Pies in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pies
10 Barrel Brewing
1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland
|14" Harvest Pie
|$22.00
Sweet potato base, mozzarella, roasted wild mushrooms, red onion, baby spinach, roasted garlic, honey whipped ricotta, finished with fresh sage
Pizza Jerk PSU
1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120, Portland
|Super Pie
|$30.00
Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion
|Pan Super Pie
|$25.50
Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
8001 NE Glisan St, Portland
|THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR
|$15.00
The NY style we used to have late nights in the before times, available as a full pie,.
Cheese is the choice.
$15 is the price.
Orders scheduled for a different pick up day will be cancelled.
Thursday is the day.
Sunny's Pizza
7738 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|18" Pepperoni Pie
|$24.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and a tomato base on a thin crust.
|18" Half & Half Pie
Cicoria Pizzeria
3377 SE Division, Portland
|Combo Pie
|$22.00
Cremini Mushrooms, Fennel Sausage, Black Olives, Housemade Mozz, Red Sauce
|Cheese Pie
|$15.00
Housemade Mozz, Aged Mozz, Pecorino, Oregano, Red Sauce
|Pepperoni Pie
|$18.00
Pepperoni, Housemade Mozz, Aged Mozz, Pecorino, Red Sauce