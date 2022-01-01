Gresham restaurants you'll love

Gresham restaurants
Toast
  • Gresham

Gresham's top cuisines

Burger
Burgers
Must-try Gresham restaurants

Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

1868 NW Eastman Parkway, Gresham

Avg 4.5 (5869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
More about Killer Burger
Heidis Of Gresham image

 

Heidis Of Gresham

1230 NE Cleveland Ave, Gresham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatloaf Sandwich$13.95
Fresh baked daily, served on your choice of toasted bread.
Club Sandwich$14.50
A triple layer delight! Loaded with oven roasted turkey, bacon, ham, cheese, lettuce & tomato.
French Dip$14.25
Think slices of lean roast beef served on a toasted French roll with Au jus for dipping.
More about Heidis Of Gresham
Big Town Hero image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Big Town Hero

1334 Northwest Civic Drive, Gresham

Avg 4.1 (422 reviews)
Takeout
More about Big Town Hero
Restaurant banner

 

Tokyroll - 10

1699 NW Civic Dr., Gresham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tokyroll - 10
