Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Double Mountain Portland

1,161 Reviews

$$

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd

Portland, OR 97206

Classic Caesar Salad
SM Plain Cheese
SM Pepperoni Pizza

Small Pizza

Order your Pizza Par-cooked and finish it in your oven at home for a perfect, fresh from the oven taste.

SM Garlic Chicken Pie

$16.50

A white pie with a house-made garlic sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken breast, cremini mushrooms, red onions; finished with fresh thyme and roasted garlic oil.

SM The Salami Pie

SM The Salami Pie

$16.50Out of stock

mozzarella, Olympia Provisions salami cotto; finished with fresh arugula

SM Truffle Shuffle

SM Truffle Shuffle

$16.50

a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions

SM The Buffy

SM The Buffy

$16.50

with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil

SM Pepperoni Pizza

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$15.75

plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni

SM Jersey Pie

SM Jersey Pie

$16.50

with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers

SM Sausage, Onion & Mushroom

SM Sausage, Onion & Mushroom

$16.50

featuring housemade sausage

SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$15.75

with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil

SM Plain Cheese

SM Plain Cheese

$13.25

plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices

Small Dough Ball (10")

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Large Pizza

LG Garlic Chicken Pie

$30.50

A white pie with a house-made garlic sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken breast, cremini mushrooms, red onions; finished with fresh thyme and roasted garlic oil.

LG The Salami Pie

LG The Salami Pie

$30.50Out of stock

mozzarella, Olympia Provisions salami cotto; finished with fresh arugula

LG Truffle Shuffle

LG Truffle Shuffle

$30.50

a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions

LG The Buffy

LG The Buffy

$30.50

with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil

LG Pepperoni

LG Pepperoni

$29.50

plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni

LG Jersey Pie

LG Jersey Pie

$30.50

with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers

LG Sausage, Onion & Mushroom

LG Sausage, Onion & Mushroom

$30.50

featuring housemade sausage

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$29.50

with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil

LG Plain Cheese

LG Plain Cheese

$25.50

plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices

Half & Half Pizza

$25.50

To correctly order a 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza: First select a base pizza for the LEFT half. If you want plain cheese, then select "Plain Cheese". If you want to add items, select them from the list. Then, scroll down to select the base pizza for the RIGHT half. If you want plain cheese for this half, then select "Plain Cheese". If you would like to add items, select them from the list. ---LEFT Half 1st then scroll down to select the RIGHT Half---

Large Dough Ball (16')

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Starters & Salads & Desserts

Juanita's Chips & House-made Heirloom Pico de Gallo

Juanita's Chips & House-made Heirloom Pico de Gallo

$7.00
Bowl of Marcona Almonds

Bowl of Marcona Almonds

$3.50
Bowl of Castelvetrano Olives

Bowl of Castelvetrano Olives

$4.00

Bright green, buttery and addictive!

Mezze Platter - Pick Four

$9.50

Choose your pick of four of the following; feta, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, roasted artichoke hearts, cucumber, kalamata & castelvetrano olives. Served with roasted red pepper hummus and pita bread

Mezze Platter - Full Plate

$16.00

A full plate of feta, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, roasted artichoke hearts, cucumber, kalamata & castelvetrano olives; served with roasted red pepper hummus and pita bread

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Field greens, cremini mushroom, kalamata, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese; with our balsamic dressing.

Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$8.00+

Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.50+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, aged parmigiano-reggiano and pecorino romano; with our caesar dressing**

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Black Irish Brownie

Black Irish Brownie

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Sandwiches

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato (BLT)

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato (BLT)

$12.50

served with Tillamook white cheddar and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on nine-grain bread

Turkey Cheddar & Bacon (TCB)

$14.75

hickory smoked turkey, Tillamook white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on nine-grain bread

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$15.50

with sauerkraut and spicy russian dressing** on marble rye

Tuna Melt

$15.50

Oregon coast, line-caught Albacore tuna salad with Tillamook white cheddar; toasted and served on nine-grain bread with pickled red onions and arugula

The Jersey Sub

The Jersey Sub

$14.75

hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone, Mama Lil’s peppers, red onion; served hot on a toasted Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato and a spicy vinaigrette

Veggie Sando

$14.75

Sautéed spinach, cremini mushrooms, red onions, Mama Lil’s peppers, shredded carrots, artichoke hearts, and garlic, with melted provolone and goat cheese; finished with avocado, arugula, and a caramelized-shallot mayo, on a Amoroso roll

Beer List

32oz Kolsch

$10.50

Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU

64oz Kolsch

$19.00

Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU

32oz Vaporizer

$10.50

Dry-Hopped Pale Ale Challenger hops, Pilsner malt, and our house yeast strains are the headliners in this easy pale. The result is agile, alluringly herbal, and supremely refreshing. The dry hop really makes this one sing. 6.0% ABV, 55 BU

64oz Vaporizer

$19.00

Dry-Hopped Pale Ale Challenger hops, Pilsner malt, and our house yeast strains are the headliners in this easy pale. The result is agile, alluringly herbal, and supremely refreshing. The dry hop really makes this one sing. 6.0% ABV, 55 BU

32oz IRA

$10.50

India Red Ale Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest grown Brewer’s Gold and Simcoe hops. With a solid foundation of Pilsner and crystal malts and our inimitable house yeast, these ingredients intertwine in delicious complexity and a shining ruby hue. 6.5% ABV, 65 BU

64oz IRA

$19.00

India Red Ale Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest grown Brewer’s Gold and Simcoe hops. With a solid foundation of Pilsner and crystal malts and our inimitable house yeast, these ingredients intertwine in delicious complexity and a shining ruby hue. 6.5% ABV, 65 BU

32oz Hop Lion

$10.50

IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthly scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dank pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU

64oz Hop Lion

$19.00

IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthly scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dank pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU

32oz Hop Lava

$10.50

Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU

64oz Hop Lava

$19.00

Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU

32oz FaLaLaLaLa

$10.50

Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and juicy, ripe citrus, and a resounding chorus of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill, and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.5% ABV, 85 BU

64oz FaLaLaLaLa

$19.00

Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and juicy, ripe citrus, and a resounding chorus of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill, and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.5% ABV, 85 BU

32oz Chocolate Stout

$10.50

Shorter days and colder temperatures mean it’s time to dust off the sweaters and cozy up with a stout. Brewed in collaboration with Ranger Chocolate Co., this beer goes down smooth with notes of dark rye bread, baking chocolate, molasses, and dark fruit, leading to a dry finish. 6.8% ABV, 55 BU

64oz Chocolate Stout

$19.00

Shorter days and colder temperatures mean it’s time to dust off the sweaters and cozy up with a stout. Brewed in collaboration with Ranger Chocolate Co., this beer goes down smooth with notes of dark rye bread, baking chocolate, molasses, and dark fruit, leading to a dry finish. 6.8% ABV, 55 BU

32oz Azyhay Hazy IPA

$10.50

This is hazy our way : Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU

64oz Azyhay Hazy IPA

$19.00

This is hazy our way : Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU

32oz Jiro Lager

$10.50

This light lager (pronounced gee-row) fights through the sea of IPA’s to provide optimal refreshment. Crisp, light and dry, this lager soars with earthen citrus, crispy rice cereal, and delicate floral notes. 4.8% ABV, 15 BU

64oz Jiro Lager

$19.00

This light lager (pronounced gee-row) fights through the sea of IPA’s to provide optimal refreshment. Crisp, light and dry, this lager soars with earthen citrus, crispy rice cereal, and delicate floral notes. 4.8% ABV, 15 BU

32oz Fela Grisette

$10.50

Refreshing and light, this low ABV ale isn’t a swooning princess tatting lace and waiting for a prince to save them. Extremely capable aromas of yuzu, starfruit and preserved lemon follow through the mouth of this effervescent and quenching libation. 4.3% ABV, 15 BU

64oz Fela Grisette

$18.00

Refreshing and light, this low ABV ale isn’t a swooning princess tatting lace and waiting for a prince to save them. Extremely capable aromas of yuzu, starfruit and preserved lemon follow through the mouth of this effervescent and quenching libation. 4.3% ABV, 15 BU

32oz Saison Felurian

$10.50

Using a provocative Belgian yeast strain deepens the aromas of grapefruit pith and starfruit with just a little love bite of spice. The malt dances in the background carrying fresh baked bread, finishing deceptively dry. 6% ABV, 17 BU

64oz Saison Felurian

$18.00

Using a provocative Belgian yeast strain deepens the aromas of grapefruit pith and starfruit with just a little love bite of spice. The malt dances in the background carrying fresh baked bread, finishing deceptively dry. 6% ABV, 17 BU

32oz Devils Kriek 2018

$26.00

Nearly four hundred pounds of Bing and Van cherries from the Double Mountain Orchard in the Columbia Gorge go into each batch of our Devil’s Kriek. Our two house yeast strains are blended with Brettanomyces lambicus, and are allowed to roam freely for a year on the fruit in our cellar, developing its complex character. This vintage brings dark ripe cherry, raspberry, and a sweet spring funk aroma to a bed of juicy red fruited jam with a crisp, tart finish. 9.2% ABV, 11 BU

32oz Tahoma Kriek 2018

$26.00

Belgian Style Sour Ale with Cherries Rainier cherries from the Hood River Valley are harvested and sent to the brewery where they’re crushed, then added to a strong Belgian blonde base beer. This little gem sat on the fruit with three yeast strains for 13 months in our cellar, surrendering flavors of tart stone fruit, pithy grapefruit, and kumquat. 9.9 % ABV, 11 BU

Cider List

32oz Dry Cider

$10.50

For our first Dry Cider, we kept it simple and local. Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV, Gluten Free

64oz Dry Cider

$19.00

For our first Dry Cider, we kept it simple and local. Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV, Gluten Free

Beer Bottles

12ozbtl Hop Lion

$2.50

Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.

12ozbtl Juicy IPA

$2.50

Juicy IPA Not all Juicy IPA's need to be hazy. Pour into a dense tropical rain-forest dripping with sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly. 5.6% ABV, 25 BU

12ozbtl FaLaLaLaLa

$2.50

Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and bright ripe citrus, with resounding choruses of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.5% ABV, 85 BU

12ozbtl Westerly Pilsner

$2.50

Hoppy Pilsner Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west! 5.2% ABV, 25 BU

12oz6pk Hop Lion

12oz6pk Hop Lion

$12.00

Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.

12oz6pk Juicy IPA

12oz6pk Juicy IPA

$12.00

Juicy IPA Not all Juicy IPA's need to be hazy. Pour into a dense tropical rain-forest dripping with sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly. 5.6% ABV, 25 BU

12oz6pk FaLaLaLaLa

$12.00

Centennial hops take the reins with evergreen and bright ripe citrus, with resounding choruses of Pilsner and Crystal malts echo the refrain. This IPA is full of love, goodwill and is as crisp as a bluebird winter morning. Peace, love, and beers! 7.5% ABV, 85 BU

12oz6pk Westerly Pilsner

12oz6pk Westerly Pilsner

$12.00

Hoppy Pilsner Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west! 5.2% ABV, 25 BU

375ml Bottle-Aging Experiment 9 3/4 Barrel Aged Sour Stout

375ml Bottle-Aging Experiment 9 3/4 Barrel Aged Sour Stout

$10.00

Mixed cultures conjure a dark potion providing enchantment for your palate. Step up to the platform, and in to a stout of magic and mystery.

375ml Bottle-Devil's Cuvee Kriek 2017

375ml Bottle-Devil's Cuvee Kriek 2017

$14.00

Our Devil's Kriek sits on Hood River Valley Bing and Van cherries for nearly a year. This Cuvee version spent an additional year in new American oak barrels, deepening in color and complexity as it aged. It drinks like a big, bold red wine bursting with notes of dark berries, tobacco and vanilla; the finish is delightfully dry and tannic. 9.9% ABV, 11 BU

375ml Bottle-Devil's Cuvee 2018

$14.00

375ml Bottle- Devil's Kriek 2019

$9.00
375ml Bottle-Oak Aged Dry Cider

375ml Bottle-Oak Aged Dry Cider

$10.00

For the better part of a year, we let our Dry Cider rest in whiskey and brandy barrels deep in the cellar, bringing tannic oak, vanilla, and dry apple to the palate.

375ml Bottle-Peche Mode 2016

375ml Bottle-Peche Mode 2016

$12.00

This Belgian Ale is aged for nine months on local Hood River peaches, our house yeast, and Brettanomyces. Peach aromas shine through a farmhouse of funk and finishes tart and dry. Bottle conditioned.

375ml Bottle -Peche Cuvee 2018

$14.00
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2014

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2014

$21.00

The Tahoma Kriek uses a strong Belgian Blonde ale for a base prior to the addition of local Rainier Cherries. Our house yeast strains and Brettanomyces Lambicus, were allowed free reign to develop its sour and complex character, resulting in a stronger, more bracingly tart and juicy ale than the more classic beers in the style. This beauty was kept at cellar temperatures on the whole fruit for 13 months. Best enjoyed with a good cheese and better company.

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2015

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2015

$18.00

This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2016

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2016

$15.00

This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2017

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2017

$12.00

This Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2018

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2018

$9.00
500ml Bottle-Hop Lion

500ml Bottle-Hop Lion

$4.00

Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.

500ml Bottle-IRA

500ml Bottle-IRA

$4.00

Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest hops, a solid malt foundation, and our house yeast strain, intertwining in delicious complexity with a shining ruby hue.

500ml Bottle-Kolsch

500ml Bottle-Kolsch

$4.00

This unfiltered ale features restrained fruited aromas and a rounded malt quality, with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne.

500ml Bottle-Vaporizer

500ml Bottle-Vaporizer

$4.00

Featuring a locally grown hop variety and our house pilsner malt, this dry hopped pale is light, refreshing, and alluringly herbal.

500ml Bottle-Killer Juicy

$5.00

Fresh Hop IPA A dense tropical rainforest drips with sticky, delicious mango, ripe summer peach, light cannabis, and deep orange. With hops this fresh from our friends at Crosby Farms, the decision to make this beer was the right decision. Clearly. 5.4% ABV, 30 BU

500ml Bottle-Chocolate Stout

$5.00

Shorter days and colder temperatures mean it’s time to dust off the sweaters and cozy up with a stout. Brewed in collaboration with Ranger Chocolate Co., this beer goes down smooth with notes of dark rye bread, baking chocolate, molasses, and dark fruit, leading to a dry finish. 6.8% ABV, 55 BU

500ml Bottle-Azyhay Hazy IPA

500ml Bottle-Azyhay Hazy IPA

$5.00

This is hazy our way: Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU

500ml Bottle-Jiro

$5.00

This light lager (pronounced gee-row) fights through the sea of IPA’s to provide optimal refreshment. Crisp, light and dry, this lager soars with earthen citrus, crispy rice cereal, and delicate floral notes. Brewed with Jasmine rice and Pilsner malts.

500ml Bottle-Funky Red Sister

$10.00

This Flanders was brewed in 2019 with our house yeasts, then rested in American oak barrels with our favorite Brettanomyces strains. Deep, complex aromas of sherry, caramel, and ripe raspberry shine through light vanilla and oak tannin.

500ml Bottle-Blessed Relief IPA

$5.00

Zappa hops are unique in their wild origin. Crisp and dank, this combo of Zappa hops and a lean grain bill screams flavors of pine and forest with a tropical riff. Assertive and unapologetic, like Frank.

500ml Case-Hop Lion

$30.00

500ml Case-IRA

$30.00

500ml Case-Kolsch

$30.00

500ml Case-Vaporizer

$30.00

500ml Case-Killer Juicy

$60.00

500ml Case-Azyhay Hazy IPA

$60.00

500ml Case-Jiro

$60.00

500ml Case-Blessed Relief IPA

$25.00

Cider Bottles

12ozCS Dry Cider

$50.00

A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.

12oz6pk Dry Cider

12oz6pk Dry Cider

$13.00

A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.

12ozbtl Dry Cider

$2.75

A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.

500ml Bottle-Dry Cider

500ml Bottle-Dry Cider

$5.00

A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.

500ml Case-Dry Cider

$45.00
500ml Bottle-Secret Crush

500ml Bottle-Secret Crush

$9.00

We secretly fell in love with our first Brett cider, and needed to put a second round in barrels. Perfectly dry and bursting with notes of ripe pear, pineapple, vanilla, and toasted coconut. Complex, crushable, and best kept for yourself. 6.9% ABV, 0 BU

500ml Bottle-Little Spy Pet-Nat Cider

$9.00

So, Occam was right: Simplicity wins in the end. This is a skin contact, Pet Nat-style cider. Nothing more, nothing less. Delicate aromas of citron and ripe pear reflect our Hood River terroir.

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Oh Man! Draft Root Beer 32oz Growler

$9.00

Oh Man! Draft Root Beer 64oz Growler

$11.00

Ginger Ale 32oz Growler

$9.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale 64oz Growler

$11.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

