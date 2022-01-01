Novi restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Genji Novi
27155 S. Karevich Dr., Novi
Popular items
|#11. Sesame Chicken
|$9.50
Tempura battered chicken and broccoli with a sweet caramelized sauce
|#23. Crunch Roll
|$9.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, krab stick, teriyaki sauce, tempura crunch
|Spicy California Roll
|$7.50
Krab salad, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
PAC
27145 S Karevich, Novi
Popular items
|#12. Spicy California Roll
|$5.50
Krab, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
|#18. Fireball Roll
|$14.50
(Baked) shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado roll, krab stick topping, spicy mayo sauce
|#2. Hibachi Chicken
|$11.50
Grilled chicken glazed in teriyaki sauce tossed with assorted vegetables
BIRYANI • CURRY
Masala Indian Kitchen
43168 Grand River Avenue, Novi
Popular items
|CHICKEN MOGHALAI
|$13.99
...boneless chicken breast pot sealed with almond sauce, served with cumin rice
|GOBI MANCHURIAN
|$10.99
...stir fried cauliflower with onion, peppers, scallions in manchurian sauce
|SAMOSA
|$4.49
...hand rolled turnovers stuffed with potato and peas. served with sweet & mint chutneys
Novi Coffee and Tea
47490 Grand River Ave, Novi
Popular items
|Caramel Dream
|Cappuccino
|Bonfire Mocha
SALADS • BBQ
Border Cantina
21420 NOVI RD, Novi
Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$9.29
FOOD
|Tres Tacos
|$12.69
|Chicken Fajita
|$14.99
J-Bo Bistro
39555 Orchard Hill Place L50, Novi
Popular items
|Chicken Noodle
|$3.50
|Daily Special
|$6.50
|Bistro Burger
|$6.50
Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean
47454 Grand River Avenue, Novi
Popular items
|Fattoush Salad
|$8.95
Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Pita Chips and Sumac
|Chopped Olive Salad
|$8.95
Lettuce, Chickpeas, Olives, Feta, Red Onions, Peppadew, Tomatoes and Cucumbers
|Lentil Soup & Bread
Crushed lentils with vermicelli and spices. Served with hot pita.
SOUPS • SALADS
Picasso Deli
39915 Grand River Ave, Novi
Popular items
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
|#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
|#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
11/11 Burgers & Fries
39601 Grand River Avenue, Novi
Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Double homemade patties, Double American cheese, mayo. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
|Grilled Onion Burger
|$7.39
Homemade patty, American cheese, grilled onions, bacon, mayo, no raw onion topping.
All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$6.49
Homemade patty, American Cheese, Mayo.
All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion unless specified.
Sugah Please Coffee House
27500 Novi Rd, Novi