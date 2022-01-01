Lansing restaurants you'll love

Lansing restaurants
Toast
  •
  Lansing

Lansing's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Beer
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Ramen
Greek
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Lansing restaurants

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lrg Supreme$22.00
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with marinara base, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onion & green pepper
Med Wings$17.00
16 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces
Cobb Salad$10.00
romaine, ham, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomato, cheddar, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & avocado. served with your choice of dressing
EnVie image

STEAKS

EnVie

210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O.G.$10.00
House cut fries topped with smoked gouda mornay, candied bacon, sunnyside up egg, green onion
Mushroom Burger$17.00
Two 4 oz in house ground patties, blue cheese, red wine demi glace, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, bacon, fried leek, on a pretzel bun
Spicy chicken sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen image

 

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen

2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Red Curry$14.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
Fried Tofu Bao$4.50
Spicy Mayo, scallion
Okonomi Fries$7.00
Mayo, Okonomiyaki Sauce, bonito flakes
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING image

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coney Island Hot Dog$3.19
Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.
Breakfast Sandwich$2.99
Fried egg with your choice of sausage patty, ham, or bacon with American cheese. Served on an English muffin.
Meat Lover's Omel$10.99
Ham, bacon, sausage mixed in and then stuffed with cheddar cheese.
The People's Kitchen image

SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

The People's Kitchen

2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing

Avg 4.2 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quiche Latifa$13.00
smoked chicken, andoullie, gouda, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, puff pastry, side salad
Really Good Fu%@ing Pancakes$13.00
charred lemon butter, buttermilk pancakes, butter syrup
Flaky B!*ch French Toast$12.00
frosted flake crust, orange zest, maple anglaise
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc. image

 

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Texan$15.00
100% Pure Angus Beef burger topped with chopped brisket, crispy onion, pickles, and garlic aioli sauce.
Pulled Pork Burrito$6.00
Pulled Pork, Egg, and Cheese Burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Piggy Parfait$12.00
Bento Kitchen Cravings image

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Bento Kitchen Cravings

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumplings$7.00
Fried Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings served with sweet ginger dipping sauce
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Filled with Chicken, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Bibimbap Bulgogi$13.50
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Bulgogi and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
VEG-N image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Chick-N$7.00
Toasted Bun, Vegan Mayo, Pickles, Chick-N, Cajun VEG-Sauce
VEG-N Burger$12.50
"Meaty" Burger, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato,
VEG-Pickles, VEG-Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, & Housemade VEG-Sauce, on Brioche
Impossible Chili-Cheesy Fries$6.50
Crinkle Cut Fries, Shredded Cheddar,
Housemade Impossible Chili, VEG-N
Cheesy Sauce, & Hunny Mustard
Saddleback BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Corn Cake (3 Scoops)$4.50
Corn Cake. Cross between Cornbread and Bread Pudding. All of our trays are garnished with a scoop of Corn Cake. Jalapenos are in the mix but they are only there for flavor. Don’t be worried, they don’t really add any spice to it.
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
The Saddleback Brisket Sandwich. Smoked "CAB" Brisket sliced and stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade pickles. (Mac & Cheese sold separately)
Half Rack$21.00
Baby Back Ribs. Smoked on an all wood fire for 6-10 hours. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake and Housemade Pickles.
Crossroads Barbecue image

 

Crossroads Barbecue

5558 W Saginaw Highway, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spare Ribs (1/4 rack)$4.99
Quarter-slab of seasoned pork spare ribs, served with your choice of BBQ sauce (Kansas City, Carolina Mustard, or Sweet & Tangy).
Pulled Pork$8.00
Brisket$9.00
Sleepwalker image

 

Sleepwalker

1101 S Washington Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breadsticks$8.00
With Garlic and Olive Oil
El Chupacabra 16"$20.00
Refried Black Beans with Enchilada Sauce, Oaxaca & Chihuahua Cheese, House Blend Cheese, Chorizo, Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, & Avocado Salsa
Spinach Dip$8.00
Four cheeses, spinach, and more! Served with a warm house-baked baguette and pita chips.
Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center

3420 S Creyts Rd, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Well Rum$5.00
Breaded Chicken Strips$7.99
Chicken Tender Wrap$10.49
Social Sloth Cafe image

 

Social Sloth Cafe

301 South Washington Square, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkish Coffee$10.00
250 gr.
Borek (1 slice)$4.00
Zucchini - cheese
Menemen$8.00
Turkish style omelette, vegeterian
Tomatoes, hot pepper and onions.
And eggs of course :-) comes with home made toasted bread
Tantay image

 

Tantay

1615 E Kalamazoo, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
La Diosa - VEGAN SALAD$8.50
Freshly prepared with crisp, hand-pulled kale, filling lentils and barley, juicy cherry tomatoes, and a homemade tahini dressing. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains tahini.
Papa a la Huancaina - VEGETARIAN$8.00
A filling traditional appetizer. Resting on a bed of chard, these perfectly boiled potatoes are topped with a zesty Peruvian Huancaina sauce, and garnished with microgreens. GLUTEN FREE. Contains dairy.
Aji de Champiñones - Mushroom Stew (VEGETARIAN)$12.50
This vegetarian dish is created with tender mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce that packs just the right amount of spice. Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains dairy.
TATSE image

 

TATSE

1611 East Kalamazoo Street, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BEANS BOWL$11.00
Our Beans Bowl made with Palm Oil, comes with options of Plantain and Stir Fried Veggies
VEGGIE BOWL$11.00
Your choice of delicious bowl with rice of your choice ( Jollof rice or White rice ), beans ( White beans or Sweet red beans ), plantain, lettuce and stir fried veggies.
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub image

 

Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub

2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reservation Fee$50.00
Classic Pub and Grill image

 

Classic Pub and Grill

16219 Old U.S. 27, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Leo's Coney Island image

 

Leo's Coney Island

21500 Mound Road, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Château Coffee Co. image

 

Château Coffee Co.

1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pistachio Baklava$2.50
Avocado Toast$6.35
Latte (Iced)
Slice by Saddleback image

 

Slice by Saddleback

644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza
Starts with our housemade dough and whole milk mozzarella, then baked in our Wood Fired Oven with your choice of any of our great toppings!
Supreme Pizza - Pepperoni, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper
Our LOADED Supreme pizza. Starts with our housemade dough, marinara, and whole milk mozzarella, then topped with pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, onion, and bell pepper.
Meat Lovers Pizza - Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ham
Starts with our housemade dough, topped with our premium tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ham.
Consumer pic

 

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$16.00
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, onion, bean sprouts, scallions, and peanuts, with spices
Not Your Mamas Grill Cheese$14.00
Challah bread, mozzarella, parmesan, brie, smoked gouda, BFF apples, fig, bacon
El Diablo roll$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, jalapenos,
with spicy shrimp, spicy mayo, & sriracha
Restaurant banner

 

Conrad's Grill - Frandor

332 Morgan Lane, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BEST ONE$8.75
NUMBER ONE$8.50
Restaurant banner

 

Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club

325 City Market Dr., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Slice by Saddleback - Pennsylvania Ave

3135 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Green Dot Stables - Lansing

410 South Clippert Street, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Weston’s Kewpee Sandwich Shoppe

118 S Washington Sq, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

SaltRock Brewing CO.

519 W Ionia St Lansing, MI, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Conrad's Grill - Jolly Rd NRO

x, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Everything is Cheesecake Lansing

5443 South Cedar Street, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
