Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Schilling Cider House - Portland

343 Reviews

$$

930 SE 10th Ave

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Our Famous Hand Dipped Corndog
Taco Plate
Half Dozen Chicken Wings

Snacks & Sides

Soup Cup

$5.00

Condiment

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side House Made Chips

$3.00

Side Pico

$3.00

Side Protein

Side Tots

$3.00

Side feta

$2.00

Side Carrot & Celery

$3.00

Side Pickled Onion

$3.00

Appetizers

House Made Chips and Pico

$6.00

House Made Chips and Nacho Cheese

$6.00

Half Order Tots

$4.00

Deep-fried crispy tater tots served with your choice of up to two dipping sauces.

Crispy Tot Basket

$8.00

Deep-fried crispy tater tots served with your choice of up to two dipping sauces.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

1/2 pound of Brussels Sprouts halved and deep-fried, then tossed in salt and cotija cheese. Served with a vegan chipotle aioli for dipping. (Select no cheese to be vegan)

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with nacho & cotija cheeses, sour cream, seasoned black beans, green & pickled onions, and fresh pico.

Hummus Plate

$11.00

House-made roasted garlic hummus, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pickled onion, carrot, celery, cucumber, and house-made tortilla chips. (can be made vegan with no cheese)

Pub Fare

Our Famous Hand Dipped Corndog

Our Famous Hand Dipped Corndog

$9.00

Hand-dipped and fried to order beef & pork hot dog with your choice of dipping sauce, tots optional. (Batter contains dairy & egg)

Spicy Corn Dog (Zenners Hot Link)

Spicy Corn Dog (Zenners Hot Link)

$10.00

Beyond Corn Dog

$10.00

Hand-dipped and fried to order beyond brat with your choice of dipping sauce, tots optional. (Batter contains dairy & egg)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

New Cascadia challah, sharp provolone, and sun-dried tomatoes

Fully Loaded Tot Basket

Fully Loaded Tot Basket

$12.00

Tater tots with melted cheddar & cotija cheeses, sour cream, green & pickled onion, and fresh pico.

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$12.00

Three street tacos with your choice of protein (chicken, chorizo, or jackfruit) topped with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, house-pickled onion, and sour cream, with a side of house-pickled jalapenos. (Jackfruit tacos can be made vegan without cotija & sour cream)

Mixed Taco Plate

Mixed Taco Plate

$13.00

Three street tacos with your choice of protein (chicken, chorizo, or jackfruit) topped with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, house-pickled onion, and sour cream, with a side of house-pickled jalapenos. (Jackfruit tacos can be made vegan without cotija & sour cream)

Half Dozen Chicken Wings

Half Dozen Chicken Wings

$12.00

half dozen buffalo wings fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub, with carrot & celery and ranch for dipping.

Specials

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Salad bowl containing cabbage, quinoa, kalamata olive, pickled onion, crumbled feta cheese, and cucumber all topped with a vegan lemon dill aioli (can be made vegan without cheese)

Desserts

Chai Spiced Tres Leches

$8.00

64 oz growler fill

12 Bridge Burlington Boxcar (64oz Fill)

12 Bridge Burlington Boxcar (64oz Fill)

$20.00

7.2% Dry The Burlington Boxcar Dry is what you get when you take some great northwest fresh-pressed apple juice, throw in some yeast, ferment it to dry and run it thru filtration. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

19 Acres Honeycrisp (64 oz fill)

19 Acres Honeycrisp (64 oz fill)

$20.00

5.6% Dry A semi-dry cider, with refreshing apple notes. Crisp finish. An easy drinking cider. You must bring your own growler, as we are currently out of growlers for sale.

Alter Ego The Brut (64oz fill)

Alter Ego The Brut (64oz fill)

$20.00

6.5% Semi-Dry Blend of locally-grown Northwest apples, fresh pressed and fermented cool. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.

Avid Jungle Juice (64oz Fill)

Avid Jungle Juice (64oz Fill)

$20.00

6.2% Semi-Sweet Apple, plum, tangerine, passionfruit + pineapple. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Avid Watermelon Rhubarb (64oz fill)

Avid Watermelon Rhubarb (64oz fill)

$20.00

6% Sweet Apple, Watermelon, Rhubarb You must bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

Bauman's French Bittersweet (64oz Fill)

Bauman's French Bittersweet (64oz Fill)

$20.00

6.8% Semi-Dry Our French Bittersweet is a blend of Michelin, Marie Menard, Doux Moen, and Muscat de Lens. This off-dry blend yields a very mild acidity along with being high in tannins. It goes great with food, and especially those stinky French cheeses. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Bauman's My Own Private Idaho 7 Hopped (64oz Fill)

Bauman's My Own Private Idaho 7 Hopped (64oz Fill)

$20.00

6.8% Semi-Dry Apple, Idaho 7 hops, meyer lemon + lemongrass. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Bullrun Cherry Blush (64oz fill)

Bullrun Cherry Blush (64oz fill)

$20.00

6.5% Semi-Dry Apple Cider with sweet cherries Please bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

D's Wicked Baked Apple (64oz FIll)

D's Wicked Baked Apple (64oz FIll)

$20.00

6.9% Semi-Sweet Baked Apple hosts the flavors of Red Delicious, Honey Crisp and Granny Smith apples, finishing with a perfect touch of allspice and cinnamon. Please provide your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

Double Mountain Wickson Crabapple SV (64oz Fill)

Double Mountain Wickson Crabapple SV (64oz Fill)

$20.00

6.9% Dry This late season variety is tiny on the tree but big on flavor. Sweet, tart and earthy, this scrappy little makes for a robust cider. Please provide your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

Helvetia Oregon Blueberry (64oz FIll)

Helvetia Oregon Blueberry (64oz FIll)

$20.00

6.4% Sweet Apple + Oregon grown blueberries. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Helvetia Sun of a Peach (64oz Fill)

Helvetia Sun of a Peach (64oz Fill)

$20.00

6% Semi-Sweet This hard cider is the perfect blend of farm-fresh apples and the sweetest sun-ripened peaches in the Pacific Northwest. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Helvetia Wild Berry (64oz Fill)

Helvetia Wild Berry (64oz Fill)

$20.00

6% Semi-Dry Apple + Haskap berries. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Incline Imperial Hazy Honeycrisp (64oz FIll)

Incline Imperial Hazy Honeycrisp (64oz FIll)

$20.00

8.5% Semi-Dry bright, tart, bold and crisp Imperial cider. Please provide your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

Portland Cider P.O.G. (64oz Fill)

Portland Cider P.O.G. (64oz Fill)

$20.00

5.5% Semi-Sweet Apple with Passionfruit, Tangerine orange, and Guava Please provide your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

Rev Nat's Rotating Seasonal (64 oz fill)

Rev Nat's Rotating Seasonal (64 oz fill)

$22.00

6.9% Semi-Dry Apple cider infused with sweet cherry juice, bitter orange peel, cinchona bark, jasmine, hops, almond extract and white sugar. You must bring your own growler, as we are currently out of growlers for sale.

Runcible Bergamot Oak (64oz fill)

Runcible Bergamot Oak (64oz fill)

$24.00

7.3% Semi-Dry French oak chips soaked in bergamot essence then infused in an heirloom apple cider. Please bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

Schilling Big Zesty (64oz fill)

Schilling Big Zesty (64oz fill)

$18.00

6.9% Semi-Sweet Yakima apple blend, guava, and lemon for this zesty, refreshing cider! Please bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

Schilling Emerald City (64oz fill)

Schilling Emerald City (64oz fill)

$18.00

6.7% Sweet Sweet and jammy. A blend of fresh pressed apple, blackberry and pear juice. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.

Schilling Excelsior (64oz fill)

Schilling Excelsior (64oz fill)

$20.00

8.5% Semi Sweet This cider features fresh-pressed Washington-grown apples, add heirloom cider fruit, then ferment with a hand-selected yeast strain. This unique process highlights the apples’ aroma and tannin structure. The addition of traditional cider apples builds complexity, adds depth, and creates a sessionable imperial cider. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.

Schilling Excelsior Mango (64oz Fill)

Schilling Excelsior Mango (64oz Fill)

$20.00

9.1% Semi-Sweet A limited release blend of our Excelsior Heirloom Apple with juicy mango.

Schilling Excelsior Red Glo (64oz fill)

Schilling Excelsior Red Glo (64oz fill)

$20.00

8.1% Dry This uber-dry imperial cider is made with the unique, red-fleshed Lucy Glo apple. Tart, blush, and slightly sweet, this rosy cider has a complex and tannic finish. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.

Schilling Grapefruit and Chill (64oz fill)

Schilling Grapefruit and Chill (64oz fill)

$16.00

6% Semi-Sweet Bright, balanced, and perfectly refreshing. Features fresh-pressed apples, grapefruit & lime juice. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.

Schilling Local Legend (64oz fill)

Schilling Local Legend (64oz fill)

$16.00

5.2% Semi-Sweet light, crisp, semi-sweet cider made from 100% fresh-pressed apples, locally sourced ingredients, and hand-selected yeast strains to create a cider experience that is truly unique. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.

Schilling London Dry (64oz fill)

Schilling London Dry (64oz fill)

$16.00

6.5% Dry Inspired by Traditional London pub style cider, London Dry is light, bright, ultra clean, and dry as a bone! Bone dry English pub style cider. Crisp, simple, straightforward. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.

Schilling Passport (64oz fill)

Schilling Passport (64oz fill)

$18.00

6.7% Sweet We took the finest fresh pressed apples and paired it with pineapple and passionfruit juice. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.

Stem Hibiscus Session (64oz Fill)

Stem Hibiscus Session (64oz Fill)

$20.00

4.3% Semi-Sweet Fresh-pressed apple juice, hibiscus tea (hibiscus flowers, water, organic cane sugar). Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Tieton Bone Dry (64oz Fill)

Tieton Bone Dry (64oz Fill)

$20.00

6.9% Dry The recipe is Apples from local farms — pretty simple. We just finish this one drier, which brings out more refreshing acid. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Tieton Hazy Strawberry (64oz FIll)

Tieton Hazy Strawberry (64oz FIll)

$20.00

6.9% Semi-Sweet Unfiltered apple & strawberry. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

Tumalo Meyer Lemon (64oz Fill)

Tumalo Meyer Lemon (64oz Fill)

$20.00

6.5% Semi-Dry Apple + Meyer Lemon. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.

WildCraft Straight Up (64oz fill)

WildCraft Straight Up (64oz fill)

$24.00Out of stock

7.5% Dry Local certified organic apple blend from late season cultivated varieties, Honeycrisp, Pinova, Pink Lady and Granny Smith fermented with 35% wild apple harvest for proper wild fermentation. Cold ferment for 4 months. Easy drinking, straight up. Please bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.

Singles To Go

Bauman's Imperial Golden Russet

$19.50

Bauman's Mountain Rose 750ml

$19.50

Bauman's Peach Bellini 500ml

$8.00
Cyril Zangs Easy Cider 750ml

Cyril Zangs Easy Cider 750ml

$12.50

Double Mountain Rose 16.9oz

$7.00

Finnriver Habanero

$10.00

Finnriverr Forest Ginger

$10.00
Frecon Orchard Brix 12oz

Frecon Orchard Brix 12oz

$3.00
Galipette Cidre Brut (FR) 11.2oz

Galipette Cidre Brut (FR) 11.2oz

$2.50

Helvetia Starfire Peach

$16.00

Liberty Raven Oak 750ml

$12.00
Snowdrift Seckel Perry 500ml

Snowdrift Seckel Perry 500ml

$5.00

Made 100% from specialty Seckel pears, this rich and full-bodied perry has a subtle sparkle and flavors of ripe pear, vanilla, allspice, honey & coconut.

Worley's Mendip Hills 500ml

Worley's Mendip Hills 500ml

$7.00

19 Acres Imperial 12oz

$4.00

19 Acres Raspberry Lemonade 12oz

$4.00
Anthem Break Cider 12oz

Anthem Break Cider 12oz

$2.00

Assembly IPA 16oz

$6.00

Assembly Kolsch 16oz

$6.00

Bauman's Authentic 16oz

$6.00

Bauman's Fresh Hop Strata 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Bauman's Harvest Cider 16oz

$7.00

Bauman's Strata Fresh Hop 16oz

$7.00

D's Baked Apple 12oz

$4.00

Daidala Watermelon Rose 16oz

$6.00
Far West Be Yourself 16oz

Far West Be Yourself 16oz

$5.00
Good Clean Funk 12oz (ES)

Good Clean Funk 12oz (ES)

$3.00

Groundbreaker GF IPA 16oz

$6.00

Groundbreaker Olallie 12oz

$4.00

Incline Imperial Hazy Honeycrisp

$4.00

Longdrop Vanilla Honey 12oz

$4.00

Schilling Big Zesty 12oz

$3.00Out of stock
Schilling Big Zesty 19.2oz

Schilling Big Zesty 19.2oz

$3.99

Big Zesty Guava Lemonade is the real peel - a paradise of sweet guava nectar and tangy lemon juice 6.9%ABV

Schilling Chaider 12oz

Schilling Chaider 12oz

$3.00

Schilling Emerald City 19.2

$3.99
Schilling Excelsior 12oz

Schilling Excelsior 12oz

$3.00

Schilling Excelsior Mango 12oz

$3.00

Schilling Excelsior Red Glo 12oz

$3.00
Schilling Grapefruit and Chill 12oz

Schilling Grapefruit and Chill 12oz

$3.00
Schilling Local Legend 12oz

Schilling Local Legend 12oz

$3.00
Schilling London Dry 12oz

Schilling London Dry 12oz

$3.00

Schilling Mt. Mule 19.2oz

$3.99
Schilling Passport 12oz

Schilling Passport 12oz

$3.00

Shacksbury Vermonter 12oz

$5.00

Tieton Bourbon Peach 12oz

$4.00

Tieton Cranberry 12oz

$4.00

Tumalo Nectarine 16oz

$6.00

Waveline Guava Yerba 12oz

$3.00

Waveline Mango Yerba 12oz

$3.00
Wildcraft Nettle 12oz

Wildcraft Nettle 12oz

$2.50

7.5 % ABV A unique botanical fermentation made with our valley Stinging Nettles.

6 packs

Schilling Big Zesty 6pack

$14.99
Schilling Cider Chaider 6pack

Schilling Cider Chaider 6pack

$14.99

Sweet, cinnamon-forward chai with a tart, cardamom finish. Sweet

Schilling Cider Emerald City 6pack

$14.99Out of stock
Schilling Cider Excelsior 6pack

Schilling Cider Excelsior 6pack

$14.99

A PNW cider with an infusion of old-world flavor, this boozy cider balances sweetness and tartness with a light bitterness from the heritage apples it highlights.

Schilling Cider Excelsior Mango 6pack

$14.99

Schilling Cider Excelsior Red 6pack

$14.99
Schilling Cider Grapefruit 6pack

Schilling Cider Grapefruit 6pack

$12.99

Clean and bright, this cider balances sweetness with a refreshing, citrusy bite. Semi-Sweet

Schilling Cider Local Legend 6pack

Schilling Cider Local Legend 6pack

$12.99

Well balanced and refreshing, a hint of sweetness shines through before fading into a light, tart finish. Semi-Sweet

Schilling Cider London Dry 6pack

Schilling Cider London Dry 6pack

$12.99

Crisp and unpretentious, this easy-drinking cider is the perfect way to cool down and schill-ax. Dry

Schilling Cider Passport 6pack

Schilling Cider Passport 6pack

$14.99

Thick and juicy, pineapple blends with just the right amount of tart passionfruit to bring you to your beach. Eat your heart out, Corona. Sweet

Waveline Guava 6pack

$12.99

Waveline Mango 6pack

$12.99

12 packs

Schilling Cider Multipack

$24.99

Waveline Yerba Multipack

$19.99Out of stock

Schilling Local Legend 12 pack

$19.99

Cider House Exclusives

Schilling Lucy Glo Single 6oz

$5.00

Schilling Lucy Glo 4 pack

$16.00

Cases To Go

Vida Mate Lemon Mint

Vida Mate Lemon Mint

$21.00

Please Note: These are placed to order. Deliveries arrive weekly on Thursdays. When you place this order, it'll be available the Thursday after your order is placed, unless you already organized a previous order/pick up. You can email our manager for any questions: ajward@schillingcider.com

Vida Mate Mango Lime

Vida Mate Mango Lime

$21.00

Please Note: These are placed to order. Deliveries arrive weekly on Thursdays. When you place this order, it'll be available the Thursday after your order is placed, unless you already organized a previous order/pick up. You can email our manager for any questions: ajward@schillingcider.com

Vida Mate Blackberry Lemonade

Vida Mate Blackberry Lemonade

$21.00

Please Note: These are placed to order. Deliveries arrive weekly on Thursdays. When you place this order, it'll be available the Thursday after your order is placed, unless you already organized a previous order/pick up. You can email our manager for any questions: ajward@schillingcider.com

T-shirts

Big Zesty Baseball

$15.00

Big Zesty Tee

$12.50

Portland Bridge Tee

$25.00

Triangle Grey

$25.00

Excelsior Blue

$25.00

Excelsior Red

$25.00

Excelsior White

$25.00

Adventure Awaits Red Tee

$17.50

Adventure Awaits Green Tee

$17.50

Keep it Wild Crop

$20.00

Keep it Wild Tee

$25.00

Hoodies/Sweatshirts

Sale! Save $5 on any Schilling Cider Wearables! Sale ends Dec 24th

UFO Crop

$35.00

UFO Full Length Sweater

$35.00

Excelsior Hoody

$40.00

Keep it Wild Hoody

$40.00

Red Adventure Zip-Up

$45.00

Flannels

Orange Flannel

$45.00

Hats

Black Logo Hat

Black Logo Hat

$25.00

Green Portland Hat

$25.00

Schilling Beanie Black

$25.00

Schilling Beanie Orange

$25.00

Schilling Beanie Tan

$25.00

Chaider Beanie

$25.00

Keep it Wild Hat

$25.00

Drinkwear

Camping Mug

$10.00
64oz Growler

64oz Growler

$5.00

Styles may vary.

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$12.00+

26oz of refillable cidery goodness, perfect for outdoor adventures and Sasquatch hunts.

Yeti Mug

$40.00

32 oz Twistee can

$2.00

Misc

3D Dry Tin Tacker

3D Dry Tin Tacker

$20.00
3D Grapefruit Tin Tacker

3D Grapefruit Tin Tacker

$20.00
3D Local Legend Tin Tacker

3D Local Legend Tin Tacker

$20.00

Big Zesty Pin

$6.00
Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Chaider air freshener

$3.00

Chaider Candle

$12.00

Chaider Pin

$6.00

Dog Leash

$15.00

Excelsior Keychain

$6.00

Local Legend Pin

$6.00

New Giraffe Tin Tacker

$25.00

New Logo Tin Tacker

$15.00
Old Logo Tin Tacker

Old Logo Tin Tacker

$7.50

Schilling Patch

$5.00

Socks EC

$4.00

Sticker

$1.00

Zesty Floatie

$45.00

Zesty Frisbee

$5.00

Clearance

Clearance Tee

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the World's Largest CIderhouse featuring 50 craft cider taps from all over the world. Don't forget about our scratch made pub fare prepared in our dedicated gluten free kitchen.

Location

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Schilling Cider House - Portland image
Schilling Cider House - Portland image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.
orange star4.6 • 478
920 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Dig A Pony - 736 SE Grand Ave
orange star4.5 • 9
736 SE Grand Ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Spirit of 77
orange star3.5 • 235
500 NE MLK Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232
View restaurantnext
The Matador - East Portland
orange star4.2 • 1,680
2424 E Burnside Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 504
835 SW 2ND AVE PORTLAND, OR 97204
View restaurantnext
Southland Whiskey Kitchen - 1422 NW 23rd st
orange star4.0 • 902
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi SE
orange star4.7 • 2,470
310 SE 28th St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi Central Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 2,470
1660 SE 3rd Avenue Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
The Matador - East Portland
orange star4.2 • 1,680
2424 E Burnside Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Le Bistro Montage
orange star4.8 • 1,190
1080 SE Madison st Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Double Mountain - Portland
orange star4.3 • 1,161
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Sellwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mississippi
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Portland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Pearl District
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston