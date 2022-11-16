Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids Downtown

757 Reviews

$$

122 Monroe Center St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Popular Items

14 in Take Out Special*
Cheesy "U" Sticks*

UTENSILS*

Help us reduce our waste. If you don't ask for them, we won't send them!

Plates*

TAKE OUT SPECIALS*

14 in Take Out Special*

$8.99

14 inch traditional or thin crust with your favorite topping. *Any additional toppings requested will void the special and guests will be charged the full menu price.

16 Inch Create Your Own Pizza

DRINKS*

2 Liter*

$3.99
Cans*

$2.00
Fountain Pop*

$3.49
Redbull*

$4.00
Sugarfree Redbull*

$4.00
San Pellegrino*

$3.99

Water Bottle*

$2.00
Weinhards Orange*

$3.99
Weinhards Rootbeer*

$3.99

STARTERS*

Pizza Puffs*

$8.99

Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.

Uccello's Breadsticks*

$8.99

Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.

Margherita Dip*

$11.99

Signature Tomato sauce blend topped with creamy boursin cheese, baked and finished with housemade basil pesto, served with grilled Romano flatbread.

Hot Wings*

$13.99

House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $0.99

Boneless Wings*

$13.99

House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99

Bruschetta Crostini*

$9.99

Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction

Calamari*

$12.99

Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.

Cheesy "U" Sticks*

$9.99

Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99

Chicken Tenders*

$11.99

Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99

Chips and Cheese*

$8.99
Deluxe Nachos*

$12.99

Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99

Mozzarella Sticks*

$9.99

Served with our famous pizza sauce for dipping.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip*

$11.99

Artichoke hearts, spinach and four cheeses, served with grilled flatbread and crispy tortilla chips.

Chips and Salsa*

$8.99
Pepperoni Rolls

$10.99

SOUPS AND SALADS*

Black & Bleu Salmon Salad*

$21.99

Fresh Baby Spinach, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Gigandes Beans & Blackened Fresh Atlanctic Salmon tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad*

$13.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.

Caesar Salad*

$10.99

Crisp Hearts of Romain Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons & Shaved Romano Cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad*

$13.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.

Italian Cobb Salad*

$14.99

Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Large House Salad*

$8.99
Riviera Salad*

$12.99

Fresh Garden Greens, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cashews, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese. We recommend our Poppyseed Dressing.

Chili*

Housemade thick & meaty, loaded with ground beef, beans & onions.

Tomato Basil Soup*

San Marzano Tomatoes & Basil.

Side House Salad*

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad*

$4.99

HANDHELDS*

Beyond Burger*

$13.99

The Beyond Burger is a plant-based burger that is designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. The Beyond Burger has 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten.

Beyond Cheese Burger*

$15.99

The Beyond Burger is a plant-based burger that is designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. The Beyond Burger has 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten. Topped with American Cheese

Beyond Sicilian Olive Burger*

$15.99

Grilled Brioche Bun, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Chunky Sicilian Olive Sauce. Substitute Gluten Free Bun for $0.99

Cheeseburger*

$12.99

Topped with American Cheese

Chicken Gouda Flatbread*

$13.99

Fire Braised Chicken, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Finished with Spicy Giardiniera and Baby Spinach on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.

Fiesta Chicken Wrap*

$12.99

Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Grilled Marinated strips of Chicken Breast, Colby Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and our Fiesta Ranch.

Ham & Cheese*

$9.99

Thinly sliced Ham smothered with Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce and Salad Dressing. Add Pepperoni for $0.99

Italian Flatbread*

$12.99

Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Green and Banana Peppers, Onions and Italian Dressing on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.

Meatball Parmigiana*

$10.99

Our Housemade Meatballs smothered in Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Sicilian Chicken Wrap*

$13.99

Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Sicilian Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruschetta mix, Pesto Mayo, Romaine Lettuce and Asiago Cheese.

Sicilian Olive Burger*

$13.99

Half-pound juicy burger served on a Grilled Brioche Bun, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Chunky Sicilian Olive Sauce. Substitute Gluten Free Bun for $0.99

Spice of Italy*

$11.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Capicola, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Salad Dressing.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Swiss*

$11.99

Thinly sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, avocado, Lettuce and Salad Dressing.

PASTA AND RISOTTO*

Cheese Tortellini*

$17.99

Tossed with Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Tomatoes.

Chefs Risotto*

$16.99Out of stock

SEE CHEF FOR DETAILS

Farfalle Pesto Cream*

$15.99+
Fettuccine Alfredo*

$16.99+
Fettuccine with Sausage Cream*

$16.99+
Penne with Tomato Cream*

$15.99+
Quattro Formaggi Ravioli*

$17.99

Hand made Ravioli filled with Romano, Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, tossed in a House Tomato Sauce & Fresh Basil.

Seafood Risotto*

$21.99

Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions, Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Grilled Shrimp.

Spaghetti and Meatballs*

$16.99+
Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce*

$13.99+
Traditional Lasagna*

$16.99

Layers of Lasagna noodles, Melted Cheese and our Zesty Housemade Meat Sauce, baked until bubbling.

ENTREES*

Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*

$18.99

Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.

Chicken Marsala*

$18.99

Two Chicken Breasts dusted in flour and sauteed to golden brown in Olive Oil, Garlic, Mushrooms and a Marsala Pan Sauce. Choice of one side.

Chicken Parmigiana*

$18.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.

Grilled Salmon & Artichoke Compote*

$23.99

Grilled Fresh Norwegian Salmon Filet served over a light mix of Kalamata Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus and Artichoke Hearts.

Hanger Steak*

$24.99

Grilled, Served with Romano Garlic Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & a Side of Steak Sauce.

Italian Sausage & Peppers*

$17.99

Housemade Italian Sausage links prepared according to a treasured Family Recipe. Grilled and smothered in Peppers, Onions and Housemade Tomato Sauce. Choice of one side.

Ribeye*

$32.99

USDA Choice Black Angus 14 oz. Hand Cut Ribeye. Served with a side of choice. Order it Sicilian style $1.00.

Sicilian Chicken*

$17.99

Two Chicken Breasts marinated in Olive Oil aand Lemon Juice, Breaded and Grilled over an open flame. Choice of one side.

Stuffed Chicken Scallopine*

$21.99

Chicken cutlets stuffed with a special blend of Cheeses and Spicy Capicola Ham, breaded and then baked. Served with a side of Spaghetti in our Tomato Cream Sauce.

Wet Burrito*

$14.99

Burrito sauce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato, served with Chips & Housemade Salsa.

PIZZA*

9 in Create Your Own Pizza

$9.99
9 in Deluxe Pizza*

$12.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

9 in Margherita Pizza*

$12.99

House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil on a Traditional Crust.

9 in Signature Pizza*

$12.99

Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.

9in BBQ Pizza*

$12.99

Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.

9in Sicilian Pizza*

$12.99

Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.

9in Pickle Pizza*

$12.99

Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust

12" Create Your Own Pizza*

$11.99
12in BBQ Pizza*

$17.99

Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.

12in Deluxe Pizza*

$17.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

12in Margherita Pizza*

$17.99

House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil

12in Sicilian Pizza*

$17.99

Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.

12in Signature Pizza*

$17.99

Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.

12in Pickle Pizza*

$17.99

Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust

14" Create Your Own Pizza*

$13.99
14in BBQ Pizza*

$20.99

Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.

14in Deluxe Pizza*

$20.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

14in Margherita Pizza*

$20.99

House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil

14in Sicilian Pizza*

$20.99

Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.

14in Signature Pizza*

$20.99

Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.

14in Pickle Pizza*

$20.99

Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust

16in Signature Pizza*

$22.99

Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.

16in Deluxe Pizza*

$22.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

16in BBQ Pizza*

$22.99

Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.

16in Sicilian Pizza*

$22.99

Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.

16" Create Your Own Pizza*

$15.99

STUFFED PIZZA*

Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Pizza*

$21.99

Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Basil & four Cheeses.

The Faro Stuffed Pizza*

$21.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms & House Blend Mozzarella.

Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza*

$21.99

Choose any four Pizza Toppings. Each additional topping $1.79

STROMBOLI*

Create Your Own Stromboli*

$10.99

Our famous pizza pocket stuffed with House Blend Mozzarella & our Housemade Pizza Sauce. Choose any three Pizza Toppings. Each additional Topping $1.49

Deluxe Stromboli*

$13.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.

DESSERT*

Uccello's Famous Grand Strawberry Shortcake*

$8.99

Four scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream atop Buttermilk Biscuits, buried under Fresh Strawberries in a Sweet Sauce. Topped with Whipped Cream.

Tiramisu*

$7.99

Housemade Italian Specialty with Mascarpone Cheese and delicate Ladyfingers laced with Rum and Espresso. Garnished with Caramel and Chocolate Sauces. Finished with a Cocoa Powder dusting.

New York Style Cheesecake*

$7.99

Direct from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Served with Strawberry Sauce.

Chocolate Cake*

$7.99

Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Caramel.

Dessert Puffs*

$7.99

Deep Fried, Bite-Sized puffs of our Housemade Pizza Dough tossed with Cinnamon & Sugar. Served with Nutella, Strawberry & Balsamic Glaze sauces. Delizioso!

SIDES- TAKE OUT*

Alfredo Sauce Side*

$4.99
Asparagus*

$3.99

Broccoli*

$3.99

Cheese Sauce 4oz*

$1.99
City Fries*

$3.99

Fiesta Ranch 4oz

$1.50

Guacamole 2oz*

$0.99

Guacamole 4oz *

$1.99

Meatball (1)*

$1.50

Pizza Sauce 4oz*

$1.59
Roasted Rosemary Potatoes*

$3.99