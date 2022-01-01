Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Happy Valley, right off of Sunnyside Road, this Killer Burger has something for the whole family — a backyard BBQ ambiance, indoor and outdoor seating, and a full bar with beer on tap. Every delicious burger is made to order with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with perfectly crispy French fries.

