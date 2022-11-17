The Sovengard
1,254 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Sovengard is a Farm-to-Table restaurant working through the seasonal and sustainable philosophies of the New Nordic Movement. Handmade, honest cuisine from some of the best farms in West Michigan.
Location
443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids