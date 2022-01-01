Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fulton Street Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

Avg 3 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Curry coconut coleslaw, fried chicken wasabi mayo and pickles served on a hoagie roll. Sub tofu chicken to make vegan.
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Rising Grinds Cafe image

 

Rising Grinds Cafe

1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pepper jack cheese melted on top of pulled chipotle chicken and bacon topped with red onion, tomato, chipotle aioli, caramelized onion aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
More about Rising Grinds Cafe
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Roasted Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato-Goat Cheese Pesto, Crispy Onion Straws and Roasted Garlic Aioli all stacked on a toasted Brioche Bun. Add Bacon for $2.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Big Fish Wings & Things image

 

Big Fish Wings & Things

817 FRANKLIN SE, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$5.40
More about Big Fish Wings & Things
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Fried Chicken breast topped with lettuce, pickles, and our secret spicy sauce on a brioche bun.
Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken topped with mayo, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Summer Chicken Flatbread Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Flatbread Sandwich$11.00
Shredded cajun seasoned chicken, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, and our special Blue Dog Tavern sauce on grilled naan bread.
More about Blue Dog Tavern
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken . chili oil . tomato . garlic aioli . cabbage slaw . brioche bun
More about The Winchester
Item pic

 

Mudpenny Roosevelt Park

570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan
More about Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
Social House image

 

Social House

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
More about Social House
Atwater Brewery in GR image

PIZZA

Atwater Brewery in GR

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and tropical habanero on a pretzel bun
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich-Combo$13.00
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Brioche bun topped with slaw
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.50
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Nantucket Brioche bun.
Add slaw or G-Stuff for FREE!
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Brioche bun topped with slaw
More about Two Scotts Barbecue
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cherry Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
Chicken Sandwich image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hancock Fried Chicken

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Chicken Sandwich$8.00
gochujang sauce . country fried chicken tenders . mayo . kimchee . scallions . golden bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
pulled chicken in carolina mop . coleslaw . bread & butter pickles . pretzel bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
country fried chicken tenders. mayo. iceberg lettuce. american cheese. bread & butter pickles. golden bun.
*spice levels of hot and above contain pork*
More about Hancock Fried Chicken
Kaffeine image

 

Kaffeine

637 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
More about Kaffeine
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$4.99
More about Original Wing Kingz

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Cornbread

Bean Burritos

Chai Tea

Bulgogi

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Lobsters

Rib Tips

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston