Hopworks Urban Brewery Powell

Bog Monster Cranberry Gose (16oz 4-pack)

$13.00

Bog Monster is very pale, with a slight pink hue to the foam and beer. It has a clean sharp tart aroma with notes of cranberry. The clean tartness moves right into the flavor, where sour cranberry and lactic sourness meets up with a subtle sea salt tang. It finishes very dry, with just a light lingering tart fruitiness.