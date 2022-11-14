Restaurant header imageView gallery
Terra Bagel GR Downtown

40 Pearl St NW

Grand rapids, MI 49503

Popular Items

Bagel with Schmear
B. E. C.
Turkey

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

A Bagel.

Bagel with Schmear

Bagel with Schmear

$3.50

A Bagel with Your Choice of Schmear.

Bagel Stick

Bagel Stick

$2.00

A Bagel, in Stick Form.

Bagel Stick With Schmear

Bagel Stick With Schmear

$3.50

A Bagel Stick with Your Choice of Schmear on the Side. Ideal for Dipping.

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$11.00

Six Bagels.

Bakers Dozen

Bakers Dozen

$18.00

Thirteen Bagels.

Bag O' Sticks

Bag O' Sticks

$11.00

Six Bagel Sticks.

Harvest Package

Harvest Package

$55.00

A Bakers Dozen Bagels. Two 9oz Schmears. Crispy Bagel Chips. A Bag of Ferris Coffee Beans.

Schmear

9 oz. Schmear

9 oz. Schmear

9 oz. of Schmear.

Bagel Sandwiches

Bagged Lunch

Bagged Lunch

$3.00

A Sandwich of Your Choice, A Bag of Chips, and A Drink.

C.B. & J.

$8.00

Special! 💫 Cashew Butter. Blue Mars Grapes. Sea Salt Bagel. (We Suggest Adding Bacon!)

B. E. C.

B. E. C.

$8.00

Bacon. Scrambled Egg. Cheddar. We Suggest a Plain Bagel!

T. E. C.

T. E. C.

$9.50

Tempeh Bacon. Scrambled Egg. Cheddar. We suggest a Plain Bagel! Vegetarian 🌱

Pastrami

Pastrami

$10.50

Pastrami. Scrambled Egg. Pimento Schmear. Pickles. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Pumpernickel!

Lox

Lox

$12.00

Lox. Chive Schmear. Caper. Red Onion. Choose One Bagel, We Suggest Plain!

Turkey

Turkey

$9.00

Turkey. Chive Schmear. Cucumber. Micro Greens. Cheddar. We Suggest a Multigrain Bagel!

Snacks

Lox Plate

Lox Plate

$28.00

9oz. House Cured Salmon. Cucumber. Red Onion. Caper. Micro Green.

Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$6.00
Bagel Chips & Pimento Cheese

Bagel Chips & Pimento Cheese

$13.00

Crispy Bagel Chips. 9oz. of Pimento Cheese.

Original Kettle Chips

Original Kettle Chips

$1.50
Salt And Vinegar Kettle Chips

Salt And Vinegar Kettle Chips

$1.50
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.50
Garlic Parmesan Pretzels

Garlic Parmesan Pretzels

$1.50Out of stock
Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$6.00
Dukkah Bagel Seasoning

Dukkah Bagel Seasoning

$6.00

Fall Drink Specials

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.65

A Latte with our House Made Brown Sugar Syrup.

Chaider

$4.25

An Apple Cider Chai Latte.

Apple Cider

$3.50

Michigan Made Apple Cider.

Brown Sugar Matcha

$4.65

Rishi's Matcha Sweetened with Our House Made Brown Sugar Syrup.

Specialty Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Our batch brewed coffee. Choose from Light Roast, Dark Roast, or our Terra Signature Blend.

Espresso

$2.75

A double shot of espresso.

Cortado 4oz

Cortado 4oz

$3.25

A double shot of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$2.75

A double shot of espresso over water. Can be hot or iced.

Cappuccino 10oz

Cappuccino 10oz

$3.75

A double shot of espresso and 8oz of steamed milk with a little extra foam.

Latte

Latte

$4.25

A double shot of espresso and steamed milk. Can be hot or iced.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.65

A latte with our house made vanilla syrup Can be hot or iced.

Cafe Miel

Cafe Miel

$4.65

A latte with honey and cinnamon. Honey sourced from Purple Hives in Ionia. Can be hot or iced.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.65

A latte with our house made dark chocolate syrup. Can be hot or iced.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Sweet and spicy chai concentrate from Rishi combined with milk. Can be hot or iced.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.25

Our chai tea latte with a double shot of espresso. Can be hot or iced.

Sweet Matcha Latte

$4.65

Rishi's Matcha Sweetened with Honey Syrup

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

Loose leaf teas from Rishi. Can be hot or iced.

London Fog

$4.25

An earl grey tea latte sweetened with our vanilla syrup.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$3.75

Made with one of our loose leaf teas from Rishi. Can be hot or iced.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Made with our house made dark chocolate syrup and topped with mini marshmallows.

Steamer

Steamer

$2.50

Steamed milk with a choice of flavor.

Bottled Beverages

Ferris Nitro Cold Brew

Ferris Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00
Still Water

Still Water

$2.50
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50
Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water

Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.00

Spindrift Pineapple Sparkling Water

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00
Mango Orange Juice

Mango Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Watermelon Mint Kombucha

Watermelon Mint Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Oak Barrel Fermented with Elderberry, Ginger, and Cordycep Mushrooms.

Apple Crisp Kombucha

$5.00

Catering

Bagged Lunch

Bagged Lunch

$3.00

A Sandwich of Your Choice, A Bag of Chips, and A Drink.

Office Package

Office Package

$58.00

Choose A Bakers Dozen Bagels & Three 9 oz. Schmears. 3L Disposable coffee. Bagel Chips. Serves 10-15.

Harvest Package

Harvest Package

$55.00

A Bakers Dozen Bagels. Two 9oz Schmears. Crispy Bagel Chips. A Bag of Ferris Coffee Beans.

Bagel Chips & Pimento Cheese

Bagel Chips & Pimento Cheese

$13.00

Crispy Bagel Chips. 9oz. of Pimento Cheese.

Lox Tray

Lox Tray

$50.00

9 oz. Cured salmon. Red onion. Caper. Cucumber. Bagel chips. 9oz Chive Schmear.

3L Coffee

3L Coffee

$20.00

3L of Hot Coffee. Serves 8-10.

Lunch #Bag Secured

Lunch #Bag Secured

$70.00

Eight Turkey Sandwiches - Avocado, cheddar, Ranch Schmear, micro greens on Multigrain bagels with choice of Original or Salt N Vinegar Chips.

Breakfast #Bag Secured

Breakfast #Bag Secured

$65.00

Ten Bacon. Egg. Cheddar. Bagel Sandwiches on Plain Bagels.

Retail

Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$6.00
Dukkah Bagel Seasoning

Dukkah Bagel Seasoning

$6.00
White Trucker Hat

White Trucker Hat

$18.00
Light Roast Whole Bean

Light Roast Whole Bean

$12.00
Dark Roast Whole Bean

Dark Roast Whole Bean

$12.00
Terra Signature Whole Bean

Terra Signature Whole Bean

$12.00
Terra Bagel Hoodie

Terra Bagel Hoodie

$45.00
Terra Bagel Shirt

Terra Bagel Shirt

$20.00
Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$18.00
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
Pom Pom Beanie

Pom Pom Beanie

$20.00
16oz Mug

16oz Mug

$22.00Out of stock
12oz Mug

12oz Mug

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Allergen Notice: At Terra Bagels we want to make sure you can enjoy our bagels with confidence. If you have any severe allergies, please call the shop at (616) 465-4343 to confirm the items you’d like are safe for you. Our facility processes and stores the following allergens on shared equipment and we cannot guarantee our products are free from any allergens: WHEAT, DAIRY, TREE NUTS, MILK, SESAME.

Location

40 Pearl St NW, Grand rapids, MI 49503

Directions

