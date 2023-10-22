Superfruit Bowls

Acai Bowls

Shaka Original
$13.00

Granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, honey, coconut flakes.

Nutella Original
$13.00

Granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries, Nutella, coconut flakes.

The Good Life
$13.00

Granola, blueberries, strawberries, honey.

Tropical Original
$13.00

Granola, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, honey.

Big Kahuna
$14.00

Granola, Milk Chocolate protein, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs.

Pitaya Bowls

Island Power
$14.00

Granola, banana, Vanilla protein, honey.

Sweetheart Bowl
$13.00

Granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut, Nutella, cacao nibs.

Rainbow Bowl
$13.00

Granola, kiwi, pineapple, mango, blueberries, honey

Pink Dragon
$13.00

Granola, strawberries, blueberries, honey.

Waikiki Pink
$13.00

Granola, banana, blueberries, honey.

Coconut Bowls

Coconut Power
$14.00

Granola, Vanilla protein, banana, coconut flakes, peanut butter, honey.

Coconutty
$13.00

Granola, banana, strawberries, Nutella, coconut flakes, cacao nibs.

Hawaiian Sunrise
$13.00

Granola, banana, pineapple, kiwi, mango, coconut flakes, honey.

Ohana Bowl
$13.00

Granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, almond butter, coconut flakes, honey.

Coco Loco
$13.00

Granola, banana, coconut flakes, honey.

Banana Bowls

Banana Stand
$13.00

Granola, banana, mango, pineapple, coconut flakes, honey.

Banana Nut Power
$14.00

Granola, Vanilla protein, Nutella, banana, coconut flakes.

Funky Monkey
$13.00

Granola, banana, peanut butter, chia seeds, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, honey.

Hang Loose
$13.00

Granola, banana, strawberries, peanut butter, honey.

The Buzz
$13.00

Granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, bee pollen, honey.

Pumpkin Bowls

Pumpkin Apple Cinnamon
$13.00

Cinnamon apples, banana, honey, granola

Harvest Pumpkin
$14.00

Peaches, craisins, cacano nibs, maple syrup, granola

Smoothies

Fruit Smoothies

Beach Bash
$8.00

Strawberries, banana, coconut milk, honey.

PB&J
$8.00

Strawberries, peanut butter, flax seed, almond milk, honey.

Lush Luau
$9.00

Pitaya, mango, strawberries, pineapple, collagen, coconut water, agave.

Mai Rise
$8.00

Mango, pineapple, banana, orange juice, honey.

Michigan Cherry
$8.00

Cherries, banana, spinach, almond milk, honey.

Blue Tsunami
$9.00

Banana, pineapple, lemon, ginger, spirulina, coconut water, agave.

Sweet Acai
$8.00

Acai, strawberries, banana, coconut milk, agave.

Tiki Dream
$8.00

Pineapple, peach, mango, coconut milk, honey.

Super Chill
$9.00

Banana, ginger, hemp seeds, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla, honey, coconut milk.

Green Smoothies

Green Oasis
$9.00

Opti-green (superfood powder), avocado, spinach, pineapple, cucumber, coconut water, agave.

Green Valley
$8.00

Kale, pineapple, banana, coconut milk, agave.

Kai-gave
$8.00

Spinach, kale, mango, pineapple, banana, ginger, agave.

Refresh-Mint
$8.00

Spinach, pineapple, lime juice, mint, coconut water, agave.

Matcha Motion
$8.00

Matcha green tea, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, agave.

Hula Coolada
$8.00

Avocado, banana, spinach, Greek yogurt, agave, coconut milk.

Protein Smoothies

S'moothie
$9.00

Chocolate Marshmallow protein, Nutella, oat milk.

Lava Cake
$10.00

Ice Cream Sandwich protein, Chocolate Milkshake protein, oat milk.

Blueberry Crumble
$9.00

Blueberry Muffin protein, blueberries, coconut milk.

Gym Shark
$9.00

Loop D Fruit protein, banana, strawberries, coconut milk.

BOOM-Shaka-Latte
$10.00

Caramel Latte protein, Milk Chocolate protein, cold brew coffee, oat milk, honey, cacao nibs.

Rebuild Lahaina
$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream protein, pineapple, mango, coconut milk.

Mr. Olympia
$10.00

Phormula 1 Chocolate Milkshake protein, peanut butter powder, Ignition, banana, coconut milk, almond butter.

Kona Latte
$9.00

Level 1 Caramel Latte protein, cold brew coffee, almond milk.

Hone Heke
$10.00

Level 1 Vanilla Ice Cream protein, orange juice, spinach, banana, mango, pineapple, coconut milk.

Devil Dog
$9.00

Level 1 Red Velvet Cake, vanilla Greek yogurt, almond milk, cocoa powder.

Strawberry Fields
$9.00

Level 1 Strawberry Milkshake protein, strawberries, almond milk.

MFCEO
$9.00

Level 1 Milk Chocolate protein, almond milk, cherries.

Build Your Own Protein Shake
$4.00

Choice of milk and choice of protein.

Pre/Post Recovery
$7.00

Phormula 1 protein and Ignition.

Pumpkin Smoothie
$9.00

Spiced pumpkin protein

Cold Pressed Juices

Detox Juices

AM 1
$8.00

100% celery juice.

AM 2
$8.00

Beets, lemon, ginger, apple.

PM 1
$8.00

Cucumber, celery, apple, lemon, kale, spinach, cilantro, basil.

PM 2
$8.00

Apple, lemon, turmeric, ginger, apple cider vinegar.

Cold Pressed Juices

Spark
$8.00

Orange, mango, banana, turmeric.

Vibes
$8.00

Tangerine, pineapple, banana, spinach.

Restore
$8.00

Kiwi, apple, orange, pineapple, turmeric.

Boost
$8.00

Mint, spinach, kale, cucumber, apple, lemon.

Blu
$8.00

Basil, pineapple, spirulina, coconut water.

Pre-Luau
$8.00

Pear, celery, lemon, basil.

Post-Luau
$8.00

Beet, lime, honey, activated charcoal, coconut water.

Energize
$8.00

Grapefruit, tangerine, mint, ginger.

Toast

Mediterranean Toast
$8.00

hummus, cucumber, feta, diced tomatoes, lemon.

Avocado Toast
$8.00

avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, red pepper flakes, Himalayan pink salt.

Peanut Butter Toast
$7.00

banana, peanut butter, honey, hemp seeds.

Almond Butter Toast
$7.00

banana, blueberries, honey, chia seeds, almond butter.

Pico Toast
$8.00

avocado, pico de gallo , jalapeno, Himalayan pink salt.

Nutella Toast
$7.00

nutella, strawberries.

Coffee

Collagen Coffee
$5.00

Organic coffee, French Vanilla Collagen.

Cocohead Latte
$5.00

Organic coffee, coconut milk, Caramel Latte protein.

Plain Jane
$3.00

Organic coffee (milk optional).

Matcha Coffee
$5.00

Matcha green tea, coffee, vanilla.

Adaptogen Coffee
$6.00

Organic seven mushroom blend, choice of milk, cinnamon infused honey, vanilla.

Pumpkin Coffee
$5.00

Spiced pumpkin protein, coffee

Tea

Iced Matcha
$6.00

Matcha green tea, vanilla, ice, choice of milk.

Morning Claritea
$4.00

Organic blend of Irish breakfast tea, cinnamon chips, roasted chicory root, anise seed.

Peace & Tranquilitea
$4.00

Organic blend of lavender, spearmint, fennel seed, marshmallow root.

Chai Tea
$4.00

Organic blend of cinnamon chips, cardamom seeds, oolong tea, black pepper, allspice.

Sleep & Serenitea
$4.00

Organic blend of Valarian root, passionflower, lemon balm, lavender, elderberries, chamomile, rooibos, honey granules.