Gresham restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
1868 NW Eastman Parkway, Gresham
|Popular items
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Heidis Of Gresham
1230 NE Cleveland Ave, Gresham
|Popular items
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.95
Fresh baked daily, served on your choice of toasted bread.
|Club Sandwich
|$14.50
A triple layer delight! Loaded with oven roasted turkey, bacon, ham, cheese, lettuce & tomato.
|French Dip
|$14.25
Think slices of lean roast beef served on a toasted French roll with Au jus for dipping.
Tokyroll - 10
1699 NW Civic Dr., Gresham