Howell restaurants you'll love

Howell restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Howell

Howell's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Howell restaurants

Coratti's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Coratti's Pizzeria

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Detroit Coratti's Special (8 Slice)$23.50
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and bacon
Classic Antipasto$8.00
Mixed greens, Italian ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, artichoke salad, roasted red peppers, olives, tomatoes, peppers, and onions
Bread Basket$5.00
Napoletana-style bread, house-baked daily
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
Cleary's Pub. image

 

Cleary's Pub.

113 S. Main, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Cheddar$12.99
Crnd Bf Reuben$12.99
Fish & Chips$12.99
More about Cleary's Pub.
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Perfect Burger!$3.59
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
Build Your Own Omelet$2.83
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
The Grilled Cheeserie$2.92
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
More about Cafe Services
Gus's Carryout image

PIZZA

Gus's Carryout

210 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mostaccioli Family Special$28.99
3 LB Mostacciloi, Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.
SM Greek Salad$7.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (feeds 2)
RG Greek Salad$12.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (Feeds 3-4)
More about Gus's Carryout
Tomato Brothers image

PIZZA

Tomato Brothers

3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.3 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Entree Apple Orchard$14.95
Fresh lettuce, Parmesan cheese, pecans, cranberries, apples, red onion and grilled chicken.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo$19.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh grilled chicken
Tomato Brothers Mostaccioli$18.95
Baked with meat sauce and topped with mushrooms, Italian sausage, meatball, mozzarella and muenster cheese
More about Tomato Brothers
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza image

 

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza

10051 Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Rotolis$5.00
Bread Knots Oven Baked with Our
Signature Seasoned Olive Oil. Topped with Romano & Basil and Served with Your Choice of Marinara or Ranch.
Loaded Pepperoni$19.90
Cup & Char Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella.
16" Large Cheese Pizza$13.00
Choose Your Sauce & Cheese and Add Extra Toppings for $2 Each.
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
Poke Fresh image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke Fresh

4230 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Island Classic$10.95
Ahi tuna, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, pineapple, seaweed salad, hawaiian salt, sesame seeds, & ginger ponzu sauce
Whole Lotta Love
Marinated tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, scallions, purple cabbage, masago, ginger, nori strips, & honey wasabi aioli
Heat Wave
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo
More about Poke Fresh
Cleary's Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cleary's Pub

117 E Grand River Ave, Howell

Avg 4.8 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vehicle Information
Please select your vehicle information & add it to your cart.
Breadsticks$6.99
Hot breadsticks covered with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.50
American cheese and crispy bacon. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, onion
More about Cleary's Pub
Hartland Brewing Company image

 

Hartland Brewing Company

1836 North Old US 23, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hartland Brewing Company
Detroit Wing Co image

 

Detroit Wing Co

118 W Highland Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bleu Cheese$0.99
Classic 12 Piece$17.29
Boneless 12 piece$9.77
More about Detroit Wing Co
Banner pic

 

Electric Ramen

5584 East Grand River Rd, Howell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Electric Ramen
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe Services

