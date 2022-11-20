Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Esan Thai SE Division

572 Reviews

$$

3003 SE Division Street

Portland, OR 97202

A2. Fresh Salad Rolls
60. Pad Thai
62. Pad See Ew

Appetizers

A1. Fried Egg Rolls

$5.00

Deep-fried rolls of shredded veggies. Served with sweet and sour sauce. Contains 4 pieces per order.

A2. Fresh Salad Rolls

A2. Fresh Salad Rolls

$6.00

Handmade rice paper rolls with shredded greens, julienned carrots, thin vermicelli noodles and sliced tofu. Made fresh daily & served with peanut sauce. Contains 2 per order.

PO. Golden Potstickers

$7.00

Deep-fried dumplings filled with chicken, pork and minced vegetables. Served with potsticker sauce. 7 pieces per order.

AB. Crab Puffs

$8.00

House-made crab and cream cheese dumpling mixture inside a wonton wrap and deep-fried to perfection. Served with sweet chili sauce. 7 pieces per order.

A6. Chicken Satay

A6. Chicken Satay

$9.00

Street-inspired marinated chicken skewers, grilled and served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. 4 skewers per order.

AA. Sleeping Prawns

$10.00

Wonton wrapped prawns, deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauce. 7 pieces per order.

A9. Combination Plate

$15.00

Sharable combo platter with 3 potstickers, 2 chicken satay, 3 egg rolls and 3 fried tofu. Served with a trio of sauces.

A4. Fried Tofu

$5.00

Deep-fried tofu halves served with sweet chili sauce. 6 pieces per order.

Salt & Pepper Squid

$15.00

Fried tempura squid tossed in salt and pepper then mixed with sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$15.00

Fried tempura shrimp tossed in salt and pepper then mixed with sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Thai Curry Puffs Special

Thai Curry Puffs Special

$14.00

Handmade flaky spiral curry puff pastries filled with chicken curry, potatoes, onions, carrots and cilantro. Deep fried to perfection. Order comes with 4 pieces.

Salads

A24. Larb

$12.00

Minced salad in our house dressing mixed with mint, ground toasted rice and fresh herbs. Served on a bed of lettuce.

A25. Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$14.00

Thai salad of shredded green papaya and tomatoes, hand mashed in a traditional mortar and pestle dressed with fish sauce and fresh lime juice.

Thai Salad

$13.00

Thai version of a Cobb salad with tofu, hard boiled eggs, cilantro, cucumber, mixed greens, onions and tomato with sweet peanut dressing.

Thai Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Shrimp salad with mixed greens, cilantro, cucumber, lemongrass, mint, onion and tomato in house dressing

Thai Squid Salad

$15.00

Squid salad with mixed greens, cilantro, cucumber, lemongrass, mint, onion and tomato in house dressing

Seafood Salad

$20.00

Seafood combo with mixed greens, cilantro, cucumber, lemongrass, mint, onion and tomato in house dressing.

21. Thai Beef Salad

$15.00

Grilled beef salad with cilantro, cucumber, mixed greens, lemongrass, mint, onion, ground toasted rice, and tomatoes in house dressing. Note: This salad is made to order, therefore dressing can not be served on the side.

Soups

11. Tom Yum

$12.00

Lemongrass sweet & sour soup with cilantro, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions and tomato. (Serves ~4 people)

12. Tom Kha

$12.00

Coconut soup with cilantro, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms and onions. (Serves ~4 people)

A16. Khao Thom

$12.00

Thai style rice porridge with black pepper, cilantro, garlic, and onion.

A13. Potak Talay (Seafood Soup)

$19.00

A medley of seafood in lemongrass soup with cilantro, basil, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions and tomato.

A10. Soup Phak (Veggie Soup)

$13.00

An assortment of vegetables and tofu in a light vegetable broth.

Noodles

60. Pad Thai

$12.00

Thin rice noodles stir-fried in our savory house sauce with green onion, ground peanuts, beansprouts and your choice of protein. Contains egg.

61. Pad Kee Mao

61. Pad Kee Mao

$12.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried in our house sauce with red & green bell peppers, Thai basil, broccoli, beansprouts and your choice of protein. Contains egg.

62. Pad See Ew

$12.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg and broccoli.

63. Pad Woon Sen

$12.00

Bean vermicelli noodles stir-fried in our house sauce with celery, onion, tomato and your choice of protein. Contains egg.

65. Pad Gai

$12.00

Stir-fried chicken with wide rice noodles in our house garlic and black pepper sauce with green onion and lettuce. Contains egg.

66. Thai Noodle Soup

$12.00

Rice noodle soup in chicken broth with fried garlic, celery, fresh bean sprouts, cilantro and onion.

Yakisoba

$12.00

Stir-fried egg noodles with yellow and green onions, carrots, cabbage, onion, broccoli, celery and scrambled egg with savory sauce.

Curry

40. Red Curry

$12.00

Red curry cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplants, Thai basil leaves, bell pepper and choice of protein.

41. Green Curry

$12.00

Green curry cooked in Thai coconut milk with bamboo shoots, eggplants, basil, bell pepper and choice of protein.

42. Yellow Curry

$12.00

Yellow curry cooked in Thai coconut milk with bell pepper, carrot, potato, onion and choice of protein.

43. Panang Curry

43. Panang Curry

$12.00

Zesty red curry cooked in coconut milk with green beans, bell peppers, mushrooms, Thai basil and choice of protein.

44. Massamun Curry

$12.00

Massamun curry cooked in Thai coconut milk with whole peanuts, carrots, onions, potatoes and choice of protein.

45. Evil Prince Curry

45. Evil Prince Curry

$12.00

Red curry with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, Thai basil and spinach. Our most popular curry! Pro Tip: Get it spicy

47. Roasted Duck Curry

$19.00

Roasted duck meat in red curry, Thai coconut milk, eggplants and basil, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, pineapple and tomatoes. *Subject to availability.

48A. Pumpkin Curry

$12.00

Fresh pumpkin chunks simmered in red curry with Thai basil, bell pepper and your choice of protein.

Fried Rice

67. Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Thai style fried rice cooked in house sauce with broccoli, onion, tomato, and choice of protein. Contains egg.

68. Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Basil fried rice with house chili and garlic sauce with Thai basil, bell pepper, onions, mushrooms and choice of protein. Contains egg.

70. Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Thai fried rice Fresh pineapple chunks, cashew nuts, onions, peas and carrots. Contains egg.

69. Khao Pad Pong Garee (Yellow Curry Rice)

$12.00

Thai fried rice cooked with yellow curry paste, onions, peas and carrots, egg.

Thai Sausage Fried Rice

$20.00

Thai fried rice with egg, broccoli, onions, peas and carrots topped with our specialty pork sausage.

Stir-Fry

27. Pad Prik Khing (Green Bean Stir-Fry)

$12.00

Fresh green beans stir-fried in red chili sauce with bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves and ground peanuts with your choice of protein.

29. Mango Stir-Fry

$12.00

Ripe mango stir-fried in our house chili sauce with Thai basil, bell pepper, onion and choice of protein.

32. Cashew Nut Stir-Fry

$12.00

Cashew nuts stir-fried in our house garlic and black pepper sauce with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, mushrooms, celery, onion and choice of protein.

33. Garlic and Black Pepper

$12.00

Our house garlic and black pepper stir-fry with celery, green beans, mushrooms, onion and choice of protein.

34. Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

$12.00

Stir-fried onion, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, celery and carrots in savory sauce with your choice of protein.

35. Broccoli & Oyster Sauce

$12.00

Stir-fried broccoli, onions and mushrooms in a savory oyster sauce with choice of protein.

36. Ginger Stir-Fry

$12.00

Sliced ginger stir-fried in house chili sauce with bell pepper, mushroom, onion, black fungus (mushroom), and choice of protein.

37. Eggplant Stir-Fry

$12.00

Eggplants stir-fried in red chili sauce with basil, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, onion and choice of protein.

38. Pad Ga Prow (Basil Stir-Fry)

$12.00

A popular Thai street food dish of Thai basil stir-fried in chili and garlic with bell pepper, mushrooms, onion and choice of protein.

40A. Jungle Khing

$12.00

Onion, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, mushroom, celery, carrots in a coconut red curry sauce.

House Specials

57. Thai Sausage

$18.00

Seasoned grilled pork sausage served with Thai herbs and spices. Served with your choice of sticky rice or jasmine rice.

59B. Nam Khao Tod (Lettuce Wraps)

$12.00

Thai style lettuce wraps of crispy rice salad seasoned with chili, fish sauce, lime and peanuts

31. Swimming Angel

$12.00

Medley of steamed broccoli, cabbage, carrots, spinach, your choice of protein generously topped with house peanut sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

48B. Mao's Special Curry Noodles

$12.00

Red curry with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, spinach, choice of protein and served with thin rice noodles instead of rice.

49. Crispy Trout

$19.00Out of stock

Deep fried whole trout topped with sweet house chili sauce, bell peppers, onions and crispy fried Thai basil leaves.

54. Hor Mok Talay (Seafood Curry)

$25.00

Mixed seafood in Thai red curry with mushrooms, lemongrass, cabbage and bell peppers, basil, onion and eggs served with a side of steamed rice

56B. House Special Seafood

$25.00

Mixed seafood stir-fry with onions, bell pepper, broccoli, cabbage, mushroom, celery and carrots.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.50

Side Orders

Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00+

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Chicken

$5.00

Steamed Tofu

$5.00

Sauces/Hot Chili

Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Hot Chili Oil

$0.50

Prik Nam Paa

$1.00

Fish sauce with Thai chilies.

Sriracha

$0.50

Sambal Chili Paste

$0.50

Red Chili Flakes

$0.50

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up a wide variety of Thai comfort food in the Portland area since 1999!

Location

3003 SE Division Street, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

Esan Thai image
Esan Thai image
Esan Thai image

