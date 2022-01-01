Lowell restaurants you'll love

Lowell restaurants
Toast
  • Lowell

Lowell's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Burger
BBQ
Must-try Lowell restaurants

Main Street BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL

Main Street BBQ

210 E Main Street, Lowell

Avg 4.6 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork$15.99
Delicious pork shoulder slow smoked for 12 hours over oak and cherry.
Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Slow smoked, juicy brisket on our traditional soft bun. Topped with onions, dill chips, and melted, aged white cheddar. Sauce served on the side. (Our favorite with this sandwich is Main Street BBQ or Spicy.)
Pork Spareribs
Slow smoked pork spareribs over oak and cherry.
More about Main Street BBQ
Flat River Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Flat River Grill

201 E. Main St., Lowell

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americana$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cheese blend
Artichoke & Arugula Dip$10.50
artichokes, roasted garlic, arugula, swiss cheese, flatbread, tortilla chips
Sausage Goat Cheese$15.00
herb oil, sausage, goat cheese, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, arugula, cheese blend
More about Flat River Grill
Banner pic

 

Ripple

123 W Main St., Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ripple
