Upon Request without Toast*
Pineapple Express Fried Rice (Vegan)$15.50
Basmati rice, onion, peas, carrots and pineapple stir-fried in a citrus glaze with crispy pan-fried tofu. Substitute sweet soy-glazed chicken breast or diced pork belly for tofu on request.
Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Gita Pita image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gita Pita

2 Jefferson Ave SE,, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (2367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pita Falafel$8.99
Baklava 3 Pack$4.99
Falafel$10.99
More about Gita Pita
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.99
Homemade dough topped with fresh made garlic spread and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection!
Stromboli$6.99
Pizza dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then finished off with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Maximum of 4 Toppings. Standard toppings are $1.00 each. Premium Toppings are $2.00 each.
Jo's Garlic Bites$5.99
Pizza puffs slathered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with pizza sauce and beer cheese.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Boardwalk Subs image

 

Boardwalk Subs

4154 Lake Michigan Drive, Standale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole #3 Ham & Cheese$9.49
Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey Prostitini & Cheese$12.09
Half #10 Turkey & Cheese$7.29
More about Boardwalk Subs

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
