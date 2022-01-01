Novi restaurants you'll love

Novi restaurants
Toast
  Novi
  • Novi

Novi's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Taco
Cocktail
Sandwich
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Indian
Cake
Caterers
Must-try Novi restaurants

Genji Novi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Genji Novi

27155 S. Karevich Dr., Novi

Avg 4.2 (921 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#11. Sesame Chicken$9.50
Tempura battered chicken and broccoli with a sweet caramelized sauce
#23. Crunch Roll$9.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab stick, teriyaki sauce, tempura crunch
Spicy California Roll$7.50
Krab salad, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
PAC image

 

PAC

27145 S Karevich, Novi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#12. Spicy California Roll$5.50
Krab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
#18. Fireball Roll$14.50
(Baked) shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado roll, krab stick topping, spicy mayo sauce
#2. Hibachi Chicken$11.50
Grilled chicken glazed in teriyaki sauce tossed with assorted vegetables
Masala Indian Kitchen image

BIRYANI • CURRY

Masala Indian Kitchen

43168 Grand River Avenue, Novi

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN MOGHALAI$13.99
...boneless chicken breast pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice
GOBI MANCHURIAN$10.99
...stir fried cauliflower with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce
SAMOSA$4.49
...hand rolled turnovers stuffed with potato and peas. served with sweet & mint chutneys
Novi Coffee and Tea image

 

Novi Coffee and Tea

47490 Grand River Ave, Novi

Avg 4.3 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Dream
Cappuccino
Bonfire Mocha
Border Cantina image

SALADS • BBQ

Border Cantina

21420 NOVI RD, Novi

Avg 3.8 (971 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.29
FOOD
Tres Tacos$12.69
Chicken Fajita$14.99
J-Bo Bistro image

 

J-Bo Bistro

39555 Orchard Hill Place L50, Novi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Noodle$3.50
Daily Special$6.50
Bistro Burger$6.50
Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean image

 

Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean

47454 Grand River Avenue, Novi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fattoush Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Pita Chips and Sumac
Chopped Olive Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Chickpeas, Olives, Feta, Red Onions, Peppadew, Tomatoes and Cucumbers
Lentil Soup & Bread
Crushed lentils with vermicelli and spices. Served with hot pita.
Picasso Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS

Picasso Deli

39915 Grand River Ave, Novi

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Sbarro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sbarro

27298 Novi Rd Space 105A, Novi

Avg 3.8 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Main pic

 

11/11 Burgers & Fries

39601 Grand River Avenue, Novi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$8.99
Double homemade patties, Double American cheese, mayo. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
Grilled Onion Burger$7.39
Homemade patty, American cheese, grilled onions, bacon, mayo, no raw onion topping.
All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
Classic Cheeseburger$6.49
Homemade patty, American Cheese, Mayo.
All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
Banner pic

 

Sugah Please Coffee House

27500 Novi Rd, Novi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
