Double Mountain Portland
1,161 Reviews
$$
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
Order Again
Small Pizza
SM Garlic Chicken Pie
A white pie with a house-made garlic sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken breast, cremini mushrooms, red onions; finished with fresh thyme and roasted garlic oil.
SM The Salami Pie
mozzarella, Olympia Provisions salami cotto; finished with fresh arugula
SM Truffle Shuffle
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
SM The Buffy
with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil
SM Pepperoni Pizza
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
SM Jersey Pie
with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers
SM Sausage, Onion & Mushroom
featuring housemade sausage
SM Margherita
with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil
SM Plain Cheese
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
Small Dough Ball (10")
Side Ranch
Large Pizza
LG Garlic Chicken Pie
A white pie with a house-made garlic sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken breast, cremini mushrooms, red onions; finished with fresh thyme and roasted garlic oil.
LG The Salami Pie
mozzarella, Olympia Provisions salami cotto; finished with fresh arugula
LG Truffle Shuffle
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
LG The Buffy
with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil
LG Pepperoni
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
LG Jersey Pie
with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers
LG Sausage, Onion & Mushroom
featuring housemade sausage
LG Margherita
with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil
LG Plain Cheese
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
Half & Half Pizza
To correctly order a 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza: First select a base pizza for the LEFT half. If you want plain cheese, then select "Plain Cheese". If you want to add items, select them from the list. Then, scroll down to select the base pizza for the RIGHT half. If you want plain cheese for this half, then select "Plain Cheese". If you would like to add items, select them from the list. ---LEFT Half 1st then scroll down to select the RIGHT Half---
Large Dough Ball (16')
Side Ranch
Starters & Salads & Desserts
Juanita's Chips & House-made Heirloom Pico de Gallo
Bowl of Marcona Almonds
Bowl of Castelvetrano Olives
Bright green, buttery and addictive!
Mezze Platter - Pick Four
Choose your pick of four of the following; feta, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, roasted artichoke hearts, cucumber, kalamata & castelvetrano olives. Served with roasted red pepper hummus and pita bread
Mezze Platter - Full Plate
A full plate of feta, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, roasted artichoke hearts, cucumber, kalamata & castelvetrano olives; served with roasted red pepper hummus and pita bread
Greek Salad
Field greens, cremini mushroom, kalamata, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese; with our balsamic dressing.
Baby Spinach Salad
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, aged parmigiano-reggiano and pecorino romano; with our caesar dressing**
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Black Irish Brownie
Side of Ranch
Sandwiches
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato (BLT)
served with Tillamook white cheddar and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on nine-grain bread
Turkey Cheddar & Bacon (TCB)
hickory smoked turkey, Tillamook white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on nine-grain bread
Hot Pastrami & Swiss
with sauerkraut and spicy russian dressing** on marble rye
Tuna Melt
Oregon coast, line-caught Albacore tuna salad with Tillamook white cheddar; toasted and served on nine-grain bread with pickled red onions and arugula
The Jersey Sub
hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone, Mama Lil’s peppers, red onion; served hot on a toasted Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato and a spicy vinaigrette
Veggie Sando
Sautéed spinach, cremini mushrooms, red onions, Mama Lil’s peppers, shredded carrots, artichoke hearts, and garlic, with melted provolone and goat cheese; finished with avocado, arugula, and a caramelized-shallot mayo, on a Amoroso roll
Beer List
32oz Kolsch
Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU
64oz Kolsch
Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU
32oz Vaporizer
Dry-Hopped Pale Ale Challenger hops, Pilsner malt, and our house yeast strains are the headliners in this easy pale. The result is agile, alluringly herbal, and supremely refreshing. The dry hop really makes this one sing. 6.0% ABV, 55 BU
64oz Vaporizer
Dry-Hopped Pale Ale Challenger hops, Pilsner malt, and our house yeast strains are the headliners in this easy pale. The result is agile, alluringly herbal, and supremely refreshing. The dry hop really makes this one sing. 6.0% ABV, 55 BU
32oz IRA
India Red Ale Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest grown Brewer’s Gold and Simcoe hops. With a solid foundation of Pilsner and crystal malts and our inimitable house yeast, these ingredients intertwine in delicious complexity and a shining ruby hue. 6.5% ABV, 65 BU
64oz IRA
India Red Ale Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest grown Brewer’s Gold and Simcoe hops. With a solid foundation of Pilsner and crystal malts and our inimitable house yeast, these ingredients intertwine in delicious complexity and a shining ruby hue. 6.5% ABV, 65 BU
32oz Hop Lion
IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthly scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dank pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU
64oz Hop Lion
IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthly scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dank pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU
32oz Hop Lava
Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU
64oz Hop Lava
Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU
32oz FaLaLaLaLa
Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and juicy, ripe citrus, and a resounding chorus of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill, and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.5% ABV, 85 BU
64oz FaLaLaLaLa
Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and juicy, ripe citrus, and a resounding chorus of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill, and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.5% ABV, 85 BU
32oz Chocolate Stout
Shorter days and colder temperatures mean it’s time to dust off the sweaters and cozy up with a stout. Brewed in collaboration with Ranger Chocolate Co., this beer goes down smooth with notes of dark rye bread, baking chocolate, molasses, and dark fruit, leading to a dry finish. 6.8% ABV, 55 BU
64oz Chocolate Stout
Shorter days and colder temperatures mean it’s time to dust off the sweaters and cozy up with a stout. Brewed in collaboration with Ranger Chocolate Co., this beer goes down smooth with notes of dark rye bread, baking chocolate, molasses, and dark fruit, leading to a dry finish. 6.8% ABV, 55 BU
32oz Azyhay Hazy IPA
This is hazy our way : Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU
64oz Azyhay Hazy IPA
This is hazy our way : Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU
32oz Jiro Lager
This light lager (pronounced gee-row) fights through the sea of IPA’s to provide optimal refreshment. Crisp, light and dry, this lager soars with earthen citrus, crispy rice cereal, and delicate floral notes. 4.8% ABV, 15 BU
64oz Jiro Lager
This light lager (pronounced gee-row) fights through the sea of IPA’s to provide optimal refreshment. Crisp, light and dry, this lager soars with earthen citrus, crispy rice cereal, and delicate floral notes. 4.8% ABV, 15 BU
32oz Fela Grisette
Refreshing and light, this low ABV ale isn’t a swooning princess tatting lace and waiting for a prince to save them. Extremely capable aromas of yuzu, starfruit and preserved lemon follow through the mouth of this effervescent and quenching libation. 4.3% ABV, 15 BU
64oz Fela Grisette
Refreshing and light, this low ABV ale isn’t a swooning princess tatting lace and waiting for a prince to save them. Extremely capable aromas of yuzu, starfruit and preserved lemon follow through the mouth of this effervescent and quenching libation. 4.3% ABV, 15 BU
32oz Saison Felurian
Using a provocative Belgian yeast strain deepens the aromas of grapefruit pith and starfruit with just a little love bite of spice. The malt dances in the background carrying fresh baked bread, finishing deceptively dry. 6% ABV, 17 BU
64oz Saison Felurian
Using a provocative Belgian yeast strain deepens the aromas of grapefruit pith and starfruit with just a little love bite of spice. The malt dances in the background carrying fresh baked bread, finishing deceptively dry. 6% ABV, 17 BU
32oz Devils Kriek 2018
Nearly four hundred pounds of Bing and Van cherries from the Double Mountain Orchard in the Columbia Gorge go into each batch of our Devil’s Kriek. Our two house yeast strains are blended with Brettanomyces lambicus, and are allowed to roam freely for a year on the fruit in our cellar, developing its complex character. This vintage brings dark ripe cherry, raspberry, and a sweet spring funk aroma to a bed of juicy red fruited jam with a crisp, tart finish. 9.2% ABV, 11 BU
32oz Tahoma Kriek 2018
Belgian Style Sour Ale with Cherries Rainier cherries from the Hood River Valley are harvested and sent to the brewery where they’re crushed, then added to a strong Belgian blonde base beer. This little gem sat on the fruit with three yeast strains for 13 months in our cellar, surrendering flavors of tart stone fruit, pithy grapefruit, and kumquat. 9.9 % ABV, 11 BU
Cider List
32oz Dry Cider
For our first Dry Cider, we kept it simple and local. Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV, Gluten Free
64oz Dry Cider
For our first Dry Cider, we kept it simple and local. Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV, Gluten Free
Beer Bottles
12ozbtl Hop Lion
Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.
12ozbtl Juicy IPA
Juicy IPA Not all Juicy IPA's need to be hazy. Pour into a dense tropical rain-forest dripping with sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly. 5.6% ABV, 25 BU
12ozbtl FaLaLaLaLa
Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and bright ripe citrus, with resounding choruses of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.5% ABV, 85 BU
12ozbtl Westerly Pilsner
Hoppy Pilsner Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west! 5.2% ABV, 25 BU
12oz6pk Hop Lion
Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.
12oz6pk Juicy IPA
Juicy IPA Not all Juicy IPA's need to be hazy. Pour into a dense tropical rain-forest dripping with sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly. 5.6% ABV, 25 BU
12oz6pk FaLaLaLaLa
Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and bright ripe citrus, with resounding choruses of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.5% ABV, 85 BU
12oz6pk Westerly Pilsner
Hoppy Pilsner Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west! 5.2% ABV, 25 BU
375ml Bottle-Aging Experiment 9 3/4 Barrel Aged Sour Stout
Mixed cultures conjure a dark potion providing enchantment for your palate. Step up to the platform, and in to a stout of magic and mystery.
375ml Bottle-Devil's Cuvee Kriek 2017
Our Devil's Kriek sits on Hood River Valley Bing and Van cherries for nearly a year. This Cuvee version spent an additional year in new American oak barrels, deepening in color and complexity as it aged. It drinks like a big, bold red wine bursting with notes of dark berries, tobacco and vanilla; the finish is delightfully dry and tannic. 9.9% ABV, 11 BU
375ml Bottle-Devil's Cuvee 2018
375ml Bottle- Devil's Kriek 2019
375ml Bottle-Oak Aged Dry Cider
For the better part of a year, we let our Dry Cider rest in whiskey and brandy barrels deep in the cellar, bringing tannic oak, vanilla, and dry apple to the palate.
375ml Bottle-Peche Mode 2016
This Belgian Ale is aged for nine months on local Hood River peaches, our house yeast, and Brettanomyces. Peach aromas shine through a farmhouse of funk and finishes tart and dry. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle -Peche Cuvee 2018
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2014
The Tahoma Kriek uses a strong Belgian Blonde ale for a base prior to the addition of local Rainier Cherries. Our house yeast strains and Brettanomyces Lambicus, were allowed free reign to develop its sour and complex character, resulting in a stronger, more bracingly tart and juicy ale than the more classic beers in the style. This beauty was kept at cellar temperatures on the whole fruit for 13 months. Best enjoyed with a good cheese and better company.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2015
This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2016
This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2017
This Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2018
500ml Bottle-Hop Lion
Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.
500ml Bottle-IRA
Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest hops, a solid malt foundation, and our house yeast strain, intertwining in delicious complexity with a shining ruby hue.
500ml Bottle-Kolsch
This unfiltered ale features restrained fruited aromas and a rounded malt quality, with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne.
500ml Bottle-Vaporizer
Featuring a locally grown hop variety and our house pilsner malt, this dry hopped pale is light, refreshing, and alluringly herbal.
500ml Bottle-Killer Juicy
Fresh Hop IPA A dense tropical rainforest drips with sticky, delicious mango, ripe summer peach, light cannabis, and deep orange. With hops this fresh from our friends at Crosby Farms, the decision to make this beer was the right decision. Clearly. 5.4% ABV, 30 BU
500ml Bottle-Chocolate Stout
Shorter days and colder temperatures mean it’s time to dust off the sweaters and cozy up with a stout. Brewed in collaboration with Ranger Chocolate Co., this beer goes down smooth with notes of dark rye bread, baking chocolate, molasses, and dark fruit, leading to a dry finish. 6.8% ABV, 55 BU
500ml Bottle-Azyhay Hazy IPA
This is hazy our way: Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU
500ml Bottle-Jiro
This light lager (pronounced gee-row) fights through the sea of IPA’s to provide optimal refreshment. Crisp, light and dry, this lager soars with earthen citrus, crispy rice cereal, and delicate floral notes. Brewed with Jasmine rice and Pilsner malts.
500ml Bottle-Funky Red Sister
This Flanders was brewed in 2019 with our house yeasts, then rested in American oak barrels with our favorite Brettanomyces strains. Deep, complex aromas of sherry, caramel, and ripe raspberry shine through light vanilla and oak tannin.
500ml Bottle-Blessed Relief IPA
Zappa hops are unique in their wild origin. Crisp and dank, this combo of Zappa hops and a lean grain bill screams flavors of pine and forest with a tropical riff. Assertive and unapologetic, like Frank.
500ml Case-Hop Lion
500ml Case-IRA
500ml Case-Kolsch
500ml Case-Vaporizer
500ml Case-Killer Juicy
500ml Case-Azyhay Hazy IPA
500ml Case-Jiro
500ml Case-Blessed Relief IPA
Cider Bottles
12ozCS Dry Cider
A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.
12oz6pk Dry Cider
A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.
12ozbtl Dry Cider
A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.
500ml Bottle-Dry Cider
A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.
500ml Case-Dry Cider
500ml Bottle-Secret Crush
We secretly fell in love with our first Brett cider, and needed to put a second round in barrels. Perfectly dry and bursting with notes of ripe pear, pineapple, vanilla, and toasted coconut. Complex, crushable, and best kept for yourself. 6.9% ABV, 0 BU
500ml Bottle-Little Spy Pet-Nat Cider
So, Occam was right: Simplicity wins in the end. This is a skin contact, Pet Nat-style cider. Nothing more, nothing less. Delicate aromas of citron and ripe pear reflect our Hood River terroir.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206