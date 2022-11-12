- Home
Schilling Cider House - Portland
343 Reviews
$$
930 SE 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Snacks & Sides
Appetizers
House Made Chips and Pico
House Made Chips and Nacho Cheese
Half Order Tots
Deep-fried crispy tater tots served with your choice of up to two dipping sauces.
Crispy Tot Basket
Deep-fried crispy tater tots served with your choice of up to two dipping sauces.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
1/2 pound of Brussels Sprouts halved and deep-fried, then tossed in salt and cotija cheese. Served with a vegan chipotle aioli for dipping. (Select no cheese to be vegan)
Nachos
House-made tortilla chips topped with nacho & cotija cheeses, sour cream, seasoned black beans, green & pickled onions, and fresh pico.
Hummus Plate
House-made roasted garlic hummus, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pickled onion, carrot, celery, cucumber, and house-made tortilla chips. (can be made vegan with no cheese)
Pub Fare
Our Famous Hand Dipped Corndog
Hand-dipped and fried to order beef & pork hot dog with your choice of dipping sauce, tots optional. (Batter contains dairy & egg)
Spicy Corn Dog (Zenners Hot Link)
Beyond Corn Dog
Hand-dipped and fried to order beyond brat with your choice of dipping sauce, tots optional. (Batter contains dairy & egg)
Grilled Cheese
New Cascadia challah, sharp provolone, and sun-dried tomatoes
Fully Loaded Tot Basket
Tater tots with melted cheddar & cotija cheeses, sour cream, green & pickled onion, and fresh pico.
Taco Plate
Three street tacos with your choice of protein (chicken, chorizo, or jackfruit) topped with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, house-pickled onion, and sour cream, with a side of house-pickled jalapenos. (Jackfruit tacos can be made vegan without cotija & sour cream)
Mixed Taco Plate
Three street tacos with your choice of protein (chicken, chorizo, or jackfruit) topped with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, house-pickled onion, and sour cream, with a side of house-pickled jalapenos. (Jackfruit tacos can be made vegan without cotija & sour cream)
Half Dozen Chicken Wings
half dozen buffalo wings fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub, with carrot & celery and ranch for dipping.
Specials
Desserts
64 oz growler fill
12 Bridge Burlington Boxcar (64oz Fill)
7.2% Dry The Burlington Boxcar Dry is what you get when you take some great northwest fresh-pressed apple juice, throw in some yeast, ferment it to dry and run it thru filtration. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
19 Acres Honeycrisp (64 oz fill)
5.6% Dry A semi-dry cider, with refreshing apple notes. Crisp finish. An easy drinking cider. You must bring your own growler, as we are currently out of growlers for sale.
Alter Ego The Brut (64oz fill)
6.5% Semi-Dry Blend of locally-grown Northwest apples, fresh pressed and fermented cool. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
Avid Jungle Juice (64oz Fill)
6.2% Semi-Sweet Apple, plum, tangerine, passionfruit + pineapple. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Avid Watermelon Rhubarb (64oz fill)
6% Sweet Apple, Watermelon, Rhubarb You must bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
Bauman's French Bittersweet (64oz Fill)
6.8% Semi-Dry Our French Bittersweet is a blend of Michelin, Marie Menard, Doux Moen, and Muscat de Lens. This off-dry blend yields a very mild acidity along with being high in tannins. It goes great with food, and especially those stinky French cheeses. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Bauman's My Own Private Idaho 7 Hopped (64oz Fill)
6.8% Semi-Dry Apple, Idaho 7 hops, meyer lemon + lemongrass. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Bullrun Cherry Blush (64oz fill)
6.5% Semi-Dry Apple Cider with sweet cherries Please bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
D's Wicked Baked Apple (64oz FIll)
6.9% Semi-Sweet Baked Apple hosts the flavors of Red Delicious, Honey Crisp and Granny Smith apples, finishing with a perfect touch of allspice and cinnamon. Please provide your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
Double Mountain Wickson Crabapple SV (64oz Fill)
6.9% Dry This late season variety is tiny on the tree but big on flavor. Sweet, tart and earthy, this scrappy little makes for a robust cider. Please provide your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
Helvetia Oregon Blueberry (64oz FIll)
6.4% Sweet Apple + Oregon grown blueberries. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Helvetia Sun of a Peach (64oz Fill)
6% Semi-Sweet This hard cider is the perfect blend of farm-fresh apples and the sweetest sun-ripened peaches in the Pacific Northwest. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Helvetia Wild Berry (64oz Fill)
6% Semi-Dry Apple + Haskap berries. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Incline Imperial Hazy Honeycrisp (64oz FIll)
8.5% Semi-Dry bright, tart, bold and crisp Imperial cider. Please provide your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
Portland Cider P.O.G. (64oz Fill)
5.5% Semi-Sweet Apple with Passionfruit, Tangerine orange, and Guava Please provide your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
Rev Nat's Rotating Seasonal (64 oz fill)
6.9% Semi-Dry Apple cider infused with sweet cherry juice, bitter orange peel, cinchona bark, jasmine, hops, almond extract and white sugar. You must bring your own growler, as we are currently out of growlers for sale.
Runcible Bergamot Oak (64oz fill)
7.3% Semi-Dry French oak chips soaked in bergamot essence then infused in an heirloom apple cider. Please bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
Schilling Big Zesty (64oz fill)
6.9% Semi-Sweet Yakima apple blend, guava, and lemon for this zesty, refreshing cider! Please bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
Schilling Emerald City (64oz fill)
6.7% Sweet Sweet and jammy. A blend of fresh pressed apple, blackberry and pear juice. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
Schilling Excelsior (64oz fill)
8.5% Semi Sweet This cider features fresh-pressed Washington-grown apples, add heirloom cider fruit, then ferment with a hand-selected yeast strain. This unique process highlights the apples’ aroma and tannin structure. The addition of traditional cider apples builds complexity, adds depth, and creates a sessionable imperial cider. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
Schilling Excelsior Mango (64oz Fill)
9.1% Semi-Sweet A limited release blend of our Excelsior Heirloom Apple with juicy mango.
Schilling Excelsior Red Glo (64oz fill)
8.1% Dry This uber-dry imperial cider is made with the unique, red-fleshed Lucy Glo apple. Tart, blush, and slightly sweet, this rosy cider has a complex and tannic finish. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
Schilling Grapefruit and Chill (64oz fill)
6% Semi-Sweet Bright, balanced, and perfectly refreshing. Features fresh-pressed apples, grapefruit & lime juice. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
Schilling Local Legend (64oz fill)
5.2% Semi-Sweet light, crisp, semi-sweet cider made from 100% fresh-pressed apples, locally sourced ingredients, and hand-selected yeast strains to create a cider experience that is truly unique. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
Schilling London Dry (64oz fill)
6.5% Dry Inspired by Traditional London pub style cider, London Dry is light, bright, ultra clean, and dry as a bone! Bone dry English pub style cider. Crisp, simple, straightforward. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
Schilling Passport (64oz fill)
6.7% Sweet We took the finest fresh pressed apples and paired it with pineapple and passionfruit juice. Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
Stem Hibiscus Session (64oz Fill)
4.3% Semi-Sweet Fresh-pressed apple juice, hibiscus tea (hibiscus flowers, water, organic cane sugar). Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Tieton Bone Dry (64oz Fill)
6.9% Dry The recipe is Apples from local farms — pretty simple. We just finish this one drier, which brings out more refreshing acid. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Tieton Hazy Strawberry (64oz FIll)
6.9% Semi-Sweet Unfiltered apple & strawberry. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
Tumalo Meyer Lemon (64oz Fill)
6.5% Semi-Dry Apple + Meyer Lemon. Please provide your own growler as we are currently out of stock.
WildCraft Straight Up (64oz fill)
7.5% Dry Local certified organic apple blend from late season cultivated varieties, Honeycrisp, Pinova, Pink Lady and Granny Smith fermented with 35% wild apple harvest for proper wild fermentation. Cold ferment for 4 months. Easy drinking, straight up. Please bring your own growler, as we are currently out of stock.
Singles To Go
Bauman's Imperial Golden Russet
Bauman's Mountain Rose 750ml
Bauman's Peach Bellini 500ml
Cyril Zangs Easy Cider 750ml
Double Mountain Rose 16.9oz
Finnriver Habanero
Finnriverr Forest Ginger
Frecon Orchard Brix 12oz
Galipette Cidre Brut (FR) 11.2oz
Helvetia Starfire Peach
Liberty Raven Oak 750ml
Snowdrift Seckel Perry 500ml
Made 100% from specialty Seckel pears, this rich and full-bodied perry has a subtle sparkle and flavors of ripe pear, vanilla, allspice, honey & coconut.
Worley's Mendip Hills 500ml
19 Acres Imperial 12oz
19 Acres Raspberry Lemonade 12oz
Anthem Break Cider 12oz
Assembly IPA 16oz
Assembly Kolsch 16oz
Bauman's Authentic 16oz
Bauman's Fresh Hop Strata 16oz
Bauman's Harvest Cider 16oz
Bauman's Strata Fresh Hop 16oz
D's Baked Apple 12oz
Daidala Watermelon Rose 16oz
Far West Be Yourself 16oz
Good Clean Funk 12oz (ES)
Groundbreaker GF IPA 16oz
Groundbreaker Olallie 12oz
Incline Imperial Hazy Honeycrisp
Longdrop Vanilla Honey 12oz
Schilling Big Zesty 12oz
Schilling Big Zesty 19.2oz
Big Zesty Guava Lemonade is the real peel - a paradise of sweet guava nectar and tangy lemon juice 6.9%ABV
Schilling Chaider 12oz
Schilling Emerald City 19.2
Schilling Excelsior 12oz
Schilling Excelsior Mango 12oz
Schilling Excelsior Red Glo 12oz
Schilling Grapefruit and Chill 12oz
Schilling Local Legend 12oz
Schilling London Dry 12oz
Schilling Mt. Mule 19.2oz
Schilling Passport 12oz
Shacksbury Vermonter 12oz
Tieton Bourbon Peach 12oz
Tieton Cranberry 12oz
Tumalo Nectarine 16oz
Waveline Guava Yerba 12oz
Waveline Mango Yerba 12oz
Wildcraft Nettle 12oz
7.5 % ABV A unique botanical fermentation made with our valley Stinging Nettles.
6 packs
Schilling Big Zesty 6pack
Schilling Cider Chaider 6pack
Sweet, cinnamon-forward chai with a tart, cardamom finish. Sweet
Schilling Cider Emerald City 6pack
Schilling Cider Excelsior 6pack
A PNW cider with an infusion of old-world flavor, this boozy cider balances sweetness and tartness with a light bitterness from the heritage apples it highlights.
Schilling Cider Excelsior Mango 6pack
Schilling Cider Excelsior Red 6pack
Schilling Cider Grapefruit 6pack
Clean and bright, this cider balances sweetness with a refreshing, citrusy bite. Semi-Sweet
Schilling Cider Local Legend 6pack
Well balanced and refreshing, a hint of sweetness shines through before fading into a light, tart finish. Semi-Sweet
Schilling Cider London Dry 6pack
Crisp and unpretentious, this easy-drinking cider is the perfect way to cool down and schill-ax. Dry
Schilling Cider Passport 6pack
Thick and juicy, pineapple blends with just the right amount of tart passionfruit to bring you to your beach. Eat your heart out, Corona. Sweet
Waveline Guava 6pack
Waveline Mango 6pack
12 packs
Cider House Exclusives
Cases To Go
Vida Mate Lemon Mint
Please Note: These are placed to order. Deliveries arrive weekly on Thursdays. When you place this order, it'll be available the Thursday after your order is placed, unless you already organized a previous order/pick up. You can email our manager for any questions: ajward@schillingcider.com
Vida Mate Mango Lime
Please Note: These are placed to order. Deliveries arrive weekly on Thursdays. When you place this order, it'll be available the Thursday after your order is placed, unless you already organized a previous order/pick up. You can email our manager for any questions: ajward@schillingcider.com
Vida Mate Blackberry Lemonade
Please Note: These are placed to order. Deliveries arrive weekly on Thursdays. When you place this order, it'll be available the Thursday after your order is placed, unless you already organized a previous order/pick up. You can email our manager for any questions: ajward@schillingcider.com
T-shirts
Hoodies/Sweatshirts
Flannels
Hats
Drinkwear
Misc
3D Dry Tin Tacker
3D Grapefruit Tin Tacker
3D Local Legend Tin Tacker
Big Zesty Pin
Bottle Opener
Chaider air freshener
Chaider Candle
Chaider Pin
Dog Leash
Excelsior Keychain
Local Legend Pin
New Giraffe Tin Tacker
New Logo Tin Tacker
Old Logo Tin Tacker
Schilling Patch
Socks EC
Sticker
Zesty Floatie
Zesty Frisbee
Clearance
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the World's Largest CIderhouse featuring 50 craft cider taps from all over the world. Don't forget about our scratch made pub fare prepared in our dedicated gluten free kitchen.
930 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214