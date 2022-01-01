Portland American restaurants you'll love

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Portland

Stevens Italiano image

 

Stevens Italiano

736 SE Grand Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Hero$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
Garlic Bread$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
More about Stevens Italiano
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
Carolina BBQ Burger$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$14.50
Spent grain sourdough, aged white and yellow cheddars, whipped goat cheese, served with roasted red pepper bisque
Elk Burger$18.50
Third-pound Durham Ranch elk patty, Gruyère, blue cheese, arugula, garlic-IPA sauce, housemade bun, beer-brined pickles
Quinoa Sandwich$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

832 N Beech St., Portland

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Total Rekolsch Single$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
Join the Club$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
More about StormBreaker Brewing
Bantam Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Bantam Tavern

922 NW 21st Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$5.00
Served with house aioli & gremolata.
Fall Salad$12.00
Lightly grilled radicchio, anchovy garlic dressing, Parmesan and crouton.
Spam Slammers$4.00
Grilled spam with teriyaki, mustard, pineapple, hoisin aioli & shaved cabbage on sweet Hawaiian bun.
More about Bantam Tavern
Shine Distillery & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CAKE OF THE DAY$8.00
Slice of today's cake - call to inquire about flavor, or just order and surprise yourself!
FARMHOUSE BURGER$17.00
6 oz. Columbia Empire beef patty, goat cheese, prosciutto, pear apple jam, tomato, arugula, onion, served on a pretzel bun • NO MODIFICATIONS (don't even ask)
• All sandwiches served with fries •
POPCORN CHICKEN$13.00
Shine Batch One Gin and black tea brined karaage style crispy chicken served with gochujang honey butter
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
NEPO Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, avocado, scallions, bacon, bleu cheese, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Killingsworth Chicken Club$16.00
Marinated chicken, pit ham, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough.
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.
More about Nepo 42
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Kung Pao Chicken$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Arden Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Arden Restaurant

417 NW 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Salad$15.00
Burrata cheese, roasted delicata squash, pomegranate, hazelnuts, smoked honey brown butter.
*contains cow's milk dairy, treenuts
Roasted Beets$14.00
Roasted beets, vadouvan curry seasoned cashews, house made cashew butter, fresh fennel, radish.
Marcona Almonds$6.00
Marcona almonds, togarashi, lime leaf
More about Arden Restaurant
Southpark Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
King Salmon$32.00
farro, carrots, Castelvetrano olives, orange, pistachio dukkah
Sablefish$27.00
black cod, bok choy, shimeji mushrooms, shrimp sausage, dashi, togarashi
Clam Chowder$9.00
braised bacon and gnocchi
More about Southpark Seafood
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm grilled flour tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, softly scrambled eggs, house roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, and chorizo
The Full Monty$13.00
A hearty full breakfast of 2 eggs any style, 2 pieces of hardwood smoked bacon, 2 juicy sausages, crispy hash browns and your choice of toast. (gf w gf toast)
The Half Monty$10.00
A right size breakfast for a smaller appetite, 1 egg any style, 1 slice of hardwood smoked bacon, 1 juicy sausage, and your choice of toast. (gf w gf toast)
More about The Daily Feast
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ BACON BURGER$15.00
Classic burger topped with bacon, onion
rings, and bbq sauce. Your choice of beef patty or chicken.
BULGOGI BEEF PLATE$14.00
Korean Bulgogi Beef, choice of sauteed broccoli & carrots or Asian slaw. Served with white or brown rice. Comes with side of kimchi.
PORK SLIDERS (2)$13.00
2 Hawaiian sweet roll sliders with Gochujang pork, Asian slaw and cilantro.
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
Breakside Brewery image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beyond Burger$17.00
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
Nachos$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
More about Breakside Brewery
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke Spinach Dip$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
Seared Ahi Salad$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
Spicy Fried Cauliflower$10.95
Fried sesame tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a Spicy Black Bean sauce. Topped with green onions and chopped cashews. Served with Sriracha aioli and Sriracha paste.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings

4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing.
9 Wing Lunch Special$14.00
Served with fries and your choice of drink.
More about Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Grand Central image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cobb Salad$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
More about Grand Central
Hey Love image

FRENCH FRIES

Hey Love

920 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hey Love Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Egg Cooked Medium, Melty Smoked Cheddar, Braised Greens, Dill Aioli, Mama Lil's Spread on an English Muffin *Contains dairy, gluten
Parfait (V, GF)$8.00
Coconut & Basil Seed Pudding, Raspberry & Mango Purees, Chili Rice Crisps, (Vegan, GF)
*Contains coconut
Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
16oz Cold Brew from Black & White Coffee Roasters
More about Hey Love
Jam on Hawthorne image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Jam on Hawthorne

2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs* any style, hashbrowns, toast & bacon, veggie sausage OR tempeh strips.
(for a vegan breakfast choose tofu and tempeh strips)
Jam Coffee Mug$8.00
An 11oz Jam logo ceramic coffee mug with artwork by Brenda Dunn.
Downtown Scramble$14.00
Tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic, & bacon OR veggie sausage, scrambled with three eggs and topped with feta cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast.
More about Jam on Hawthorne
Podnah's Pit BBQ image

BBQ

Podnah's Pit BBQ

1625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1284 reviews)
Takeout
More about Podnah's Pit BBQ
The Deck image

 

The Deck

2901 NE Marine Dr, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Deck
Hobnob Grille image

 

Hobnob Grille

3350 SE Morrison St. Portland OR 97214, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hobnob Grille
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$17.50
panko coated cascade natural thigh with brussels sprouts mashed potatoes & gravy
Lamb Burger$15.50
reister farms grass fed lamb, portland creamery goat cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled onions and red pepper aioli with fries
Quinoa-Mushroom Veggie Burger$11.50
vegan upon request, served with fries
More about The Observatory
Cicoria Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Cicoria Pizzeria

3377 SE Division, Portland

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuscan Cavalry$15.00
Lacinato kale, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs
Butternut Squash$20.00
Calabrian-marinated squash, red onion,
house ricotta & mozz, chili honey
Pepperoncini Lovers$17.00
Housemade Mozz, Sweet Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce
More about Cicoria Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portland

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston