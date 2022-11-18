Hopworks Urban Brewery imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Burgers

Hopworks Urban Brewery Powell

1,235 Reviews

$$

2944 SE Powell Blvd

Portland, OR 97202

Popular Items

Pretzels
Love Me Tenders
BYO Burger*

Beer To-Go

Golden Hammer Organic Lager (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Golden Hammer Organic Lager (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Organic NW and German ingredients come together for a new take on Germany’s most popular beer: the Munich-style Helles. Notes of honey malt aroma and flavor greet herbaceous and floral hops at the castle door. Golden Hammer is crushability with a conscience. 4.8% ABV. 25 IBU.

Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Fueled by Fuggle, Citra, and Mosaic hops, our organic Pale Ale bursts with juicy, floral notes that deliver the perfect amount of dank hop aroma. 5.4% ABV. 40 IBU.

Robot Panda Hazy IPA (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Robot Panda Hazy IPA (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Fruity and juicy with a fluffy mouthfeel, our core Hazy has notes of spruce, tangerine, and papaya derived from Sultana, Cascade, and Mosaic hops. 6.2% ABV. 40 IBU.

Powell Cryo IPA (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Powell Cryo IPA (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Our flagship IPA celebrates our mothership brewery on Powell Blvd. Brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. Low on bitterness and big on flavor, this beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. 6.4% ABV. 40 IBU.

Powell Cryo IPA (19.2oz Can)

$3.00

Powell Cryo IPA (19.2oz Can)

$3.00

Our flagship IPA celebrates our mothership brewery on Powell Blvd. Brimming with melon, tropical fruit, and a touch of dank. Low on bitterness and big on flavor, this beer is brewed to be your everyday IPA. 6.4% ABV. 40 IBU.

Beestly Organic Honey Porter (12oz 6-Pack)

$10.00

Beestly Organic Honey Porter (12oz 6-Pack)

$10.00

An award-winning, organic, robust American Porter that exudes clover and honey aromas with delicate notes of caramel with a light, roasty finish.

Ferocious Citrus Blood Orange IPA (16oz 4-pack)

$12.00

Ferocious Citrus Blood Orange IPA (16oz 4-pack)

$12.00

Our hazy blood orange IPA balances citrusy hops, wheat from Twin Oaks Farm on San Juan Island, and blood orange to create a crushable fruited hazy. 6.2% ABV. 40 IBU.

Great Gourds of Fire Pumpkin Ale (16oz 4-pack)

$5.99

Great Gourds of Fire Pumpkin Ale (16oz 4-pack)

$5.99

All organic roasted pumpkins from Bella Organic Farm send good vibes along with cinnamon, ancho chilis, cocoa, and other spices

Abominable Winter Ale (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Abominable Winter Ale (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

Abominable is a perfect blend of caramel malts and Simcoe, Cascade, Chinook, and Centennial hops, creating a complex, spicy, and citrusy winter ale. 7.3% ABV. 65 IBU.

Ace of Spades (16oz 4-pack)

$15.00

Ace of Spades (16oz 4-pack)

$15.00

This beast is hopped out with Cascade, Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, Waimea, Cryo Idaho 7, El Dorado, and Amarillo hops. Great big grapefruit aromas are complemented by waves of ripe peach and cotton candy before finishing with classic NW pine.

Joker Hazy Imperial IPA (16oz 4-pack)

$13.00Out of stock

We proudly present to you the fourth beer in our Ace Series: Joker, an Imperial Hazy IPA with juicy bursts of tropical fruit and spice supplied by Cashmere, Chinook, and Ko-HA!-tu hops. With a big body and low bitterness, this hazy will have you dancing and slinging jokes in your home castle! 8.1% ABV. 55 IBU.

One and Done Lager (12oz 6-pack)

$10.00

4.7% ABV - 12 IBU Brewed in collaboration with the Fo-Po Run Club, this beer was built to crush! Bright straw color, slight grainess in the aroma and flavor. Finishes clean. Now drink another, and keep running!

Winter Ritual Cold IPA (16oz 4-pack)

$12.00

This Cold IPA is light and crisp with notes of pine sap, lemon zest, and persimmons balanced with a dry finish reminiscent of gooseberry and pear. It is brewed with a Kolsch (ale) yeast strain and fermented at the coldest temperature that the yeast can handle.

Bog Monster Cranberry Gose (16oz 4-pack)

$13.00

Bog Monster is very pale, with a slight pink hue to the foam and beer. It has a clean sharp tart aroma with notes of cranberry. The clean tartness moves right into the flavor, where sour cranberry and lactic sourness meets up with a subtle sea salt tang. It finishes very dry, with just a light lingering tart fruitiness.

32oz Crowler

32oz Crowler

$8.00

Crowler 3-Pack

$20.00
Core Four

Core Four

$36.00

The case contains four six-packs of Hopworks’ core beers: the newly released Golden Hammer Organic Lager, Tree Frog Organic Pale Ale, Powell IPA, and Robot Panda Hazy IPA.

Abominable Winter Ale (16oz 4-pack)

$10.00

Abominable is a perfect blend of caramel malts and Simcoe, Cascade, Chinook, and Centennial hops, creating a complex, spicy, and citrusy winter ale. 7.3% ABV. 65 IBU.

Appetizers

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.95

Hot, fresh baked pretzel twists with house-made Golden Hammer beer cheese sauce.

Tomato Pesto Soup

$4.95+

Tomato Pesto Soup

$4.95+

Vegetarian tomato soup with nut-free pesto. Topped with parmesan and basil.

Brewer's Pickle Plate

$9.95

Brewer's Pickle Plate

$9.95

Mixed seasonal pickled veggie plate made with varying HUB brews.

Tots App

Tots App

$5.95

Tater tots!

Fries App

Fries App

$5.95

Natural, wedge cut fries.

Salads & Bowls

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. Burgers are cooked to order. Not a certified gluten-free kitchen.
Moab Bowl*

Moab Bowl*

$15.95

Grilled chicken, local quinoa, black beans, roasted corn, shredded red cabbage, carrots, pico de gallo, avocado, and roasted red pepper garlic aioli.

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$15.95

Romaine, grilled chicken, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)

Side Caesar Salad

$9.95

Side Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine, chicken, Italian homestyle croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing. (Contains raw eggs)

Sunset Salad

Sunset Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, spinach, red bell peppers, cucumber, diced tomatoes, croutons, shredded carrots, cheddar, and choice of dressing.

Side Sunset Salad

$9.95

Side Sunset Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, spinach, red bell peppers, cucumber, diced tomatoes, croutons, shredded carrots, cheddar, and choice of dressing.

Herbed Chicken Salad

$15.95

Herbed Chicken Salad

$15.95

Herbed chicken salad with apples, grapes and cranberries atop lemony greens. Garnished with crispy onions.

Green Goddess Bowl

$15.95

Green Goddess Bowl

$15.95

Honey roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, carrot, red cabbage, tomatoes, feta, greens, lemon vin, Green Goddess dressing.

Pizza 12in

Build Your Own

$16.95
The Giddy Up

The Giddy Up

$20.95

ESB-beer-becue sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeño, and mozzarella. Garnished with green + crispy onions.

The McKenzie

The McKenzie

$19.95

Marinara base, roasted chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, mozzarella, and green onions. This pizza is served “McKenzie Style” with the cheese on top.

Feeling Good

Feeling Good

$20.95

Mozzarella, garlic, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes.

Sam's Spicy Hawaiian

$19.95

Marinara base, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeños, and mama’s lils.

D.N.F.

D.N.F.

$22.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and bell peppers.

PPP (Pepperoni Protection Plan)

$19.95

PPP (Pepperoni Protection Plan)

$19.95

Marinara base, mozzarella, diced pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, and classic sliced pepperoni.

Margherita

Margherita

$18.95

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Demeter

Demeter

$21.95

Basil-spinach pesto base, mozzarella, feta, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, pepperoncini.

Stuffed Mushroom

$20.95

Stuffed Mushroom

$20.95

Beer cheese sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, mushrooms, and fresh garlic. Garnished with crispy + green onions.

Papa Aldo's Spesh

$19.95

Papa Aldo's Spesh

$19.95

Marinara base, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, and black olives. Garnished with green onions and dried herbs.

Pizza 16in

Build Your Own

$22.95
The Giddy Up

The Giddy Up

$26.95

ESB-beer-becue sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeño, mozzarella, garnished with green + crispy onions.

The McKenzie

The McKenzie

$25.95

Marinara base, roasted chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, mozzarella, and green onions. This pizza is served “McKenzie Style” with the cheese on top.

D.N.F.

D.N.F.

$28.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and bell peppers.

PPP (Pepperoni Protection Plan)

$25.95

PPP (Pepperoni Protection Plan)

$25.95

Marinara base, mozzarella, diced pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, and classic sliced pepperoni.

Sam's Spicy Hawaiian

$25.95

Mozzarella, ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeños, and mama’s lils.

Margherita

Margherita

$24.95

Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Feeling Good

Feeling Good

$26.95

Mozzarella, garlic, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes.

The Demeter

The Demeter

$27.95

Basil-spinach pesto base, mozzarella, feta, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, and pepperoncini.

Stuffed Mushroom

$26.95

Stuffed Mushroom

$26.95

Beer cheese sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, mushrooms, and fresh garlic. Garnished with crispy + green onions.

Papa Aldo's Spesh

$25.95

Papa Aldo's Spesh

$25.95

Marinara base, mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, and black olives. Garnished with green onions and dried herbs.

Burgers

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. Burgers are cooked to order. Not a certified gluten-free kitchen.
Bomber Burger*

Bomber Burger*

$16.95

1/3 grass-fed beef patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, ESB beer-becue sauce, natural smoked bacon. Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Dad's Favorite Burger*

$16.95

Dad's Favorite Burger*

$16.95

Two grass-fed 1/4lb beef patties, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, dill pickles, picnic mustard, mayo.

Flaming Frijole Veggie Burger

$15.95

Flaming Frijole Veggie Burger

$15.95

House-made black bean burger, crispy jalapeños, pepper jack, guac, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

BYO Burger*

$13.95

Build your own burger! Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Sandwiches

Ferocious Pork Sandwich

$16.95

Ferocious Citrus IPA braised pulled pork, ESB beer-becue sauce, coleslaw, pineapple, pickled jalapeño, and mayo on a pub bun.

Totally Ranched Out Wrap

$15.95

Totally Ranched Out Wrap

$15.95

Oven roasted chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, romaine, red cabbage, heirloom carrots, and our signature ranch dressing wrapped up tight in a griddled spinach tortilla.

The Schnitz

$16.95

Breaded chicken schnitzel sandwich with lettuce, braised red cabbage, mayo, stoneground mustard, and spiced apple butter.

Entrees

Love Me Tenders

Love Me Tenders

$15.95

Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with ranch and choice of ESB beer-beque sauce, Beestly honey mustard, or Frank's buffalo sauce.

The Mac

The Mac

$15.95

Cavatappi pasta, Golden Hammer beer cheese, and toasted bread crumbs. Garnished with parmesan and parsley.

Desserts

Honeycombs

Honeycombs

$6.95

Pillows of crispy dough, cinnamon sugar, GloryBee® Pacific NW honey, and a dollop of whipped cream.

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00

Grass fed burger patty, plain and dry on a pub bun.

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Grass fed burger patty, plain and dry on a pub bun with cheddar cheese.

Pretzel Dog

Pretzel Dog

$7.00

Nitrate-Free Nathan’s all-natural beef frank wrapped in a house-made pretzel.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Cheese Noodles

Cheese Noodles

$7.00
Kids Pasta w/ Butter

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00
Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.00
Kids Plain Pasta

$7.00

Kids Plain Pasta

$7.00

Kids Caesar Salad

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

To Go Sodas

Brew Dr. Love Kombucha (12oz can)

$4.00

Brew Dr. Love Kombucha (12oz can)

$4.00

A fan favorite, this brilliant blend of rosemary, mint, sage and green tea creates a distinctly smooth herbal flavor worth savoring.

Thanks for Your Support!

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness. Burgers are cooked to order. Not a certified gluten-free kitchen.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We create exceptional beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect our planet and support our community.

Website

Location

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

Hopworks Urban Brewery image

