Hopworks Urban Brewery Powell
1,235 Reviews
$$
2944 SE Powell Blvd
Portland, OR 97202
Popular Items
Beer To-Go
Golden Hammer Organic Lager (12oz 6-pack)
Organic NW and German ingredients come together for a new take on Germany’s most popular beer: the Munich-style Helles. Notes of honey malt aroma and flavor greet herbaceous and floral hops at the castle door. Golden Hammer is crushability with a conscience. 4.8% ABV. 25 IBU.
Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale (12oz 6-pack)
Fueled by Fuggle, Citra, and Mosaic hops, our organic Pale Ale bursts with juicy, floral notes that deliver the perfect amount of dank hop aroma. 5.4% ABV. 40 IBU.
Robot Panda Hazy IPA (12oz 6-pack)
Fruity and juicy with a fluffy mouthfeel, our core Hazy has notes of spruce, tangerine, and papaya derived from Sultana, Cascade, and Mosaic hops. 6.2% ABV. 40 IBU.
Powell Cryo IPA (12oz 6-pack)
Our flagship IPA celebrates our mothership brewery on Powell Blvd. Brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. Low on bitterness and big on flavor, this beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. 6.4% ABV. 40 IBU.
Powell Cryo IPA (19.2oz Can)
Our flagship IPA celebrates our mothership brewery on Powell Blvd. Brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. Low on bitterness and big on flavor, this beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. 6.4% ABV. 40 IBU.
Beestly Organic Honey Porter (12oz 6-Pack)
An award-winning, organic, robust American Porter that exudes clover and honey aromas with delicate notes of caramel with a light, roasty finish.
Ferocious Citrus Blood Orange IPA (16oz 4-pack)
Our hazy blood orange IPA balances citrusy hops, wheat from Twin Oaks Farm on San Juan Island, and blood orange to create a crushable fruited hazy. 6.2% ABV. 40 IBU.
Great Gourds of Fire Pumpkin Ale (16oz 4-pack)
All organic roasted pumpkins from Bella Organic Farm send good vibes along with cinnamon, ancho chilis, cocoa, and other spices
Abominable Winter Ale (12oz 6-pack)
Abominable is a perfect blend of caramel malts and Simcoe, Cascade, Chinook, and Centennial hops, creating a complex, spicy, and citrusy winter ale. 7.3% ABV. 65 IBU.
Ace of Spades (16oz 4-pack)
This beast is hopped out with Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, Waimea, Cryo Idaho 7, El Dorado, and Amarillo hops. Great big grapefruit aromas are complemented by waves of ripe peach and cotton candy before finishing with classic NW pine.
Joker Hazy Imperial IPA (16oz 4-pack)
We proudly present to you the fourth beer in our Ace Series: Joker, an Imperial Hazy IPA with juicy bursts of tropical fruit and spice supplied by Cashmere, Chinook, and Ko-HA!-tu hops. With a big body and low bitterness, this hazy will have you dancing and slinging jokes in your home castle! 8.1% ABV. 55 IBU.
One and Done Lager (12oz 6-pack)
4.7% ABV - 12 IBU Brewed in collaboration with the Fo-Po Run Club, this beer was built to crush! Bright straw color, slight grainess in the aroma and flavor. Finishes clean. Now drink another, and keep running!
Winter Ritual Cold IPA (16oz 4-pack)
This Cold IPA is light and crisp with notes of pine sap, lemon zest, and persimmons balanced with a dry finish reminiscent of gooseberry and pear. It is brewed with a Kolsch (ale) yeast strain and fermented at the coldest temperature that the yeast can handle.
Bog Monster Cranberry Gose (16oz 4-pack)
Bog Monster is very pale, with a slight pink hue to the foam and beer. It has a clean sharp tart aroma with notes of cranberry. The clean tartness moves right into the flavor, where sour cranberry and lactic sourness meets up with a subtle sea salt tang. It finishes very dry, with just a light lingering tart fruitiness.
32oz Crowler
Crowler 3-Pack
Core Four
The case contains four six-packs of Hopworks’ core beers: the newly released Golden Hammer Organic Lager, Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale, Powell IPA, and Robot Panda Hazy IPA.
Abominable Winter Ale (16oz 4-pack)
Abominable is a perfect blend of caramel malts and Simcoe, Cascade, Chinook, and Centennial hops, creating a complex, spicy, and citrusy winter ale. 7.3% ABV. 65 IBU.
Appetizers
Pretzels
Hot, fresh baked pretzel twists with house-made Golden Hammer beer cheese sauce.
Tomato Pesto Soup
Vegetarian tomato soup with nut-free pesto. Topped with parmesan and basil.
Brewer's Pickle Plate
Mixed seasonal pickled veggie plate made with varying HUB brews.
Tots App
Tater tots!
Fries App
Natural, wedge cut fries.
Salads & Bowls
Moab Bowl*
Grilled chicken, local quinoa, black beans, roasted corn, shredded red cabbage, carrots, pico de gallo, avocado, and roasted red pepper garlic aioli.
Caesar Salad*
Romaine, grilled chicken, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, chicken, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)
Sunset Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, spinach, red bell peppers, cucumber, diced tomatoes, croutons, shredded carrots, cheddar, and choice of dressing.
Side Sunset Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, spinach, red bell peppers, cucumber, diced tomatoes, croutons, shredded carrots, cheddar, and choice of dressing.
Herbed Chicken Salad
Herbed chicken salad with apples, grapes and cranberries atop lemony greens. Garnished with crispy onions.
Green Goddess Bowl
Honey roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, carrot, red cabbage, tomatoes, feta, greens, lemon vin, Green Goddess dressing.
Pizza 12in
Build Your Own
The Giddy Up
ESB-beer-becue sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeño, and mozzarella. Garnished with green + crispy onions.
The McKenzie
Marinara base, roasted chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, mozzarella, and green onions. This pizza is served “McKenzie Style” with the cheese on top.
Feeling Good
Mozzarella, garlic, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes.
Sam's Spicy Hawaiian
Marinara base, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeños, and mama’s lils.
D.N.F.
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and bell peppers.
PPP (Pepperoni Protection Plan)
Marinara base, mozzarella, diced pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, and classic sliced pepperoni.
Margherita
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Demeter
Basil-spinach pesto base, mozzarella, feta, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, pepperoncini.
Stuffed Mushroom
Beer cheese sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, mushrooms, and fresh garlic. Garnished with crispy + green onions.
Papa Aldo's Spesh
Marinara base, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, and black olives. Garnished with green onions and dried herbs.
Pizza 16in
Build Your Own
The Giddy Up
ESB-beer-becue sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeño, mozzarella, garnished with green + crispy onions.
The McKenzie
Marinara base, roasted chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, mozzarella, and green onions. This pizza is served “McKenzie Style” with the cheese on top.
D.N.F.
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and bell peppers.
PPP (Pepperoni Protection Plan)
Marinara base, mozzarella, diced pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, and classic sliced pepperoni.
Sam's Spicy Hawaiian
Mozzarella, ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeños, and mama’s lils.
Margherita
Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Feeling Good
Mozzarella, garlic, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes.
The Demeter
Basil-spinach pesto base, mozzarella, feta, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, and pepperoncini.
Stuffed Mushroom
Beer cheese sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, mushrooms, and fresh garlic. Garnished with crispy + green onions.
Papa Aldo's Spesh
Marinara base, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, and black olives. Garnished with green onions and dried herbs.
Burgers
Bomber Burger*
1/3 grass-fed beef patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, ESB beer-becue sauce, natural smoked bacon. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Dad's Favorite Burger*
Two grass-fed 1/4lb beef patties, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, dill pickles, picnic mustard, mayo.
Flaming Frijole Veggie Burger
House-made black bean burger, crispy jalapeños, pepper jack, guac, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
BYO Burger*
Build your own burger! Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Sandwiches
Ferocious Pork Sandwich
Ferocious Citrus IPA braised pulled pork, ESB beer-becue sauce, coleslaw, pineapple, pickled jalapeño, and mayo on a pub bun.
Totally Ranched Out Wrap
Oven roasted chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, romaine, red cabbage, heirloom carrots, and our signature ranch dressing wrapped up tight in a griddled spinach tortilla.
The Schnitz
Breaded chicken schnitzel sandwich with lettuce, braised red cabbage, mayo, stoneground mustard, and spiced apple butter.
Entrees
Desserts
Kids
Kids Burger
Grass fed burger patty, plain and dry on a pub bun.
Kids Cheeseburger
Grass fed burger patty, plain and dry on a pub bun with cheddar cheese.
Pretzel Dog
Nitrate-Free Nathan’s all-natural beef frank wrapped in a house-made pretzel.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Cheese Noodles
Kids Pasta w/ Butter
Kids Pasta w/ Marinara
Kids Plain Pasta
Kids Caesar Salad
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
To Go Sodas
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202