Lansing restaurants you'll love

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Lrg Supreme
|$22.00
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper
|Med Wings
|$17.00
16 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
romaine, ham, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomato, cheddar, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & avocado. served with your choice of dressing
STEAKS
EnVie
210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing
|O.G.
|$10.00
House cut fries topped with smoked gouda mornay, candied bacon, sunnyside up egg, green onion
|Mushroom Burger
|$17.00
Two 4 oz in house ground patties, blue cheese, red wine demi glace, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, bacon, fried leek, on a pretzel bun
|Spicy chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
|Spicy Red Curry
|$14.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
|Fried Tofu Bao
|$4.50
Spicy Mayo, scallion
|Okonomi Fries
|$7.00
Mayo, Okonomiyaki Sauce, bonito flakes
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Coney Island Hot Dog
|$3.19
Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.99
Fried egg with your choice of sausage patty, ham, or bacon with American cheese. Served on an English muffin.
|Meat Lover's Omel
|$10.99
Ham, bacon, sausage mixed in and then stuffed with cheddar cheese.
SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
The People's Kitchen
2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing
|Quiche Latifa
|$13.00
smoked chicken, andoullie, gouda, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, puff pastry, side salad
|Really Good Fu%@ing Pancakes
|$13.00
charred lemon butter, buttermilk pancakes, butter syrup
|Flaky B!*ch French Toast
|$12.00
frosted flake crust, orange zest, maple anglaise
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing
|The Texan
|$15.00
100% Pure Angus Beef burger topped with chopped brisket, crispy onion, pickles, and garlic aioli sauce.
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$6.00
Pulled Pork, Egg, and Cheese Burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Piggy Parfait
|$12.00
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Bento Kitchen Cravings
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing
|Dumplings
|$7.00
Fried Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings served with sweet ginger dipping sauce
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
Filled with Chicken, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
|Bibimbap Bulgogi
|$13.50
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Bulgogi and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
VEG-N
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing
|OG Chick-N
|$7.00
Toasted Bun, Vegan Mayo, Pickles, Chick-N, Cajun VEG-Sauce
|VEG-N Burger
|$12.50
"Meaty" Burger, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato,
VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, & Housemade VEG-Sauce, on Brioche
|Impossible Chili-Cheesy Fries
|$6.50
Crinkle Cut Fries, Shredded Cheddar,
Housemade Impossible Chili, VEG-N
Cheesy Sauce, & Hunny Mustard
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Corn Cake (3 Scoops)
|$4.50
Corn Cake. Cross between Cornbread and Bread Pudding. All of our trays are garnished with a scoop of Corn Cake. Jalapenos are in the mix but they are only there for flavor. Don’t be worried, they don’t really add any spice to it.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
The Saddleback Brisket Sandwich. Smoked "CAB" Brisket sliced and stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade pickles. (Mac & Cheese sold separately)
|Half Rack
|$21.00
Baby Back Ribs. Smoked on an all wood fire for 6-10 hours. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake and Housemade Pickles.
Crossroads Barbecue
5558 W Saginaw Highway, Lansing
|Spare Ribs (1/4 rack)
|$4.99
Quarter-slab of seasoned pork spare ribs, served with your choice of BBQ sauce (Kansas City, Carolina Mustard, or Sweet & Tangy).
|Pulled Pork
|$8.00
|Brisket
|$9.00
Sleepwalker
1101 S Washington Avenue, Lansing
|Breadsticks
|$8.00
With Garlic and Olive Oil
|El Chupacabra 16"
|$20.00
Refried Black Beans with Enchilada Sauce, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, & Avocado Salsa
|Spinach Dip
|$8.00
Four cheeses, spinach, and more! Served with a warm house-baked baguette and pita chips.
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center
3420 S Creyts Rd, Lansing
|Well Rum
|$5.00
|Breaded Chicken Strips
|$7.99
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$10.49
Social Sloth Cafe
301 South Washington Square, Lansing
|Turkish Coffee
|$10.00
250 gr.
|Borek (1 slice)
|$4.00
Zucchini - cheese
|Menemen
|$8.00
Turkish style omelette, vegeterian
Tomatoes, hot pepper and onions.
And eggs of course :-) comes with home made toasted bread
Tantay
1615 E Kalamazoo, Lansing
|La Diosa - VEGAN SALAD
|$8.50
Freshly prepared with crisp, hand-pulled kale, filling lentils and barley, juicy cherry tomatoes, and a homemade tahini dressing. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains tahini.
|Papa a la Huancaina - VEGETARIAN
|$8.00
A filling traditional appetizer. Resting on a bed of chard, these perfectly boiled potatoes are topped with a zesty Peruvian Huancaina sauce, and garnished with microgreens. GLUTEN FREE. Contains dairy.
|Aji de Champiñones - Mushroom Stew (VEGETARIAN)
|$12.50
This vegetarian dish is created with tender mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce that packs just the right amount of spice. Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains dairy.
TATSE
1611 East Kalamazoo Street, Lansing
|BEANS BOWL
|$11.00
Our Beans Bowl made with Palm Oil, comes with options of Plantain and Stir Fried Veggies
|VEGGIE BOWL
|$11.00
Your choice of delicious bowl with rice of your choice ( Jollof rice or White rice ), beans ( White beans or Sweet red beans ), plantain, lettuce and stir fried veggies.
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub
2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE, Lansing
|Reservation Fee
|$50.00
Château Coffee Co.
1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing
|Pistachio Baklava
|$2.50
|Avocado Toast
|$6.35
|Latte (Iced)
Slice by Saddleback
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|Build Your Own Pizza
Starts with our housemade dough and whole milk mozzarella, then baked in our Wood Fired Oven with your choice of any of our great toppings!
|Supreme Pizza - Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper
Our LOADED Supreme pizza. Starts with our housemade dough, marinara, and whole milk mozzarella, then topped with pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, onion, and bell pepper.
|Meat Lovers Pizza - Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ham
Starts with our housemade dough, topped with our premium tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ham.
Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB
3415 E Saginaw, Lansing
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, onion, bean sprouts, scallions, and peanuts, with spices
|Not Your Mamas Grill Cheese
|$14.00
Challah bread, mozzarella, parmesan, brie, smoked gouda, BFF apples, fig, bacon
|El Diablo roll
|$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, jalapenos,
with spicy shrimp, spicy mayo, & sriracha
Conrad's Grill - Frandor
332 Morgan Lane, Lansing
|BEST ONE
|$8.75
|NUMBER ONE
|$8.50
Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club
325 City Market Dr., Lansing
Slice by Saddleback - Pennsylvania Ave
3135 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing
Green Dot Stables - Lansing
410 South Clippert Street, Lansing
Weston’s Kewpee Sandwich Shoppe
118 S Washington Sq, Lansing
SaltRock Brewing CO.
519 W Ionia St Lansing, MI, Lansing
Conrad's Grill - Jolly Rd NRO
x, Lansing
Everything is Cheesecake Lansing
5443 South Cedar Street, Lansing