The Sovengard

1,254 Reviews

$$

443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Order Again

DINNER

Arugula + Spinach

$13.00

BBQ Duck Smorrebrod

$14.00

Berkshire Pork

$25.00

Cheese Board

$26.00

Elk Kofta

$24.00

Fried Fish Smorrebrod

$15.00Out of stock

Green Tomato Gazpacho

$9.00

Pappardelle

$23.00

Pimento Cheese Smorrebrod

$11.00

Cherry Tomatoes

$13.00

Ruby Trout

$28.00

Vegetable Board

$23.00

Zucchini & Tomatoes

$16.00

NY Strip

$33.00

Duck Breast

$24.00Out of stock

Scandi Street Corn

$16.00Out of stock

Grits N Veg

$18.00

Meatballs

$13.00Out of stock

Duck Offal

$18.00

DESSERT

Kladkakka

$9.00

Neopolitan Macaron

$11.00

Whoopie Pie

$9.00

Rose Black Currant Fool

$10.00

EXTRAS

Extra Crackerz

$1.00

Extra Bread

$1.00

Yukon Smash

$6.00

Whoopie Pie

$9.00

Tempeh Tostada

$6.00

Po Boy

$8.00

Dumpling Soup

$9.00

Lil Gaba

$8.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Shooters

Meow Meow

$5.00

Salty Veggie Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Garten Slammer

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Pink Scandi

$8.00

Bikini Bottom

$8.00

N/A

Slam

$5.00

Sip

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Sovengard is a Farm-to-Table restaurant working through the seasonal and sustainable philosophies of the New Nordic Movement. Handmade, honest cuisine from some of the best farms in West Michigan.

443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

