Portland restaurants you'll love

Must-try Portland restaurants

Heart Pizza image

 

Heart Pizza

417 SW 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Potato$12.00
Pepperoni
More about Heart Pizza
Sparky's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Double Double$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
Pepperoni 18"$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
More about Sparky's Pizza
Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Just the mac$11.50
Penne pasta tossed in our creamy made-to-order cheese sauce. Topped with diced tomato and green onion. Served with cornbread.
Tater Tots$6.00
Cajun seasoned tots.
Bowl Gumbo$10.50
A large bowl of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.
More about Roscoe's
Brooklyn Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
Marinara, melted mozzarella over linguini tossed with tomatoes, basil & garlic
Chicken Madeira$27.00
Pan-seared chicken breast, seasonal mushrooms, madeira cream sauce with parmesan risotto
Chicken Piccata$26.00
Seasoned floured chicken over linguini tossed with a lemon caper artichoke sauce
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
The Sudra image

 

The Sudra

906 N. Fremont, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SM Soy Curl Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)$8.00
Soy Curls, Bell Peppers and Onions in Onions in our Tikka Curry
Cilantro-Garlic Chapati$3.00
Flat Brad
LG Kofta Bowl (GF)$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry
More about The Sudra
Campana Restaurant image

 

Campana Restaurant

901 NE Oneonta Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti$22.00
Spaghetti with beef, pork, and ricotta meatballs, marinara topped with grana padano.
Penne Rigate$20.00
Semolina flour pasta with vodka sauce, basil & grana padano. Vegetarian.
Caesar$14.00
Lil' Starts Farm Chicory with croutons and our house caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) Dressing is on the side. Can be gluten free (we leave out the croutons).
More about Campana Restaurant
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton

11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Vegetable Ramen$12.80
ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.
Edamame$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
Gladstone Street Pizza image

 

Gladstone Street Pizza

3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LRG. GREEK$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
LRG. FOR THE HOUSE$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
LRG. TRI-COLOUR$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, MAMA LIL'S, FRESH BASIL
More about Gladstone Street Pizza
Matt's BBQ Taco's image

TACOS • BBQ

Matt's BBQ Taco's

2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE G.O.A.T. (does not contain goat)$7.50
Flour AND corn tortilla with queso in between, brisket, pulled pork, guacamole, pickled red onions, cilantro
Beef Taco Supremo$4.50
Smoked ground beef, queso, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crema
(This taco is a work of fiction. Names, toppings, and flavors are purely the products of our imagination used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual fast food tacos, living or dead, is purely coincidental)
Basic Breakfast Taco$3.50
Refried Beans, Potato, Cheddar and Egg
More about Matt's BBQ Taco's
Slappy Cakes image

 

Slappy Cakes

4246 SE Belmont St, Portland

Avg 3.7 (1043 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.25
Two shots of Stumptown espresso with your choice of milk, 16 oz
Avocado Toast$7.00
Your choice of bread topped with avocado, cotija cheese, radishes and scallions
Strawberry Shortcake$10.00
Our classic tall stack: buttermilk batter with strawberries and whipped cream.
More about Slappy Cakes
Stevens Italiano image

 

Stevens Italiano

736 SE Grand Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Hero$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
Garlic Bread$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
More about Stevens Italiano
Modern Times [Portland] image

 

Modern Times [Portland]

630 SE Belmont Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO$16.00
GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN • KIMCHI AIOLI • SLAW • SESAME SOY DRESSING • BRIOCHE BUN | 100% plant based
Sparkle Nectar: Passionfruit, Orange, & Guava-4PK$21.50
Smooth, fizzy, tropical-as-hell. This luxury fruit fizz contains outrageous quantities of passion fruit, orange, and guava. It’s smoothie, meets seltzer, meets unbridled fruit bonanza. Prepare to be delighted.
ABV: 5%
Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz$34.50
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it.
ABV: 13.9%
More about Modern Times [Portland]
Voodoo Doughnut image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
Carolina BBQ Burger$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
Pretzels$9.00
Three Bavarian Pretzels, buttered and salted, served with Pimento Wood Lager Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Casa Zoraya image

 

Casa Zoraya

841 North Lombard Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ensalada Verde$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, onion, avocado, carrot, parmesan, avocado dressing gf
Papa rellena$11.00
potato croquette, top sirloin, panko, carrot, sweet peas, egg, huancaynas df
Ceviche Carretillero$26.00
More about Casa Zoraya
psychic bar pix image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

psychic bar pix

3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE, Portland

Avg 4.5 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwhich$15.00
chicken breast tenders tossed in spicy butter sauce, topped with dill ranch and iceberg lettuce served with fries
Far East Old Fashioned$12.00
mango and cardamom infused old forester bourbon with bitters. classic but make it tropic.
Impossible Burger$15.00
5oz patty, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, no tomato. Served with fries
$ 16
More about psychic bar pix
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger$12.00
5 Oz beef patty, Aged White Cheddar, House made- pickles, Shredded lettuce, mustard seed aioli, served on a brioche roll
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Baked Mac and Cheese$11.00
Elbow noodle, Beecher's White Cheddar, Gruyere, Brown Butter Brioche Bread Crumbs, Brown Butter Hazelnuts, Parmesan Sauce, Chives
Beyond Burger$14.00
Beyond Patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, spring mix, balsamic aioli and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
*Sandwich served a la carte*
More about STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
The Ship Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Ship Tavern

7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.2 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey and Swiss$6.25
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle
Polish Dog$6.50
served on a kaiser roll with relish and onions.
Italian Sub$6.75
Toasted open faced with salami, pepperoni, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, onion, bell peppers, olive oil and balsamic vinagriette.
More about The Ship Tavern
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room image

 

Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room

930 Oak st, P

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corned beef sandwich$12.00
swiss, 1000 island, coleslaw, pickles, dos hermanos sourdough (dairy, gluten)
4 pack Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale 16oz$12.00
Choose between a 4-pack or single can
ABV: 5% 10 IBU
Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.
Dumpling Week$11.00
Spicy Pork and Squid Ink Dumplings:
Lemongrass curry, pulled pork Collar, sesame seeds, scallions, served with a pickled salad of: green papaya, radish, seaweed, cucumber and fresno chili
Dine in only!
More about Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room
Crisp Salads image

 

Crisp Salads

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brazi Bites$0.99
Gluten free Bread made from, tapioca, milk eggs, safflower oil, salt and a generous amount of shredded parmesan cheese. Results in a crispy roll, with a delicate center. A perfect little savory treat to accompany any salad or soup.
Greek to Me$9.95
Field greens, spinach, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, balsamic dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
San Pancho$9.94
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle cream dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Crisp Salads
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
IPA Pretzel$11.50
Monterey Jack cheese sauce, Black Butte Porter stone-ground mustard
Pub Burger$16.75
Two quarter-pound Oregon Valley Natural grass-fed beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, beer-brined pickles, fry sauce, house-made bun
Quinoa Sandwich$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
Sparky's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

839 SE Belmont St, Portland

Avg 4.1 (669 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni 14"$18.00
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Pepperoni 18"$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
More about Sparky's Pizza
StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

832 N Beech St., Portland

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Total Rekolsch Single$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
Join the Club$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
More about StormBreaker Brewing
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké image

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

1125 SE Grand Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame Balls (6)$5.00
Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.
Swamp Thing Roll$10.00
Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.
Miso Soup$3.00
Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Ecliptic Brewing image

SMOKED SALMON

Ecliptic Brewing

825 N Cook St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
Buttered sourdough grilled with Tillamook sharp cheddar. served with your choice of side
You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu. Adults will be charged $10 and given the adult portion.
Fried Russets$4.00
malt vinegar aioli [v]
Fried Mushroom Sandwich$13.00
Fried mushrooms, pickled red cabbage, stone ground mustard aioli, grilled onion, red pepper, on Telera bread [vg]
More about Ecliptic Brewing
Voodoo Doughnut image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

1501 NE Davis Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Glazed Old Fashioned$1.25
Glazed cake doughnut.
Maple Bar$1.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Greenleaf Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Greenleaf Juice

414 SE Grand Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Berry$8.95
banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk
Simple Greens$8.95
kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber
Elderberry$9.95
dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, almond butter, coconut oil, microgreens, coconut water
More about Greenleaf Juice
Portland Coffee Roasters image

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
Savory Bacon Marsant$3.75
Layers of buttery croissant dough folded with rich crispy bacon, garlic and creamy cheddar cheese. Hand made and fresh baked. (We recommend that this be served warm.)
Iced Coffee$2.70
Our customer favorite Goose Hollow Blend flashed brewed and served over ice. Chocolate notes for days. Refreshing and Delicious!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Fortune image

 

Fortune

614 SW 11th, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Angel Hair Fennel Meatball Pasta$16.00
Angel Hair Pasta, House Italian Gravy, Repurposed Fennel Seasoned Impossible Meatballs, Cashew Parmesan, Basil Pesto, Fresh Parsley.
Papi Burger$15.00
Dos Hermanos Brioche Bun, Repurposed Impossible Patty,
Special Sauce, Beefsteak Tomato, Shredded Iceberg, Grilled Onions,
Violife Cheddar Cheese
House Fries$7.00
House Cut fries with a side of spicy vegan ranch
More about Fortune
Kati Portland image

 

Kati Portland

2932 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tom Kha$8.00
Light coconut base with herbs, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro.
Drunken Noodle$15.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles with baby corns, yellow onions, green onions, red & green bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, shiitake Mushrooms, & thai basil in house garlic soy sauce. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.
Nam Kao Tod$12.50
Crispy rice with fresh herbs, red & green onions, cilantro, carrot,
A touch of glass noodles, peanuts, and a twist of lime.
Served with lettuce.
More about Kati Portland

