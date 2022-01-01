Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

Flying Elephants at South Waterfront 2730 S Moody Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2730 S Moody Avenue

Portland, OR 97201

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
Tuna Melt
Turkey & Cheddar

Sandwich

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$8.50

Turkey, cheddar, tomato, and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications. (mayonnaise now comes on the side)

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.50

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, and lettuce on rustic white bread. Please no substitutions or modifications. (mayonnaise now comes on the side)

Jambon et Fromage

Jambon et Fromage

$9.50

Ham, Swiss, butter and Dijon on our ficelle. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Albacore Tuna Salad

Albacore Tuna Salad

$8.50

(dairy-free) Tuna, mayonnaise, tomato, pickle and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$8.50

(vegetarian, dairy-free) Eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, scallions and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Northern Italian

Northern Italian

$9.50

(vegetarian) Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and basil oil, on our ficelle. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Tempeh & Quinoa Wrap

Tempeh & Quinoa Wrap

$9.50

(vegan, dairy-free) Quinoa, marinated tempeh, spinach, arugula, mixed greens, carrots, scallions, vegan mayonnaise and soy ginger dressing in a flour tortilla. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.50

(vegan, dairy-free) Peanut butter and strawberry jelly on French white bread

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Albacore tuna, cheddar, mayonnaise, and pickle on French white bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

(vegetarian) Cheddar on french white bread

Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Romaine, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, radicchio, croutons, and Parmesan with our Caesar dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Classic Cobb Salad

Classic Cobb Salad

$11.50

(wheat-free) Romaine, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions with our French vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$11.50Out of stock

(wheat-free) Romaine, garbanzo beans, smoked turkey, provolone, salami, olives, Parmesan, Mama Lil's peppers, and scallions with our balsamic vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$11.50

Couscous, arugula, house-smoked salmon, tomatoes, shallots, basil, olive oil, roasted corn, cranberries, Parmesan, and pepitas with our creamy pesto dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Willamette Valley Salad

Willamette Valley Salad

$11.50Out of stock

(vegetarian, wheat-free) Mixed greens, hazelnuts, blue cheese, apples, and grapes with our raspberry vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Holiday Willamette Valley Salad

Holiday Willamette Valley Salad

$10.00

(vegetarian, wheat-free) Mixed greens, candied walnuts, blue cheese, apples, dried cranberries, and our raspberry vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Seasonal House Salad- Spring/Summer

Seasonal House Salad- Spring/Summer

$11.00Out of stock

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Arugula, radicchio, red leaf lettuce, fresh fennel, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas, and our rosé dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Seasonal House Salad- Fall/Winter

Seasonal House Salad- Fall/Winter

$10.50

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Mixed greens, apples, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas with our apple cider vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Greek Metala Orzo Salad

Greek Metala Orzo Salad

$7.50Out of stock

(vegetarian) Orzo pasta, onions, bell peppers, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta, tomato, olive oil, lemon, garlic, and spices

Quinoa & Black Bean Salad

Quinoa & Black Bean Salad

$7.50Out of stock

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Quinoa, black beans, cabbage, carrots, cilantro and scallions in our smoky lime dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

(wheat-free) Kale, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, and Parmesan in our Caesar dressing. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Sesame Noodles

Sesame Noodles

$7.50Out of stock

(vegan, dairy-free) Noodles, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, red chili flakes, scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame oil. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Veggies & Ranch

Veggies & Ranch

$8.00

(vegetarian) Carrots, celery, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and our roasted garlic ranch dip. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Cheese & Fruit

Cheese & Fruit

$8.00Out of stock

(vegetarian) Cheddar, provolone, grapes, apples, and crackers. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Teriyaki Salmon Bites

Teriyaki Salmon Bites

$11.00

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Roasted teriyaki salmon with our wasabi dipping sauce. Please no substitutions or modifications.

Soup

Mama Leone's Soup

Mama Leone's Soup

Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock

Tomato Orange Soup

Tomato Orange Soup

(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange

Wild Mushroom Soup

(vegetarian) Our creamy mushroom soup seasoned with onions, vinegar, and a touch of Madeira wine

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

Out of stock

Clams, potatoes, leeks, onions, celery, and thyme simmered in a cream base.

Butternut Squash & Pear Soup

(vegetarian, wheat-free) A delicious blend of butternut squash, pears, cream, and a touch of spice

Hot Food

Macaroni & Cheese SM

Macaroni & Cheese SM

$5.00

(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Macaroni & Cheese LG

Macaroni & Cheese LG

$9.00

(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Lasagna Marinara Slice

Lasagna Marinara Slice

$9.00

(vegetarian) Layers of lasagna with ricotta filling, spinach, and our béchamel sauce

Cookies & Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie

Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

(vegetarian)

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

(vegetarian)

Plain Elephant Shortbread Cookie

Plain Elephant Shortbread Cookie

$2.00

(vegetarian) Delicious elephant-shaped shortbreads

Frosted Seasonal Shortbread Cookie

Frosted Seasonal Shortbread Cookie

$3.25

(vegetarian)

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$1.50

(vegetarian, wheat-free, dairy-free)

Banana Bread Slice

Banana Bread Slice

$3.50Out of stock

(vegetarian) Cake-like, with pecans and a hint of vanilla

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

(vegetarian) Our favorite muffin—pumpkin, spice, and just the right amount of chocolate

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

(vegetarian) A light and flaky croissant with a sweet almond center

Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$4.25Out of stock

(vegetarian) Rich flaky dough twisted and baked with a cinnamon-sugar center and drizzled with a light glaze.

Bread & Desserts

Baguette

Baguette

$4.50

(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily

Baguette Slice

Baguette Slice

$0.75

(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily

Cheese Twist

Cheese Twist

$4.25

(vegetarian) Rich flaky dough twisted and baked with cheddar and Asiago cheese. Perfect for dipping into soup

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50Out of stock

(vegetarian, wheat-free) A light fluffy mousse made with chocolate and a hint of vanilla

Ding Dong

Ding Dong

$8.50

(vegetarian) Rich chocolate cake with a vanilla whipped cream filling encased in chocolate ganache

Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie Individual

$5.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Eggs, bacon, cheddar, and Cholula sauce on ciabatta roll

Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sando

Veggie Sausage Breakfast Sando

$6.50Out of stock

(vegetarian) Eggs, our house-made veggie sausage, Tillamook cheddar, and spinach with hollandaise on ciabatta

Sausage Frittata Slice

Sausage Frittata Slice

$7.50

(wheat-free) Eggs, potatoes, sausage, cheddar, Swiss, scallions, and chives

Veggie Frittata Slice

Veggie Frittata Slice

$7.50

(vegetarian, wheat-free) Eggs, potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, cheddar, Swiss, scallions, and chives

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$7.50Out of stock

Eggs, sausage, potato, pepper jack and Cholula sauce in a flour tortilla

Chili con Queso Breakfast Burrito

Chili con Queso Breakfast Burrito

$7.50Out of stock

(vegetarian) Eggs, potato, pinto beans, jalapeños, poblanos, green chilies, tomato, cream cheese, jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro, scallions, and cumin in a whole wheat tortilla

Granola Yogurt Parfait

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

(vegetarian, wheat-free) House-made granola, vanilla and strawberry yogurt, and fresh seasonal berries

Petunias Ginger Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.50Out of stock

Petunias Millionaire Bar

$6.25

Single Entrees and Larger Casseroles

Mac and Cheese Single

Mac and Cheese Single

$9.00

(vegetarian) Served ready to heat–Guest favorite — cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Smoked Bacon Mac Single

Smoked Bacon Mac Single

$11.00Out of stock

Served ready to heat–Our creamy macaroni and cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and lemon

Enchilada Verde w/Rice Single

Enchilada Verde w/Rice Single

$11.00

(wheat-free) Served ready to heat–Seasoned chicken and cheese enchiladas baked in our tomatillo sauce served with Spanish rice

Chicken Pot Pie Single

Chicken Pot Pie Single

$11.00

Served ready to heat–Chicken, root vegetables, and creamy herb sauce topped with Elephants homemade biscuits

Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes Single

Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes Single

$11.00Out of stock

Served ready to heat–Our classic meatloaf paired with creamy mashed potatoes

Teriyaki Chicken Single

Teriyaki Chicken Single

$11.00

(wheat-free, dairy-free) Served ready to heat–Grilled boneless chicken thighs glazed with our wheat-free teriyaki sauce; served with sushi rice and garnished with pineapple

Vegetarian Tikka Masala Single

Vegetarian Tikka Masala Single

$11.00Out of stock

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Served ready to heat–Garbanzo beans, spinach, onions, and a splash of coconut milk simmered in our flavorful tikka masala sauce; served with garlic rice and garnished with our bread & butter pickled jalapeños

Coconut Curry Single

$11.00Out of stock

Grill

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.00

Angus beef, burger sauce, lettuce, onion, and pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Angus beef, lettuce, American cheese, onion and pickles with burger sauce on our house-made bun; served with fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

Angus beef, lettuce, American cheese, bacon, onion and pickles with burger sauce on our house-made bun; served with fries.

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$12.50

Angus beef, bacon-onion compote, mayonnaise, blue cheese, and arugula on our sesame seed bun; served with fries

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

(vegetarian) House-made black bean burger, pepper jack cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles, and onion on our sesame seed bun; served with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dip, and bread, and butter pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.75

(vegetarian) Cheddar jack, cilantro, scallions, and green chiles in a flour tortilla; served with sour cream, Cabo sauce, and arugula side salad

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.50

Crispy battered chicken served with fries, chipotle BBQ sauce, and garlic ranch dip

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.50

(dairy-free) Beer battered Mahi-Mahi with tartar sauce and fries

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.50

(dairy-free) Grilled mahi-mahi, mango pico de gallo, Cuban sauce, lettuce, and cabbage on flour tortillas

Grilled BLT

Grilled BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on rustic white bread

Classic Pastrami Reuben

Classic Pastrami Reuben

$14.50

Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on our light rye; served with a pickle spear

A La Carte Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

With Burger Sauce and Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.00
Garlic French Fries

Garlic French Fries

$5.50

French fries tossed in butter, garlic, parsley, and olive oil

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

With Chipotle Dip

Side Tots

$3.00
Macaroni & Cheese LG

Macaroni & Cheese LG

$9.00

(vegetarian) Cavatappi pasta, cheddar, cream, flour, and pickapeppa

Macaroni & Cheese SM

Macaroni & Cheese SM

$5.00

(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Side Salad, Seasonal House, Spring/Summer

Side Salad, Seasonal House, Spring/Summer

$4.00

(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Arugula, radicchio, red leaf lettuce, fresh fennel, dried cranberries, seasoned pepitas, and our rosé salad dressing

Side Salad, Seasonal House, Fall/Winter

$4.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza 12in.

Cheese Pizza 12in.

$13.00Out of stock

(vegetarian) Mozzarella and pomodoro pizza sauce

Pepperoni Pizza 12in.

Pepperoni Pizza 12in.

$14.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and pomodoro pizza sauce

Margherita Pizza 12in.

Margherita Pizza 12in.

$14.00Out of stock

(vegetarian) Mozzarella, basil, garlic olive oil, and pomodoro pizza sauce

Italian Sausage Pizza 12in.

Italian Sausage Pizza 12in.

$14.00Out of stock

Italian sausage, Mama Lil’s peppers, fennel, mozzarella, olive oil, and pomodoro pizza sauce

Arugula Pizza 12in.

Arugula Pizza 12in.

$14.00Out of stock

(vegetarian) Arugula, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, mascarpone, and garlic olive oil

Fig Pizza 12in.

Fig Pizza 12in.

$13.00Out of stock

Figs, prosciutto, arugula, blue cheese, mozzarella, mascarpone, garlic, and scallions

Pizza Slice, Margherita

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza Slice, Italian Sausage

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza Slice, Arugula

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza Slice, Fig

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza Slice, Broccolini

$5.00Out of stock

Pizza Slice, Campania

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Enjoy grab and go items for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus burgers and other items off the grill.

Website

Location

2730 S Moody Avenue, Portland, OR 97201

Directions

Gallery
Flying Elephants at South Waterfront image
Flying Elephants at South Waterfront image
Flying Elephants at South Waterfront image

