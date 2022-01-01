Redford restaurants you'll love
Napoli Pizza
25010 West 6 Mile Road, Redford
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef.
|Cheesy Napoli Stix
|$7.99
Served with a side of dipping sauce
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nicky D's Coney Island
15170 Telegraph Rd, Redford
|Popular items
|LG Kool -Aid
|$2.39
|Chicken Stir-Fry
|$12.03
|Large Cheese Fries
|$5.63
Motor City Soul Food
14830 Telegraph Rd, Redford Charter Twp
|Popular items
|Chicken Mini Meal
|$12.95
Comes with your choice of ONE side and a cornbread
|Peach Cobbler
|$4.50
Fresh Fish House - Redford
9015 Telegraph Rd, Redford