Chicken
Seafood

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

No reviews yet

2417 E Kalamazoo St

Lansing, MI 48912

Popular Items

9 Wing Dinner
5 Wings LUNCH
Chicken Tenders Dinner

Lunch

1/4lb Scallops LUNCH

$9.98

Chicken Breast Sandwich LUNCH

$7.98

2 Tenders LUNCH

$9.98

5 Wings LUNCH

$8.99

3pc Leg and Thigh LUNCH

$7.99

1/2lb Gizzards LUNCH

$8.98

6 Shrimp LUNCH

$9.98

2 Crab Cakes LUNCH

$9.98

1/2lb Clams LUNCH

$8.98

POPCORN shrimp LUNCH 10PCS

$9.98

FROG LEG LUNCH 3PCS

$11.99

1/4 LB CAJUN GATOR LUNCH

$10.99

3 Wings LUNCH

$7.99

1pc Fish LUNCH

$6.99

LIVER LUNCH

$9.99

Fresh Fish

Whiting Dinner

$9.99+

Catfish Nuggets Dinner

$10.99+

Catfish Filet Dinner

$11.99+

Tilapia Dinner

$10.99+

Ocean Perch Dinner

$11.99+

Cod Loins Dinner

$11.99+

Smelt Dinner

$12.99+

Orange Roughy Dinner

$13.99+

Whitefish Dinner

$14.99+

Bluegill Dinner

$17.99+

Walleye (pike perch) Dinner

$16.99+

Red Snapper Dinner

$18.99

Mahi Mahi Dinner GRILL ONLY

$15.99+

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$16.99

Yellowfin Tuna Steak

$4.99

1/2 & 1/2 Special Dinner

$16.99

1/2 LB CAJUN GATOR DINNER

$17.99

Grouper Dinner

$15.99+

Steak Dinners

Steak and Shrimp Dinner

$27.99

Steak Dinner

$19.99

Steak Only

$14.99

Shrimp Dinners

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$14.99+

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99+

Chicken Dinners

Mixed Chicken Dinner

$9.99+

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$12.99+

Chicken Gizzards Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Liver Dinner

$12.99

Liver and Gizzards Dinner

$16.99

Liver by the Pound

$12.99

Gizzards by the Pound

$13.99

6 Wing Dinner

$10.99

9 Wing Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich Dinner

$9.99

1/2 & 1/2 Special Dinner

$16.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich ONLY

$5.59

CHICKEN BREAST ONLY NO BUN

$4.59

Burgers

Cheeseburger with fries

$7.99

Cheeseburger Only

$4.99

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER ONLY NO FRIES

$8.99

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER WITH FRIES

$10.99

BURGER NO CHEESE NO FRIES

$4.69

BURGER NO CHEESE WITH FRIES

$7.69

DOUBLE BURGER NO CHEESE NO FRIES

$8.69

Dessert

2pc Fried Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.49

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake from Bake-N-Cakes

$4.59

PECAN PIE

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Deep Fried Oreo

$1.99+

Deep Fried Twinkies

$1.99

Homemade Carrot Cake From Bake-N-Cakes

$4.99

Lemon Cake from Bake-N-Cakes

$4.59

strawberry cake from bake n cakes

$4.59

CHICKEN BY PIECE LEGS/THIGHS

6pc MX

$9.99

12pc MX

$17.99

16pc MX

$21.99

20pc MX

$25.99

24pc MX

$29.99

Wings & Tenders

2 Wings

$3.99

4 Wings

$6.59

8 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$15.99

20 Wings

$26.99

25 Wings

$36.99

30 Wings

$39.99

50 Wings

$64.99

75 Wings

$88.99

100 Wings

$127.99

1 Tender

$2.99

2 Tenders

$5.99

4 Tenders

$11.99

8 Tenders

$22.99

12 Tenders

$32.99

20 Tenders

$52.99

25 Tenders

$61.99

30 Tenders

$71.99

40 Tenders

$90.99

50 Tenders

$115.99

LIVER AND GIZZARDS BY POUND

Gizzards by the Pound

$13.99

Liver by the Pound

$12.99

CHICKEN BREAST ONLY

Breast only

$3.99

Sides/Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.59

NACHO CHEESE

$0.59

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.59

Extra Cajun Seasoning

$0.99

Extra Spicy Seasoning

$0.99

Extra House Seasoning

$0.99

Fries

$3.59+

XL French Fry

$16.99

Potato Wedges W/cheese

$4.79+

XL Potato Wedge W/cheese

$19.99

Hush Puppies

$3.59+

Okra

$3.59+

Mushrooms

$3.59+

Fried Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Fried Pickles

$3.59+

Crab Cakes

$2.99+

Cheese Sticks

$3.59+

Onion Rings

$3.59+

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.59+

Broccoli, Cheese, and Bacon Bites

$4.99+

Fried Green Beans

$4.99+

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Macaroni Salad

$3.99+

Baked Beans

$3.99+

Cole Slaw

$3.99+

1pc bread w/Butter

$0.59

2pc bread w/2 butter

$1.00

Sides Sampler

$14.99

Pig Skins

$1.50+

Add 5 Grilled Shrimp

$4.99

Add 5 Fried Shrimp

$4.99

CHEESE CURDS 4OZ

$4.99

CHEESE CURDS 9OZ

$8.99

LEMON WEDGE

$0.50

BOOM BOOM SAUCE

$0.59

Side Fish

1pc Catfish ONLY

$3.59

1pc Tilapia ONLY

$3.59

1pc Whiting ONLY

$3.59

1pc Ocean Perch ONLY

$3.59

1 PORTION Cat Nuggs ONLY

$3.59

1pc Cod ONLY

$3.59

1 PORTION Smelt ONLY

$3.59Out of stock

HOT PEPPERS

PEPPERS 3 FOR $1.50

$1.50

HOT DOG ONLY

HOT DOG ONLY

$4.69

HOT DOG WITH FRIES

HOT DOG MEAL

$7.99

PIZZA PUFFS

1 PIZZA PUFF ONLY

$4.99

2 PIZZA PUFF ONLY

$8.99

1 PUFF AND FRIES

$6.99

2 PUFFS AND FRIES

$9.99

Fresh Fish+shrimp+scallops

Raw Whiting

$8.99

Raw Catfish Nuggets

$6.99

Raw Catfish Filet

$10.99

Raw Tilapia

$8.99

Raw Ocean Perch

$9.99

Raw Cod Loins

$10.99

Raw Smelt

$12.99

Raw Orange Roughy

$15.99

Raw Whitefish

$17.99

Raw Bluegill

$19.99

Raw Lake Perch

$20.99

Raw Walleye

$17.99

Raw Red Snapper

$18.99

Raw Mahi Mahi

$13.99

Raw Grouper

$20.99

Raw Salmon

$14.99

Raw Yellowfin Tuna Steak (1pc)

$4.99

Raw Shrimp

$18.99

Raw Scallops

$18.99

Cooked Fresh Fish + shrimp

COOKED Whiting

$10.99

COOKED Catfish Nuggets

$7.99

COOKED Catfish Filet

$11.99

COOKED Tilapia

$11.99

COOKED Ocean Perch

$11.99

COOKED Cod Loins

$12.99

COOKED Smelt

$15.99

COOKED Orange Roughy

$18.99

COOKED Whitefish

$20.99

COOKED Bluegill

$22.99

COOKED Lake Perch

$22.99

COOKED Walleye

$20.99

COOKED Red Snapper

$20.99

COOKED Mahi Mahi GRILL ONLY

$17.99

COOKED Grouper

$23.99

COOKED Grilled Salmon

$18.99

COOKED Yellowfin Tuna Steak (1pc) GRILL ONLY

$5.99

COOKED Shrimp

$19.99

COOKED POPCORN SHRIMP

$17.99

Chicken

Raw Wings

$5.99

Raw Legs

$3.99

Raw Thighs

$3.99

Exotics

Alligator Tail Meat

$25.99

Clams

$11.99

Clams- 1/2 Pound

$6.99

Frog Legs- Individual

$2.99

Frog Legs- 1/2 Pound

$9.99

Frog Legs- 1 Pound

$18.99

Scallops

$17.99

Scallops- 1/2 Pound

$9.49

Thick Cut Bacon- 1 Pound

$5.99

CRAWFISH TAILMEAT BY THE POUND

$23.99

ALLIGATOR 1/2 POUND

$14.99

ALLIGATOR 1/4 POUND

$8.99

Waffles & Pork Chops & BLT

4 Wings & 1 Waffle

$12.49

2 Tenders & 1 Waffle

$11.99

Waffle Only

$6.99

Pork Chop Sandwich NO FRIES

$4.59

Pork Chop 2pc DINNER

$7.99

Pork Chop 3pc DINNER

$11.99

PORK CHOP ONLY

$3.69

BLT ONLY

$4.69

BLT WITH FRIES

$6.99

Pork chop sandwich with fries

$7.99

Pork chop sandwich with fries. Add whatever toppings you would like.

WHITING SANDWICH

WHITING SANDWICH ONLY

$3.99

CATFISH NUGGETS SANDWICH

CAT NUGGS SANDWICH ONLY

$4.49

CATFISH FILLET SANDWICH

CAT FILLET SANDWICH

$4.99

TILAPIA SANDWICH

TILAPIA SANDWICH ONLY

$4.69

OCEAN PERCH SANDWICH

OCEAN PERCH SANDWICH ONLY

$4.49

COD SANDWICH

COD SANDWICH ONLY

$4.99

SMELT SANDWICH

SMELT SANDWICH

$5.59

ORANGE ROUGHY SANDWICH

ORANGE ROUGHY SANDWICH

$7.99

WHITEFISH SANDWICH

WHITEFISH SANDWICH ONLY

$9.99

WALLEYE (pike perch) SANDWICH

WALLEYE SANDWICH

$9.99

RED SNAPPER SANDWICH

RED SNAPPER SANDWICH

$10.99

GROUPER SANDWICH

GROUPER SANDWICH

$10.99

Drinks

EASTSIDE GET RIGHT JUICE

$2.59

EASTSIDE JUICE REFILL

$1.00

Can of Soda

$1.50

ARIZONA TEA

$1.29

SMALL EVERFRESH

$1.99

BIG EVERFRESH

$2.69

2 LITER FAYGO

$2.89

2 LITER NAME BRAND

$3.99

CALYPSO LEMONADE

$2.99

FAYGO 20 OUNCE

$1.49

TAHITIAN TREAT 20 OUNCE

$1.99

TAHITIAN TREAT 2 LITER

$3.59

Water Bottle

$1.00

GALLON OF GET RIGHT JUICE

$8.59

HALF GALLON OF GET RIGHT JUICE

$4.99

12oz Tahitian Treat

$1.79

CUP OF ICE

$0.59

BAG OF ICE

$2.50

Fountain drink

$2.00

Exotics

Frog Legs- Individual

$2.99

Frog Legs- 1 Pound

$18.99

1 LB CAJUN GATOR

$25.99

1/2 LB CAJUN GATOR

$14.99

1/4 LB CAJUN GATOR

$8.69

Scallops

$9.99+

Calamari

$6.99+

Clams

$10.99+

Thick Cut Bacon- 1 Pound

$5.99

Pig Skins

$1.50+

CRAWFISH TAILMEAT 1LB

$24.99

Specials

The Guy Fieri Special

$16.99

8pc Fish Bucket (8pc of FISH ONLY)

$21.99

10pc Fish Bucket. 10pc fish,Lrg Fry,4 pieces of bread

$34.99

10pc fish Large Fry 4 dinner rolls

2pc Meal For Two Special. 2pc fish,4pc wng,4pc shrimp, fries, 2 rolls

$22.99

Family chicken Bucket. 16pc mx chkn, 4pc bread,lrg fry,lb cold side

$33.99

16 Chicken mix 4 dinner rolls large fry lb cold side

Chicken and fish family bucket. lb fish,20wngs,lrg fry,4rolls,lb cold side

$40.99

lb fish 20 wings large fry 4 dinner rolls lb cold sides

Breading/Seasoning/Plates

House Seasoning Small 8 OUNCE

$6.99

House Seasoning Large 16 OUNCE

$12.99

HOUSE SEASONING 32 OUNCE

$24.99

Chicken Marinade Small 8 OUNCE

$3.99

Chicken Marinade Large 16 OUNCE

$6.99

Fish Flour Small 16 OUNCE

$4.99

Fish Flour Large 32 OUNCE

$7.99

Chicken Flour Small 16 OUNCE

$4.99

Chicken Flour Large 32 OUNCE

$7.99

10 Paper Plates

$1.50

HALF METAL TRAY

$0.55

FULL METAL TRAY

$1.00

WHITE TO GO TRAYS

$0.20

Clothing/Hats

Trucker Hats

$12.00

Beanies

$10.00

T-Shirts

$15.00

Hoodies

$25.00

SAUCES IN BOTTLES

Ketchup

$3.99

Ranch

$2.99

Tartar Suace

$2.99

Hot Sauce

$2.99

GIFT CERTIFICATES

$5 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$5.00

$10 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$10.00

CHICKEN

WHOLE CHICKEN WINGS 100CT

$130.00

LEGS AND THIGHS 50CT

$65.99

LEGS AND THIGHS 100CT

$120.99

BONELESS CHICKEN TENDERS 25CT

$63.99

FISH

FISH BY THE PIECE 25PC-49PC

$3.49

FISH BY THE PIECE 50PC-99PC

$3.00

FISH BY THE PIECE 100PC+

$2.50

COLD SIDES

POTATO SALAD 5LBS SERVES 15

$21.99

COLESLAW

$21.99

BAKED BEANS

$21.99

MACARONI SALAD

$21.99

JUMBO SHRIMP

JUMBO 5LBS

$94.99

JUMBO 10LBS

$169.99

JUMBO 20LBS

$309.99

DEEP FRIED TURKEY

*UPON AVAILABILITY, SPECIAL ORDER ONLY, MIN 5 TURKEYS, TWO PRIOR ORDER

FAMOUS PIGSKINS

THICK CUT BACON IN CHICKEN BATTER 20 CT

$46.99

THICK CUT BACON IN CHICKEN BATTER 50CT

$99.99

HOT SIDES

FRENCH FRIES SERVES 10-15

$17.99

WEDGES SERVES 10-15

$28.99

CHEESE STICKS SERVES 10-15

$45.99

FRIED GREEN BEANS SERVES 15-20

$59.99

HUSH PUPPIES SERVES 15-20

$30.99

MAC AND CHEESE BITES SERVES 15-20

$46.99

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING SERVES 40-50

$109.99

DEEP FRIED OREOS EACH

$2.50

DEEP FRIED TWINKIES EACH

$2.50

DRINKS

COKE, DIET COKE, PEPSI, MT. DEW, SPRITE

$3.00

Utensil

PLATES 10 FOR

$1.50

Utensil SET FORK, KNIFE, NAPKIN, SALT AND PEPPER

$1.40
All hours
Sunday10:58 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am
Monday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:57 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:58 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated since 2012. Blessed and Thankful to our community and customers! Give us a try and we bet you'll be hooked. Get it?? Hooked

Website

Location

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing, MI 48912

Directions

