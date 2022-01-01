Portland American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Portland
Stevens Italiano
736 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Chicken Parmesan Hero
|$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Grilled Cheese
|$14.50
Spent grain sourdough, aged white and yellow cheddars, whipped goat cheese, served with roasted red pepper bisque
|Elk Burger
|$18.50
Third-pound Durham Ranch elk patty, Gruyère, blue cheese, arugula, garlic-IPA sauce, housemade bun, beer-brined pickles
|Quinoa Sandwich
|$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
832 N Beech St., Portland
|Total Rekolsch Single
|$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
|Join the Club
|$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
FRENCH FRIES
Bantam Tavern
922 NW 21st Ave, Portland
|Fries
|$5.00
Served with house aioli & gremolata.
|Fall Salad
|$12.00
Lightly grilled radicchio, anchovy garlic dressing, Parmesan and crouton.
|Spam Slammers
|$4.00
Grilled spam with teriyaki, mustard, pineapple, hoisin aioli & shaved cabbage on sweet Hawaiian bun.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|CAKE OF THE DAY
|$8.00
Slice of today's cake - call to inquire about flavor, or just order and surprise yourself!
|FARMHOUSE BURGER
|$17.00
6 oz. Columbia Empire beef patty, goat cheese, prosciutto, pear apple jam, tomato, arugula, onion, served on a pretzel bun • NO MODIFICATIONS (don't even ask)
• All sandwiches served with fries •
|POPCORN CHICKEN
|$13.00
Shine Batch One Gin and black tea brined karaage style crispy chicken served with gochujang honey butter
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|NEPO Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, avocado, scallions, bacon, bleu cheese, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Killingsworth Chicken Club
|$16.00
Marinated chicken, pit ham, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough.
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
SEAFOOD
Arden Restaurant
417 NW 10th Ave, Portland
|Burrata Salad
|$15.00
Burrata cheese, roasted delicata squash, pomegranate, hazelnuts, smoked honey brown butter.
*contains cow's milk dairy, treenuts
|Roasted Beets
|$14.00
Roasted beets, vadouvan curry seasoned cashews, house made cashew butter, fresh fennel, radish.
|Marcona Almonds
|$6.00
Marcona almonds, togarashi, lime leaf
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|King Salmon
|$32.00
farro, carrots, Castelvetrano olives, orange, pistachio dukkah
|Sablefish
|$27.00
black cod, bok choy, shimeji mushrooms, shrimp sausage, dashi, togarashi
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00
braised bacon and gnocchi
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm grilled flour tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, softly scrambled eggs, house roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, and chorizo
|The Full Monty
|$13.00
A hearty full breakfast of 2 eggs any style, 2 pieces of hardwood smoked bacon, 2 juicy sausages, crispy hash browns and your choice of toast. (gf w gf toast)
|The Half Monty
|$10.00
A right size breakfast for a smaller appetite, 1 egg any style, 1 slice of hardwood smoked bacon, 1 juicy sausage, and your choice of toast. (gf w gf toast)
FRENCH FRIES
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$15.00
Classic burger topped with bacon, onion
rings, and bbq sauce. Your choice of beef patty or chicken.
|BULGOGI BEEF PLATE
|$14.00
Korean Bulgogi Beef, choice of sauteed broccoli & carrots or Asian slaw. Served with white or brown rice. Comes with side of kimchi.
|PORK SLIDERS (2)
|$13.00
2 Hawaiian sweet roll sliders with Gochujang pork, Asian slaw and cilantro.
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Beyond Burger
|$17.00
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
|Nachos
|$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
|Seared Ahi Salad
|$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
|Spicy Fried Cauliflower
|$10.95
Fried sesame tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a Spicy Black Bean sauce. Topped with green onions and chopped cashews. Served with Sriracha aioli and Sriracha paste.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings
4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
|Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing.
|9 Wing Lunch Special
|$14.00
Served with fries and your choice of drink.
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
FRENCH FRIES
Hey Love
920 E Burnside St, Portland
|Hey Love Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Egg Cooked Medium, Melty Smoked Cheddar, Braised Greens, Dill Aioli, Mama Lil's Spread on an English Muffin *Contains dairy, gluten
|Parfait (V, GF)
|$8.00
Coconut & Basil Seed Pudding, Raspberry & Mango Purees, Chili Rice Crisps, (Vegan, GF)
*Contains coconut
|Cold Brew Coffee
|$6.00
16oz Cold Brew from Black & White Coffee Roasters
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Jam on Hawthorne
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$12.00
Two eggs* any style, hashbrowns, toast & bacon, veggie sausage OR tempeh strips.
(for a vegan breakfast choose tofu and tempeh strips)
|Jam Coffee Mug
|$8.00
An 11oz Jam logo ceramic coffee mug with artwork by Brenda Dunn.
|Downtown Scramble
|$14.00
Tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic, & bacon OR veggie sausage, scrambled with three eggs and topped with feta cheese. Served with hashbrowns and toast.
The Observatory
8115 Se Stark St, Portland
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$17.50
panko coated cascade natural thigh with brussels sprouts mashed potatoes & gravy
|Lamb Burger
|$15.50
reister farms grass fed lamb, portland creamery goat cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled onions and red pepper aioli with fries
|Quinoa-Mushroom Veggie Burger
|$11.50
vegan upon request, served with fries
PIZZA • SALADS
Cicoria Pizzeria
3377 SE Division, Portland
|Tuscan Cavalry
|$15.00
Lacinato kale, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs
|Butternut Squash
|$20.00
Calabrian-marinated squash, red onion,
house ricotta & mozz, chili honey
|Pepperoncini Lovers
|$17.00
Housemade Mozz, Sweet Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce