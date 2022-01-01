Pies in Portland

10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
14" Harvest Pie$22.00
Sweet potato base, mozzarella, roasted wild mushrooms, red onion, baby spinach, roasted garlic, honey whipped ricotta, finished with fresh sage
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Pizza Jerk PSU image

 

Pizza Jerk PSU

1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Pie$30.00
Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion
Pan Super Pie$25.50
Fennel Sausage, pepperoni, black olive, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion
More about Pizza Jerk PSU
THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR image

PIZZA • SALADS

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR$15.00
The NY style we used to have late nights in the before times, available as a full pie,.
Cheese is the choice.
$15 is the price.
Orders scheduled for a different pick up day will be cancelled.
Thursday is the day.
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
18" Pepperoni Pie image

 

Sunny's Pizza

7738 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
18" Pepperoni Pie$24.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and a tomato base on a thin crust.
18" Half & Half Pie
More about Sunny's Pizza
Combo Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Cicoria Pizzeria

3377 SE Division, Portland

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Combo Pie$22.00
Cremini Mushrooms, Fennel Sausage, Black Olives, Housemade Mozz, Red Sauce
Cheese Pie$15.00
Housemade Mozz, Aged Mozz, Pecorino, Oregano, Red Sauce
Pepperoni Pie$18.00
Pepperoni, Housemade Mozz, Aged Mozz, Pecorino, Red Sauce
More about Cicoria Pizzeria

