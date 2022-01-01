Lowell restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lowell restaurants
More about Main Street BBQ
BBQ • GRILL
Main Street BBQ
210 E Main Street, Lowell
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$15.99
Delicious pork shoulder slow smoked for 12 hours over oak and cherry.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.99
Slow smoked, juicy brisket on our traditional soft bun. Topped with onions, dill chips, and melted, aged white cheddar. Sauce served on the side. (Our favorite with this sandwich is Main Street BBQ or Spicy.)
|Pork Spareribs
Slow smoked pork spareribs over oak and cherry.
More about Flat River Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Flat River Grill
201 E. Main St., Lowell
|Popular items
|Americana
|$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cheese blend
|Artichoke & Arugula Dip
|$10.50
artichokes, roasted garlic, arugula, swiss cheese, flatbread, tortilla chips
|Sausage Goat Cheese
|$15.00
herb oil, sausage, goat cheese, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, arugula, cheese blend
More about Ripple
Ripple
123 W Main St., Lowell