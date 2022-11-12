Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese

Maru Sushi & Grill Bridge Street

2,549 Reviews

$$

415 Bridge St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cali
Crouching Tiger
Crunchy Shrimp

Sharing Plates

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

steamed soybeans, kosher salt

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

tempura shrimp, japanese seven pepper seasoning, spicy garlic chili sauce

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.00Out of stock

fried tofu, toasted sesame seeds (sweet or spicy)

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

tempura shrimp, fried cauliflower, fried green bean, honey garlic sauce

Bulgogi Sliders

Bulgogi Sliders

$13.00

marinated and seared ribeye, shishito pepper relish, kewpie mayo, sliced cucumber, pickled red cabbage, mixed greens, brioche bun

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

oven roasted brussels sprouts, pomegranate, sweet soy, shiitake mushroom powder

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$9.00

fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing

Roasted Shishito Peppers

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$9.00

sweet garlic sauce, lemon, furikake

Neapolitan Potatoes

Neapolitan Potatoes

$9.00

fried tri-color potatoes, green goddess, honey garlic sauce, romano cheese, maldon salt, lime

Maru Fried Rice

Maru Fried Rice

$12.00

sunny egg, shiitake mushroom, purple cauliflower, roasted red pepper, scallion, miso butter, sesame

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

nama sake

Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

hamachi

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

maguro

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.00

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Shrimp Sashmi

$14.00

Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

Signature Rolls

Archer

Archer

$16.00

tofu, mango, roasted red pepper, avocado, asparagus, green goddess dressing, chef’s salad

Avatar

Avatar

$18.00

choice of yellowtail, tuna, or salmon, cucumber, avocado, thai chili sauce, scallion

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko

Boogie Veggie

Boogie Veggie

$15.00

kampyo, avocado, asparagus, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura fried sweet potato, ando cilantro dressing

Cosmo

Cosmo

$19.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, choice of salmon, tuna or both, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion

Crouching Tiger

Crouching Tiger

$18.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Madagascar

Madagascar

$18.00

tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, masago, scallion, tempura crunch, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil

Nirvana

Nirvana

$15.00

tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Ocean's 12

Ocean's 12

$22.00

spicy salmon, crab salad, yellowtail, asparagus, red pepper, pickled daikon, gochujang, basil oil, honey wasabi aioli, bonito furikake, chef's salad

Papa Crema

Papa Crema

$15.00Out of stock

smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, deep fried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce

Pikachu

Pikachu

$18.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab stick, shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, fantasy sauce, masago, scallion, sweet crunchy flakes

Soy Joy

Soy Joy

$17.00

spicy tuna, orange tobiko, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, edamame, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce

K-Pop

K-Pop

$19.00

kimchi, panko fried shrimp, pickled daikon, cucumber, radish sprouts, gochujang, basiloil, sweet crab salad, fried quail egg

Super Mario

Super Mario

$16.00

marinated shiitake mushroom, radish sprouts, avocado, cucumber, red pepper, asparagus, tempura crunch, mushroom, pickled radish, chef's salad

Shiso Spice

$18.00

Rolls

Atlantic

Atlantic

$10.00

salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning

Cali

Cali

$10.00

crab salad, cucumber, avocado

Crunchy Shrimp

Crunchy Shrimp

$12.00

tempura shrimp, sambal mayo, crunchy flakes

Flaming Crab

Flaming Crab

$9.00

crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, masago, burn sauce

Philly

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Simply Green

Simply Green

$9.00

baby kale, cucumber, avocado, kampyo, ando cilantro dressing

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Spicy Yellowtail

Spicy Yellowtail

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Sweet Sunset

$11.00

panko fried shrimp, mango, roasted red pepper, tnt sauce, green goddess dressing

Grill

Donburi Bowl

Donburi Bowl

$25.00

seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake, scallion, carrot, onion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed white rice

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (New Recipe)

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (New Recipe)

$24.00

bone-in grilled chicken, grilled cipollini onion, ginger teriyaki glaze, burnt orange gastrique, micro greens

Shoyu Pork Ramen

Shoyu Pork Ramen

$18.00

shoyu tare, chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, shiitake mushroom, scallion, soy marinated egg

Grilled Tofu + Veggies

$18.00

grilled tofu, cippolini onions, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushroom, fried sweet potato, cauliflower, steamed rice

Yaki Udon

$15.00

cippolini onion, cauliflower, shiitake mushrooms, green beans

Add On

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, edamame, red pepper, tomato, red cabbage, ginger dressing

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu, wakame, scallion, crimini mushroom

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

toasted sesame seeds, cucumber

Kimchi And Rice

Kimchi And Rice

$6.00

fresh kimchi, pickled cucumber, steamed rice

Side of White Rice

$4.00

Extra Wontons (x4)

$1.00

Sriracha

$0.50

Pint Ginger Dressing

$8.00

Quart Ginger Dressing

$12.00

Pint Yumyum

$8.00

Quart Yumyum

$12.00

3pc Bacon

$6.00

Solo Pork Belly

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Broth

$6.00

N/A Beverage

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Juices

Machu Peach-u

$6.00

Alpenglow Mocktail

$9.00

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

$9.00

Strawberry Thyme Lemonade

$9.00

Mango Peach Fizz

$7.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Maru Mule

Maru Mule

$9.00

vodka, lime, ginger beer

Bangkok Mule

Bangkok Mule

$9.00

spiced rum, mango, thai basil, lime, ginger beer

Seoul Mule

Seoul Mule

$9.00

house-infused cucumber soju, lime, ginger beer

French 75

French 75

$11.00

gin, st. germain, sparkling cava, lemon

Pimm’s Cup

Pimm’s Cup

$9.00

pimm’s n1, cucumber, mint, lemon, ginger beer

Smashing Good Thyme

Smashing Good Thyme

$11.00

rye whiskey, thyme, strawberry, lemon

Dragon Fruit Collins

Dragon Fruit Collins

$10.00

vodka, dragon fruit, lime, soda

Soju Lemonade

Soju Lemonade

$9.00

soju, homemade lemonade, mango, serrano pepper

White Sake Sangria

$12.00

white wine, sake, lemon, lime, orange, mango juice, soda, fresh fruit

Red Sake Sangria

$12.00

red wine, sake, lemon, lime, orange, mango juice, soda, fresh fruit

Zen Garden

$10.00

gin or vodka, chambord, lavender syrup, lemon, soda

Kitsune

$12.00

tequila, raspberry liqueur, lime juice, ginger beer, tajin, lime

Toki Old Fashioned

$14.00

japanese whisky, demerara sugar cube, bitters, orange, amerna cherry

Frose

$11.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Dessert

Sesonal Cheesecake

$11.00

matcha cheesecake, blueberry lavender jam, pirouline cookie

Dark Chocolate Truffle

Dark Chocolate Truffle

$9.00

dark chocolate, berries, almonds, raspberry sauce, waffle crisp

Mango Sorbet

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

sweet toasted coconut, citrus syrup, berries, mint

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible