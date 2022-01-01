Redford restaurants you'll love

Redford restaurants
Toast
  • Redford

Redford's top cuisines

American
Must-try Redford restaurants

Napoli Pizza image

 

Napoli Pizza

25010 West 6 Mile Road, Redford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef.
Cheesy Napoli Stix$7.99
Served with a side of dipping sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
More about Napoli Pizza
Nicky D's Coney Island image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nicky D's Coney Island

15170 Telegraph Rd, Redford

Avg 2 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG Kool -Aid$2.39
Chicken Stir-Fry$12.03
Large Cheese Fries$5.63
More about Nicky D's Coney Island
Restaurant banner

 

Motor City Soul Food

14830 Telegraph Rd, Redford Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Mini Meal$12.95
Comes with your choice of ONE side and a cornbread
Peach Cobbler$4.50
More about Motor City Soul Food
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Fish House - Redford

9015 Telegraph Rd, Redford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fresh Fish House - Redford
