- Home
- /
- Grand Rapids
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
Maru Sushi & Grill Bridge Street
2,549 Reviews
$$
415 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sharing Plates
Edamame
steamed soybeans, kosher salt
Firecracker Shrimp
tempura shrimp, japanese seven pepper seasoning, spicy garlic chili sauce
Fried Tofu
fried tofu, toasted sesame seeds (sweet or spicy)
Honey Garlic Shrimp
tempura shrimp, fried cauliflower, fried green bean, honey garlic sauce
Bulgogi Sliders
marinated and seared ribeye, shishito pepper relish, kewpie mayo, sliced cucumber, pickled red cabbage, mixed greens, brioche bun
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
oven roasted brussels sprouts, pomegranate, sweet soy, shiitake mushroom powder
Crab Rangoon Dip
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
Chicken Gyoza
fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing
Roasted Shishito Peppers
sweet garlic sauce, lemon, furikake
Neapolitan Potatoes
fried tri-color potatoes, green goddess, honey garlic sauce, romano cheese, maldon salt, lime
Maru Fried Rice
sunny egg, shiitake mushroom, purple cauliflower, roasted red pepper, scallion, miso butter, sesame
Nigiri
Sashimi
Signature Rolls
Archer
tofu, mango, roasted red pepper, avocado, asparagus, green goddess dressing, chef’s salad
Avatar
choice of yellowtail, tuna, or salmon, cucumber, avocado, thai chili sauce, scallion
Blue Mango
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko
Boogie Veggie
kampyo, avocado, asparagus, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura fried sweet potato, ando cilantro dressing
Cosmo
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, choice of salmon, tuna or both, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
Crouching Tiger
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
Madagascar
tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, masago, scallion, tempura crunch, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil
Nirvana
tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion
Ocean's 12
spicy salmon, crab salad, yellowtail, asparagus, red pepper, pickled daikon, gochujang, basil oil, honey wasabi aioli, bonito furikake, chef's salad
Papa Crema
smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, deep fried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce
Pikachu
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab stick, shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, fantasy sauce, masago, scallion, sweet crunchy flakes
Soy Joy
spicy tuna, orange tobiko, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, edamame, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce
K-Pop
kimchi, panko fried shrimp, pickled daikon, cucumber, radish sprouts, gochujang, basiloil, sweet crab salad, fried quail egg
Super Mario
marinated shiitake mushroom, radish sprouts, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, asparagus, tempura crunch, mushroom, pickled radish, chef's salad
Shiso Spice
Rolls
Atlantic
salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning
Cali
crab salad, cucumber, avocado
Crunchy Shrimp
tempura shrimp, sambal mayo, crunchy flakes
Flaming Crab
crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, masago, burn sauce
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Simply Green
baby kale, cucumber, avocado, kampyo, ando cilantro dressing
Spicy Salmon
cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers
Spicy Tuna
cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers
Spicy Yellowtail
cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers
Sweet Sunset
panko fried shrimp, mango, roasted red pepper, tnt sauce, green goddess dressing
Grill
Donburi Bowl
seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake, scallion, carrot, onion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed white rice
Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (New Recipe)
bone-in grilled chicken, grilled cipollini onion, ginger teriyaki glaze, burnt orange gastrique, micro greens
Shoyu Pork Ramen
shoyu tare, chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, shiitake mushroom, scallion, soy marinated egg
Grilled Tofu + Veggies
grilled tofu, cippolini onions, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushroom, fried sweet potato, cauliflower, steamed rice
Yaki Udon
cippolini onion, cauliflower, shiitake mushrooms, green beans
Add On
House Salad
mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, edamame, red pepper, tomato, red cabbage, ginger dressing
Miso Soup
tofu, wakame, scallion, crimini mushroom
Seaweed Salad
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
Kimchi And Rice
fresh kimchi, pickled cucumber, steamed rice
Side of White Rice
Extra Wontons (x4)
Sriracha
Pint Ginger Dressing
Quart Ginger Dressing
Pint Yumyum
Quart Yumyum
3pc Bacon
Solo Pork Belly
Extra Sauce
Broth
N/A Beverage
Specialty Cocktails
Maru Mule
vodka, lime, ginger beer
Bangkok Mule
spiced rum, mango, thai basil, lime, ginger beer
Seoul Mule
house-infused cucumber soju, lime, ginger beer
French 75
gin, st. germain, sparkling cava, lemon
Pimm’s Cup
pimm’s n1, cucumber, mint, lemon, ginger beer
Smashing Good Thyme
rye whiskey, thyme, strawberry, lemon
Dragon Fruit Collins
vodka, dragon fruit, lime, soda
Soju Lemonade
soju, homemade lemonade, mango, serrano pepper
White Sake Sangria
white wine, sake, lemon, lime, orange, mango juice, soda, fresh fruit
Red Sake Sangria
red wine, sake, lemon, lime, orange, mango juice, soda, fresh fruit
Zen Garden
gin or vodka, chambord, lavender syrup, lemon, soda
Kitsune
tequila, raspberry liqueur, lime juice, ginger beer, tajin, lime
Toki Old Fashioned
japanese whisky, demerara sugar cube, bitters, orange, amerna cherry