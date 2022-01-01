Grand Rapids Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Grand Rapids
More about Palio Grand Rapids
Palio Grand Rapids
545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$16.95
orecchiette, roasted chicken, broccolini, pancetta, egg yolk, Parmesan & black pepper
|Parmigiano di Pollo
|$18.95
crispy chicken, tomato-basil sauce, and three-cheese topping on a bed of fresh spaghetti
|Caesar- Large
|$8.95
Classic Italian salad with crisp romaine & radicchio, Grana Padano, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$7.99
Homemade dough topped with fresh made garlic spread and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection!
|Stromboli
|$6.99
Pizza dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then finished off with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Maximum of 4 Toppings. Standard toppings are $1.00 each. Premium Toppings are $2.00 each.
|Jo's Garlic Bites
|$5.99
Pizza puffs slathered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with pizza sauce and beer cheese.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Cheesy "U" Sticks
|$8.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
|Pizza Puffs
|$7.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
|Uccello's Breadsticks
|$7.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining
PIZZA • GRILL
Noto's Old World Italian Dining
6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$22.00
handmade potato gnocchi . sicilian meat sauce . garden basil . ricotta cheese
|Tiramisu (GF)
|$10.00
espresso soaked lady fingers
brandy mascarpone mousse
italian lace cookie
|Chicken Piccata
|$26.00
pounded . flour dusted . sautéed . white wine
butter . lemon . capers . chef ’s accompaniments