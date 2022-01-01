Grand Rapids Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Grand Rapids

Palio Grand Rapids image

 

Palio Grand Rapids

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carbonara$16.95
orecchiette, roasted chicken, broccolini, pancetta, egg yolk, Parmesan & black pepper
Parmigiano di Pollo$18.95
crispy chicken, tomato-basil sauce, and three-cheese topping on a bed of fresh spaghetti
Caesar- Large$8.95
Classic Italian salad with crisp romaine & radicchio, Grana Padano, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
More about Palio Grand Rapids
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.99
Homemade dough topped with fresh made garlic spread and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection!
Stromboli$6.99
Pizza dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then finished off with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Maximum of 4 Toppings. Standard toppings are $1.00 each. Premium Toppings are $2.00 each.
Jo's Garlic Bites$5.99
Pizza puffs slathered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with pizza sauce and beer cheese.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
BG pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheesy "U" Sticks$8.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
Pizza Puffs$7.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
Uccello's Breadsticks$7.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gnocchi$22.00
handmade potato gnocchi . sicilian meat sauce . garden basil . ricotta cheese
Tiramisu (GF)$10.00
espresso soaked lady fingers
brandy mascarpone mousse
italian lace cookie
Chicken Piccata$26.00
pounded . flour dusted . sautéed . white wine
butter . lemon . capers . chef ’s accompaniments
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining

