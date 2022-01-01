Howell restaurants you'll love
More about Coratti's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell
|Popular items
|Detroit Coratti's Special (8 Slice)
|$23.50
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and bacon
|Classic Antipasto
|$8.00
Mixed greens, Italian ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, artichoke salad, roasted red peppers, olives, tomatoes, peppers, and onions
|Bread Basket
|$5.00
Napoletana-style bread, house-baked daily
More about Cleary's Pub.
Cleary's Pub.
113 S. Main, Chelsea
|Popular items
|Bacon & Cheddar
|$12.99
|Crnd Bf Reuben
|$12.99
|Fish & Chips
|$12.99
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
808 N. Highlander Way, Howell
|Popular items
|Build Your Perfect Burger!
|$3.59
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$2.83
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
|The Grilled Cheeserie
|$2.92
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
More about Gus's Carryout
PIZZA
Gus's Carryout
210 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|Popular items
|Mostaccioli Family Special
|$28.99
3 LB Mostacciloi, Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.
|SM Greek Salad
|$7.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (feeds 2)
|RG Greek Salad
|$12.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (Feeds 3-4)
More about Tomato Brothers
PIZZA
Tomato Brothers
3030 W Grand River Ave, Howell
|Popular items
|Entree Apple Orchard
|$14.95
Fresh lettuce, Parmesan cheese, pecans, cranberries, apples, red onion and grilled chicken.
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo
|$19.95
Fettuccine noodles tossed with fresh broccoli and mushrooms topped with fresh grilled chicken
|Tomato Brothers Mostaccioli
|$18.95
Baked with meat sauce and topped with mushrooms, Italian sausage, meatball, mozzarella and muenster cheese
More about Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
10051 Highland Rd, Howell
|Popular items
|Garlic Rotolis
|$5.00
Bread Knots Oven Baked with Our
Signature Seasoned Olive Oil. Topped with Romano & Basil and Served with Your Choice of Marinara or Ranch.
|Loaded Pepperoni
|$19.90
Cup & Char Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella.
|16" Large Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Choose Your Sauce & Cheese and Add Extra Toppings for $2 Each.
More about Poke Fresh
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke Fresh
4230 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Popular items
|Island Classic
|$10.95
Ahi tuna, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, pineapple, seaweed salad, hawaiian salt, sesame seeds, & ginger ponzu sauce
|Whole Lotta Love
Marinated tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, scallions, purple cabbage, masago, ginger, nori strips, & honey wasabi aioli
|Heat Wave
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo
More about Cleary's Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cleary's Pub
117 E Grand River Ave, Howell
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$6.99
Hot breadsticks covered with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.50
American cheese and crispy bacon. Garnished with lettuce, pickle, onion
More about Detroit Wing Co
Detroit Wing Co
118 W Highland Rd, Howell
|Popular items
|Bleu Cheese
|$0.99
|Classic 12 Piece
|$17.29
|Boneless 12 piece
|$9.77
More about Electric Ramen
Electric Ramen
5584 East Grand River Rd, Howell
