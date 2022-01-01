Portland restaurants you'll love
Heart Pizza
417 SW 13th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
|Potato
|$12.00
|Pepperoni
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
|Double Double
|$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
|Pepperoni 18"
|$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Popular items
|Just the mac
|$11.50
Penne pasta tossed in our creamy made-to-order cheese sauce. Topped with diced tomato and green onion. Served with cornbread.
|Tater Tots
|$6.00
Cajun seasoned tots.
|Bowl Gumbo
|$10.50
A large bowl of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
Marinara, melted mozzarella over linguini tossed with tomatoes, basil & garlic
|Chicken Madeira
|$27.00
Pan-seared chicken breast, seasonal mushrooms, madeira cream sauce with parmesan risotto
|Chicken Piccata
|$26.00
Seasoned floured chicken over linguini tossed with a lemon caper artichoke sauce
The Sudra
906 N. Fremont, Portland
|Popular items
|SM Soy Curl Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)
|$8.00
Soy Curls, Bell Peppers and Onions in Onions in our Tikka Curry
|Cilantro-Garlic Chapati
|$3.00
Flat Brad
|LG Kofta Bowl (GF)
|$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry
Campana Restaurant
901 NE Oneonta Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Spaghetti
|$22.00
Spaghetti with beef, pork, and ricotta meatballs, marinara topped with grana padano.
|Penne Rigate
|$20.00
Semolina flour pasta with vodka sauce, basil & grana padano. Vegetarian.
|Caesar
|$14.00
Lil' Starts Farm Chicory with croutons and our house caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) Dressing is on the side. Can be gluten free (we leave out the croutons).
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland
|Popular items
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
|Vegetable Ramen
|$12.80
ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.
|Edamame
|$4.00
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
Gladstone Street Pizza
3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland
|Popular items
|LRG. GREEK
|$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
|LRG. FOR THE HOUSE
|$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
|LRG. TRI-COLOUR
|$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, MAMA LIL'S, FRESH BASIL
TACOS • BBQ
Matt's BBQ Taco's
2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|THE G.O.A.T. (does not contain goat)
|$7.50
Flour AND corn tortilla with queso in between, brisket, pulled pork, guacamole, pickled red onions, cilantro
|Beef Taco Supremo
|$4.50
Smoked ground beef, queso, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crema
(This taco is a work of fiction. Names, toppings, and flavors are purely the products of our imagination used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual fast food tacos, living or dead, is purely coincidental)
|Basic Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Refried Beans, Potato, Cheddar and Egg
Slappy Cakes
4246 SE Belmont St, Portland
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.25
Two shots of Stumptown espresso with your choice of milk, 16 oz
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Your choice of bread topped with avocado, cotija cheese, radishes and scallions
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$10.00
Our classic tall stack: buttermilk batter with strawberries and whipped cream.
Stevens Italiano
736 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Hero
|$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
Modern Times [Portland]
630 SE Belmont Street, Portland
|Popular items
|KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO
|$16.00
GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN • KIMCHI AIOLI • SLAW • SESAME SOY DRESSING • BRIOCHE BUN | 100% plant based
|Sparkle Nectar: Passionfruit, Orange, & Guava-4PK
|$21.50
Smooth, fizzy, tropical-as-hell. This luxury fruit fizz contains outrageous quantities of passion fruit, orange, and guava. It’s smoothie, meets seltzer, meets unbridled fruit bonanza. Prepare to be delighted.
ABV: 5%
|Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz
|$34.50
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it.
ABV: 13.9%
Voodoo Doughnut
14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie
|Popular items
|Portland Cream
|$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
|Homer
|$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
|Voodoo Dozen
|$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
|Pretzels
|$9.00
Three Bavarian Pretzels, buttered and salted, served with Pimento Wood Lager Beer Cheese Sauce.
Casa Zoraya
841 North Lombard Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Ensalada Verde
|$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, onion, avocado, carrot, parmesan, avocado dressing gf
|Papa rellena
|$11.00
potato croquette, top sirloin, panko, carrot, sweet peas, egg, huancaynas df
|Ceviche Carretillero
|$26.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
psychic bar pix
3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE, Portland
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Sandwhich
|$15.00
chicken breast tenders tossed in spicy butter sauce, topped with dill ranch and iceberg lettuce served with fries
|Far East Old Fashioned
|$12.00
mango and cardamom infused old forester bourbon with bitters. classic but make it tropic.
|Impossible Burger
|$15.00
5oz patty, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, no tomato. Served with fries
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
5 Oz beef patty, Aged White Cheddar, House made- pickles, Shredded lettuce, mustard seed aioli, served on a brioche roll
*Sandwich served a la carte*
|Baked Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
Elbow noodle, Beecher's White Cheddar, Gruyere, Brown Butter Brioche Bread Crumbs, Brown Butter Hazelnuts, Parmesan Sauce, Chives
|Beyond Burger
|$14.00
Beyond Patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, spring mix, balsamic aioli and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
*Sandwich served a la carte*
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Ship Tavern
7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Turkey and Swiss
|$6.25
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle
|Polish Dog
|$6.50
served on a kaiser roll with relish and onions.
|Italian Sub
|$6.75
Toasted open faced with salami, pepperoni, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, onion, bell peppers, olive oil and balsamic vinagriette.
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room
930 Oak st, P
|Popular items
|Corned beef sandwich
|$12.00
swiss, 1000 island, coleslaw, pickles, dos hermanos sourdough (dairy, gluten)
|4 pack Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale 16oz
|$12.00
Choose between a 4-pack or single can
ABV: 5% 10 IBU
Named for a constellation of stars, Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing, with a touch of tangerine that plays nicely with its well-balanced tartness. The twist of citrus shines bright above the subtly dry finish of this sunset-hued ale.
|Dumpling Week
|$11.00
Spicy Pork and Squid Ink Dumplings:
Lemongrass curry, pulled pork Collar, sesame seeds, scallions, served with a pickled salad of: green papaya, radish, seaweed, cucumber and fresno chili
Dine in only!
Crisp Salads
3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND
|Popular items
|Brazi Bites
|$0.99
Gluten free Bread made from, tapioca, milk eggs, safflower oil, salt and a generous amount of shredded parmesan cheese. Results in a crispy roll, with a delicate center. A perfect little savory treat to accompany any salad or soup.
|Greek to Me
|$9.95
Field greens, spinach, black olives, tomato, cucumber, raw red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, balsamic dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|San Pancho
|$9.94
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle cream dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|IPA Pretzel
|$11.50
Monterey Jack cheese sauce, Black Butte Porter stone-ground mustard
|Pub Burger
|$16.75
Two quarter-pound Oregon Valley Natural grass-fed beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, beer-brined pickles, fry sauce, house-made bun
|Quinoa Sandwich
|$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
839 SE Belmont St, Portland
|Popular items
|Pepperoni 14"
|$18.00
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
|Pepperoni 18"
|$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
832 N Beech St., Portland
|Popular items
|Total Rekolsch Single
|$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
|Join the Club
|$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
1125 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Sesame Balls (6)
|$5.00
Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.
|Swamp Thing Roll
|$10.00
Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.
SMOKED SALMON
Ecliptic Brewing
825 N Cook St, Portland
|Popular items
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
Buttered sourdough grilled with Tillamook sharp cheddar. served with your choice of side
You must be 12 years or younger to order off of the kid's menu. Adults will be charged $10 and given the adult portion.
|Fried Russets
|$4.00
malt vinegar aioli [v]
|Fried Mushroom Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried mushrooms, pickled red cabbage, stone ground mustard aioli, grilled onion, red pepper, on Telera bread [vg]
Voodoo Doughnut
1501 NE Davis Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Glazed Old Fashioned
|$1.25
Glazed cake doughnut.
|Maple Bar
|$1.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
|Homer
|$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Greenleaf Juice
414 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Almond Berry
|$8.95
banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk
|Simple Greens
|$8.95
kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber
|Elderberry
|$9.95
dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, almond butter, coconut oil, microgreens, coconut water
Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
|Savory Bacon Marsant
|$3.75
Layers of buttery croissant dough folded with rich crispy bacon, garlic and creamy cheddar cheese. Hand made and fresh baked. (We recommend that this be served warm.)
|Iced Coffee
|$2.70
Our customer favorite Goose Hollow Blend flashed brewed and served over ice. Chocolate notes for days. Refreshing and Delicious!
Fortune
614 SW 11th, Portland
|Popular items
|Angel Hair Fennel Meatball Pasta
|$16.00
Angel Hair Pasta, House Italian Gravy, Repurposed Fennel Seasoned Impossible Meatballs, Cashew Parmesan, Basil Pesto, Fresh Parsley.
|Papi Burger
|$15.00
Dos Hermanos Brioche Bun, Repurposed Impossible Patty,
Special Sauce, Beefsteak Tomato, Shredded Iceberg, Grilled Onions,
Violife Cheddar Cheese
|House Fries
|$7.00
House Cut fries with a side of spicy vegan ranch
Kati Portland
2932 SE Division St, Portland
|Popular items
|Tom Kha
|$8.00
Light coconut base with herbs, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro.
|Drunken Noodle
|$15.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles with baby corns, yellow onions, green onions, red & green bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, shiitake Mushrooms, & thai basil in house garlic soy sauce. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.
|Nam Kao Tod
|$12.50
Crispy rice with fresh herbs, red & green onions, cilantro, carrot,
A touch of glass noodles, peanuts, and a twist of lime.
Served with lettuce.