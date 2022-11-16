- Home
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids Downtown
757 Reviews
$$
122 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Order Again
UTENSILS*
TAKE OUT SPECIALS*
DRINKS*
STARTERS*
Pizza Puffs*
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
Uccello's Breadsticks*
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
Margherita Dip*
Signature Tomato sauce blend topped with creamy boursin cheese, baked and finished with housemade basil pesto, served with grilled Romano flatbread.
Hot Wings*
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $0.99
Boneless Wings*
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99
Bruschetta Crostini*
Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction
Calamari*
Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.
Cheesy "U" Sticks*
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
Chicken Tenders*
Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99
Chips and Cheese*
Deluxe Nachos*
Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99
Mozzarella Sticks*
Served with our famous pizza sauce for dipping.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip*
Artichoke hearts, spinach and four cheeses, served with grilled flatbread and crispy tortilla chips.
Chips and Salsa*
Pepperoni Rolls
SOUPS AND SALADS*
Black & Bleu Salmon Salad*
Fresh Baby Spinach, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Gigandes Beans & Blackened Fresh Atlanctic Salmon tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad*
Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Fried Tortilla Strips & Colby Cheese. We recommend our Fiesta Ranch Dressing.
Caesar Salad*
Crisp Hearts of Romain Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, Croutons & Shaved Romano Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad*
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Garden Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Colby Cheese.
Italian Cobb Salad*
Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Large House Salad*
Riviera Salad*
Fresh Garden Greens, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Cashews, Tomatoes & Swiss Cheese. We recommend our Poppyseed Dressing.
Chili*
Housemade thick & meaty, loaded with ground beef, beans & onions.
Tomato Basil Soup*
San Marzano Tomatoes & Basil.
Side House Salad*
Side Caesar Salad*
HANDHELDS*
Beyond Burger*
The Beyond Burger is a plant-based burger that is designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. The Beyond Burger has 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten.
Beyond Cheese Burger*
The Beyond Burger is a plant-based burger that is designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. The Beyond Burger has 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten. Topped with American Cheese
Beyond Sicilian Olive Burger*
Grilled Brioche Bun, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Chunky Sicilian Olive Sauce. Substitute Gluten Free Bun for $0.99
Cheeseburger*
Topped with American Cheese
Chicken Gouda Flatbread*
Fire Braised Chicken, Roasted Tomato Aioli, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Finished with Spicy Giardiniera and Baby Spinach on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.
Fiesta Chicken Wrap*
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Grilled Marinated strips of Chicken Breast, Colby Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and our Fiesta Ranch.
Ham & Cheese*
Thinly sliced Ham smothered with Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce and Salad Dressing. Add Pepperoni for $0.99
Italian Flatbread*
Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Green and Banana Peppers, Onions and Italian Dressing on our Grilled Italian Flatbread.
Meatball Parmigiana*
Our Housemade Meatballs smothered in Meat Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Sicilian Chicken Wrap*
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Sicilian Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruschetta mix, Pesto Mayo, Romaine Lettuce and Asiago Cheese.
Sicilian Olive Burger*
Half-pound juicy burger served on a Grilled Brioche Bun, Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Chunky Sicilian Olive Sauce. Substitute Gluten Free Bun for $0.99
Spice of Italy*
Pepperoni, Ham, Spicy Capicola, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Salad Dressing.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Swiss*
Thinly sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, avocado, Lettuce and Salad Dressing.
PASTA AND RISOTTO*
Cheese Tortellini*
Tossed with Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Tomatoes.
Chefs Risotto*
SEE CHEF FOR DETAILS
Farfalle Pesto Cream*
Fettuccine Alfredo*
Fettuccine with Sausage Cream*
Penne with Tomato Cream*
Quattro Formaggi Ravioli*
Hand made Ravioli filled with Romano, Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, tossed in a House Tomato Sauce & Fresh Basil.
Seafood Risotto*
Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions, Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Grilled Shrimp.
Spaghetti and Meatballs*
Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce*
Traditional Lasagna*
Layers of Lasagna noodles, Melted Cheese and our Zesty Housemade Meat Sauce, baked until bubbling.
ENTREES*
Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
Chicken Marsala*
Two Chicken Breasts dusted in flour and sauteed to golden brown in Olive Oil, Garlic, Mushrooms and a Marsala Pan Sauce. Choice of one side.
Chicken Parmigiana*
Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.
Grilled Salmon & Artichoke Compote*
Grilled Fresh Norwegian Salmon Filet served over a light mix of Kalamata Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus and Artichoke Hearts.
Hanger Steak*
Grilled, Served with Romano Garlic Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & a Side of Steak Sauce.
Italian Sausage & Peppers*
Housemade Italian Sausage links prepared according to a treasured Family Recipe. Grilled and smothered in Peppers, Onions and Housemade Tomato Sauce. Choice of one side.
Ribeye*
USDA Choice Black Angus 14 oz. Hand Cut Ribeye. Served with a side of choice. Order it Sicilian style $1.00.
Sicilian Chicken*
Two Chicken Breasts marinated in Olive Oil aand Lemon Juice, Breaded and Grilled over an open flame. Choice of one side.
Stuffed Chicken Scallopine*
Chicken cutlets stuffed with a special blend of Cheeses and Spicy Capicola Ham, breaded and then baked. Served with a side of Spaghetti in our Tomato Cream Sauce.
Wet Burrito*
Burrito sauce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato, served with Chips & Housemade Salsa.
PIZZA*
9 in Create Your Own Pizza
9 in Deluxe Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
9 in Margherita Pizza*
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil on a Traditional Crust.
9 in Signature Pizza*
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
9in BBQ Pizza*
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
9in Sicilian Pizza*
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
9in Pickle Pizza*
Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust
12" Create Your Own Pizza*
12in BBQ Pizza*
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
12in Deluxe Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
12in Margherita Pizza*
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil
12in Sicilian Pizza*
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
12in Signature Pizza*
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
12in Pickle Pizza*
Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust
14" Create Your Own Pizza*
14in BBQ Pizza*
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
14in Deluxe Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
14in Margherita Pizza*
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil
14in Sicilian Pizza*
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
14in Signature Pizza*
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
14in Pickle Pizza*
Zesty Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chopped Pickles, finished with a Romano Ranch Crust
16in Signature Pizza*
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
16in Deluxe Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
16in BBQ Pizza*
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
16in Sicilian Pizza*
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
16" Create Your Own Pizza*
STUFFED PIZZA*
Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Pizza*
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Basil & four Cheeses.
The Faro Stuffed Pizza*
Ham, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms & House Blend Mozzarella.
Create Your Own Stuffed Pizza*
Choose any four Pizza Toppings. Each additional topping $1.79
STROMBOLI*
DESSERT*
Uccello's Famous Grand Strawberry Shortcake*
Four scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream atop Buttermilk Biscuits, buried under Fresh Strawberries in a Sweet Sauce. Topped with Whipped Cream.
Tiramisu*
Housemade Italian Specialty with Mascarpone Cheese and delicate Ladyfingers laced with Rum and Espresso. Garnished with Caramel and Chocolate Sauces. Finished with a Cocoa Powder dusting.
New York Style Cheesecake*
Direct from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery. Served with Strawberry Sauce.
Chocolate Cake*
Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake served with Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Caramel.
Dessert Puffs*
Deep Fried, Bite-Sized puffs of our Housemade Pizza Dough tossed with Cinnamon & Sugar. Served with Nutella, Strawberry & Balsamic Glaze sauces. Delizioso!