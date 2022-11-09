Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
The Matador - East Portland
1,680 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 am
Come to The Matador in SE Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
Location
2424 E Burnside, Portland, OR 97214
