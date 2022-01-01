Chicken sandwiches in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Curry coconut coleslaw, fried chicken wasabi mayo and pickles served on a hoagie roll. Sub tofu chicken to make vegan.
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles
Rising Grinds Cafe
1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Pepper jack cheese melted on top of pulled chipotle chicken and bacon topped with red onion, tomato, chipotle aioli, caramelized onion aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Roasted Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato-Goat Cheese Pesto, Crispy Onion Straws and Roasted Garlic Aioli all stacked on a toasted Brioche Bun. Add Bacon for $2.
Big Fish Wings & Things
817 FRANKLIN SE, GRAND RAPIDS
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.40
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
Fried Chicken breast topped with lettuce, pickles, and our secret spicy sauce on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken topped with mayo, shredded lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Flatbread Sandwich
|$11.00
Shredded cajun seasoned chicken, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, and our special Blue Dog Tavern sauce on grilled naan bread.
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken . chili oil . tomato . garlic aioli . cabbage slaw . brioche bun
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park
570 Grandville Ave SW,, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
honey chicken salad, almonds, cranberries, grapes, greens, pickled red onion, on naan
Social House
25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Fried Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand battered chicken breast, spice blend, pepper jack cheese, pickled tomato, buffalo pickle chips, spring mix, red
onion with sriracha aioli
Atwater Brewery in GR
201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids
|Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and tropical habanero on a pretzel bun
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.75
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich-Combo
|$13.00
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Brioche bun topped with slaw
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$11.50
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Nantucket Brioche bun.
Add slaw or G-Stuff for FREE!
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Brined, rubbed, and smoked chicken thighs on a Brioche bun topped with slaw
Lucy's Cafe
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Cherry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Hancock Fried Chicken
1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
gochujang sauce . country fried chicken tenders . mayo . kimchee . scallions . golden bun
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
pulled chicken in carolina mop . coleslaw . bread & butter pickles . pretzel bun
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
country fried chicken tenders. mayo. iceberg lettuce. american cheese. bread & butter pickles. golden bun.
*spice levels of hot and above contain pork*