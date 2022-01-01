Grand Rapids restaurants you'll love
Gaia House Cafe
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Popeye Power Juice
|$7.50
Get in your greens for the day with popeye power!
Ingredients: Spinach, Ginger, Apple, Carrots
|Green Goddess Smoothie
|$7.50
Ingredients: Apple, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Avacado, Broccoli Stalk
|Paul Collins Cuban
|$14.00
Black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, sour cream, and topped with house made tomatillo salsa. Choice of tortilla.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Atlantic Fish Market
900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Whole Wings
|$1.00
Our delicious, fresh from the farm whole chicken wings, hand-breaded and seasoned with our famous homemade lemon pepper!
|Crinkle Cut Fries
|Catfish Fillet
Danzón
1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pozole Rojo (GF)
|$8.00
Mexican stew with hominy, blend of non-spicy chiles & spices, braised pork, fresh cilantro, lettuce, radishes
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Choice of chicken, lamb chorizo, or beyond meat, grilled plantains, sautéed spanish onions, mexican cheese blend and drizzled with avocado aioli, malanga chips
|Sopes
|$12.00
Choice of braised mojo pork, sweet arbol chicken or beyond meat (V), served on two corn sopes, refried beans, cilantro, red onion, tomato, sprinkled with queso fresco & roasted red pepper creme
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL
Zivio
724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Naan Taco Trio
|$13.00
One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese.
(No Modifiers)
|Zivio Fattoush Salad
|$12.00
Artisan mix tossed with radish, fresh parsley, mint, basil, roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, crispy capers, feta cheese, avocado and lepinja croutons. Dressed with lemon vinaigrette.
|Fiery Feta
|$14.00
Topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, and our house made fiery feta sauce. All stuffed in our in-house lepinja bread that is baked to order.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce. evoo. hand-pulled mozzarella. basil. cracked black pepper
*can be made gluten free with gluten free crust $3
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce. hand-pulled mozzarella. pepperoni
|Small Kale Caesar
|$9.00
garlic breadcrumbs. caesar dressing. sarvecchio
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cranberry Almond Scone
|$3.59
A Wealthy Street Bakery Fan Favorite!
Light, fluffy and loaded with cranberries and slivered almonds
|Ham & Cheese Breakfast Croissant
|$8.95
Our delicious ham and cheese croissant loaded with delicate baked eggs, tender ham and sharp white cheddar
(Served while supplies last)
|Cream Cheese Danish
|$4.15
All-butter danish with house-made cream cheese filling
Schuil Coffee Company
3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Gingerbread Man
A blend of warm spices mixed with honey and molasses.
Light roast, Brazilian beans.
Flavor notes: honey, molasses, warm spices
|Sumatra Mandheling
|$11.99
Tasting notes: baking chocolate, teak, mushroom
One of the most vibrant and aromatic coffees. Rich, full-bodied, and smooth.
|White Heather
Sweet and rich butterscotch toffee.
Palio Grand Rapids
545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$16.95
orecchiette, roasted chicken, broccolini, pancetta, egg yolk, Parmesan & black pepper
|Parmigiano di Pollo
|$18.95
crispy chicken, tomato-basil sauce, and three-cheese topping on a bed of fresh spaghetti
|Caesar- Large
|$8.95
Classic Italian salad with crisp romaine & radicchio, Grana Padano, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Forty Soul Rolls
|$9.00
chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton
|Hush Puppies
|$3.00
cajun remoulade
|Vegan Forty Soul Rolls
|$9.00
black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton (v)
ALT CITY BEVERAGE COMPANY
435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|ICED BROWN BUTTER CARAMEL
|$5.95
20oz • ESPRESSO • MILK • VANILLA • HOUSE MADE CARAMEL
|ALWAYS SUNNY
|$8.45
20oz • GUAVA NECTAR • MANGO • LIME • ORANGE • BANANA • OPTIONAL CHILE DE ARBOL
|HONEY CITRUS TONIC ESPRESSO
|$5.65
16oz • HOUSE FAVORITE • SPARKLING COMBINATION OF HONEY, ESPRESSO, AND OUR CITRUS TONIC
River North Public House
2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Public House Pulled Pork
|$14.00
braised pork, zesty carolina mustard, crispy shallots, apple slaw, grilled onion vinaigrette, pretzel bun
|Hanger Steak
|$20.00
marinated hanger steak, brown butter potato puree, grilled asparagus, beef creminis, blue cheese compound butter, crispy shallots
|Fish n Chips
|$19.00
Lightly fried Walleye,, crispy fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion, dill and caper remoulade
MeXo
118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Sopa Azteca
|$9.00
|Carnitas
|$4.00
|Cuitlacoche Tamal Stack
|$24.00
Aroy Thai Restaurant
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker
|Popular items
|N1. Pad Thai
|$11.00
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts & green onions topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
|N6. Drunken Noodle
|$11.00
Wide rice noodles, eggs, green peppers, onions, bean sprouts, basil & bamboo.
|N4. Curry Pad Thai
|$11.00
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onions in yellow curry topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
FRENCH FRIES
Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Frites*
|$6.00
Hand cut potatoes, seasoned perfectly with salt and pepper
|Vivant Burger*
|$15.00
6oz bacon & beef blend patty, greens, tomato, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
|Duck Nachos*
|$18.00
Duck confit, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
FRENCH FRIES
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Elote Salad
|$11.00
Roasted corn, avocado, queso, cilantro, romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, elote dressing, & crema, topped with chili powder.
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$6.00
Warm coconut sticky rice topped with roasted mango, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, and a side of sweet coconut cream.
|Hash Balls
|$11.00
Hashbrown potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese, green onion, and cream cheese, fried crisp and served with cilantro lime alioli.
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Sweet and Salty Deliciousness With A Bit Of Citrus And Glazed With A Sour Cream Icing.
|V* Chicago
|$5.00
Loma Linda Frank, sweet relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, onion, yellow mustard and celery salt on a New England bun.
*Vegan Friendly*
|Detroit
|$4.00
All beef hot dog, all meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions and yellow mustard on a New England bun.
SOUPS • SALADS
Bliss & Vinegar
888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Vegan Bliss
|$7.99
Baby kale blend, quinoa, broccoli, corn, garbanzos, avocado, walnuts, MI dried cherries. Choose a dressing: we recommend Balsamic (V, GF) or Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (GF)
|Peruvian Chicken
|$7.99
Spring mix, herb roasted chicken, corn salad, quinoa, queso fresco, kalamatas, Orange-Aji Vinaigrette (GF).
|BMB
|$9.99
(Big Meat Bowl) Heavy on the protein: Steak, herb roasted chicken and bacon over quinoa with red pepper, avocado,
Greek Yogurt Ranch (GF)
Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING
4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Salmon Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy
|$13.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
|Ahi Tuna Bowl Large** make Sweet or Spicy
|$16.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
|Poke Toki Combo** make Sweet or Spicy
|$16.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Octopus, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
Terra Bagel
1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$11.00
Choose Six Bagels.
|Schmear Half Pound
|$4.50
A Half Pound of Schmear.
|Turkey
|$8.00
Turkey. Chive Schmear. Avocado. Micro Greens. Cheddar. We Suggest a Multigrain Bagel!
Bestside Bar and Grill
1645 Leonard St, Walker
|Popular items
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.95
Double meat patties, crimini mushrooms, swiss, rosemary aioli
|Slim Jim
|$13.95
Grilled ham, shaved lettuce, tomato, swiss, bistro sauce, on ciabatta
|Caesar Wedge
|$10.95
Parmesan, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Fruition Acai & Juice Bar
1405 Lake Dr SE Suite B, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Fruition
|$10.50
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Kiwi, with Coconut & Honey
|Brew Me
|$8.00
Banana, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein & Cold Brew
|Mood
|$10.00
Acai, Almond butter, Granola, Strawberry and Bueberry with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (please choose one in the topping section)
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rose's
550 Lakeside Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Blueberry Salmon
|$30.00
|Lg Mix Greens
|$7.00
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$6.00
Rising Grinds Cafe
1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Comes with a folded egg on your choice of bread and your choice of protein and toppings.
|Citrus Winter Salad
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, kale, roasted root veg blend and toasted pine nuts served with a blood orange rosemary vinaigrette.
|BB Burrito
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, shredded cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Tacos El Cuñado
2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Raquelita Special #1
|$9.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp. Served with rice and refried beans. Corn or flour tortillas
|Tostada #6
|$7.49
One flat-fried tortilla with your choice of chicken or ground beef. With refried beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans
|Tacos
|$2.99
Boardwalk Subs
3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|2 Fresh Baked Cookies
|$1.49
|Bag Of Chips
|$1.49
|Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese
|$12.09
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Ando Sushi + Bar
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pork Gyoza
|$9.00
fried dumplings, ando dressing (pork)
|Crouching Tiger
|$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
|Cosmo
|$17.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|O'Bryan's Brekkie
|$10.50
2 eggs Your Way, Seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes with Peppers & Onions, Your Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Banger Sausage Links and a side of Toast.
*GF Upon Request without Toast*
|Pineapple Express Fried Rice (Vegan)
|$15.50
Basmati rice, onion, peas, carrots and pineapple stir-fried in a citrus glaze with crispy pan-fried tofu. Substitute sweet soy-glazed chicken breast or diced pork belly for tofu on request.
|Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad
|$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gita Pita
2 Jefferson Ave SE,, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Pita Falafel
|$8.99
|Baklava 3 Pack
|$4.99
|Falafel
|$10.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$7.99
Homemade dough topped with fresh made garlic spread and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection!
|Stromboli
|$6.99
Pizza dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then finished off with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Maximum of 4 Toppings. Standard toppings are $1.00 each. Premium Toppings are $2.00 each.
|Jo's Garlic Bites
|$5.99
Pizza puffs slathered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with pizza sauce and beer cheese.