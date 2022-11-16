Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Winchester

835 Reviews

$$

648 Wealthy St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Naan Club
Classic Burger
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Share Plates

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$9.00

crispy fried brussels sprout . garlic aioli . charred lemon . herbs

Nachos Verdes

$13.00

corn tortilla . pork chili verde . salsa queso . white cheddar . pickled red onion . sweet corn-pinto bean relish pickled jalapeño . radish . cilantro crema

Baked Goat Cheese Fondue

$11.00

fresh goat cheese . piquillo-tomato . herbs . toasted baguette

Chips and Dip

$6.00

house chips . bar cheese dip

Arancini

$8.00

panko breaded arborio . jalapeno . white cheddar . spicy piquillo pepper tomato suce . grilled lemon

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

warm soft pretzel rods . cheese sauce . horseradish cream

Tabbouleh Crostini

Tabbouleh Crostini

$8.00

bulgar wheat . cucumber . peppers . arugula . parsley . lemon vinaigrette . roasted tomato spread

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

crispy garlic bread crumb . aleppo

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00

crispy shrimp . bang bang sauce . scallions . sesame seed

Bowls

House Salad

$11.00

baby field greens . cucumber . radish . shaved fennel & celery . pickled red onion . popped amaranth . fresh herbs . lemon vinaigrette

Orzo Salad

Orzo Salad

$13.00

orzo pasta . cherry tomato . fresh mozzarella . arugula . roasted peppers . pickled red onion . pumpkin seed . basil pistou . lemon vinaigrette

Pork Chili Verde

$5.00+

pork shoulder . tomatillo roasted chile broth . sweet corn-pinto bean relish . tortilla crisps

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.00

kale . parmesan . crispy garlic bread crumb . pickled red onion . classic caesar dressing

Handhelds

Naan Club

Naan Club

$13.00

roasted turkey . smoked ham . bacon . white cheddar . chipotle aioli . arugula . naan

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

chicken . kale . parmesan . pickled red onion . crispy garlic bread crumb . classic caesar dressing . honey wheat tortilla

Classic Burger

$14.00

two house ground beef patties . lettuce . red onion . american cheese . fancy sauce . brioche bun

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

red wine braised beef . white cheddar . pickled red onion . haystack . horsey cream . baguette . peppercorn au jus

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken tenders . tomato piquillo sauce . fresh mozzarella . pumpkin seed-basil pistou . toasted baguette

Turkish Flatbread Wrap

Turkish Flatbread Wrap

$13.00

arugula . cherry tomato . pickled red onion . cucumber . white cheddar . roasted tomato spread

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Sub Side Salad

$3.00

mixed greens . cherry tomato . cucumber . radish

Add Grilled and Chilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Fried Chicken

$5.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Mayo

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mustard

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Bang Bang

$0.50

Side of Fancy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Olive Mayo

$0.50

Side of Horsey Mayo

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side of Cilantro Crema

$0.50

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Add Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Baguette

$2.50

Side of Fried Shrimp

$5.00

ADD Side Salad

$4.00

Side Bacon Aioli

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Corn Pinto Bean Relish

$0.50

Goat Cheese Side

$2.00

Side Lemon Vin

$0.50

Features

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$15.00
BOTM Berry Best

BOTM Berry Best

$15.00

two patties . texas toast . bacon aioli . white cheddar . arugula . sweet caramelized onion

Kids Food

Tenders and Fries

$8.00

three chicken tenders . fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

single patty . american cheese . brioche bun . fries

Kids Grilled Cheese And Fries

$10.00

naan . american cheese . chips

Cocktail

Ancho Underground

$13.00

jalapeno infused tequila . aperol . ancho reyes chili liqueur . bitters . lime

Cool As A Cucumber

$12.00

cucumber and basil infused gin . lemon . simple . soda . black pepper

Winchester Mule

$12.00

vodka . ginger syrup . lime . soda

Winnie Cooper

$13.00

whiskey . luxardo . maraschino liqueur . fernet branca . orange bitters

Sour Flower

$12.00Out of stock

Lavender Fields

$12.00

lavender infused gin. aperol. simple. lemon. champagne. soda

All Up In Your Melon

$12.00

Mezcal Me Maybe

$12.00

bahnez mezcal. peach schnapps. lime. guava

Honey Boy

$12.00

Mint Maid

$12.00

jameson. cucumber mint simple. lemon

No New Friends

$12.00

barrel finish gin. cynar. earl grey simple. lemon

Margarita

$11.00

tequila . orange curacao . house made sour mix

French 75

$11.00

Respect Your Elderflowers

$13.00

Breakfast Shot

$11.00

Cardigan Weather

$12.00

Applejack Rabbit

$13.00

Beer Bottles

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Coor’s Banquet

$4.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$4.00

Lefthand Milkstout

$5.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Stroh's

$3.00

Tecate

$5.00

Vandermill - Rotating

$6.00

Whiteclaw - Rotating

$5.00

Athletic Non Alcoholic

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Highlife Bottle

$3.50

Coors Lite Can

$2.50Out of stock

Farmhaus Cider

$6.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Save time and order take-out online: http://toasttab.com/winchester

Website

Location

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zivio - 724 Wealthy St SE
orange star4.8 • 330
724 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Wealthy Street Bakery
orange star4.4 • 215
610 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Brewery Vivant
orange star4.6 • 910
925 Cherry St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Royals
orange star4.6 • 641
701 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Cherry Street
orange star4.4 • 1,096
927 Cherry St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston